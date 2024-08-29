Stock Market on 29 August 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- August 29, 2024 16:02
Stock market live today: Closing bell: Sensex climbs nearly 400 points, nifty hits record high
The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.4% to 82,104.54, while the broader NSE index rose 0.4% to 25,141.55, led by a rise in Reliance Industries on key announcements at its annual general meeting, in a volatile session ahead of monthly derivatives’ expiry.
- August 29, 2024 15:36
Stock market live today: Anlon Technology Solutions inks distribution deal with Dutch safety firm
Anlon Technology Solutions Limited (ATSL) has signed a distribution agreement with LION Protects B.V. of the Netherlands, the company announced today. The deal authorises ATSL to market, distribute, and sell LION’s training products in India, as well as provide training solutions and maintenance services.
- August 29, 2024 15:30
Stock in focus: Jamnagar to host integrated battery manufacturing and storage system factory next year
Integrated battery manufacturing storage system factory set up in Jamnagar. Production will start from next year : Mukesh
- August 29, 2024 15:18
RIL AGM updates: Reliance Industries to consider bonus shares for shareholders
Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will consider and recommend issuing bonus shares at a ratio of 1:1 to its shareholders at a board meeting on September 5.
- August 29, 2024 15:16
RIL AGM 2024 updates: Reliance transforming itself into deep tech company: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM
Reliance is transforming itself into a deep tech company, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday as he termed AI as a transformative event in the evolution of the human race that is opening up avenues to address complex problems facing mankind.
Addressing the 47th AGM of RIL, Ambani said the ongoing tech-driven transformation of Reliance will propel the company into a new orbit of hyper-growth and multiply its value for years to come.
The strategic adoption of deep tech and advanced manufacturing will propel Reliance to secure a place in the global top-30 league in the near future, Ambani said promising that the future is far brighter than the past.
Jio today stands as a true deep tech innovator, he noted.
Describing the birth of AI as perhaps the most transformative event in the evolution of the human race, Ambani said it had opened up opportunities to address a number of complex problems facing mankind.
“As I told you last year, Reliance has now become a net producer of technology. Breakthrough technologies and innovation have always been the greatest wealth creators for nations, as well as for corporates. Reliance internalised this ‘Vikas Mantra’ at every stage of our growth,” he said.
Reliance is transforming itself into a deep tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities in various ways.
“First, we are embedding innovative technologies in every single business to generate ever-greater value for our customers. Second, our talented engineers and scientists are incubating several critical technological innovations in-house to enhance our product and service offerings. Third, we have built an AI-native digital infrastructure for all Reliance businesses, and have built our software stack, integrating end-to-end workflows and real-time dashboards,” he said.
With the success of our ‘Atmanirbhar’ efforts, the company is accelerating India’s transformation into a deep tech nation.
“Reliance spent over Rs 3,643 crore (USD 437 million) in FY24 towards R&D, taking our spend on research to over Rs 11,000 crore (USD 1.5 billion) in the last four years alone. We have more than 1,000 scientists and researchers working on critical research projects across all our businesses,” Ambani said.
He informed that last year Reliance filed over 2,555 patents, mainly in the areas of bio-energy innovations, solar and other green energy sources, and high-value chemicals.
“Digital is another principal area of our in-house research. We have filed patents in 6G, 5G, AI-Large Language Models, AI-Deep Learning, Big Data, Devices, Internet of Things, and Narrowband-IoT,” he said and assured that the ongoing tech-driven transformation of Reliance will propel the company into a new orbit of hyper-growth and multiply its value for years to come.
“Our future is far brighter than our past. For example, Reliance took over two decades to be amongst the top 500 companies globally. The following two decades saw us joining the league of the world’s Top-50 most valuable companies. With our strategic adoption of deep tech and advanced manufacturing, I can clearly see Reliance earning a place in the Top-30 League in the near future” .
- August 29, 2024 14:52
Reliance Industries shares dip from high
Reliance Industries stock off highs ... now up 0.8% at ₹3,020.25
- August 29, 2024 14:18
HFCL Ltd delivers advanced broadband network gateway project for BSNL
Company says it has delivered ‘one of the world’s largest advanced broadband network gateway projects’ for BSNL
- August 29, 2024 13:52
Stock Market Live update today: RIL to consider 1:1 bonus issue on Sept 5, shares surge 2.43%
Reliance Industries said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company by capitalisation of reserves.
The company had last issued bonus shares in 2017 and prior to that in 2009, both of them in the ratio of 1-for-1. Shares were trading at ₹3,068.45 apiece on the BSE.
- August 29, 2024 13:16
Stock market live updates today: Natural gas: Downtrend losing momentum
The price of natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on the decline since mid-June. It fell off the barrier at ₹275.
However, after marking a low of ₹169.1 early this month, the contract has recovered. But then, it was capped at ₹204, a resistance where the 50-day moving average coincides.
Nevertheless, the price action over the recent weeks shows that the downtrend is losing momentum. That said, for the trend to turn bullish, the price should cross over ₹204. Read more
- August 29, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: TCS expands partnership with Primark for IT transformation
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with international fashion retailer Primark to transform the company’s technology operations over the next five years. The expanded collaboration, announced today, aims to support Primark’s global growth plans.
- August 29, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Sonata Software bags multimillion-dollar IT deal from US healthcare firm
Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company, has secured a multi-year, multimillion-dollar IT outsourcing contract with a leading US-based healthcare and wellness company. The announcement of the deal, finalised in June 2024, follows an earlier disclosure during Sonata’s Q1FY25 earnings call on July 31.
- August 29, 2024 12:49
Stock market live updates today: IPO Update
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited IPO issue subscription details at 12:33 pm on August 29, 2024 (Issue Day 2)
Total subscription: 6.60 times
QIB portion: 0.05 times
NII portion: 15.25 times
Retail Individual Investors portion: 6.64 times
(Source: BSE Cumulative Demand Schedule)
BSE Link: https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/CummDemandSchedule.aspx?ID=6718&status=L
Issue Closes Tomorrow, August 30, 2024
- August 29, 2024 12:44
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Industries RIL AGM 2024 Live: Mukesh Ambani may spell out roadmap for retail, RJio listing timelines
Here are the major live updates related to the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.
- August 29, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates today: IndiGo co-founder Gangwal sells another 6 per cent in airline for ₹11,000 crore
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has sold 6 per cent stake in the airline worth about ₹11,000 crore as part of his strategy to pare stake in the airline. About 23 million shares were sold via bulk deals at a floor price of ₹4,760 on Thursday. The sale was at a discount to the market price.
- August 29, 2024 12:39
Stock market live updates today: Finance ministry lowers entry barrier for GIFT City listing
In a bid to attract both Indian and foreign companies to list in the international stock exchanges at GIFT City, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), the finance ministry has reduced the minimum public float requirement to 10 per cent from 25 per cent.
- August 29, 2024 12:38
Stock market live updates today: What were India’s antitrust concerns over Disney-Reliance deal
Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries won approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday for an $8.5 billion merger of their Indian media assets after offering concessions relating to their grip on broadcasting rights for cricket, India’s favourite sport. Here are the key points raised in the CCI’s initial assessment, according to a confidential letter sent to the companies on August 19 and reviewed by Reuters:
- August 29, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates today: Zoho forays into fintech with launch of payment gateway
Zoho on Thursday announced its foray into payments space with the launch of Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution to help businesses accept money online from their customers.
- August 29, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates today: INTELLECT DESIGNS PARTNERS WIPRO
INTELLECT DESIGN FORGES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH WIPRO TO TRANSFORM BANKING TECHNOLOGY SERVICES WITH EMACH.AI, REVOLUTIONISING ENTERPRISE CONNECTED INTELLIGENCE FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
- August 29, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: ADANI ENTERPRISES TO DEMERGE, LIST AIRPORT BUSINESS BY 2027-28: BLOOMBERG
- August 29, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: NLC India shares climb amid 200 MW solar deal with Telangana
The shares of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) were trading at ₹278.30, up by ₹2 or 0.72 per cent, on the NSE at 10.50 am. This comes a day after the Navratna government enterprise signed a power usage agreement with Telangana State distribution companies (DISCOMs) to supply 200 MW of solar power for a 25-year period under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme.
- August 29, 2024 11:58
Stock market live updates today: HCLTech shares rise on positive analyst outlook
HCLTech shares have climbed 1.55 per cent to ₹1,746.10 on the NSE following positive analyst reports. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of ₹1,705, citing the management’s positive near-term outlook, particularly in the financial services vertical.
- August 29, 2024 11:33
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction today – August 29, 2024: Index charting a sideways trend
Bank Nifty began Thursday’s session lower at 51,104 versus yesterday’s close of 51,144. But the index has recovered and has now moved up to 51,250, up 0.2 per cent.
The advances/ declines ratio of the index stands at 8/4, showing some bullish bias. ICICI Bank, up 0.7 per cent, is the top gainer; Bandhan Bank, down 1.3 per cent, is the top loser. Read more
- August 29, 2024 10:55
Stock market news: Biocon Biologics clears path for Stelara Biosimilar in major markets
Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has secured market entry for its proposed biosimilar to Stelara in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan. The company announced today, that it has signed a settlement and license agreement with Janssen, resolving patent disputes for its product Bmab 1200 (bUstekinumab).
The shares of Biocon Ltd were trading at ₹355.40 down by ₹1.30 or 0.36 per cent today on the NSE at 10:30 am.
- August 29, 2024 10:48
Stock market live updates today: Jefferies on TVS Motors
(CMP: Rs 2737, Target: Rs 3400, +24% upside) We believe TVS should be a key beneficiary of 2W demand revival in both domestic and export markets, while an improving franchise should drive continued margin expansion. Its EPS has more than trebled in the last 3Y and we expect it to more than double over the next 3 years. Its 48x/36x FY25E/FY26E PE appears rich (CY15-23 average: 28x), but we believe premium multiples will sustain on strong growth outlook. We retain Buy with revised Rs3,400 PT (earlier Rs3,000) at 40x Sep-26E PE (rolled over from Mar-26E).
- August 29, 2024 10:46
Stock market live updates today: EaseMyTrip clinches ‘Best Online Travel Portal’ award
EaseMyTrip, an Indian online travel platform, has been named the ‘Best Online Travel Portal of India’ at the Prestigious Brands of India 2024 awards. The accolade was announced during the Goal Fest Conclave 2024.
- August 29, 2024 10:31
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Prediction Today – August 29, 2024: Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above it
Nifty 50 is trading higher. Although it has not seen a strong follow-through rise above 25,000 over the last couple of days, it is getting strong support around 24,900. That keeps the broader bias positive. Read more
- August 29, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates today: JSW Energy subsidiary secures 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project
JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has been awarded an additional 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Read more
- August 29, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: Asian shares track Wall Street futures lower as Nvidia disappoints
Asian shares followed Wall Street futures lower on Thursday as Nvidia’s results disappointed some bullish investors, while the dollar steadied and the Treasury yield curve came within a whisker of turning positive.
Investors now await US weekly jobless claims, which have gained prominence given the Federal Reserve’s focus on the health of the labour market, as well as inflation readings from Germany and Spain, for clues on rate-cut prospects beyond September.
- August 29, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid global caution; IT and Pharma outperform
The Indian stock market opened on a tepid note Thursday, with the Nifty 50 index starting at 25,035.30, slightly lower than its previous close of 25,052.35. The Sensex also opened marginally higher at 81,822.56, compared to Wednesday’s close of 81,785.56.
- August 29, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: JSW Energy gets letter of award for 400 MW wind-solar hybrid power project from Maharashtra govt (Supportive for stock prices)
- August 29, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: CLSA on Adani Ports
O-P, TP Rs 1764
Core ports growing traffic 3x country over FY19-24 & claimed market share gains of 300bps YoY.
ADSEZ formalised its 2030 aspirations implying a Cagr of 15% & 5-yr rev & port Ebitda Cagrs of 16% YoY over FY24-29
- August 29, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates today: Alternative debt platforms expand pool for consumer firms this festive season
Alternative debt platforms are expected to expand their loan pool for digital native consumer companies as they gear up for a surge in sales in this festive season.
- August 29, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: At 9:17 am, Sensex was at 81,741.79, down 43.77 points or 0.05 per cent lower. Nifty was at 25,031.50, down 20.85 points or 0.08 per cent weaker.
- August 29, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Kotak India EQ Contra: Should you invest in the fund?
Kotak India EQ Contra has been a steady above-average performer over the years. The fund was rolled out in 2005 and has delivered a compounded annual return of 15.4 per cent (regular plan) since its launch. Read more
- August 29, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Citi on Voda Idea
Buy Call, Target Rs 22
SC Finally Agrees To Hear Voda Idea’s AGR Curative Petition
See SC’s Move As A Material Development As Matter Has Been Long Pending
A Favourable Outcome Could Significantly Reduce Co’s AGR Debt Burden
Potential Benefit Est At Rs 4-5/Sh Or Even Higher (>25% Benefit On Current Stock Price)
Current Base Case Target Of `22 Does Not Factor In Any Reduction In Co’s AGR Dues
The Developments With Voda Idea Could Also Indirectly Benefit Indus Towers Too
Any Relief Would Benefit Bharti Airtel Too, Though Its Salience Is Far More Limited
UBS on Power Financiers
Initiate Buy Call On PFC, Target Rs 670/Sh
Initiate Buy Call On REC, Target Rs 720/Sh
Strong Growth Underpinned By Shift To Renewables And Infrastructure
Key Growth Support From Energy Transition And Infrastructure Financing
Stress Dynamics Different From Previous Cycle
Jefferies on Paytm
Hold Call, Target Rs 420
Co Received Approval From FinMin For Downstream Invst In Payment Gateway Biz
If Granted From RBI, CO Will Be Able To Onboard New Online Merchants
Immediate Business Impact Could Be Marginal
See Diminishing Regulatory Concerns As A Positive
Post RBI Approval, Key Pending Issue Is NPCI Approval For New User Onboarding
MS on Paytm
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 500
Co Receives Govt Approval For Past Downstream Invst In Its Fully Owned Arm
Believe It Reduces Regulatory Overhang Incrementally
Will Track The RBI’s Response To Next Steps
MS on HCLTech
Overweight Call, Target Rs 1,705
Management Sounded A Bit Optimistic On The Near-term
Management Sounded A Bit Optimistic In The Financial Services Vertical
Medium-term Outlook For The Industry Is Positive
Co Has Balanced Portfolio And Strong Focus On Driving Wallet Share Gains
Jefferies on HCLTech
Hold Call, Target Rs 1,630
Co Articulated Medium-term Strategy, Aim Is To Deliver Ind Leading Organic Growth
Double-digit Growth In Medium-term Is Expected
Co Views GenAI As Growth And Margin Lever
HCLTech Expects Mid-single Digit Growth In Software As It Focuses On India/Africa
HSBC on Credit Cards
Credit Card Spending Growth Increased To 19% YoY In July 2024
Industry’s Net Credit Card Issuance, Ex-One-Off, Recovered
Spend Market Share Improved For ICICI Bank, Axis Bank
Market Share Lost By SBICard & HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Card Issuance Was Strong
Citi on Aptus Value Hsg
Buy Call, Target Rs 358
Co Expanding Footprints In Maharashtra And Odisha
Will Add 20 Branches, Primarily In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana In FY25
Management Is Confident Of Sustaining 28-30% AUM Growth
Improved Login Productivity & Vintage Productivity To Further Support Growth
Retention Bonus, Disbursements Linked Incentives To Help Contain Attrition
Annual Outing Program And Referral Incentives To Help Contain Attrition
10-15 bps NIM Pressure Expected Due To Increase In Funding Cost For NBFCs
Citi on Au Small Bk
Neutral Call, Target Rs 684
Retains Credit Cost Guidance At 110-120 bps For FY25
Retains Credit Cost Guidance Despite Higher Industry-Wide MFI Concerns
Confident It Can Double Advances Over 3 Years
Deposits Do Not Act As Constraint To Growth
Deposits Challenge Is Raising Quality Of Deposits At A Cost
Lower NIM Contraction Are Upside Levers With Credit Cost Surprises A Downside Risk
CLSA on Adani Ports
Outperform Call, Target Rs 1,764
Core Ports Growing Traffic 3x Remains A Good Way To Play Indian Economy
Reduced Dollar Debt & Maturity Profile Should Make It A Play On Rupee Depreciation
Its M&A Strategy Looks To Have Paid Off
Gangavaram, Krishnapatnum & Karaikal Clocking FY24 EBITDA Margin Above Mundra
- August 29, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: BIOCON UNIT SECURES MARKET ENTRY FOR BMAB 1200, A PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO STELARA, IN EUROPE, UK, CANADA, AND JAPAN
- August 29, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates today: MTNL: Account slips to an NPA, all accounts of MTNL with Union Bank of India have been frozen automatically.
- August 29, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates today: Market to open down on weak global sentiment
Domestic markets are expected to open on a weak note amid weak global markets. Gift Nifty at 25,010 signals a gap-down opening as Nifty Sept futures on NSE closed at 25,133. According to analysts, today being the expiry day of August contracts at the NSE, the market will be remain volatile, especially in the later part of the day.
- August 29, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates today: SEBI proposes mandatory UPI block mechanism facility for secondary market trading
Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday proposed that qualified stock brokers (QSBs) mandatorily offer a facility for trading in the secondary market, using the UPI block mechanism, similar to the ASBA facility.
Additionally, feedback has been sought on whether QSBs can offer a “3-in-1 trading account facility” as an alternative to making the ASBA-like facility mandatory, according to a consultation paper.
- August 29, 2024 08:23
- August 29, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 29, 2024
The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Co to create the country’s largest media empire worth over ₹70,000 crore. The deal, announced six months ago, faced scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator and the approval comes after the parties proposed certain modifications to the original transaction structure. Read more
- August 29, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: UBS: India Power Financiers Initiate coverage of Power Finance and REC with Buys and price targets of Rs670.00/Rs720.00, implying 1.6/2x FY26E P/BV
- August 29, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: BLOCK DEAL ALERT : WELSPUN LIVING
Promoter entity to sell upto 4.6pc stake via block deal
Floor price Rs 197/sh ( 5% discount to CMP)
180 day lock up for seller
JEFFERIES sole broker to deal
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: NVIDIA Q2 25 Earnings:
- Adj EPS: $0.68 (est $0.65)
- Revenue: $30B (est $28.86B)
- Sees Q3 Rev $32.5B +/- 2% (est $31.9B)
- Approves Additional $50B Buyback
(Numbers seen better than estimates, however share fell by 4 percent post market as already stock was trading near to all time high)
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Earnings calendar
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 29.08.2024
GILLETTE
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 30.08.2024
APIS, FIRSTCRY, PGCRL, UNIECOM
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.08.2024
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Dollar General Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Brown Forman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Burlington Stores, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Campbell Soup Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Birkenstock Holding plc (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Dell Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Autodesk, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
lululemon athletica Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
MongoDB, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
Elastic N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gap, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
- August 29, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 29.08.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment (Expected: 232k versus Previous: 232k)
18.00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 2.8% versus Previous: 2.8%)
19.30 U.S. Pending Home Sales (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 4.8%)
- August 29, 2024 07:32
- August 29, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
28 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 117801.06 + 7849.72 Total: 125650.78
F&O Volume: 697026.57 + 383640.67 Total: 1080667.24
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1347.53
(13535.83 - 14883.36)
DII: NET BUY: +439.35
(12746.57 - 12307.22)
- August 29, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 29, 2024: Vedant Fashions BUY
- August 29, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Hope shareholders vote for right reasons, focus has been on adding value: Samir Modi ahead of Godfrey Phillips AGM
Ahead of the critical Annual General Meeting of Godfrey Phillips which is slated for September 6, Samir Modi, part of its promoters’ group, who is locked in a boardroom battle with his mother Bina Modi, said he hopes that the shareholders will vote for the right reasons.
- August 29, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: abCoffee partners with Shoppers Stop to open 3 in-store outlets
abCoffee is partnering with Shoppers Stop to make the customer experience more memorable, and seamlessly integrate abCoffee’s speciality coffee offerings into Shoppers Stop’s retail environment.
This collaboration marks a milestone in abCoffee’s expansion strategy, opening three new state-of-the-art coffee decks across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai
- August 29, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Tanishq, De Beers join hands to promote natural diamonds
Amid intense competition from lab grown diamonds, Tanishq, a leading jewellery brand and De Beers, the world’s leading diamond company, have joined hands to promote natural diamonds across India.
- August 29, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Tata Projects empowering construction workforce with skilling opportunities
Tata Projects has launched worker upskilling initiatives to empower its workforce and promote sustainable practices within the construction industry. At the company’s project site for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd in Madhavaram, a batch of 25 students are getting trained on metro projects and creating a pool of talented workforce for the industry, said K Ramesh, Assistant Vice President, Projects, Tata Projects Ltd (TPL).
- August 29, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Vedant Fashions (₹1,222.85): BUY
The short-term outlook for Vedant Fashions is bullish. The stock has been moving up for over a week now. So far this week, the 4 per cent rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹1,190. The region between ₹1,200 and ₹1,185 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside. Read more
- August 29, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: 84% cases filed for personal guarantors’ insolvency pending for admission: IBBI
As many as 2,496 insolvency cases against personal guarantors (PG) to corporate debtors (CD) are awaiting admission at various tribunals across the country, latest IBBI data showed.
- August 29, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: ESAF Small Finance Bank launches Inori RuPay Platinum Credit Card
ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched the Inori RuPay Platinum Credit Card, a premium financial product designed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer cardholders exclusive benefits and privileges.
- August 29, 2024 06:34
Stock market live updates today: CCI approves $8.5 billion Reliance-Disney media assets merger
The Competition Commission of India has approved a mega $8.5-billion merger deal involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and Disney’s media assets in India.
- August 29, 2024 06:31
Stock market live updates today: SBI’s new chief Setty wants his bank to grow into the ‘Best Bank’ in India
State Bank of India’s new Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty believes in finding a firm foothold before taking the next step, even as he wants his Bank to grow into the “Best Bank” in the country.
- August 29, 2024 06:29
Stock market live updates today: SEBI warns investors against unrealistic protrayal of SME IPOs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday raised concerns on the rosy picture painted by promoters of small and medium enterprises (SME) tapping the market for a public share sale. Read more
