July 30, 2024 16:12
Currency market today: Rupee edges up 1 paisa to close at 83.72 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 1 paisa to close at 83.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a positive trend in domestic markets ahead of the US Fed policy announcement.
The domestic currency was trading in a tight range of 83.72-83.74 throughout the session.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, it opened flat at 83.73 and ended the day at 83.72 (provisional) against the US dollar, a gain of just one paisa.
July 30, 2024 15:50
C E Info Systems' Mappls MapmyIndia sponsors India Sri Lanka ODI cricket series.
July 30, 2024 15:45
Antu Thomas, Senior Research Analyst, Geojit Financial Services, on market outlook
“The broad market valuations are currently high, but sectors with strong growth prospects, such as manufacturing, electronics, IT, renewables, healthcare, e-commerce, infra, agriculture, and consumption, remain attractive. Some areas are expensive, so it is crucial to focus on stock fundamentals, avoid overvalued stocks, and adopt an accumulation strategy. Targeting specific stocks and sectors is advisable. To achieve better returns and ensure safety, consider rotating out of recent outperformers and shifting to value sectors, as overall market conditions are expected to improve in the coming years. Further, the improvements in rural areas, agriculture, and government expenditure are anticipated to benefit sectors connected to the domestic economy, such as staples, FMCG, fertilizers, telecom, cement, pharma, and consumer services.”
July 30, 2024 15:44
Infosys partners with TDC Net for digital transformation
Infosys has announced its collaboration with TDC Net, a Danish digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, to help transform from a traditional infrastructure company to a leading customer-centric technology company.
July 30, 2024 15:43
Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Tata Motors (3.38%), NTPC (3.24%), BPCL (3.08%), Power Grid (2.09%), Titan (1.77%)
Top losers:
LTIMindtree (-2.07%), SBI Life (-1.67%), Cipla (-1.61%), Grasim (-1.57%), Sun Pharma (-1.47%)
July 30, 2024 15:42
BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 99.56 pts or 0.12%, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,857.30, up 21.20 pts or 0.09%.
July 30, 2024 15:42
Nifty FMCG declined 1.06% to trade at 61,853.40 as at 3.05 pm.
July 30, 2024 15:42
Jindal Drilling and Industries stock rallies 12.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹674.55.
July 30, 2024 15:37
Indian Oil approves ₹1698.67 crore Greenfield Terminal in Bihar
Indian Oil Corporation board has accorded stage - 1 approval for construction of Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar on BarauniKanpur product Pipeline (BKPL) and Patna-Motihari-Baitalpur Pipeline (PMBPL) at an estimated cost of ₹1698.67 crore as combined re-sitement of existing Marketing Terminal and Pipeline pump station in Patna.
IOC stock rose 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹182.72
July 30, 2024 15:36
Top gainers and losers on NSE as of 3 pm
Top gainers:
BPCL (3.49%), NTPC (3.45%), Tata Motors (3.24%), Power Grid (2.59%), Bajaj Finserv (2.13%)
Top losers:
Cipla (-1.62%), LTIMindtree (-1.46%), ITC (-1.43%), Grasim (-1.25%), Sun Pharma (-1.18%)
July 30, 2024 15:34
2,332 stocks advance, 1,554 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 30, 2024, were 2,332 against 1,554 stocks that declined; 112 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,998. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 338, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12.
In addition, 367 stocks traded in upper circuit and 186 stocks hit the lower circuit.
July 30, 2024 14:48
Top gainers of nifty private bank stocks
Top gainers:
CUB (2.72%), HDFC Bank (1.76%), IndusInd (1.40%), IDFC First Bank (1.35%), RBL (1.21%)
July 30, 2024 14:47
Nifty private bank index rose 1.02% to trade at 25,849.85
July 30, 2024 14:47
Force Motors' Q1 profit rises; stock jumps 7.42% on NSE
Force Motors recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at 181.82 crore as against ₹107.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock jumps 7.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹9,414.30.
July 30, 2024 14:31
Veranda K-12 expands in Kolkata; stock up 1.29% at ₹285
Veranda K-12, a step-down subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, announced expansion of support to schools in East India, starting with Kolkata, in collaboration with the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge).
Veranda Learning Solutions stock rose 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹285
July 30, 2024 14:00
Oberoi Realty stock rose 2.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,833.15
July 30, 2024 13:22
Cartrade Tech June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹22.89 crore (₹13.51 crore); shares surge 5.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹936.
July 30, 2024 13:16
BSE Sensex climbed 412.23 points or 0.51% to trade at 81,768.07 as at 1.10 pm.
July 30, 2024 13:01
Nifty 50 rose 104.55 points or 0.42% to trade at 24,940.65 as at 12.50 pm
July 30, 2024 12:55
Apex court upholds order in favour of LT Foods arm, Daawat Foods; LT Foods stock trades up on NSE
LT Foods Ltd said the Supreme Court has upheld the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in favour of its material subsidiary, Daawat Foods Ltd. The case relates to a fire incident that broke out at Daawat Foods’ Plant located in Industrial Area Mandideep, District Raisen, Madhya Pradesh in 2014. Following the fire incident, Daawat Foods Ltd. sought compensation of Rs. 189.72 crore from the insurance provider - Oriental Insurance Company. Despite the substantial loss, the insurance claim was repudiated based on the report submitted by the last surveyor / investigator appointed by the insurance company. Daawat Foods Ltd. initiated a commercial suit against Oriental Insurance Company on June 26, 2016.
LT Foods stock trades at ₹287.50 on the NSE, up 0.51%.
July 30, 2024 12:52
Lloyds Metals And Energy Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹557.40 crore, stock trades lower on NSE
Lloyds Metals And Energy consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹557.40 crore as against ₹403.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹728 on the NSE, down by 0.95%
July 30, 2024 12:49
Lloyds Metals And Energy Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹557.40 crore; stock trades lower on the NSE
Lloyds Metals And Energy recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹557.40 crore as against ₹403.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹728 on the NSE, down by 0.95%
July 30, 2024 12:32
NRB Industrial Bearings said Dr. Naresh Warrier, Chief Operating Officer, has resigned from the post w.e.f July 1, 2024.
July 30, 2024 12:31
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.: Ola Electric Mobility IPO meet key takeaways:
IPO Details:
Date: 02nd August - 06th August
Price Band: Rs 72 - Rs 76
Total Size of the Issue: 61.5bn
Fresh Issue: Rs 55bn
OFS: Rs 6.5bn
Objective of the issue:
❇️ The company aims to utilise ~Rs 12bn towards the expansion of its Gigafactory capacity. Currently the facility is in the testing phase of 1.5GwH, by April 2025 it aims to commission the phase 2 with a capacity of 5GwH and further scale it up to 20GwH capacity in the next few years.
❇️ As a part of its consistent development of products, it will be investing ~Rs 16bn towards Research and Development.
❇️ It will utilise ~Rs 8bn towards debt repayment and ~Rs 3.5bn towards organic business expansion mainly for its scooters business.
Operations & Margin outlook:
❇️ As battery accounts for 30-40% of its material cost, it is in the process of developing its own battery cell which it aims to integrate in its scooters by FY26.
❇️ With the integration of its own battery cells, it will focus on improving the margin profile along with operating leverage.
❇️ Currently, the penetration of EV scooters in scooters stands at ~15% which it believes can increase upto 35-40% by FY30.
❇️ It foresees healthy addressable for its products in regions like Asia, LATAM and Africa which it could look to cater to in the long term.
❇️ The company is part of PLI for scooters business as well as battery business which shall aid in mitigating some of the costs.
PL View: Ola has created a strong position for itself in the electric scooters market and is in the process of making itself as one of the key players in the battery business in India. While the business outlook and growth prospects look promising, its journey towards profitability could be a key thing to look at as we believe its scooters and battery business are 2-3 years away from breakeven and sustainable profitability.
July 30, 2024 12:31
Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas. Its domestic market share increased to 30.2% in FY24 from 26.7% in FY21. Based on FY24 adjusted earnings, the IPO is priced at a Price-to-Earnings ratio of 29.79, which appears aggressively priced. We expect a listing at around ₹880-900 per share, resulting in a listing gain of approximately 30%.
July 30, 2024 12:30
Second quarter gold demand hits record highs, supporting rising prices
The World Gold Council’s Q2 2024 Gold Demand Trends report reveals that total global gold demand increased 4% year-on-year to 1,258t, marking the strongest Q2 in our data series. Total demand was supported by healthy over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, up a notable 53% year-on-year at 329t.
Increased OTC demand, continued buying from central banks, and a slowdown in ETF outflows drove record-high gold prices in Q2. The gold price averaged US$2,338/oz, 18% higher year-on-year, reaching a record of US$2,427/oz during the quarter.
Central banks and official institutions increased global gold holdings by 183t, slowing down from the previous quarter but still reflecting a 6% increase year-on-year. Our annual central bank survey confirmed that reserve managers believe gold allocations will continue to rise over the next 12 months, driven by the need for portfolio protection and diversification in a complex economic and geopolitical environment.
Global gold investment remained resilient, marginally higher year-on-year at 254t, concealing divergent demand trends. Bar and coin investment decreased 5% to 261t in Q2, due to a sharp decline in demand for gold coins. Strong retail investment in Asia was counterbalanced by lower levels of net demand in Europe and North America, where profit-taking surged in some markets.
Global gold ETFs saw minor outflows of 7t during the quarter. Asian growth continued, sizable European outflows in April turned into nascent inflows in May and June, and North American outflows slowed significantly compared to the previous quarter.
Record high prices drove down jewellery demand by 19% year-on-year in Q2, but H1 demand remains resilient compared to the same period last year, thanks to a stronger than expected first quarter.
In addition, demand for gold in technology continued to increase, jumping 11% year-on-year driven primarily by the AI boom in the electronics sector which saw an increase of 14% year-on-year.
Total gold supply rose 4% year-on-year, with mine production increasing to 929t. Recycled gold volumes increased 4% compared to the same quarter in 2023, marking the highest second quarter since 2012.
July 30, 2024 12:29
Crisil Ratings: Policy push to drive 80% growth in new e-buses sales this fiscal
Asset-light model for STUs, healthy returns on projects for bus operators to aid adoption
The supply of electric buses (e-buses) in India will surge 75-80% on-year, albeit on a small base, to 6,000-6,500 this fiscal (see chart in annexure), spurred by increasing deployment via tenders awarded under various schemes for procurement by state transport undertakings (STUs) through the gross cost contract (GCC) model.
These schemes include Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) (1 and 2), National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP) under Convergence Energy Service Ltd (CESL) (1 and 2), and PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. Tenders awarded under these schemes had propelled orders for e-buses to 24,0001 at the beginning of this fiscal.
Efforts by the central government to reduce carbon emissions in public transport are driving e-bus adoption. This, along with favourable contracting terms under the GCC model, which has emerged as the preferred route for e-bus purchase by STUs, has supported deployment.
July 30, 2024 12:28
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Bandhan Bank has witnessed decent erosion from 265 levels and recently found support near the important 170 zone, where it has consolidated and is currently indicating a pullback with much improvement in the bias witnessed. The RSI has recovered significantly from the highly oversold zone, indicating a trend reversal and a buy signal. A decisive close above the level of 225 is expected to rise further to 280 levels in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 265–280, keeping the stop loss of 190.
July 30, 2024 12:27
Jungle Camps India files DRHP with BSE SME
· IPO comprises a fresh issue of 40,86,400 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each
· The Delhi-headquartered company offers exceptionally curated wildlife hospitality experiences to travel enthusiasts in its award-winning properties located at Pench Tiger Reserve, Kanha Tiger Reserve and Rukhad Buffer Zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
· JCIL intends to utilise Rs. 7 crore of the net IPO proceeds to develop a new project at Sanjay Dubri National Park, Rs. 3.5 crore to renovate the existing resort at Pench National Park, both in Madhya Pradesh, and to invest Rs. 11.5 crore in its subsidiary company – Madhuvan Hospitality Private Limited, to develop a hotel at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and for general corporate purposes
· Jungle Camps India Limited posted a total revenue of Rs. 18.10 crore with a profit of Rs. 3.59 crore in FY2023-24, compared to a total revenue of Rs. 11.24 crore and a profit of Rs. 45 Lakhs in FY23, registering a healthy growth of 61% in revenue and almost eight-fold rise in profit
· Khambatta Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the offer
July 30, 2024 12:26
Mumbai-headquartered Invicta Diagnostics Lt eyes Rs 60 crore revenue by 2027; plans to go public
Mumbai-headquartered Invicta Diagnostics Lt eyes Rs 60 crore revenue by 2027; plans to go public. The company is looking to raise capital through an IPO to finance the expansion of its network and services. Invicta operates in a hub-and-spoke model, with one flagship centre located at Thane, three hubs located at Bhayandar, Byculla, and Marol, and four spokes in Lower Parel, Sewri, Mazgaon, and Kalwa.
The company plans to open 10 more diagnostic centres at strategic locations across Maharashtra in the next 12-18 months
Recorded a total revenue of Rs. 15.83 crore and a profit (PAT) of Rs. 3.80 crore in FY24 Based on Restated Consolidated Financial compared with total revenue of Rs. 6.84 crore and a profit (PAT) of Rs. 0.23 crore in FY23 Based on Restated Standalone Financial; targets a revenue of Rs. 25 crores in FY25
Appoints Socradamus Capital Private Limited as the book-running lead manager
July 30, 2024 12:24
Bartronics shares gain 1.66% to trade at Rs 22.66; touches upper circuit of Rs 22.73 in early trade on Tuesday.
July 30, 2024 12:21
Zinc futures testing a support
Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been steadily falling for nearly two weeks. It is now hovering around an important level of ₹250. The chart for July expiry futures shows that the price band of ₹247-250 is a support band.
If the bears can drag the contract below ₹247, if can extend the downswing to ₹230, a support. Subsequent support is at ₹220. Read more
July 30, 2024 12:15
EaseMyTrip.com announces the Azadi Mega Sale for Independence Day; Easy Trip Planners stock trades at ₹41.76 on NSE, down by 0.43%
July 30, 2024 12:13
Spandana Sphoorty Financial board approves NCD issue; stock trades higher on NSE
Spandana Sphoorty Financial board has approved issuance of up-to 15,000 Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of ₹1 lakh each at premium of ₹244.80 per debenture, including green shoe option of up-to 5,000 Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up-to ₹150 core on private placement basis.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial stock trades at ₹673.35 on the NSE, up 0.91%
July 30, 2024 12:10
Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: BPCL (5.50%), Tata Motors (4.54%), NTPC (3.80%), Power Grid (3.56%), Coal India (1.86%)
Top losers: Hindalco (-1.42%), LTIMindtree (-1.06%), Ultratech Cement (-1.05%), Cipla (-0.99%), ITC (-0.95%)
July 30, 2024 12:09
BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,900 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on July 30, 2024, 2,331 advanced against 1,429 stocks that declined; 140 stocks remained unchanged. While 304 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 9 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 298 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 164 stocks hit the lower circuit.
July 30, 2024 12:07
Varun Beverages Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹1,261.8 crore, stock declines on NSE
Varun Beverages consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹1,261.8 crore as against ₹1,005.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The board has approved sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, having face value of ₹5 each fully paid-up, into such number of shares having face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up.
The board has also approved payment of interim dividend of ₹1.25.
VBL stock declined 4.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,613.85
July 30, 2024 12:04
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit in the June quarter at ₹50.17 crore (₹45.89 crore); shares trade at ₹442.55 on NSE, up 0.59%
July 30, 2024 11:53
Thomas Cook India partners with NPCI, launches RuPay AED (UAE Dirham) Forex Card; stock rises 1.91% on NSE, trading at ₹260.40
July 30, 2024 11:52
Top gainers among Nifty auto stocks: Tata Motors (4.49%); Tata Motors DVR (4.33%); Hero Motocorp (1.92%); Apollo Tyres (1.68%); Maruti (1.24%)
July 30, 2024 11:38
Kajaria Ceramics announces retirement of A Venkat Madhavan, Chief Human Resources Officer, with effect from July 31, 2024.
July 30, 2024 11:36
GE Power India receives purchase orders from NTPC; stock trades down on NSE; NTPC stock
GE Power India Ltd has received purchase orders from NTPC Ltd and SNJ Distillers Private Ltd totaling ₹3.51 crore. GE Power stock trades at ₹517.30 on the NSE, down by 0.38%.
NTPC stock surges 3.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹409.30.
July 30, 2024 11:34
NBCC (India) arm awarded contracts worth ₹443.61 crore; NBCC stock rises on NSE
Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL), a subsidiary of NBCC (India), has recently been awarded contracts worth ₹443.61 crore. NBCC stock rises 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹189.92
July 30, 2024 11:31
Mufin Green board approves private placement of non-convertible debentures for up to ₹30 crore; stock declines on NSE
Mufin Green Finance board approves private placement of rated, unlisted, secured, non-convertible debentures for up to ₹30 crore.
Mufin Green Finance stock declines 1.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹110.25.
July 30, 2024 11:28
BSE Sensex climbed 318.07 points or 0.39% to trade at 81,673.91 as at 11.20 am, and Nifty 50 rose 101.05 points or 0.41%to trade at 24,937.15.
July 30, 2024 11:28
MapMyIndia stock trades at ₹2,399.25 on the BSE, up 1.82%.
July 30, 2024 11:22
Oberoi Realty stock up 0.79% at ₹1,808; new Bandra project announced
Oberoi Realty stock trades at ₹1,808 on the NSE, up 0.79%. Company had entered into a development agreement for land admeasuring approximately 2,576 square metres, at Carter Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai.
July 30, 2024 11:22
Sona BLW earns certification for e-scooter motor; stock up 0.89%
Sona BLW Precision Forgings has received certification for two products - Hub Wheel Integrated Motor for electric two-wheelers under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry from the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
Stock trades at ₹691.15 on the NSE, up 0.89%.
July 30, 2024 11:21
One 97 Communications launches Paytm NFC Card Soundbox; stock up 2.71%
One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has announced the launch of India’s first ‘Paytm NFC Card Soundbox.’
One 97 Communications stock rose 2.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹507.45
July 30, 2024 11:20
L&T signs MOA with Valor Estate for Mumbai project development
L&T has issued clarification that L&T Parel Project Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in real estate development business, in the ordinary course of its business has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Valor Estate Limited to develop real estate project in Mumbai. Definitive agreement will be signed subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and fulfilment of conditions precedent.
July 30, 2024 11:20
TCS signs 3-year contract with Follett; stock drops 0.70%
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a three-year contract to strengthen information technology infrastructure and cybersecurity services for Follett Higher Education, North America’s leading college store operator.
TCS stock trades at ₹4,350.40 on the NSE, down by 0.70%.
July 30, 2024 11:19
Revolt Motors gets EV subsidy approval; RattanIndia stock rises
Revolt Motors has received official approval from the Ministry of Heavy Industries to be eligible for Govt. of India’s EV subsidy schemes
RattanIndia Enterprises stock surges 6.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹81.28
July 30, 2024 10:57
Bharti Airtel stock trades at ₹1,473.40 on NSE, down by 0.54%; re-farms existing 4G spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands
Bharti Airtel stock trades at ₹1,473.40 on the NSE, down by 0.54%. It had re-farmed its existing 4G spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands to meet the growing traffic demand on the 5G network.
July 30, 2024 10:56
Top gainers among Nifty oil & gas stocks: BPCL (4.71%), Hindustan Petroleum (3.21%), MGL (2.96%), GSPL (2.83%), IOC (2.36%)
July 30, 2024 10:55
RITES share trades flat at ₹760.90 on NSE after it announces tie-iup with NHAI for consultancy services in highways, bridges and tunnels and road safety audits
July 30, 2024 10:54
Tata Steel stock trades flat at ₹163.41 on the NSE. Company acquired over 557 crore equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $875 million.
July 30, 2024 10:53
ACC shares trade lower on NSE, company's June quarter net profit down 23 per cent at ₹361 crore
ACC shares traded at ₹2,580.50 on the NSE, down by 0.91%. The company’s June quarter net profit was down 23 per cent to ₹361 crore against ₹466 crore logged in the same period last year on the back of lower realisation.
July 30, 2024 10:50
Nifty prediction today – July 30, 2024: Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 is stable. The index has stayed afloat after the sharp fall from Monday’s high of 24,999.75. It is currently trading flat at around 24,842. The advances/ declines ratio is at 19:31. This leaves the bias negative. If this trend continues, Nifty could see a further fall during the day. Read more
July 30, 2024 10:44
Stocks that hit a 52-week high on NSE: Ritco (10.27%), Jindal Saw (6.95%), Suzlon (4.99%), Power Grid (4.09%), Nuvama (3.99%), NTPC (3.64%)
July 30, 2024 10:17
Shares of NTPC were up 3.22% on the NSE to trade at ₹406.60 as at 10.09 am.
To follow NTPC share price movements click here
July 30, 2024 10:15
Crude oil down as market sees no immediate escalation in West Asia tensions
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning as the market did not see an immediate escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in West Asia.
At 9.53 am on Tuesday, October Brent oil futures were at $78.71, down by 0.43 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.47, down by 0.45 per cent. Read more
July 30, 2024 09:58
Kavveri Telecom application for new name approved by the Central Registration Centre
Kavveri Telecom Products’ application for reserving the new name KAVVERI DEFENCE & WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED applied with Registrar of Companies has been approved by the Central Registration Centre (CRC).
July 30, 2024 09:56
L&T Technology Services and PS Technology ink pact on development of AI tech; stock trades down on NSE
L&T Technology Services Ltd and PS Technology (PST), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Pacific Railroad, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to focus on the design, development and supply of advanced AI-based simulation technologies, poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and safety of rail infrastructure in India and overseas.
LTTS stock trades at ₹5,187.55 on the NSE, down by 0.25%.
July 30, 2024 09:44
Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: NTPC (4.27%), Power Grid (3.58%), BPCL (2.87%), Asian Paints (1.80%), Hindustan Unilever (1.27%)
Top losers: SBI Life (-1.88%), Shriram Finance (-1.51%), HDFC Life (-1.50%), Hindalco (-1.48%), LTIMindtree (-0.93%)
- July 30, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Inox Wind inks agreement to sell entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of its wholly-owned subsidiaries to Resco Global Wind Services
INOX WIND has entered into share purchase agreements today to sell the entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of its mentioned recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries, to Resco Global Wind Services Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for cash consideration.
- July 30, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today
Jefferies On HPCL
Underperform Call, Target Rs 315
Q1 Showed Weak Set Of Numbers With EBITDA Down 56% QoQ But Was 21% Ahead Of Est
EBITDA Came Higher Than Est On Higher Marketing Inventory Gains While Refining Was Weaker
Co Remains Vulnerable With No Change To Retail Prices Post Elections
Refining Margin Should Remain Rangebound, Keeping Integrated Margin Under Pressure
Keep FY25/26 Estimates Largely Unchanged; Risk-reward Is Unfavorable After Steep Rally
Citi on HPCL
Buy Call, Target Rs 420
Q1 EBITDA Came Well Below Estimate
GRM Was Expectedly Down QoQ From $7/bbl To $5/bbl, Slightly Ahead Of Our $4.5/bbl Est)
Miss Was Primarily On Account Of An LPG Under Recovery Of Rs 250 Cr
Net Income At Rs 360 Cr (Down 87% QoQ) Was Therefore, Well Below Rs 890 Cr Est
Govt Has Not Announced Any Budgetary Compensation For LPG
Compensation For LPG Could Possibly Be Announced Later In Year
Compensation For LPG Will Help OMCs Reverse These Under-Recoveries
UBS on HPCL
Buy, TP Rs 445
LPG under-recovery & low distillate yield impact Q1 earnings
Strong physical performance; earnings above UBSe
GRM at $5/bbl(in-line) as distillate yield lags
Earnings impacted by Rs25bn of LPG under-recoveries for qtr
JPM on HPCL
Neutral, TP Rs 335
Weak 1Q PAT, 73% below JPMe
Moderate miss on Gross Profits translated to sharp bottom line miss due to co’s higher-than-peers P&L leverage
Higher operating leverage can help earnings surprise if Oil prices fall &retail prices remain stagnant
Jefferies on BEL
Buy, Target Raised To Rs 370
Q1 EBITDA Was 33% Above Expectations As Both Margin & Revenue Surprised
Co Is Market Leader In Domestic Defense Electronics
Co Benefits From Spend Across The Army, Navy And Air Force
Management Remains Upbeat On Order Flow Outlook
Non-defence Progress Remains Muted
FY24-FY27 Should See Double-digit Revenue Growth Based On Order Book And Pipeline
Jefferies on NTPC
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 485
Q1FY25 Profit Was 11% Above Expectations
Fixed Cost Under Recovery Was `200 Cr Vs `100 Cr YoY, Impact Was Offset By Higher Coal/Gas PLFs
Q1 Capacity Addition Was Muted At 90 MW
Management Guides For 23 GW Addition Over FY25E-27 Led By Renewables
Renewable Energy Capacity Ramp-Up Remain Re-Rating Drivers
Pilot Initiatives On Green Hydrogen Remain Re-Rating Drivers
CLSA on NTPC
O-P, TP Rs 441
1Q rec. PAT up 23% YoY(5% ahead of est.)
on 13% regulated equity growth & favourable regulations FY24-29
Core execution robust but renewable disappointed
Co claimed it had pipeline of 26GW of regulated projects & 24GW in non-fossil projects
HSBC on NTPC
Hold, TP Rs 355
NTPC’s analyst meeting was all about thermal; management did not comment on renewable plan, citing upcoming IPO
Intends to order out 15GW over next two fiscal years, install 60GW by 2032, & progress nuclear capacity
BOFA Sec on NTPC
U-P, TP Rs 271
Earnings in line; capacity additions guidance upgrade; see delays
Thermal ordering guidance maintained: 15.2GW by FY27
Execution a risk, valns rich despite optimistic assumptions
MS on ACC
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 2,930
Q1 Key Takeaways Include Volumes (Cement + Clinker) Which Were Up 9% YoY
Q1 Volumes Were Much Higher Than Estimate Of 4% YoY
Realisations Were Weaker, Moderating 3.1% QoQ Vs Forecast Of 1.5% Sequential Moderation
Fuel Costs Did Better Than Expected
Better Fuel Costs Benefits Were Broadly Offset By Higher Raw Materials & ‘Other’ Costs
Jefferies on ACC
Buy Call, Target Rs 3,045
Q1 Earnings Data Showed EBITDA In-line
1Q Volumes Grew 9% YoY, Which Were A Beat
Realisation Was Lower 3% QoQ Vs Estimate Of 2-2.5% QoQ Dip
PAT At Rs 360 Cr Vs Est Of `380 Cr Was Lower 22% YoY On Higher Depreciation
Cash Position Dipped Due To Opportunistic Buying Of Input Material (RM, Fuel) & Capex Purposes
Nomura on ACC
Reduce, TP Rs 2200
1Q: Strong vol growth delivers marginal beat on EBITDA
Vols grew 9% y-y to 10.2MT & beat est. by 5%
Expect higher share of MSA (master supply agreement) volumes, resulting in such high vol
Blended EBITDA/t of Rs 664/t in lin
CLSA on ACC
Hold, TP Rs 2730
1Q Ebitda of Rs6.8bn (-12% YoY) largely in line as higher volumes offset weak profitability.
Volumes grew 9% YoY to 10.2mt
Realisations fell 3% QoQ – in line with estimates
Nomura on Colgate
Sell Call, Target Rs 2,800
Q1 Was All-round Beat; Volume Growth Of 6-7% Vs Est. Of 2%
Strong GPM/OPM Expansion Continues Driving 22% EBITDA Growth
Increase FY25/26/27 EPS By 4.0%/2.8%/1.6% To Factor In Q1 Beat
Believe Risk-reward Is Unfavourable Given It Is Entering A Moderate EPS Growth Phase
Jefferies on Colgate
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 3,570
Co Delivered An Impressive Growth In Revenues Led By Confluence Of Macro Factors
Co Saw Pick Up In Rural Along With Strong Execution
Higher Than Expected Gross Margins Along With Operating Leverage Benefits Helped
Co Reported Earnings Well Ahead Of Estimates
Beat Q1 Result Drove Us To Upgrade Earning Estimates For 3rd Quarter In A Row
CLSA on Colgate
Upgrade to hold, TP Raised to Rs 3157
1Q sales 3% above est & Ebitda 2% above est
Toothpaste volume growth of high single digits was above estimate of c.6%.
Rural grew faster than urban for 2nd qtr in a row
HSBC on Colgate
Hold, TP Rs 3000
Stock’s impressive run-up likely a result of revenue growth, margin reset & rise of market defensiveness
Q1 results stand out by a wide margin; high-single-digit vol growth with significant beat on revenue & profits
Vals rich; see ltd upside
BoFA on Colgate
U-P, TP Rs 3175
1Q ahead of expectations
Margin trajectory could normalize
Medium-term upside potential priced in
1Q performance was strong even last year, but then growth rates normalized thereafter
- July 30, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Panorama Studios International Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1127.90
Ex - Stock Split 31 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- July 30, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Goel Food Products Ltd.-
Bonus issue 4:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 173.10
Ex Bonus 31 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- July 30, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 31 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 599.8
Abm Knowledgeware Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 164.05\
Bata India Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.12\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1621.9\
Centum Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1688.6\
Crisil Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.8\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4326.4\
Dlf Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 870.05\
Eih Ltd.\
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 435.4\
Goel Food Products Ltd\
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 173.1\
Heg Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.22.5\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2111.5\u0009
\u0009
Igarashi Motors India Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 561.05\u0009
\u0009
Kamdhenu Ltd\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 509.15\u0009
\u0009
Saksoft Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 293.65\u0009
\u0009
Simplex Realty Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 165.9\u0009
\u0009
Srf Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.6\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2508.1\u0009
\u0009
Steelcast Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.15\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 639.8\u0009
\u0009
Sundaram Finance Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.16\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4303.6\u0009
\u0009
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1037.35
- July 30, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 09:01 AM Tuesday 30 July 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
--:-- Skipper
Replay below
9:00 AM Kalpataru Power
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/47v87zk5
10:00 AM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3zrmaun9
10:30 AM Mangalore Chem
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29ftpk8z
11:00 AM Avenue Supermarts
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bdxxrfk
11:00 AM Apollo Pipes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4zkmefta
11:00 AM Quess Corp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n8sfun2
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdek42sv
11:30 AM Goodluck India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yxuabd42
( Hosted by Fortuna PR )
12:00 PM HPCL
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/wf5w548v
12:00 PM KEI Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mu45reae
12:30 PM Indo Count Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26c4mrcy
2:00 PM CarTrade Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/35dnykp4
2:30 PM Varun Beverages
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/zcab7dpm
2:30 PM Wonderla
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38h5yymk
3:30 PM Mah Seamless
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yvhy6kwu
3:30 PM Adani Wilmar Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/s2jrsfte
3:30 PM Data Patterns India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9bd5ee
3:30 PM Apar Ind
Dial: 02262801174
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5y2mk462
4:00 PM Greenpanel Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3ze3fkzs
4:00 PM Gujarat Mineral Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1164
4:00 PM Vedant Fashions
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4d69n3tb
4:00 PM Privi Speciality
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9eab2d
4:00 PM Firstsource Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1356
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3w9attek
4:00 PM HSIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1466
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2avv5j
4:00 PM Stove kraft
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y88z6eth
4:30 PM Sterlite Techno
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/admyd3sb
4:30 PM Jindal Saw
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n988ahv
4:30 PM Ajanta Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1542
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48d7u6tr
4:30 PM Sapphire Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3rzxs2
4:30 PM Dixon Technolog
Dial: 02262801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y24w36r8
5:00 PM IndiaMART InterMESH
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2pswjh4d
5:00 PM Granules India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4s4d839w
6:15 PM Navin Fluorine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3su46wfp
6:30 PM TATA Cons. Prod
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4br62bs7
6:30 PM Torrent Power
Dial: 02262801355
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3p83mtcm
Shaily Engg : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306261
CSB Bank : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306263
Meghmani Org : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306256
ASK Automotive : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306257
Aditya Vision : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306255
Bharat Elec : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306251
ESAF Small Fina : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306254
Quick Heal Tech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306252
Apcotex Ind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306249
MCX India : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306253
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx
- July 30, 2024 09:31
Stock market live updates today: Dhanuka Agritech has appointed Anupam Pal as Vice President- Marketing (National Marketing Head) as of July 29, 2024
- July 30, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil trades lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning as the market did not see an immediate escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in West Asia. At 9.23 am on Tuesday, October Brent oil futures were at $78.61, down by 0.56 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.38, down by 0.57 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6322 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6351, down by 0.46 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6260 against the previous close of ₹6286, down by 0.41 per cent.
- July 30, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex declined 112.10 points or 0.14% to trade at 81,243.74, and Nifty 50 was up 1.75 points or 0.01% to trade at 24,837.85 as at 9.15 am
- July 30, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates today: Silver down at $27.68
Silver fell as the dollar index remained over 104.5, near a two-week high, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, paving the way for a rate decrease in September. Investors were also waiting for policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England this week. Data showed that the headline PCE price index met expectations, although core rates were somewhat higher than anticipated.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Prelim GDP q/q from Euro Zone and CB Consumer Confidence, JOLTS Job Openings from US Zone.
- July 30, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today: Gold ends flat at $2379.45
Gold prices were barely changed as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and a barrage of US data releases this week that could provide fresh clues about the rate-cut path. The Fed is anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting, which begins later today, but acknowledge that inflation has pushed closer to its 2% target, paving the way for policy easing as early as September. Traders expect a quarter-point Fed rate drop in September. According to data, the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased by 0.1% last month after remaining constant in May.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Prelim GDP q/q from Euro Zone and CB Consumer Confidence, JOLTS Job Openings from US Zone.
- July 30, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates today: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. | CMP Rs. 284 | M Cap Rs. 22930 Cr | 52 W H/L 356/251
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2133.1 Cr (20.6% QoQ, -1.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2205.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1769.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 2156.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 329.6 Cr (84.1% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 297.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 179 Cr, YoY Rs. 331.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.5% vs expectation of 13.5%, QoQ 10.1%, YoY 15.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 230.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 198.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 116 Cr, YoY Rs. 76.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 28.3x FY26E EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:02
Stock market live updates today: Shanthi Gears Ltd. | CMP Rs. 658 | M Cap Rs. 5046 Cr | 52 W H/L 704/400
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is improving
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 138.8 Cr (-9.6% QoQ, 14.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 153.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 121.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 28.7 Cr (7.7% QoQ, 24% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 26.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 23.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20.6% vs QoQ 17.3%, YoY 19%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 21.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 25.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 18.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 58.8x TTM EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:02
Stock market live updates today: Indian Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 590 | M Cap Rs. 79471 Cr | 52 W H/L 633/321
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 6178 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 6194 Cr, YoY Rs. 5704 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6015 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 1906 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1856 Cr, YoY Rs. 1710 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2263 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 4502 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4360 Cr, YoY Rs. 4135 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4305 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 1258 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1378 Cr, YoY Rs. 1741 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1248 Cr
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2403 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2284 Cr, YoY Rs. 1709 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2247 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 20302 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 21106 Cr at 3.77% vs QoQ 3.95%
Net NPA came at Rs. 2027 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2223 Cr at 0.39% vs QoQ 0.43%
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.4x FY25E EPS & 1.4x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 30, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Adani Total Gas Ltd. | CMP Rs. 913 | M Cap Rs. 100457 Cr | 52 W H/L 1260/522
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1145.5 Cr (-1.8% QoQ, 8.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1167 Cr, YoY Rs. 1056.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 296.5 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 19.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 288 Cr, YoY Rs. 247.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 25.9% vs QoQ 24.7%, YoY 23.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 171.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 168 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 145.8x TTM EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Vedant Fashions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1095 | M Cap Rs. 26603 Cr | 52 W H/L 1488/886
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 239.8 Cr (-34% QoQ, -23% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 277.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 363.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 311.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 112.7 Cr (-35.6% QoQ, -23.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 110.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 175.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 148.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 47% vs expectation of 39.8%, QoQ 48.2%, YoY 47.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 62.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 57.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 115.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 91.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 57.7x FY25E EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Strides Pharma Science Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1043 | M Cap Rs. 9587 Cr | 52 W H/L 1043/412
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1087.5 Cr (0.3% QoQ, 16.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1084 Cr, YoY Rs. 930 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 217 Cr (-5.6% QoQ, 30.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 229.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20% vs QoQ 21.2%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 73.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 26.2 Cr, YoY Rs. -1.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.2x FY25E EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Voltamp Transformers Ltd. | CMP Rs. 12372 | M Cap Rs. 12516 Cr | 52 W H/L 13469/4043
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 428.2 Cr (-15.1% QoQ, 32.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 504.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 322.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.8 Cr (-24.8% QoQ, 57.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 100.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 48 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.7% vs QoQ 20%, YoY 14.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 79.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 93.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 50.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 78.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.2x TTM EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Whirlpool Of India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2147 | M Cap Rs. 27245 Cr | 52 W H/L 2199/1186
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2496.9 Cr (44% QoQ, 22.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2294.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1734 Cr, YoY Rs. 2038.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 210.9 Cr (46.8% QoQ, 71% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 186.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 143.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 123.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.4% vs expectation of 8.1%, QoQ 8.3%, YoY 6.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 143.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 122.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 96.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 74.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 11.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 55.5x FY26E EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Adani Wilmar Ltd. | CMP Rs. 346 | M Cap Rs. 44904 Cr | 52 W H/L 416/286
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 13750 Cr (3.9% QoQ, 6.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 14332 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13238 Cr, YoY Rs. 12928.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 618.9 Cr (73.4% QoQ, 374.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 447.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 357 Cr, YoY Rs. 130.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 4.5% vs expectation of 3.1%, QoQ 2.7%, YoY 1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 313.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 170.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 156.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -78.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.9x FY26E EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today:
REC Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 626 | M Cap Rs. 164840 Cr | 52 W H/L 654/159
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in line with expectations
NII came at Rs. 4669.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4667 Cr, YoY Rs. 3639.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4487.5 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 4573.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4562 Cr, YoY Rs. 3569.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4360.1 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 472.6 Cr vs YoY Rs. 58 Cr, QoQ Rs. -711.9 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 3442.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3591 Cr, YoY Rs. 2960.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4016.3 Cr
Sanctions came at Rs. 112791 Cr vs YoY Rs. 90797 Cr, QoQ Rs. 31604 Cr
Disbursement came at Rs. 43652 Cr vs YoY Rs. 34133 Cr, QoQ Rs. 39373 Cr
O/s Loan Book came at Rs. 529739 Cr vs YoY Rs. 454393 Cr, QoQ Rs. 509545 Cr
Gross NPA came 2.61% vs QoQ 2.71%
Net NPA came at 0.82% vs QoQ 0.86%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 9.5x FY26E EPS & 2.3x trailing P/BV
- July 30, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: EX-DIVIDEND DATE
EX-DIVIDEND DATE:
ULTRATECH CEMENT – Rs 70
AVANTI FEEDS – Rs 6.75
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES – Rs 2
GRANULES INDIA – Rs 1.50
EX-BUYBACK DATE
*AUROBINDO PHARMA
- July 30, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-July-2024 INDIA CEMENT
- July 30, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.07.2024
Merck & Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
S&P Global Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Pre market)(Sector- Manufacturing)
Ecolab Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market)(Sector- Energy)
PayPal Holdings, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Phillips 66(Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market)(Sector- FMCG)
Gartner, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Xylem Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Leidos Holdings, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market)(Sector- Capital goods)
Ares Capital Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Microsoft Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Arista Networks, Inc.(Post market)(Sector- Technology)
Rio Tinto Plc(Post market)(Sector- Metals)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Starbucks Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (Post market) (Sector- Railway)
Public Storage (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Ferrovial SE (Post market) (Sector- Transport)
Pinterest, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Smurfit WestRock plc (Post market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
First Solar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market)(Sector- Energy)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Essex Property Trust, Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
UDR, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Ovintiv Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Qorvo, Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
- July 30, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates today: Negative bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to negative note on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect profit-taking and sector rotations to continue in the Indian markets in the amid results season. The focus will also be on the US Fed meet, which is scheduled on July 30-31. Read more
- July 30, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: July 30, 2024
Societe Generale on Monday divested 0.67 per cent stake in cement manufacturer India Cements for ₹78 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Paris-based Societe Generale offloaded 20.61 lakhs shares, amounting to a 0.67 per cent stake in India Cements, at an average price of ₹378.15 . Read more
- July 30, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: QUESS CORP Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 132% AT 111.6CR (YOY), UP 14% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 5003CR (YOY) ,UP 2% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 19% AT 183.7CR (YOY), DOWN 6%(QOQ)
MARGINS 3.67% V 3.34% (YOY), 3.97% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: PFIZER Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 61% AT 150.7CR (YOY), DOWN 16% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6% AT 562.86CR (YOY) ,UP 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 60% AT 177.49CR (YOY), DOWN 6%(QOQ)
MARGINS 31.53% V 20.83% (YOY), 34.65% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: FREDUN PHARMA Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 72% AT 4.13CR (YOY), DOWN 18% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27% AT 77.5CR (YOY) , DOWN 34% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 36% AT 9.19CR (YOY), DOWN 11% (QOQ)
MARGINS 11.85% V 11.07% (YOY), 8.84% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: RBA Q1
:CONS NET LOSS AT 49.3 CR V 50.4 CR LOSS (YOY), 85.2 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6 % AT 646 CR (YOY) ,UP 8 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 31 % AT 63 CR (YOY),DOWN 9 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 9.74 % V 7.89 % (YOY), 11.57 % (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: FORBES PRECISION TOOLS Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 6% AT 4.83CR (YOY), DOWN 55% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 51.77CR (YOY) , DOWN 22 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 17% AT 9.66CR (YOY), DOWN 48% (QOQ)
MARGINS 18.65% V 17.36% (YOY), 28.15% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD Q1FY25
NET PROFIT 2.1 CR VS 4.5 CR (YOY), Q4 LOSS OF 1.85 CR
REVENUE 15.59 CR VS 30.66 CR (YOY), Q4 5.5 CR
EBITDA 1.38 CR VS 5.24 CR (YOY), Q4 LOSS OF 3.53 CR
EBITDA MARGIN 8.9% VS 17.09% (YOY),
- July 30, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: INDIA GLYCOLS Q1FY25
CONS NET PROFIT UP 18% AT 60.38CR (YOY), UP 43% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 21% AT 2282.5CR (YOY) ,UP 12% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 23% AT 125.5CR (YOY), UP 20%(QOQ)
MARGINS 5.5% V 5.4% (YOY), 5.13% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: BALMER LAWRIE Q1FY25
NET PROFIT UP 7% AT 44.5CR (YOY), DOWN 27% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 8% AT 638.2CR (YOY) ,UP 11% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 64CR (YOY), DOWN 30%(QOQ)
MARGINS 10.01% V 10.92% (YOY), 15.86% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: OMAX AUTO Q1FY25
CONS NET PROFIT UP 130% AT 2.64CR (YOY), DOWN 84% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 18% AT 84.2CR (YOY) ,DOWN 19 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 15% AT 6.6CR (YOY),DOWN 26%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.8% V 8% (YOY), 8.5% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: BASANT AGRO Q1FY25
NET PROFIT DOWN 66% AT 2.29CR (YOY), UP 15% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 66% AT 165.07CR (YOY) ,UP 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 31% AT 8.3CR (YOY), UP 9%(QOQ)
MARGINS 5.01% V 12.14% (YOY), 4.99% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: DCM NOUVELLE Q1FY25
CONS NET LOSS AT 2.55CR V 0.68CR LOSS (YOY), V 4.79CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 5% AT 268.9CR (YOY) ,UP 2% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 41% AT 16.87CR (YOY), DOWN 11%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.27% V 11.28% (YOY), 7.15% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: GODAWARI POWER TO CONSIDER SUB DIVISION & SPECIAL DIVIDEND ON AUG 7
- July 30, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MANGALORE CHEMICALS Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 11% AT 43.9CR (YOY), UP 807% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 15% AT 814.04CR (YOY) ,UP 4% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 9% AT 105.7CR (YOY), UP 191%(QOQ)
MARGINS 12.98% V 12.14% (YOY), 4.61% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: JINDAL SAW Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 67% AT 441.06CR (YOY), DOWN 12% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 12% AT 4929.08CR (YOY) , DOWN 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 38% AT 839.5CR (YOY), DOWN 9%(QOQ)
MARGINS 16.9% V 13.7% (YOY), 16.96% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: JINDAL DRILLING Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 263% AT 43.86CR (YOY), UP 192% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 82% AT 171CR (YOY) , DOWN 14% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 7% AT 38.5CR (YOY), DOWN 22%(QOQ)
MARGINS 22.5% V 44.2% (YOY), 24.95% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 167M RUPEES VS 64M (YOY); 115M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.1B RUPEES VS 850M (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 194M RUPEES VS 124M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17.55% VS 14.56% (YOY)
- July 30, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: NOVARTIS INDIA Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 27% AT 25.7CR (YOY), UP 75% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 92.3CR (YOY) ,UP 14% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 38% AT 24CR (YOY), UP 114%(QOQ)
MARGINS 25.6% V 19.11% (YOY), 13.81% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 47% AT 2.3CR (YOY), DOWN 42% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 36% AT 51.41CR (YOY) , DOWN 60% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 7.45CR (YOY), DOWN 25%(QOQ)
MARGINS 14.5% V 19.8% (YOY), 7.73% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: KEI INDUSTRIES
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 1.5B RUPEES VS 1.21B (YOY)
Q1 REVENUE 20.6B RUPEES VS 17.83B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 2.1B RUPEES VS 1.78B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 10.41% VS 10.00% (YOY)
- July 30, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: DCM Nouvelle arm approves creating a separate division in chemical consulting in the name and style of ‘DCM Nouvelle Consulting’
DCM Nouvelle arm, DCM Nouvelle Specialty Chemicals Ltd (DCMSCL), subsidiary of company, has approved creating a new separate division of DCMSCL in chemical consulting in the name and style of “DCM Nouvelle Consulting”.
- July 30, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Samyak Int has acquired 16.87% additional stake in the equity share capital of Aadi Chemtrade Pvt Ltd, at a consideration of Rs. 3.12 crore
- July 30, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity 29 July 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2474.54
(17371.87 - 19846.41)
DII: NET BUY: +5665.54
(18993.38 - 13327.84)
- July 30, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research: ISMT Ltd. - 1QFY25 result first cut: Subdued performance
Revenue: Rs5.7 bn; -12% yoy; -3% qoq.
Gross margins: 53.9% vs 49.5% yoy and 57.1% qoq. We expect this fall to be mainly due to correction in prices of alloy steel & tubes.
EBITDA: Rs 625 mn; -21.8% yoy; -5.2% qoq mainly due to gross margin decline. Tube division reported EBIT margins of 7% vs 12% yoy and 4% qoq. Steel division reported 13% EBIT margins vs 7% yoy and 17% qoq.
EBITDA margins: 10.8% vs 12.2% in 1QFY24 and 11.1% in 4QFY24.
Adj. PAT: Rs 291 mn; -28.4% yoy and +8.3% qoq.
Our view: 1QFY25 was a miss on revenue and EBITDA margins. Although volume details are unknown at this stage, we expect realization to be the driver for revenue decline. Going forward, we expect margins to rebound due to savings in power cost on account of power plant commissioned in Jul’24. We shall interact with the management and update on the revenue trajectory. Continued subdued performance in the quarters ahead will lead to downward revision to our ISMT & consol. KFIL estimates. We will revisit our estimates post KFIL concall.
Regards, Sahil Sanghvi | Smit Shah @ Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.
- July 30, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Navneet board meet on August 1 to consider share buyback
- July 30, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Zodiac JRD to buy 90 % stake in VEM Tooling India Pvt Ltd for Rs. 28 crore to be paid in four payments over next two years
- July 30, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: NDTV Q1 : NET LOSS AT 46.5 CR V 8.13 CR LOSS (YOY] REVENUE AT 93.92 CR V 69.9 CR
- July 30, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: HFCL (₹129.80): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for HFCL. The share price has risen very well over the last week. The stock also began this week on a strong note, surging by over 5 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹123. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: India Cements: What change in ownership means for shareholders?
In less than a month after acquiring a 22.8 per cent non-controlling stake in India Cements, Ultratech has announced a share purchase agreement with India Cements promoter and related group to acquire 32.7 per cent stake and make it into a controlling stake with 55.49 per cent shareholding. While the earlier transaction was done at ₹268 per share (EV of $90 per ton), the stock has rallied 33 per cent since and the current SPA was done at ₹390 per share (EV of $122 per ton) for the 14.5 MTPA capacity. Ultratech board also approved an open offer to buy 26 per cent stake from other shareholders at ₹390 per share, which is 5 per cent premium to current price. This is triggered by SEBI rules. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals set to acquire KKR’s stake in JB Chemicals
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is likely to walk away with private equity firm KKR’s near 54 per cent stake in smaller rival JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals for a deal size of ₹17,000-18,000 crore or even higher, sources said. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: HFCL
