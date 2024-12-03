Stock Market on 3 December 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- December 03, 2024 16:03
The live blog is now closed.
- December 03, 2024 15:54
Currency market updates: Indian Rupee steady at 84.6850 amid strong dollar
The Indian rupee closed nearly unchanged at 84.6850 per U.S. dollar. It fell to a record low earlier, weighed down by a broadly stronger greenback and slump in the offshore Chinese yuan.
- December 03, 2024 15:41
Stock market live today: Pricol shares up 1.8% as subsidiary acquires Sundaram Auto’s plastic components division
Shares of Pricol Ltd rose 1.85 per cent to ₹503 after the company announced today that its subsidiary, Pricol Precision Products (PPPL), would acquire the injection moulded plastic component solutions division of Sundaram Auto Components Ltd (SACL) for a total consideration of ₹215.3 crore.
- December 03, 2024 15:38
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at market close
Top gainers on the NSE
Adani Ports (5.86%), NTPC (2.65%), Adani Enterprises (2.20%), Axis Bank (2.10%), SBI (2.04%)
Top losers:
Bharti Airtel (-1.50%), Hero Motocorp (-1.10%), ITC (-0.97%), HDFC Life (-0.81%), Sun Pharma (-0.39%)
- December 03, 2024 15:35
Closing bell: Sensex gains nearly 600 points; Nifty above 24,250 levels
Sensex ended 597.67 pts or 0.74% higher at 80,845.75, and Nifty 50 closed positive by 181.10 pts or 0.75% at 24,457.15.
- December 03, 2024 15:23
Stock market live today: Swiggy Q2 results: Loss narrows to ₹626 crore
Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday as the newly listed company saw robust order growth in both its food delivery and quick commerce segments.
- December 03, 2024 15:22
Nifty Today: Nifty Bank index top gainers
Top gainers of Nifty Bank: Canara Bank (3.33%), Bank of Baroda (3.28%), PNB (2.77%), AU Small Finance Bank (2.37%), SBI (2.10%)
- December 03, 2024 15:10
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 3 p.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Adani Ports (6.23%), NTPC (2.57%), Adani Enterprises (2.50%), SBI (2.18%), L&T (2.13%)
Top losers:
Bharti Airtel (-1.44%), Hero Motocorp (-1.16%), ITC (-0.97%), HDFC Life (-0.80%), Asian Paints (-0.38%)
- December 03, 2024 15:10
Sensex Today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at 3 p.m.
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on December 3, 2024, were 2,697 against 1,228 stocks that declined, and 114 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,039. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 247, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13. A total of 445 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 177 in the lower circuit.
- December 03, 2024 15:09
Stock in focus today: USFDA issued 6 observations to Granules India; shares drop over 9%
USFDA issued 6 observations to Granules India. Shares plunged 9.60% on the NSE to ₹537.90
- December 03, 2024 14:58
Currency market updates: Indian rupee has hit a record low against the US dollar
--Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd
The rupee is at a record low of 84.73 versus the dollar. Since a weaker rupee raises the cost of imports and may result in higher inflation rates, the recent drop of the Indian rupee vs the US dollar has important ramifications for the Indian economy. Customers may be harmed and their purchasing power diminished. The growing expense of servicing foreign currency debt represents a hardship for companies that have such debt. Indian businesses may find it more costly to obtain money overseas if their currency depreciates since it can undermine investor confidence. The timing of a rupee reversal is unpredictable and contingent on a number of variables like rupee might gain from a downturn in the US economy or a weakening of the US currency. The rupee can be stabilized with the support of stronger economic development and better export results. The rupee can be supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervening in the foreign exchange market, although this is a temporary solution. It’s crucial to remember that the economy doesn’t always suffer when the rupee declines. It might be a normal response to shifting international economic circumstances. On the other hand, economic instability may result from excessive depreciation. The secret is to balance the risks and rewards of managing the exchange rate.
- December 03, 2024 14:40
Stock market live updates today: NBCC (India) secured new order for ₹213 crore. Stock rose 1.10% on the NSE to ₹99.32
- December 03, 2024 14:27
Stock market live updates today: NTPC Green Energy shares continue to trade at its upper circuit on the NSE at ₹142.12, higher by 10%
- December 03, 2024 14:27
Stock market live updates today: Ankit Gupta, Vice-President (Strategy, Investments & Investor Relations), Gland Pharma, to resign from December 31, 2024
- December 03, 2024 14:26
Stock market live updates today: Sensex soars 602.91 points or 0.75 per cent to 80,850.99 as at 1.37 pm.
- December 03, 2024 14:25
Stock market live updates today: KPI Green Energy shares rise on NSE on receipt of order for setting up Ground Mounted Solar PV plan
KPI Green Energy shares rise 2.96% on the NSE to ₹802.05 on receipt of order for setting up of 300MWAC (405 MWDC) Ground Mounted Solar PV plant including Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services from Coal India Limited
Coal India shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹421.45
- December 03, 2024 14:24
Stock market live updates today: Vakrangee Ltd in pact with Central Bank of India as Corporate Business Correspondent for banking services pan-India
Vakrangee Ltd (VL) has entered an agreement with Central Bank of India as Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) for offering banking services pan-India.
Vakrangee shares trade at upper circuit on the NSE at ₹26.50, higher by 4.99%.
- December 03, 2024 14:22
Stock market live updates today: C2C Advanced Systems stock continues trading at its upper circuit
C2C Advanced Systems Share Price & IPO Listing Live
- December 03, 2024 14:20
Stock market live updates today: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscribed 0.55 times as at 1.03 pm
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO has been subscribed 0.55 times as at 1.03 pm on December 3, 2024. QIB has been subscribed 0.41 times, NIIs 0.48 times, and retail portion 0.66 times. Track the latest on the IPO here
- December 03, 2024 14:19
Stock market live updates today: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations awarded work order to execute UAV-based LiDAR and RGB survey for Bengaluru Ring Rail project
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has been awarded a work order to execute a comprehensive UAV-based LiDAR and RGB survey for the Bengaluru Ring Rail project encompassing an area of 350 kilometres
DroneAcharya shares rise 1.10% on the BSE to ₹114.85.
- December 03, 2024 14:18
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy shares zoom 9.7% to hit an intraday high at ₹541.95 from the previous close of ₹493.7
- December 03, 2024 14:17
Stock market live updates today:
- December 03, 2024 14:16
Stock market live updates today: Adani stocks in focus
Adani Enterprises (2.60%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (6.69%)
Ambuja Cement (4.94%)
ACC (2.71%)
Adani Wilmar (1.52%)
Adani Energy Solutions (1.28%)
ATGL (0.23%)
Adani Green Energy (0.14%)
Adani Power (-0.43%)
NDTV (1.77%)
- December 03, 2024 14:15
Stock market live updates today: Torrent Power shares surged 5.40% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,671.90, following a QIP launch at ₹1,555.75 apiece
- December 03, 2024 14:15
Stock market live updates today: Suraksha Diagnostic IPO booked 0.39 times so far
Track the latest news on the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO here
- December 03, 2024 14:13
Stock market live updates today: Bank of India Mutual Fund unveils Bank of India Consumption Fund
Bank of India Mutual Fund, with over 16 years of extensive fund management expertise, has unveiled its latest offering, Bank of India Consumption Fund, under a New Fund Offer.
Bank of India Consumption Fund seeks to invest in the country’s expanding family consumption basket by leveraging India’s dynamic economic growth and changing consumer habits. A growing middle class, rising urbanization, and an increasing young population drive India’s consumer sector by creating demand for goods and services across businesses. The portfolio focuses on industries including retail, consumer durables, healthcare, and financial services. It aims to expose investors to the range of options brought out by India’s changing consumption patterns, making it an investment vehicle for anybody aspiring to take advantage of the country’s long-term economic development.
- December 03, 2024 14:11
Stock market live updates today: Viswajit Srinivasan, senior banker and sustainable finance expert, on Ambuja Cement’s partnership with Coolbrook
India is the second largest cement producer globally, after China and produces nearly 10% of the global production. Cement production contributes to 7-8% of CO2 emissions globally and over 6% of emissions in India. The industry has traditionally had a huge dependence on fossil fuels and this is why the RotoDynamic Heater (RDH), a patented technology of Coolbrook, which is supposed to be the only electric tech solution to achieve temperatures up to 1700C is very welcome. As per Coolbrook, the RDH can replace fossil fired furnaces and kilns and effectively decarbonise the industrial heating process. The Company believes adoption of its technology could help reduce CO2 emissions from cement manufacturing, globally, by 30%. Ambuja is planning to run its production process entirely on electricity generated from renewable sources and given Ambuja’s position as one of the top cement producers globally, this development will have a significant impact on emissions and India’s Net Zero goals by 2070. Cement industry is already working on decarbonising with firms such as Shree Cement planning to use only renewable energy by 2050, JK Cement and Ultratech cement planning to reduce emissions by 21% and 34% respectively.
- December 03, 2024 14:11
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric Mobility shares surge 6.87% on NSE to ₹99.7
Ola Electric Mobility shares surged 6.87% on the NSE to ₹99.70. The EV major la Electric had announced plans for a four-fold expansion of its company-owned store network to 4,000 by December 20, 2024.
In addition, Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged his shares to raise debt funds for its AI startup, Krutrim.
- December 03, 2024 14:07
Stock market live updates today: NSE pavilion at India International Trade Fair wins award
NSE under the aegis of SEBI in collaboration with other MIIs, NISM and AMFI had set up a pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14th to 27th November 2024.
The pavilion offered a range of interactive and informative activities that aimed at reaching out to investors, enhancing their financial literacy levels, creating awareness about the securities market and fostering a culture of informed investing amongst individuals. Activities included investor awareness workshops/ seminars, talk shows by experts, skits, muppet shows, cautioning investors about illegal fund mobilisation schemes, online scams, grievance redressal helpdesk, etc.
The activities within the pavilion were judged and we are pleased to announce that the pavilion was awarded the “Gold Medal” under the category “Public Communication and Outreach” by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
This achievement highlights the dedication and commitment to empower investors in the securities market and improve their financial well-being.
- December 03, 2024 13:53
Stock market live updates today: Nazara Techn shares up 1.22% on NSE to ₹1,022.95 on board approval of 5 investments worth ₹196 crore, including 100% acquisition of Sportskeeda owner Absolute Sports
- December 03, 2024 12:06
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Adani Ports (7.39%), Adani Enterprises (3.34%), ONGC (2.19%), Cipla (2.19%), Ultratech Cement (2.17%)
Top losers: Trent (-1.52%), ITC (-1.34%), Bharti Airtel (-1.10%), HDFC Life (-0.95%), Tata Consumer (-0.60%)
- December 03, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
Of a total of 3,945 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on December 3, 2024, 2,706 advanced against 1,095 stocks that declined, and 144 remained unchanged. While 225 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 10 hit a 52-week low. A total of 367 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 153 in the lower circuit.
- December 03, 2024 12:03
Stock market live updates today: Schaeffler India names Shibi Mathew as HR and CSR Head
Schaeffler India has appointed Shibi Mathew as its new Head of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), effective November 4, 2024. Mathew brings over 22 years of strategic HR experience to the role, joining the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Read more
- December 03, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates today: Market share gains towards Airtel/Jio likely to continue till VIL completes its network investments: Jefferies
Vodafone-Idea (VIL’s) broad-based market share loss indicates that market share gains would continue to benefit Reliance Jio/ Bharti Airtel (Jio/Airtel) in the near term till VIL completes its network investments, market research firm Jefferies has said in a report. Read more
- December 03, 2024 11:58
Stock market live updates today: Tata Power commissions 431 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has successfully commissioned a 431 MW DC solar project in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in India’s renewable energy sector. Read more
- December 03, 2024 11:49
Stock market live updates today: Sensex rises by 507.05 points or 0.63% to 80,755.13 as at 11.43 am, and Nifty 50 gains 142.30 points or 0.59% to trade at 24,418.35
- December 03, 2024 11:49
Stock market live updates today: PMS & AIF Assets Set to Surpass ₹100 Lakh Crore Mark by 2030: PMS Bazaar Report; Alternative Assets Emerge as Powerful Tool for Wealth Creation with Faster Growth
- December 03, 2024 11:48
Stock market live updates today: NTPC Green Energy jumps 10 per cent
- December 03, 2024 11:40
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – December 03, 2024: Bullish. Go long now and on dips
Nifty Bank index is gaining strength. Indeed, on the chart it is looking relatively much better that the Nifty 50 index. The Nifty Bank index is trading at 52,604, up 0.95 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 10:2. This is positive Read more
- December 03, 2024 11:19
Stock market live updates today: TCS inks deal with Bank of Bhutan; stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹4,292.65
- December 03, 2024 10:58
Stock market live updates today: Rupee weakens further; currently trading at 84.7550/USD
The Indian Rupee (INR) weakened further on Tuesday, opening at 84.7425 per US Dollar (USD) against the previous close of 84.6950, with a host of factors including US President elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on imports from BRICS nations if they develop a common currency, concerns of slowing domestic growth, and FPI related outflows, among others. Read more
- December 03, 2024 10:52
Stock Market Live Updates: C2C Advanced Systems Share Price today: Stock debuts at 90% premium
C2C Advanced Systems stock debuted at ₹429.40, a 90% premium over the issue price of ₹226.
For live updates on C2C Advanced Systems stock, please follow our dedicated live page here
- December 03, 2024 10:51
Stock market live updates today: Adani Group entities seek settlement with SEBI over public shareholding violations: Report
Several entities linked to the Adani Group have approached Sebi to seek a settlement in a case that accuses them of violating public shareholding regulations through improper practices at four of the conglomerate’s listed companies, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Read more
- December 03, 2024 10:43
Stock market live updates today: IPO News Today Live: Suraksha Diagnostic, Ganesh Infraworld IPO ends today
Track all the IPO news live here
- December 03, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Tata Power subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, commissions 431 MW DC Solar in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. Tata Power stock rose 2.52% on the NSE to ₹427
- December 03, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates today: C2C Advanced Systems stock surges 5% on premium listing
Track the share price movement of C2C Advanced Systems post listing here
- December 03, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today: Markets open with cautious optimism amid RBI policy anticipation
Markets opened with mixed sentiment on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, reflecting a delicate balance between economic challenges and potential policy interventions. Read more
- December 03, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage view
UBS on Real Estate
Initiate Buy on DLF , TP Rs 1005
Initiate Buy on Prestige , TP Rs 2175
Initiate Neutral on Oberoi, TP Rs 2230
Believe tailwinds will drive further earnings growth & re-rating
While do not rule out near-term softness due to a broader macro slowdown, would use any dips as buying opportunities.
Residential—multiple tailwinds to support volume growth
Commercial—COVID-related uncertainties have eased
HSBC on Aster DM
Buy, TP Rs 550
Aster announced a merger deal with Blackstone-backed Quality Care to create one of India’s Top 3 hospitals chains
Note gain in terms of a larger scale, though look for better clarity on EBITDA synergies for merged entity
HSBC on Bajaj Fin
Buy, TP Rs 7740
RBL Bank & BAF have stopped sourcing new cobranded credit cards, but will continue to service existing ones
Cut BAF’s FY25-27e EPS by 1-2% due to a cut in fee & interest income as this book runs down
Believe offers value at current val
CITI on Ashok Leyland
Buy, TP Rs 260
Overall domestic CV volumes declined 4%YoY and 11%MoM in November’24.
Within segments, trends were diverse.
Domestic MHCV trucks vol down 2%YoY & 8%MoM
However, domestic MHCV buses saw a strong 33%YoY growth in volumes (+6%MoM)
CITI on M&M
Buy, TP Rs 3520
Domestic UV vol 16%YoY (down 15%MoM)
Do see some slowing in pace of growth sequentially, though at this stage, volatility in volumes could also reflect fluctuations in inventory
Mgmt noted that healthy reservoir levels & higher MSP augur well
HSBC On Autos
PV Retail Fell On The Back Of Shift In Festive Season
2-wheeler Retails Maintained Momentum And Grew By 16%
CV Industry Maintained Pricing Discipline Despite Weak Demand
Tractor Inventory Normalised With Higher Retails
Ola Market Share Decreased To 25%, Bajaj Was At 22%, And TVS At 23%
Jefferies On Global Heath
Buy Call, Target At Rs1,170/Sh
Co Continues To Witness Steady Operations In Gurugram
Sequential Recovery Is Underway In Lucknow & Patna Hospitals Operations Remain Strong
Over Next 5 Yrs, Co Earmarked Capex Of `2,800 Cr For
Nearly 2,900 Beds Which Includes Major Projects
Delay At Indore Is A Disappointment But Co Is Exploring Other Options To Enter Market
MS on Gujarat Gas
OW, TP RS 614
Co’s CNG prices of Rs1.5/kg follows its other peers in increasing prices for natural gas
Current price hike of 2% for CNG, believe, is first of 3/4 price hikes in coming mths
However, if taxes for natural gas are rationalised at state & federal levels, may not need more than one of price hike of the magnitude of one today.
Prefer GAIL & Reliance over Gujarat Gas
Macquarie on ITC
O-P, TP Rs 560
Media articles point to 35% special rate for cig
Potential replacement for compensation cess
Current cig attract 28% GST rate & a compensation cess of 5-36% based on length of cigarette with longest cigarette attracting 36%
If this levy of a special rate is over and above the existing compensation cess, believe ITC will need at least a high single digit price hike to offset this tax increase
- December 03, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy shares surge 4.18% on the NSE to ₹514.35 ahead of Q2 results.
- December 03, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Properties raises ₹6,000 crore via QIP
Godrej Properties has raised ₹6,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors on qualified institutional placement (QIP) basis as it looks to expand business amid strong demand for residential plots and apartments.
Last week, the company launched its QIP issue to raise up to ₹6,000 crore.
- December 03, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates today: Pearl Global to take additional 20% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels
Pearl Global Industries Ltd, through its step-down subsidiary, DSSP Global Ltd, Hong Kong, holds 69.9% stake in PT Pinnacle Apparels, incorporated in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Company through DSSP Global Limited, Hong Kong, will acquire an additional 20% stake in three tranches from the Minority Shareholder(s) in PT Pinnacle Apparels for a consideration of $2.5 million. The investment is of a strategic nature for increase in shareholding. The entire acquisition will be funded partly from QIP raised funds and partly from Internal accruals.
Pearl Global holds 55% stake in Pearl GT Holdco Limited, incorporated in British Virgin Islands. The Company will be acquiring an additional 25% stake in Pearl GT Holdco Limited for a consideration of USD 12,500 by way of fresh issue of shares. The investment is of a strategic nature for increase in shareholding. The entire investment will be funded from Internal accruals.
Pearl Global Industries stock declined 1.76% on the NSE to ₹1,231.85
- December 03, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: Lemon Tree Hotels inks licence pact with Keys Select for property in Himachal Pradesh; shares trade flat on NSE
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a licence agreement viz Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Kufri, Himachal Pradesh. The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and is expected to open in FY 2026.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹131
- December 03, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Godavari Biorefineries secures licence agreement with Catalyxx Inc for manufacturing Biobutanol and Higher Alcohol in India Shares surge 3.53% on NSE to ₹358.1
- December 03, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Properties raises Rs 6000 crore through QIP Shares rise 1.10% on the NSE to ₹2,933.30
- December 03, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on Nifty 50
Top gainers: Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and JSW Steel.
Top losers: ITC, Bharti AIRtel, Sun PHarma, Trent and M&M
- December 03, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on December 5. At 9.24 am on Tuesday, February Brent oil futures were at $71.94, up by 0.15 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.15, up by 0.07 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5790 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5779, up by 0.19 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5792 against the previous close of ₹5778, up by 0.24 per cent.
- December 03, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates today: Traders see Santa rally as foreigners return
Nifty futures indicate a flat start despite gains in Asian markets this morning. The local market has so far looked past the rupee’s decline to a new record low. A recent reversal in foreign fund outflows offers some respite to the currency and the stock markets. A bigger worry though, is the slowing economy, which could further hurt corporate earnings. A rate cut by the central bank may not be enough to fix it. Read more
- December 03, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: Schaeffler India appoints Shibi Mathew as Head of Human Resources and CSR
- December 03, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Can Fin Homes Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 815
Ex-Dividend 04 Dec 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 03, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: Sensex and Nifty opened the session in the green. Nifty was at 24,330.75, up 54.70 points (0.23 per cent), Sensex was at 80,386.71, up 138.63 points (0.17 per cent)
- December 03, 2024 09:07
Stock market live updates today:
- December 03, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates today: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, on market performance yesterday:
US stocks ended mostly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite scoring record closing highs on Monday, boosted by tech-related shares following the market’s strong November gains, as investors awaited this week’s economic data including the key monthly jobs report on Friday.
Investors also digested comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller that he was inclined to cut the benchmark interest rate at the Dec. 17-18 meeting as monetary policy remained restrictive.
In the U.S., data showed manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in November, with orders growing for the first time in eight months and factories facing significantly lower prices for inputs. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to a five-month high of 48.4 from 46.5 in October, which was the lowest level since July 2023. U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in October, boosted by single-family homebuilding. The Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Monday construction spending rose 0.4% after an unrevised 0.1% gain in September.
A Reuters survey of economists estimated payrolls increasing by 200,000 jobs in November after rising by 12,000 in October, the fewest since December 2020.
Asian shares broadly rose to track Wall Street’s tech-led gains, with China a laggard after the yuan fell to a one-year low against the dollar on concerns about a weak economy and heightened tensions with the US.
Nifty extended gains to the second day on Dec 02. At close, Nifty was up 0.60% or 144.9 points at 24276.1. Nifty continued its upside momentum on Dec 02 and a reasonable bullish candle was formed on the daily chart with a lower shadow. A decisive move above the hurdle of 24350 will not only confirm the higher bottom reversal pattern at 23873 levels (28th Nov), but also signal important trend reversal in Nifty on the upside. The short-term trend of Nifty remains positive. A sharp upside breakout above 24350 in the next couple of sessions could open upside towards the next resistance zone of 24700-24900 levels. Immediate support is at 24100.
- December 03, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: Pre-MPC quote by Deepak Agrawal, CIO-Debt, Kotak Mahindra AMC.
“The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee faces a delicate balancing act. With GDP growth slowing more than expected and inflation showing mixed signals, their upcoming decision is likely to prioritize careful adjustments to address immediate challenges while maintaining a focus on long-term stability. Given the tight liquidity conditions, they may choose measures to ease liquidity and/or cut rates which could serve as a strong signal to the market.”
- December 03, 2024 08:26
Stock market live updates today: Gift Nifty points to a flattish opening
Equity markets are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note amidst positive global cues. Stock markets closed strongly higher on Monday, despite weak GDP data. Analysts expect the positive momentum to continue at least till RBI’s monetary policy outcome on Friday. Read more
- December 03, 2024 08:11
Stock market live updates today: C2C Advanced IPO: Listing of shares today
All eyes are on C2C Advanced Systems, whose shares will be listed on the NSE-Emerge platform today. The IPO, that caught the attention for the wrong reasons, sustained overwhelming investor interest. The Bengaluru-based company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 226, at the upper end of the price band. The grey market premium signals that the stock could double on debut. Read more
- December 03, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
BofA on JSW Steel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1090/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on KPIT Tech: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on NMDC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Pricol: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Gujarat Fluoro: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4790/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Aster DM: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 550/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4940/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1350/Sh (Positive)
MS on Energy stocks: CNG price hike follows its other peers in increasing prices for natural gas used for vehicles, prefer GAIL and Reliance (Positive)
BofA on Financials: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Baroda nad Union Bank are top picks (Positive)
MS on Financials: RBI removes restrictions on Navi Finserv; removal of restrictions happened in about one and half months (Neutral)
HSBC on Autos: PV retail fell on the back of shift in festive season, 2-wheeler retails maintained momentum and grew by 16% (Neutral)
Jefferies on Global Health: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1170/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Vedanta: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 470/Sh (Neutral)
MS on GujGas: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 614/Sh (Neutral)
- December 03, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: NSE cautions investors against fraud
It has been brought to the notice of the NSE that a person named “Sunny” associated with entity named “Wolf Street” operating through mobile number “7043467829”, websites “https://wolfstreet.co.in/”and“https://m.wolfstreet.co.in/” and Application with link “https://apk.utrade.today/app-wolfstreet.apk” is providing dabba/illegal trading services and person named “Shreesh” operating through mobile number “9729284671” is providing securities market tips, assured/guaranteed returns on investment in stock market.
Investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any scheme/product as mentioned herein above offered by any person/entity in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Exchange has provided a facility of “Know/Locate your Stock Broker” under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website, to check the details of the registered member and its Authorised Persons. It may also be noted that the aforementioned person/entity is not registered either as a Member or Authorised Person of any Registered Member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. A police complaint has been lodged in this regard.
- December 03, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: Quadria Capital, in association with HealthQuad and PwC India, releases new report titled “Financing the Climate-Health Frontier: Emerging Opportunities.”
Quadria Capital, in association with HealthQuad and PwC India, has released a critical new report titled “Financing the Climate-Health Frontier: Emerging Opportunities.” This comprehensive study highlights the urgent need for enhanced investment in climate-resilient healthcare systems to address the significant health risks posed by climate change in India.
The report reveals that over 90% of India’s population is at extremely high risk from heat stress and that climate-sensitive diseases are escalating. Despite these pressing challenges, the current investment in climate-health initiatives is critically low, with less than 2% of global climate adaptation funding directed towards health.
- December 03, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: NMDC registers best-ever November performance
NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has once again demonstrated its operational excellence by registering its best-ever November performance since inception. The company’s production stood at 4.51 million tonnes (MT), a notable increase from 3.83 MT in November 2023, and sales at 4 MT of iron ore, surpassing previous November records of 3.79MT. This marks an impressive 18% increase in production growth and a 5.5% growth in sales compared to the corresponding period last year.
Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC, said, “Achieving the best-ever production and sales figures for November is a momentous achievement for NMDC. This is a reflection of the team’s steadfast dedication and rigorous efforts and the company’s commitment to driving growth and performance. As we move forward, we remain focused on sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders.”
- December 03, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Indoco Remedies: Company collaborates with UK-based Clarity Pharma, to launch around 20 products over the next 18 months through Clarity Pharma (Positive)
Pricol: Company announces Strategic Acquisition of Sundaram Auto Components Limited’s Injection Moulding Business for all-cash deal for an amount of Rs.215.3cr. (Positive)
Protean eGov Tech: Company bags order worth ₹161 crore from Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) (Positive)
BPCL/Coal India: BPCL signs MoU with Coal India for setting up a coal to synthetic natural gas project at Western coalfields through surface coal gasification. (Positive)
Snowman: Gateway Distriparks Ltd. acquired 478557 shares (0.29%) of Snowman Logistics Ltd. (Positive)
Paramount Communications: ICRA has upgraded the assigned long-term ratings to the unallocated bank limits of the Company from [ICRA] BBB-(Stable) to [ICRA] BBB (Stable). (Positive)
Chambal Fertilizers: Company partners with TERI to establish center of excellence for advanced & sustainable agriculture solutions (Positive)
Waaree Energy: Company has received new orders for supply of modules. (Positive)
Ceinsys Tech: Company received Letter of Award amounting to Rs.331.61 Crores for Appointment of System Integrators (SI’s) for IoT Deployment. (Positive)
Allied Blenders: Company is expecting a 40% volume growth from its premium segment in second half of the financial year. (Positive)
Tata Consumer: Company plans to open 1,000 Starbucks cafes in India by FY28, says MD and CEO Sunil D’souza. (Positive)
Advait Infratech: Advait Energy Transitions has been selected by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam as a qualified bidder for a 50MW portion of a 500MW battery energy storage project in Gujarat (Positive)
Popular Vehicles: Company received approval to establish a new NEXA workshop in Kerala, featuring 4 service and 5 bodyshop bays. (Positive)
Godavari Biorefineries: Company signed an exclusive license agreement with Catalyxx Inc. to produce up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol annually. (Positive)
Sterling Tools: Company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Zhejiang Meishuo Electric Technology Co, Ltd., China. (Positive)
Solar Ind: Company received export orders worth INR 2039 Crores for Supply of Defence Products, to be delivered over a period of 4 years. (Positive)
E2E Networks: Company has entered into an arrangement with Larsen & Toubro Limited for capacity expansion for its data center facilities. (Positive)
KPI Green: Company bags order worth ₹1,311 cr from Coal India (Positive)
MOIL: Company reported record production (1.63 lakh tonnes) and sales (1.33 lakh tonnes) of Manganese Ore in November 2024. (Positive)
Steel Stocks: Steel Ministry proposes 25% safeguard duty on steel imports: NDTV. (Positive)
Syngene: Sibaji Biswas resigns as ED & CFO of the Co w.e.f. November 30, 2024. (Neutral)
Torrent Power: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹1,555.75/sh (Neutral)
Nazara: Company announces five investments totalling INR 196 Crores to drive growth across Gaming and Entertainment (Neutral)
AGI Infra: Company approved Sub division/split of each equity share have face of Rs.10 into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs.5 each fully paid up shares. (Neutral)
Muthoot Capital: Company to consider issuance of NCDs of up to ₹90 cr on private placement basis on December 5. (Neutral)
Wipro: Shares will trade ex-bonus today with ratio 1:1. (Neutral)
KEC Int: Bangladesh Tax Tribunal dismisses company’s appeal against VAT demand (Neutral)
Hindalco: Company received a ₹17.99 cr penalty from the Office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jabalpur (Neutral)
Hindustan Unilever: Company made a partial payment of ₹192.55 Cr (20% of ₹962.75 Cr demand) to the Income Tax authorities. (Neutral)
Mazagon Dock: Company announces a stock split. Existing ₹10 shares will be split into two ₹5 shares, with December 27, 2024, as the record date. (Neutral)
Vistar Amar: Company announced a ₹29.95 Cr rights issue of 25,60,000 equity shares at ₹117 each (including ₹107 premium). (Neutral)
Zomato: Company allotted 47,75,34,845 equity shares (₹1 each) to Foodie Bay Employees ESOP Trust (Neutral)
Tata Elxsi: Company will participate in Macquarie India Tech Spotlight Day on December 9, 2024. (Neutral)
Gateway Distriparks: Company launches new service to Kandla port. (Neutral)
Manaksia Coated Metals: Company plans to raise ₹134.55 crore via a preferential warrant issue. (Neutral)
Aditya Birla Capital: Company calls for a shareholder meeting on January 7, 2025, to approve the amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. (Neutral)
AYM Syntex: Company received BSE listing approval for 7767827 equity shares (₹10/- each, ₹172.50 premium) issued preferentially to promoters and non-promoters. (Neutral)
PAR Drugs: Company announced a slump sale of its establishment for ₹93Cr, representing 99.44% of its revenue. (Neutral)
Trident Lifeline: Company completed the acquisition of a 50.49% stake in TLL Parentrals Limited on December 2, 2024. (Neutral)
Perfect Infra: Company bagged large orders totaling ₹1.5 Crore from various clients including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and TE Connectivity (Neutral)
Bajaj Finserv: Company ends co-branded card partnership with DBS Bank as company seeks to end co-branded partnerships for credit cards (Neutral)
IKIO Lighting: Company proposes name change to IKIO Technologies Limited (Neutral)
HCL Tech: Completed its acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Communications Technology Group (CTG) assets. (Neutral)
Health Insurance Stocks: GoM proposes to exempt GST on health insurance premia for non-senior citizens up to a cover of ₹5 lk/annum (Neutral)
Indegene: Carlyle-backed CA Dawn Investments offers about 69 lakh shares or 2.9% stake in Indegene. (Neutral)
SEAMEC: SEAMEC International FZE’s arrested by order issued by Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance. (Negative)
Tobacco Products: Government expected to raise GST rates to 35 percent from 28 percent on Tobacco and Tobacco products: CNBC Sources. (Negative)
VBL: Aerated Beverages GST also expected to rise to 35%: CNBC Sources (Negative)
- December 03, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity: 02 December 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -238.28
(13605.12 - 13843.4)
DII: NET BUY: +3588.66
(12456.43 - 8867.77)
- December 03, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: U.S. ISM US Manufacturing PMI
Actual: 48.4
Expected: 47.7
Previous: 46.5
- December 03, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates today: Stock under F&O ban on NSE 3-Dec-24
1 RBLBANStock under F&O ban on NSE
3-Dec-24
1 RBLBAN
- December 03, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 3-Dec-24
ALKASEC\
A.G.M.\
FIBERWEB\
General\
IITL\
General\
IITLPROJ\
General\
LORDSCHLO\
General\
LUCENT\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
PANORAMA\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
PUNJCOMMU\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009
SWIGGY\u0009
Quarterly Results
- December 03, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Corporate Action
3rd Dec Ex Date
DIACABS\u0009
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
GNRL\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares
INDOUS\u0009
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
MONGIPA\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares
STERPOW\u0009
E.G.M. \u0009 \u0009
WIPRO\u0009
Bonus issue 1:1
- December 03, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 03.12.2024 SWIGGY
- December 03, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 03.12.2024
20:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.49M vs Previous: 7.44M)
23:05 U.S. FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
- December 03, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: December 3, 2024
The board of directors of Nazara Technologies has approved five investments worth ₹196 crore, including 100 per cent acquisition of stake in Sportskeeda owner firm Absolute Sports. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: December 3, 2024
- December 03, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: RBL Bank stocks take a hit; here’s why
RBI bank stock hit 52-week low of ₹147.55 today on BSE announcing that itwill cease issuing co-branded credit cards in partnership with Bajaj Finance. However, the bank will continue to service the existing 3.4 million co-branded credit cards issued under this partnership. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Over 70% listings make money for investors this year
The majority of companies that listed this year have made money for investors. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Prosus eyes growth with new capital deployment, IPO for key investments
Netherlands-based Prosus noted that PharmEasy remains a significant underperformer in its India portfolio, posting an internal rate of return (IRR) of -38 per cent, in its H1FY25 disclosures on December 2. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Coal India, BPCL execute non-binding MoU to explore setting up of SNG project in Maharashtra
State-run Coal India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Monday executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore setting up of coal to synthetic natural gas (SNG) project at Western Coalfields through surface coal gasification. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: RBI removes lending restrictions on Navi Finserv
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the lending restrictions imposed on NBFC Navi Finserv on Monday, according to a statement issued by the central bank. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: National Aluminium Company (₹243.25)
The stock of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been steadily appreciating since December last year. Last week, it marked a record high of ₹263.10. But then the bulls lost strength, leading to some moderation in price. However, the uptrend has not been invalidated, and the price remains above the 20-day moving average, which is now at ₹239. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Sensex
- Nifty
- BSE
- NSE
- stock market
- share market
- market shares
- shareholder activism
- share allotment
- stocks and shares
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and bonds
- stock exchanges
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- Nifty Bank
- futures and options
- MCX
- commodity markets
- commodities market
- money market
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.