December 03, 2024 07:54

Indoco Remedies: Company collaborates with UK-based Clarity Pharma, to launch around 20 products over the next 18 months through Clarity Pharma (Positive)

Pricol: Company announces Strategic Acquisition of Sundaram Auto Components Limited’s Injection Moulding Business for all-cash deal for an amount of Rs.215.3cr. (Positive)

Protean eGov Tech: Company bags order worth ₹161 crore from Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) (Positive)

BPCL/Coal India: BPCL signs MoU with Coal India for setting up a coal to synthetic natural gas project at Western coalfields through surface coal gasification. (Positive)

Snowman: Gateway Distriparks Ltd. acquired 478557 shares (0.29%) of Snowman Logistics Ltd. (Positive)

Paramount Communications: ICRA has upgraded the assigned long-term ratings to the unallocated bank limits of the Company from [ICRA] BBB-(Stable) to [ICRA] BBB (Stable). (Positive)

Chambal Fertilizers: Company partners with TERI to establish center of excellence for advanced & sustainable agriculture solutions (Positive)

Waaree Energy: Company has received new orders for supply of modules. (Positive)

Ceinsys Tech: Company received Letter of Award amounting to Rs.331.61 Crores for Appointment of System Integrators (SI’s) for IoT Deployment. (Positive)

Allied Blenders: Company is expecting a 40% volume growth from its premium segment in second half of the financial year. (Positive)

Tata Consumer: Company plans to open 1,000 Starbucks cafes in India by FY28, says MD and CEO Sunil D’souza. (Positive)

Advait Infratech: Advait Energy Transitions has been selected by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam as a qualified bidder for a 50MW portion of a 500MW battery energy storage project in Gujarat (Positive)

Popular Vehicles: Company received approval to establish a new NEXA workshop in Kerala, featuring 4 service and 5 bodyshop bays. (Positive)

Godavari Biorefineries: Company signed an exclusive license agreement with Catalyxx Inc. to produce up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol annually. (Positive)

Sterling Tools: Company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Zhejiang Meishuo Electric Technology Co, Ltd., China. (Positive)

Solar Ind: Company received export orders worth INR 2039 Crores for Supply of Defence Products, to be delivered over a period of 4 years. (Positive)

E2E Networks: Company has entered into an arrangement with Larsen & Toubro Limited for capacity expansion for its data center facilities. (Positive)

KPI Green: Company bags order worth ₹1,311 cr from Coal India (Positive)

MOIL: Company reported record production (1.63 lakh tonnes) and sales (1.33 lakh tonnes) of Manganese Ore in November 2024. (Positive)

Steel Stocks: Steel Ministry proposes 25% safeguard duty on steel imports: NDTV. (Positive)

Syngene: Sibaji Biswas resigns as ED & CFO of the Co w.e.f. November 30, 2024. (Neutral)

Torrent Power: Company opens QIP, sets floor price at ₹1,555.75/sh (Neutral)

Nazara: Company announces five investments totalling INR 196 Crores to drive growth across Gaming and Entertainment (Neutral)

AGI Infra: Company approved Sub division/split of each equity share have face of Rs.10 into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs.5 each fully paid up shares. (Neutral)

Muthoot Capital: Company to consider issuance of NCDs of up to ₹90 cr on private placement basis on December 5. (Neutral)

Wipro: Shares will trade ex-bonus today with ratio 1:1. (Neutral)

KEC Int: Bangladesh Tax Tribunal dismisses company’s appeal against VAT demand (Neutral)

Hindalco: Company received a ₹17.99 cr penalty from the Office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jabalpur (Neutral)

Hindustan Unilever: Company made a partial payment of ₹192.55 Cr (20% of ₹962.75 Cr demand) to the Income Tax authorities. (Neutral)

Mazagon Dock: Company announces a stock split. Existing ₹10 shares will be split into two ₹5 shares, with December 27, 2024, as the record date. (Neutral)

Vistar Amar: Company announced a ₹29.95 Cr rights issue of 25,60,000 equity shares at ₹117 each (including ₹107 premium). (Neutral)

Zomato: Company allotted 47,75,34,845 equity shares (₹1 each) to Foodie Bay Employees ESOP Trust (Neutral)

Tata Elxsi: Company will participate in Macquarie India Tech Spotlight Day on December 9, 2024. (Neutral)

Gateway Distriparks: Company launches new service to Kandla port. (Neutral)

Manaksia Coated Metals: Company plans to raise ₹134.55 crore via a preferential warrant issue. (Neutral)

Aditya Birla Capital: Company calls for a shareholder meeting on January 7, 2025, to approve the amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. (Neutral)

AYM Syntex: Company received BSE listing approval for 7767827 equity shares (₹10/- each, ₹172.50 premium) issued preferentially to promoters and non-promoters. (Neutral)

PAR Drugs: Company announced a slump sale of its establishment for ₹93Cr, representing 99.44% of its revenue. (Neutral)

Trident Lifeline: Company completed the acquisition of a 50.49% stake in TLL Parentrals Limited on December 2, 2024. (Neutral)

Perfect Infra: Company bagged large orders totaling ₹1.5 Crore from various clients including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and TE Connectivity (Neutral)

Bajaj Finserv: Company ends co-branded card partnership with DBS Bank as company seeks to end co-branded partnerships for credit cards (Neutral)

IKIO Lighting: Company proposes name change to IKIO Technologies Limited (Neutral)

HCL Tech: Completed its acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Communications Technology Group (CTG) assets. (Neutral)

Health Insurance Stocks: GoM proposes to exempt GST on health insurance premia for non-senior citizens up to a cover of ₹5 lk/annum (Neutral)

Indegene: Carlyle-backed CA Dawn Investments offers about 69 lakh shares or 2.9% stake in Indegene. (Neutral)

SEAMEC: SEAMEC International FZE’s arrested by order issued by Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance. (Negative)

Tobacco Products: Government expected to raise GST rates to 35 percent from 28 percent on Tobacco and Tobacco products: CNBC Sources. (Negative)

VBL: Aerated Beverages GST also expected to rise to 35%: CNBC Sources (Negative)