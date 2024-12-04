December 04, 2024 08:04

Pricol Ltd (Pricol): SACL Acquisition - growth at right valuations - Company Update

CMP: Rs496; TP: Rs645; Rating: BUY

~ We raise our TP on Pricol to Rs645 (previously Rs580), as we account for earnings from the recent Sundaram Auto Components Ltd (SACL) acquisition and reiterate BUY.

~ This acquisition enables Pricol to focus on injection molding as a new vertical and has tremendous growth potential by virtue of new customer additions, courtesy well-established relationships in the legacy business.

~ We believe that the acquisition valuation (~12x FY24 PE ratio) is justified, given the presence of fast growing TVS Limited, relatively lower margins and its propulsion agnostic products.

~ The acquisition has led to an upgrade in the pre-acquisition earnings by 10% each in FY26/27E.

~ With 2w contributing ~65% to Pricol’s total revenues, robust demand in 2Ws presents a favorable outlook for the company to clock volume growth supported by a new portfolio of plastic components along with premiumization.

[12/3, 8:44 PM] +91 99675 49032: RELIANCE POWER LTD.

Update Type: General

🤖 AI Summary: Reliance Power Limited has informed that the debarment notice issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited has been withdrawn, allowing the company and its subsidiaries (except Reliance NU BESS Limited) to participate in tenders issued by SECI.