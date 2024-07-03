Stock Market on 3 July 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- July 03, 2024 15:49
Stock in Focus: GE T&D India gets order from GRID SOLUTIONS Middle East FZE, Dubai; stock surges over 4%
GE T&D India has received of order from GRID SOLUTIONS Middle East FZE, Dubai, for 26 million Euros.
Stock surged 4.14% to close at ₹1,655.50 on the NSE
- July 03, 2024 15:37
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at close
Top gainers on the NSE
Tata Consumer Products (3.55%), Adani Ports (2.39%), Kotak Mahindra (2.23%), HDFC Bank (2.14%), Axis Bank(1.82%)
Top losers:
TCS (-1.23%), Titan (-1.11%), Reliance Industries (-0.68%), Tata Motors (-0.40%), Hindalco (-0.41%)
- July 03, 2024 15:37
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex ended at 79,986.80, higher by 545.35 pts or 0.69%, and Nifty 50 closed at 24,286.50, up by 162.65 pts or 0.67%.
- July 03, 2024 15:22
Stock Market Live Today: United Spirits receives tax relief, case remanded for re-computation
United Spirits informed that the Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal has granted relief in respect of majority of tax and penalty demand imposed by Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax and remanded back the matter to the assessing authority for re-computation of tax liability.
Demand (Remanded Back): – Tax ₹3.39 Lakhs and Penalty - ₹6.79 Lakhs Relief Granted: Tax – ₹20.6 Lakhs and Penalty ₹41.19 Lakh
United Spirits stock trades at ₹1,273 on the NSE, down by 0.15%.
- July 03, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Titagarh Rail Systems to invest ₹900 crore in passenger and freight businesses
Titagarh Rail Systems, the country’s largest wagon-maker, will invest close to ₹900 crore over the next three to four years as it looks to ramp up both passenger and freight businesses. The majority of the investment – around ₹800 crore – will go towards the high-margin passenger business, and around ₹80 crore-odd is expected to go into the traditional freight business over an immediate two-year timeframe.
- July 03, 2024 15:08
Stock Market Live Today: BSE: 2,305 stocks up, 327 hit 52-week highs
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 3, 2024, were 2,305 against 1,587 stocks that declined; 105 stocks remain unchanged.
Total stocks traded were 3,997. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 327, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
In addition, 385 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 190 hit the lower circuit.
- July 03, 2024 15:08
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers on the NSE at 3 pm
Tata Consumer Products (3.43%), HDFC Bank (2.18%), Adani Ports (2.17%), Axis Bank(2.05%), Kotak Mahindra (2%)
Top losers:
Titan (-1.38%), TCS (-1.32%), Reliance Industries (-1%), Hindalco (-0.64%), Divi’s Laboratories (-0.62%)
- July 03, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Aayush Wellness introduces new portal
Aayush Wellness Limited has introduced its new portal ‘www.aayushwellness.com.’
- July 03, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: Castrol India stock jumps 15.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹247.04
- July 03, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Puravankara acquires 7.26-acre land in Bengaluru, stock down 0.44%
Puravankara had acquired a 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. The stock trades at ₹540.10 on the NSE, down by 0.44%.
- July 03, 2024 14:35
Stock Market Live Today: KEC International stock up 2.36% on ₹1,017 crore order, hits 52-week high
KEC International stock rises 2.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹923.50 on receipt of ₹1,017 crore worth order in T&D and Renewables businesses.
Stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE today at ₹968.80.
- July 03, 2024 14:35
Stock Market Live Today: Avenue Supermarts stock at ₹4,782.60, reports 18.36% revenue growth
Avenue Supermarts stock trades at ₹4,782.60 on the NSE, up 0.18%. Company reported 18.36% increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹13,711.87 crore for the June quarter.
- July 03, 2024 14:22
Stock Market Live Today: Pearson and Veranda Race enhance partnership for Bank PO exam prep
Pearson is enhancing its partnership with Veranda Race, a Veranda Learning enterprise, to introduce a comprehensive and hybrid test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination.
- July 03, 2024 14:21
Stock Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
IREDA (6.38%), VMART (5.53%), Sun TV (1.39%), CAMS (0.94%)
- July 03, 2024 14:13
Stock Market Live Today: Pravin Rao appointed Non-Executive Independent Director at CAMS
Computer Age Management Services Limited has appointed Pravin Udhyavara Bhadya Rao as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. July 1, 2024.
- July 03, 2024 13:52
Stock Market Live Today: McDonald’s Nashik fined ₹5,000 by municipal solid waste dept
WESTLIFE FOODWORLD’s subsidiary’s, Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited’s, McDonald’s restaurant situated at The Status - Nashik Untwadi, has received a penalty notice (amounting ₹5,000) from the Nashik Municipal Corporation - Solid Waste Management Department.
Westlife Foodworld stock trades at ₹833.55 on the NSE, up 0.66%.
- July 03, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Industries stock fell 1.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,091
- July 03, 2024 12:52
Stock market live updates today: Aluminium futures: Might witness an upswing
Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have been tracing a sideways trend for a little over two weeks. The July contract has been oscillating in the narrow range of ₹228 and ₹233.
While the trend has been bearish since the final week of May, the consolidation has put a stop to the downswing. However, the sideways movement by itself is not a sign of a bullish reversal. But this increases the chances of a U-turn, especially considering that there is support at ₹225. Read more
- July 03, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates: Persistent Systems dissolves its step-down subsidiary Software Company International, LLC; Persistent Systems stock rises on NSE
Persistent Systems informed that Software Company International, LLC (step-down subsidiary) has been dissolved effective from June 27, 2024. Persistent Systems stock rose 1.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,579.90.
- July 03, 2024 12:39
Stock market live updates: AstraZeneca Pharma India board has approved appointment of Srikanth B.S. as Site Lead, India Operations with effect from August 1
- July 03, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates today: ABB’s PixelPaint technology chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for its electric vehicle paint facility; ABB India stock rises 1.11% on NSE
ABB’s PixelPaint technology has been chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), SUV manufacturer, for its new electric vehicle paint facility. ABB India stock rose 1.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,609.
M&M stock trades at ₹2,872.80 on the NSE, up 0.27%.
- July 03, 2024 12:14
Stock market live updates today: Sundaram Clayton board approves raising of ₹400 crore via QIP Stock rises 2.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,568.95
- July 03, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12.04 pm
Top gainers: Tata Consumer Products (3.10%), HDFC Bank (3.01%), Dr Reddy’s (2.05%), Kotak (1.90%), Shriram Finance (1.80%)
Top losers: TCS (-1.38%), Reliance (-1.34%), Hindalco (-0.94%), Cipla (-0.37%), LTIMindtree (-0.29%)
- July 03, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at noon
Of a total of 3,895 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on July 3, 2024, 2,412 advanced against 1,359 stocks that declined; 124 stocks remained unchanged. While 294 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 15 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 323 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 160 hit the lower circuit.
- July 03, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates: Club Mahindra resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri get Indian Green Building Council award; Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock up on NSE
Club Mahindra, brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said its resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri have been awarded Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India stock trades at ₹460.05 on the NSE, up 0.95%
- July 03, 2024 11:52
Stock market live updates today: V2 Retail stock rises 2.9% on NSE, trading at ₹796. Its standalone revenue from operations for the June quarter stood at ₹414.17 crore.
V2 Retail stock rises 2.9% on NSE, trading at ₹796. Its standalone revenue from operations for the June quarter stood at ₹414.17 crore. Stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹812 on the NSE.
- July 03, 2024 11:45
Stock market live updates: Top gainers among Nifty bank stocks: Federal Bank (3.77%), HDFC Bank (3.10%), IDFC First Bank (2.08%), Axis Bank (1.72%)
- July 03, 2024 11:41
Stock market live updates: Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Fund NFO garners over Rs 2,400 crore from nearly 1.25 lakh investors
- July 03, 2024 11:28
Stock market live updates: Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, inks agreement with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu to improve employability of young learners in rural areas
Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, has inked an agreement with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, a non-profit organisation, to increase the employability of young learners in rural India
- July 03, 2024 11:26
Stock market live updates: Flair Writing Industries has appointed Alpesh Ambalal Porwal as Chief Financial Officer
- July 03, 2024 11:10
Stock market live updates: Services followed manufacturing; PMI rose to 60.5 in June
Unprecedented surge in international sales helped the services sector to perform well in June as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 60.5 in June as against 60.2 of May. Another good news is that services firm increased their staffing level. Read more
- July 03, 2024 11:08
Stock market live updates: Top gainers on the BSE at 11.04 am
Top gainers: MMTC (9.75%), Castrol (8.13%), Wockhdart (7.53%), MOIL (7.51%), Rallis (7.359.75%)
Top losers:
JK Paper (-3.95%), PB Fintech (-3.33%), Vesuvius (-3.32%), Ashok Leyland (-2.31%), APL (-2.17%)
- July 03, 2024 11:01
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – July 3, 2024: Exhibit good upside momentum, consider buying
Bank Nifty began today’s session with a gap-up at 52,872 versus yesterday’s close of 52,168. It advanced further and is now trading around 53,200, up 2 per cent. Read more
- July 03, 2024 10:53
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex touches 80,000-mark; HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among top gainers
BSE Sensex has touched 80,000 mark on Wednesday’s early trade. Sensex traded at 79,983.23, higher by 541.78 pts or 0.68 per cent as at 10.32 a.m, and Nifty 50 traded at 24,277.20, up by 153.35 pts or 0.64 per cent.
- July 03, 2024 10:31
Stock market live updates: Crude oil up as industry data show huge decline in US inventories
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the industry data showed a huge decline in inventories in the US for the week ending June 28. Read more
- July 03, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Bansal Wire Industries issue opens at ₹243-256 price band
The ₹745-crore initial public offering of Bansal Wire Industries will open today for public subscription and will close on Friday. The steel wire manufacturer has fixed the price band as ₹243-256 and the market lot is 58 shares. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 2.91 crore shares. Read more
- July 03, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates today: Federal Bank logs 20.1% growth in gross advances in Q1 FY25
Federal Bankhas reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year (yoy) growth in gross advances and 19.6 per cent yoy growth in total deposits in the first quarter (Q1) of FY25. Read more
- July 03, 2024 10:29
Stock market live updates: Kotak Mahindra Bank stock rises 1.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,789
Kotak Mahindra Bank has issued a clarification to stock exchanges regarding public statement made by Hindenburg Research LLC.
“Kotak Mahindra International Limited (KMIL) and KIOF unequivocally state that Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm nor has it ever been an investor in the fund. The fund was never aware that Hindenburg was a partner of any of its investors. KMIL has also received a confirmation and declaration from the fund’s investor that its investments were made as a principal and not on behalf of any other person,” a spokesperson from Kotak Mahindra International Ltd said.
- July 03, 2024 10:27
Stock market live updates: Nifty prediction today – July 3, 2024: Index set to advance further, go long
Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index, opened today’s session higher at 24,292 versus yesterday’s close of 24,124. It is now hovering around 24,280, up about 0.6 per cent.
HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, up 2.9 and 2 per cent respectively, are the top gainers in the Nifty 50. On the other hand, TCS and UltraTech Cement are the top losers, depreciating 1 and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Read more
- July 03, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex jumps 503.47 points or 0.63% to trade at 79,944.92 as at 10.08 am
- July 03, 2024 10:09
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Bank stock has hit a 52-week high today on the NSE at ₹1,794.
- July 03, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates: Persistent Systems to acquire New Jersey-based Starfish Associates Persistent Systems stock trades at ₹4,525.85 on the NSE, up 0.54%.
- July 03, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates: JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal, JSW Infrastructure arm, inks pact with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority; JSW Infra stock up on NSE
JSW Tuticorin Multipurpose Terminal Private Limited (‘subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure) has entered into a concession agreement with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tamil Nadu, for Mechanization of North Cargo Berth-III (NCB-III) for handling dry bulk cargo at the port on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The company will develop and mechanise a new 7 MPTA Cargo Berth III at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port. It will leverage its operational capabilities for handling bulk products and increase its cargo share on the East Coast.
JSW Infrastructure stock trades at ₹352.90 on the NSE, up 0.94%.
- July 03, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: HDFC Bank (2.37%), Britannia (1.60%), HDFC Life (1.28%), Tata Consumers (1.14%), ICICI Bank (1.09%)
Top losers: TCS (-1.01%), Infosys (-0.91%), Tech Mahindra (-0.53%), Sun Pharma (-0.50%), HCL Technologies (-0.47%)
- July 03, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex trades at 79,930.94, higher by 489.49 points or 0.62% as at 9.25 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 24,255.00, up by 131.15 points or 0.54%
- July 03, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates: One 97 Communications Ltd launches ‘Paytm Health Saathi’, a health plan for its merchant partners; stock trades lower on NSE
One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) that owns Paytm has announced the launch of ‘Paytm Health Saathi’, a health and income protection plan for its merchant partners, available on the ‘Paytm for Business’ app.
Stock trades at ₹420.20 on the NSE, down by 0.20%.
- July 03, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the industry data showed a huge decline in inventories in the US for the week ending June 28. At 9.13 am on Wednesday, September Brent oil futures were at $86.74, up by 0.58 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $83.25, up by 0.53 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,954 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning, against the previous close of ₹6,949, up by 0.07 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6,899 against the previous close of ₹6,884, up by 0.22 per cent.
- July 03, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Emcure Pharma’s ₹1,952-cr offer opens today
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd is set to open for subscription today and will close on Friday. The price band of the issue is ₹960-1008. The IPO size is ₹1,952.03 crore - a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares totalling ₹1,152.03 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 14 shares. Read more
- July 03, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates: Domestic markets set to open higher; HDFC Bank in focus
Domestic shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, while top private lender HDFC Bank will be in focus on hopes of a likely increase in its weightage in a key global index. Read more
- July 03, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates: Systematix Corporate Action Tracker: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 4 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2424.5
SKF India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.130
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6498.95
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11007.65
Tata Power Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 432.65
Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2393.3
- July 03, 2024 08:52
Stock market live updates: Securities in Ban For Trade Date 03-JUL-2024: INDIACEM; INDUSTOWER
- July 03, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Yesterday, Nifty dropped sharply after hitting an all-time high of 24,236.35 due to profit booking. FIIs were net sellers by ₹2000 crores, while DIIs bought ₹648 crores. Nifty is likely to trade between 23,500-24,500, with 24,500 as a major resistance level. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s remarks on inflation suggest a cautious market outlook. Key events include FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. We recommend buying Nifty at 24,124 with targets of 24,251/24,501 and Bank Nifty between 51,900-52,000 with targets of 52,501/53,181. Top stock pick: HDFC AMC (CMP 4096) with targets of 4,187/4,301
- July 03, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates: Vraj Iron and Steel Limited IPO
Listing Date : Wed, July 03, 2024
BSE Script : 544204
NSE Code : VRAJ
IPO Price : ₹207
- July 03, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Vraj Iron listing today
Shares of Vraj Iron and Steel will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹207, at the upper end of the price band ₹195-207. The IPO saw a strong response from all category of investors, as the issue was subscribed 119.04 times.
The entire offer was a fresh issue worth ₹171 crore. Read more
- July 03, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates: Brokerage view
Antique on Patanjali Foods
Buy Call, Target Rs 2,144
Co Has Approved The Proposal To Acquire Patanjali Ayurved’s HPC Biz For Rs 1,100 Cr
Believe The Acquisition Is A Positive Move And Should Add To Co’s Growth Levers
The Acquisition Is Expected To Improve The Profitability Of Overall Business
The Acquisition Is At A Very Attractive Valuation Of 0.4x FY24 Sales/ 2.2x FY24 EBITDA
In Our View, HPC Biz Profitability Is Stable & Sustainable Compared To The Oil & Food Biz
Jefferies on HDFC Bank
Buy Call, Target Rs1880
HDFC Bank’s shareholding for June’24 points that foreign shareholding fell to 54.83% vs 55.54% in Mar’24
MSCI’s threshold to raise foreign inclusion factor (FIF) from 50% to 100%
With that, bank may be eligible for jump in index weight at next review in Aug’24
This could be positive near-term catalyst in stock
In medium term, strong deposit growth and improving NIMs should be key drivers
Citi on M&M Fin Svcs
Neutral Call, Target Rs 310
Co’s June Disbursements/Business Assets Growth Broadly In-line With Estimates
For Q1FY25, Disbursements Of Rs 12,730 Cr Saw Growth Of 4.6% YoY
Business Assets Saw A Growth Of 3.7% QoQ In Q1
Collection Efficiency Of 95% In Jun’24 Was Below 96% Each In May’24 And Jun’23
For Q1, The Collection Efficiency Stood At 94%, Stable YoY
As Expected, With Seasonality Q1, Witnessed An Increase In GS3 To 3.6% From 3.4% As Of FY24
We Bake-In Credit Cost Of Nearly 2.4% For Q1 And Estimate RoA Of 1.5%
NIMs, Are Anticipated To Moderate From A High Base
Citi on Avenue Supermarts
Sell Call, Target Rs 3,400
Q1GY25 Update Shows No Sign Of Growth Acceleration; Watch Out For Margin Trajectory
Co’s Q1FY25 Update Highlighted 18.4% YoY Revenue Growth
Revenue Per Store Saw 3% Five-Yr CAGR (5.3% YoY)
Rev/sqft Saw -1.5% 5-Yr Cagr (5% YoY Assuming Avg Store Size Of New Stores In-line With TTM Store Size)
Believe Revenue/sqft Continues To Be Impacted Due To Adverse Product Mix
Believe Revenue/sqft Continues To Be Impacted Due To New Store Additions In Smaller Towns
Store Additions During The Quarter Were 6, 3/10 In Q1FY24/Q1FY23 And 41/40 In FY24/FY23
Remain Cautious On Co At The Current Valuation Given Risks Around Store Additions
Maintain Sell Rating, Implying 56x Mar’26 P/E (Vs Current Valuation Of 78x Mar’26 P/E)
CLSA on ICICI Lombard
Upgrade To Outperform From Hold, Raise Target To Rs 2,000
Co’s Motor Insurance Premiums Registered 31% YoY Growth In 2MFY25
Co’s Motor Ins Premiums Far Ahead Of Ind’s 15%
Worsening Of Peers’ Motor Third Party Loss Ratio Leading Them To Curtail Growth
Premiumisation Of Cars & Benefits From Motor Vehicle Act Could Also Be Aiding Motor Book
Have Raised Our Overall Premium Growth Estimate By Only 2% In FY25
believe momentum in motor book could persist.
We Lift Our Tgt Price As We Raise Our Gordon-Based Target PE Multiple To 30x
See 11% Potential Upside From Here
Bernstein on REC, PFC
Initiates Buy Call on REC, Target Rs 653
Initiates Buy Call On PFC, Target Rs 620
They Are One Of Our Most Preferred Plays In Power Cycle
Investors Are Under-Estimating The Duration And Intensity Of This Power Cycle
NPA Risk For Both Is Much Lower This Cycle
Both Have Better ROEs (>20%) & Growth (15%) Than Power Peers
They Are Trading Cheaper Than All Of Them, Despite The Rally
[8:41 am, 3/7/2024] +91 98330 43598: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Yesterday, Nifty dropped sharply after hitting an all-time high of 24,236.35 due to profit booking. FIIs were net sellers by ₹2000 crores, while DIIs bought ₹648 crores. Nifty is likely to trade between 23,500-24,500, with 24,500 as a major resistance level. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s remarks on inflation suggest a cautious market outlook. Key events include FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. We recommend buying Nifty at 24,124 with targets of 24,251/24,501 and Bank Nifty between 51,900-52,000 with targets of 52,501/53,181. Top stock pick: HDFC AMC (CMP 4096) with targets of 4,187/4,301.
- July 03, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates: Corporate file
KEC International gets new orders worth Rs 1,017 crore in its T&D and renewables businesses.
Health care Global: Company approves acquisition of 196-bedded Vizag Hospital in Vishakhapatnam for over Rs 362 crore.
V2 Retail: Company says Q1 standalone Revenue from Operations up 57% (YoY) to 4.14b rupees, Q1 same store sales growth of 37%
NLC INDIA: Company has achieved 22.12% growth in lignite production during Q1 of FY 2024-25.
KCP: Company have approved the proposal of railway siding project along with input material handling equipment and system & cement grinding hydraulic roller press at Andhra Pradesh
V-MART Retail: Company says same store sales growth at 11% for Q1, Revenue from ops up 17% (YOY).
Primo Chemicals: Company secures long-term coal linkages via 10-year fuel supply agreement with Northern Coalfields.
Moschip: Company in pact with C-DAC and Socionext for making high performance computing processor AUM.
Avenue Supermarts: Standalone revenue from ops at ₹13,712 cr (Agencies).
IEX: Total electricity volume at 10,185 MU, up 24.7% YoY, up 18 percent.
Waaree Energies: Company bags order to supply 900 MW of modules for Serentica Renewables in Rajasthan
RVNL: Company declared lowest bidder for Rs 133 crore Central Railway project
Puravankara Ltd: Company acquires 7-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru, with potential GDV of Rs. 900 Crore
Dynacons Systems: Company won Rs 119 crore contract from the Central Bank of India for a private cloud infrastructure project.
HDFC Bank: Bank may see inflows of up to $4 billion as MSCI weightage set to rise.
Persistent: Company acquires Starfish Associates, Strengthening its Position in AI-powered Contact Center and Unified Communications
Dev Information: Company have secured noteworthy orders cumulatively worth Rs 8 crore.
Hindustan Zinc: Company’s mined metal production up 2% at 263 kt year-on-year in Q1FY25
ONGC: Appoints Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar as the new Director (Finance) and CFO.
Zomato: Company unit to withdraw application for getting NBFC registration
ONGC: Company appoints Chandra Kant Tongaonkar as Director (Finance) and CFO, effective July 2.
Piramal ENT: Company approves raising Rs 180 cr via bonds
Kfin Technologies: Company says disinvestment of entire stake of 20.95% of fin tech products and solutions, deal for 65m rupees.
GPT Infra projects: Company board meeting on July 5 to consider raising of funds.
Solara Active: Company says TPG growth iv sf cut stake in company to 4.44% from 8.60%, cut stake via open market sale
M&M Financial: Company says Q1FY25 disbursement grew 5% (YoY), collection efficiency at 95% for June 2024.
Britannia Industries: Company appoints Urjit Patel as an independent director for 5 years.
Bank of Maharashtra: Bank Secures Rs 1793 Cr in Total Bids for Basel Iii Compliant Tier 2 Bonds.
Capri Global: Company appoints Tarun Aggarwal as the Group Chief Technology Officer.
Force Motors: Total sales down 2.9% at 2,553 units vs 2,628 units (YoY)
MOIL: Company registers quarterly sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year.
Confidence Petro: Company has acquired 99.99% of Punjab Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s equity shares.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Hindenburg partner said transactions were for itself.
YesBank: Gross advances rose 14.8% on a yearly basis to Rs 2.29 lakh crore in Q1FY25.
GPT Infra: Board of directors of GPT Infraprojects to consider fund-raising options on July 5.
Indiabulls Housing: Company changes name to Sammaan Capital on receipt of necessary regulatory processes.
BRNL: Company says order of inspection issued by ministry of corporate affairs, company will comply with directions and cooperate fully with statutory authority.
Shalimar Paints: Ashok Kumar Gupta resigns as MD and Key Managerial Personnel of company.
- July 03, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates: US crude oil inventories fall more than expected
According to the API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin, US crude oil stocks fell drastically by 9.163 million barrels in the week ending June 28th, 2024, after rising by 0.914 million barrels the previous week. This was the largest weekly reduction in crude oil inventory since August 2023, far above market forecasts of a 0.15 million barrel drop.
- July 03, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates: China services growth at an 8-month low
The Caixin China General Services PMI fell to 51.2 in June 2024, down from a 10-month high of 54.0 in May, and below predictions of 53.4. It was the 18th consecutive month of growth in services activity, but the slowest pace since October, as export order growth slowed and employment fell amid price pressures.
- July 03, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates: Silver holds firm at $29.57
Silver held steady around $29.60 as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance in light of stronger-than-expected employment growth and the central bank chief’s latest comments. The JOLTS survey revealed that job opportunities climbed by 221,000 to 8.140 million in May, exceeding the prediction of 7.91 million. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank has made significant headway on inflation but requires more confidence before lowering interest rates. Investors are now looking forward to the next FOMC minutes and more job data on Wednesday, as well as the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, for more guidance.
Key economic data slated for release includes ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Claims, ISM Services PMI, FOMC Meeting Minutes from US Zone.
- July 03, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates: Gold up at $2328.62
Gold prices rose as the US dollar fell, while investors focused on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting for new signals on the timing of the central bank’s interest rate cuts. The United States is back on a “disinflationary path,” according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but policymakers need more data before decreasing interest rates to ensure that recent lower inflation readings accurately reflect the economy. Data revealed that U.S. job postings increased in May after falling sharply the previous two months, but the trend remained consistent with an easing of labour market conditions. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 67% possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates in September.
Key economic data slated for release includes ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Claims, ISM Services PMI, FOMC Meeting Minutes from US Zone.
- July 03, 2024 08:28
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today: 3 July, 2024
Entertainment sector entity Prime Focus on Tuesday said its subsidiary DNEG Group is set to raise up to $200 million in funding from Abu Dhabi-based United Al Saqer Group. The fundraising values the London-headquartered DNEG, which is into visual entertainment technology and world services, at $2 billion, an official statement said. The funding will be completed over two years. Read more
- July 03, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel UK union withdraws strike notice
Tata Steel has received confirmation from Unite Union that it will suspend its proposed strike in the UK starting Monday. Read more
- July 03, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Jyothy Labs (₹477.35): BUY
- July 03, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Nephro Care IPO at NSE-SME gets record bids worth ₹20,000 cr
The ₹41.26-crore initial public offering of Kolkata-based Nephro Care India Ltd. created a record as it became the first SME offer to draw bids worth over ₹20,000 crore. The IPO on the NSE-SME platform received an overwhelming response from all category investors and was subscribed to a whopping 666.56 times. Read more
- July 03, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO gains 13% on listing
Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers made a decent listing on Tuesday by gaining a little over 13 per cent. As against the IPO price of ₹281, the stock listed at ₹318.10 on the BSE and hit a high of ₹324.40 and a low of ₹306.70, before settling at ₹317.85, up 13.11 per cent over the IPO price. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹317.90. Read more
- July 03, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: Adani Group shares hold fort amid Hindenburg response to SEBI
Unlike the earlier instances, investors gave a cold shoulder to the fresh salvo fired by the US short-seller Hindenburg in response to SEBI’s show-cause notice in the case involving the Adani Group. Read more
- July 03, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: SEBI action against Hindenburg may run into jurisdictional wall, say experts
The SEBI’s authority to take direct action against Hindenburg Research may fall into a grey area given the jurisdictional limitations, said experts. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Divine Power jumps four-fold at NSE-SME listing
Divine Power Energy Ltd (DPEL) on Tuesday made a bumper listing following blockbuster IPO on NSE-Emerge platform. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Ashok Leyland to launch vehicle scrappage facility & digital platform for old vehicles
Ashok Leyland is preparing to launch its first-ever vehicle scrappage facility under a franchise model. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Amrut Distilleries to increase production capacity by December 2024
Bengaluru-based Amrut Distilleries plans to ramp its production capacity by 30 per cent by December 2024. The company’s distillation capacity is set to increase from 1.3-.1.5 million litres per annum by the year’s end. It was tripled 1 million in 2018. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Jyothy Labs (₹477.35): BUY
The outlook for Jyothy Labs is bullish. The strong 5.75 per cent surge on Tuesday has taken the share price well above the ₹460-470 resistance cluster. The region between ₹465-460 will now act as a good support zone now. Any intermediate dips are likely to be limited to this support zone. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: HDFC Bank weight in MSCI EM set to double in August rejig
The foreign room for HDFC Bank has risen to 25.9 per cent for the quarter ended June, making it eligible for a significant bump-up in weight at the upcoming MSCI index revision in August. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: TAFE Motors and Germany’s Deutz sign pact for engine manufacturing in India
TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading tractor maker TAFE (Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd) has signed an agreement with Germany-based Deutz AG, a manufacturer of internal combustion engines, to jointly manufacture the latter’s engines for tractor and industrial and generator applications. Read more
- July 03, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Wockhardt enters last mile to bring two of its promising antibiotics to India
With two antibiotic products in the last mile ahead of a possible launch in India, Wockhardt Chairman Dr Habil Khorakiwala said, discussions to out-license them for overseas markets will start only after global approvals come in. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.