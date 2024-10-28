October 28, 2024 07:21

AARTIPHARM, ABSLAMC,ADFFOODS, ADANIPOWER, AJANTPHARM, AJMERA, AMBUJACEM, ANANTRAJ, ARVIND, ARVINDFASN, BHARATWIRE, BHARTIARTL, BHARTIHEXA, BHEL, CAMS, CARTRADE, COCKERILL, DALMIASUG, DPABHUSHAN, DEEPINDS, ELANTAS, FEDERALBNK, FSL, GAEL, GALLANTT, GENESYS, GILLETTE, GREENPANEL, GREENPLY, HEIDELBERG, IDEAFORGE, IGL, INDGN, INDIANB, INTERARCH, IOC, JBMA, JISLJALEQS, JKIL, JSWINFRA, KFINTECH, KPIL, KSL, LGBBROSLTD, LICHSGFIN, LMW, MAHSEAMLES, MOTILALOFS, NESCO, NILKAMAL, NOCIL, NORTHARC, PARADEEP, PARAS, PFIZER, PNB, POLYMED, QUESS, RAILTEL, RAMRAT, RBA, RENUKA, SAPPHIRE, SHAILY, SIS, SJS, SKIPPER, SPANDANA, STOVEKRAFT, STYRENIX, SUDARSCHEM, SUMICHEM, SUNPHARMA, SUPRIYA, TATATECH,TMD, UNIECOM, VESUVIUS, WELSPUNLIV

AMBUJACEM

* Revenue expected at Rs 6621 crore versus 7424 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 904 crore versus Rs 1305 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.65% versus 17.59%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 793 crore

BHARTIARTL

* Revenue expected at Rs 41218 crore versus 37043 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 21729 crore versus Rs 19513 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.71% versus 52.68%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4719 crore versus Rs 2911 crore

BHEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 5970 crore versus 4944 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs -23 crore versus Rs -387 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at -0.38% versus -7.84%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs -62 crore versus Rs -238 crore

FEDERALBNK

* NII expected at Rs 2377 crore versus 2056 Rs crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1489 crore versus Rs 1324 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 62.75% versus 64.41%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1001 crore versus Rs 953 crore

IGL

* Revenue expected at Rs 3629 crore versus 3822 Rs crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 592 crore versus Rs 656 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.31% versus 17.19%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 552 crore

IOC

* Revenue expected at Rs 183212 crore versus 193844 Rs crore

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4177 crore versus Rs 3528 crore

LICHSGFIN

* NII expected at Rs 2055 crore versus 2152 Rs crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1816 crore versus Rs 1893 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 84.38% versus 87.95%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1207 crore versus Rs 1188 crore

SUMICHEM

* Revenue expected at Rs 1021 crore versus Rs 903 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 187 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.95% versus 20.70%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 143 crore

SUNPHARMA

* Revenue expected at Rs 13326 crore versus Rs 12192 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3761 crore versus Rs 3213 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.22% versus 26.36%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2911 crore versus Rs 2375 crore

TATATECH

* Revenue expected at Rs 1307 crore versus Rs 1269 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 201 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 16.06% versus 15.87%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 162 crore