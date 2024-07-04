July 04, 2024 08:47

Wall Street traders pulled stocks higher as bond yields fell after a series of weaker-than-estimated economic reports strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates this year. The S&P 500 rose to new highs in Wednesday’s shortened trading session as investors appeared to ignore sluggish economic data. The exchanges in the US will be shut on Thursday for Independence Day.

The U.S. ISM measure of services activity surprised by sliding to its lowest since mid-2020, with employment notably weak ahead of the June payrolls report due on Friday. Private companies added 150,000 jobs in June, below the upwardly revised 157,000 in May and the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 160,000.

First-time applications for U.S. unemployment benefits increased last week (to 2.38 lakhs), while the number of people on jobless rolls rose further to a 2-1/2-year high towards the end of June, reflecting a gradual cooling in the labor market.

Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting showed officials were awaiting further evidence that inflation is cooling and were divided on how long to keep rates elevated. Federal Reserve officials at their June meeting indicated that inflation is moving in the right direction but not quickly enough for them to lower interest rates, minutes released Wednesday showed. The FOMC “dot plot” showed one quarter percentage point cut by the end of 2024, down from the three indicated following the last update in March.

Investors will now keep a close eye on Friday’s US jobs report. Economists anticipate a 190,000 gain in June nonfarm payrolls — less than the previous month — with the unemployment rate holding at 4%.

India has asked power companies to order equipment worth $33 billion this year to fast track capacity additions of coal-fired power in the years ahead, as it struggles to meet growing electricity demand, two government officials said.

Stocks in Asia rose Thursday to 27 month highs after US shares touched a fresh peak as economic data supported the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Nifty ended higher on July 3 with Nifty above 24,250 amid buying across the sectors. At close, Nifty was up 0.67% or 162.7 points at 24286.5. Nifty rose again on July 03 forming a long legged doji type pattern. A breach of the low of the day i.e. 24207 could bring in more weakness while 24380 could offer resistance on upmoves in the near term.