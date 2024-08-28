August 28, 2024 09:52

1. Gensol: ENTRANCE INTO US MARKET

Scorpius Trackers Inc., a subsidiary of Scorpius India, has entered the U.S. market, launching its first office in California. The company will debut its advanced solar tracker technology at the RE+ Conference in Anaheim from September 9-12, 2024, with further showcases planned in Austin and San Diego. The U.S. solar tracker market, the largest in the world with an annual deployment of over 25,000 MW, is growing at a CAGR of over 20%. Scorpius aims to supply over 2,000 MW annually by 2028, leveraging its decade of experience and existing contracts in India, Africa, Japan, and the Middle East.

2. Kilburn Engineering: FUND RAISE

Board considered and approved the issuance of 22.5L equity shares and 48L warrants at INR 425/each, aggregating to INR 300 Cr. Subscribers include Promoter Group, COEUS Global Opportunities Fund, Tusk Investment Limited.

3. ⁠Insolation Energy: ORDER

Company has bagged purchase order worth INR 34.2 Cr for the supply of 25 MW Solar PV Modules (Supply 545WP SPV Panels), from Rays Green Energy Manufacturing Private Limited, needs to be completed within FY25.

4. ⁠Datamatics: PARTNERSHIP

Company has partnered with Microsoft to develop its own copilot solutions focusing on process automation to accelerate business transformation for organizations. Company has launched a Partner On-boarding Copilot available on the Microsoft Teams store which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform. With this new feather in the cap, Datamatics was recognized as one of the ISVs building an ISV custom copilot solution and they were featured in the Microsoft Build 2024 conference held in Seattle, USA, along with a prominent mention in the blog by Merav Davidson, Vice President, Industry AI from Microsoft. Datamatics has also been highlighted by Microsoft as part of its “AI First Movers,” series which recognizes companies for their impactful use of AI at scale.

5. ⁠KPI Green: PROMOTER BUYING

Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel (Promoter) bought 5.5k shares at INR 909/share, aggregating to INR 50L.