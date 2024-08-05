Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 05 August 2024.
- August 05, 2024 16:12
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee tumbles 31 paise to close at all-time low of 84.03 against US dollar
The rupee slumped 31 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, following a sell-off in broader global markets amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over recession in the US.
Forex traders said the downfall in the domestic unit came on the heels of a sharp downturn in the Indian equity markets and significant foreign fund outflows.
- August 05, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Hindustan Unilever (1.02%), Tata Consumer Products (0.70%), Nestle India (0.68%), Britannia (0.51%), HDFC Life (0.21%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-7.40%), ONGC (-6.39%), Adani Ports (-5.92%), Tata Steel (-5.61%),Hindalco (-5.25%)
- August 05, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex falls 2222.55 pts; Nifty 50 down 662.10 pts Monday
Sensex dropped heavily by 2222.55 pts or 2.74% on Monday to close at 78,759.40, and Nifty 50 closed lower by 662.10 pts or 2.68% at 24,055.60.
- August 05, 2024 15:27
Stock Market Live Today: Som Distilleries & Breweries stock trades at ₹115.75 on the NSE, down by 1.60%
Som Distilleries & Breweries has recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹40.54 crore as against ₹33.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹115.75 on the NSE, down by 1.60%.
- August 05, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: IndiGo stock trades lower by 2.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,217.85
IndiGo launches IndiGo Stretch a tailor-made business product for India.
Stock trades lower by 2.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,217.85.
- August 05, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: PARAS stock surges 4.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹1308.20
Paras Defence and Space Technologies recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹14.11 crore as against ₹5.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
PARAS stock surges 4.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹1308.20.
- August 05, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: Coal India stock trades at ₹506.90 on the NSE, down by 3.36%
GAIL (India) has entered a joint venture agreement with Coal India for setting up of Coal to Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Project at Eastern Coal Field.
GAIL (India) stock trades at ₹226.39 on the NSE, lower by 4.48%.
Coal India stock trades at ₹506.90 on the NSE, down by 3.36%
- August 05, 2024 14:46
Stock Market Live Today: LIC of Bangladesh closed from August 5-7 due to socio-political unrest
LIC of Bangladesh Ltd. will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh.
- August 05, 2024 14:44
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex falls 2254.67 pts; Nifty 50 drops 672.55 pts
BSE Sensex plunged 2254.67 pts or 2.78% to trade at 78,727.28 as at 2.40 pm, and Nifty 50 dropped
672.55 pts or 2.72% to trade at 24,045.15.
- August 05, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Live Today: Life Insurance Corporation of India announces the launch of new products; available from August 06, 2024
Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced the launch of its new products available for sale from August 06, 2024.
LIC’s Yuva Term,
LIC’s Digi Term,
LIC’s Yuva Credit Life and
LIC’s Digi Credit Life
Stock fell 6.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,098.35.
- August 05, 2024 14:37
Stock Market Live Today: Mangalam Cement reports profit rise; stock down 6.34% on NSE
Mangalam Cement recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹17.06 crore as against ₹14.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at 894.70 on the NSE, lower by 6.34%.
- August 05, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Magnificent Seven stocks set for significant pre-market declines
US pre-market trading activity indicate the Magnificent Seven stocks are likely open with deep cuts.
Nvidia is trading down by 8.5 per cent in pre market, Microsoft is down by 4.5 per cent, Alphabet down by 4.5 per cent, Apple down by 7.5 per cent, Meta Platforms down 7 per cent, Amazon down 3 per cent, and Tesla down 6 per cent
- August 05, 2024 14:35
Stock Markett Live Today: Century Plyboards stock declined 3.37% to trade at ₹689.15 on the NSE
Century Plyboards (India) recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹34.10 crore as against ₹87.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock declined 3.37% to trade at ₹689.15 on the NSE.
- August 05, 2024 14:35
Stock Market Live Today: Marico stock rises 2.44% to trade at ₹678.55 on the NSE
Marico recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹474 crore as against ₹436 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rises 2.44% to trade at ₹678.55 on the NSE.
- August 05, 2024 14:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock trades at ₹369.65 on the NSE, lower by 3.50%
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the inauguration of three more toilet complexes constructed at Uttarakhand and Punjab.
Stock trades at ₹369.65 on the NSE, lower by 3.50%.
- August 05, 2024 14:31
Stock Market Live Today: SBI stock declines 4.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹811.70
SBI reported a marginal increase in first quarter (Q1FY25) standalone net profit at ₹17,035 crore despite robust credit growth as loan loss provisions weighed on the bottomline.
SBI stock declines 4.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹811.70
- August 05, 2024 14:26
Stock Market Live Today: Jay Bharat Maruti stock tumbles 6.10% to trade at ₹109.97
Jay Bharat Maruti stock tumbles 6.10% to trade at ₹109.97. The board had approved raising of up to ₹500 crore through issue of securities.
- August 05, 2024 14:25
Stock Market Live Today: SWPE wins ₹49.52 Crore contracts, stock up 4.33%
South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited (SWPE) has got three Letters of Award of contract from Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Faridabad for construction of Piezometers in soft rock/hard rock and supply, installation and commissioning of DWLRs and telemetry, data acquisition etc. in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The aggregate value of contracts including GST is ₹49.52 Crore.
Stock trades higher by 4.33% on the BSE at ₹109.60.
- August 05, 2024 13:17
stock market live today: Allcargo Group appoints Ketan Kulkarni as Deputy MD of Gati Express
Allcargo Group has appointed Ketan Kulkarni as Deputy Managing Director of Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Limited (GESCPL), material subsidiary of Allcargo Gati Limited.
- August 05, 2024 13:16
Stock market live today: Ambuja Cement stock dips 1.96% to ₹640 on NSE
Ambuja Cement stock trades at ₹640 on the NSE, lower by 1.96%. The company on Saturday announced an investment of around ₹1,600 crore in Bihar to set up a cement grinding unit at Warisaliganj in Nawada district.
- August 05, 2024 13:16
Stock market live today: Pearl Global’s Bangladesh facilities temporarily non-operational due to curfew; stock drops over 5%
Pearl Global Industries’ Bangladesh facilities are currently temporarily nonoperational due to curfew.
Stock fell 5.48% on the NSE, trading at $932.35.
- August 05, 2024 13:02
Stock market live today: Cera Sanitaryware board approves ₹130 crore equity shares buyback
Cera Sanitaryware board has approved proposal for buyback of equity shares for a total consideration not exceeding ₹130 crore.
Stock trades at ₹8,996 on the NSE, up 0.64%.
- August 05, 2024 13:01
Stock market live today: Indian equities tumble 3% amid wider global selloff
Indian equities were down over 3 per cent on Monday, as concerns of a US recession and tensions in West Asia spooked investors.
The Sensex was at 78451, down over 2500 points from the previous close. Nifty 50 was down 761 points to 23,956.
SBI, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and ONGC were the top Nifty losers, down more than 5 per cent each.
A total of 3,396 stocks declined on the BSE as at 12 noon of all 4,055 stocks were traded. Only 546 stocks advanced and 112 remain unchanged. 506 stocks traded in the lower circuit and 236 traded in the upper circuit.
Asian indices traded in a sea of red, with Japan’s Nikkei posting its biggest single-day fall since 1987, down over 12 per cent, as disappointing US jobs data and a rise in the yen spooked investors.
Taiwan Weighted and South Korea’s Kospi slid over 8 per cent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said: “The rally in the global stock markets has been driven mainly by consensus expectations of a soft landing for the US economy. This expectation is now under threat with the fall in US job creation in July and the sharp rise in US unemployment rate to 4.3%. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also are a contributing factor. Another significant factor is the unwinding of the Yen carry trade which is bleeding the Japanese market. The crash in Nikkei by above 4% this morning is an indicator of the crisis in the Japanese market.”
Valuations in India, driven mainly by sustained liquidity flows, continue to be high particularly in the mid and smallcaps segments, he added.
“The overvalued segments of the market like Defence and Railways are likely to come under pressure. The buy on dips strategy which has worked well in this bull run, is likely to be threatened now. Investors need not rush to buy in this correction. Wait for the market to stabilise,” said Vijayakumar.
- August 05, 2024 12:57
Stock market live today: IndiGo to launch business class by mid-November
India’s top airline IndiGo will introduce business class tickets from mid-November on a handful of domestic flights, its CEO said on Monday, starting with the Delhi-Mumbai route as it seeks to tap a growing number of premium flyers.
The business class foray marks a departure in strategy from an all-economy service for the no-frills carrier and represents a sign of growing demand for premium services in the country.
The airline will launch its business class cabin on a total of 12 routes, including those serving the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. - Reuters
- August 05, 2024 12:54
Currency market updates: Rupee falls to record low as US growth worries hurt equity market
The Indian rupee declined to an all-time low on Monday as concerns about a sharp slowdown in the United States likely spurred outflows from local equities amid a global stocks sell-off.
The rupee declined to a record low of 83.82 against the U.S. dollar and was last quoted at 83.8125 as of 11:20 a.m., down about 0.1% from its close at 83.75 on Friday.
The benchmark Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were both down about 3% each.
- August 05, 2024 12:51
Stock market live today: Anand Rathi Research on Arvind Fashions
Despite an unfavourable market (heat and elections), Arvind Fashions began FY25 well, with ~10/24% y/y Q1 sales/EBITDA growth. Sales were in line with ARe, the higher, 12.1%, EBITDA margin led by a better gross margin. Reported PAT was Rs138m while PAT post-minority at Rs13m as minority interest grew 6% y/y to Rs126m. Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein (brands, part of the subsidiary) are benefiting from the premiumisation trend. The company’s own brands’ profits rose over Q2-Q4 FY24 and it expects the trend to endure. Net debt fell q/q to Rs2.25bn (Rs2.98bn at end-FY24). 13 EBOs net (45,000 sq.ft.) were added in Q1, to total 944 EBOs across 1.12m sq.ft. Guidance was retained to expand sq.ft. at a ~15% CAGR. Revenue would rise ~10% in FY25; margins, 100bps y/y. Our estimates are largely unchanged. We expect 12/22% sales/EBITDA CAGRs over FY24-26, led by retail expansion, healthy growth, adjacency ramp-ups, cost efficiencies and operating leverage. We retain a Buy, with a TP of Rs632, 12x FY26e EV/ EBITDA.
In-line sales, EBITDA margin up. Q1 sales rose 10.2% y/y, driven by 1.5% like-to-like growth amid a subdued market. The gross margin rose 83bps y/y to 55.2% due to the focus on full price sell-throughs and product cost efficiencies. The EBITDA margin grew 131bps y/y to 12.1% led by the higher gross margin and good cost control. Minority interest was Rs126m (vs. Rs119m a year ago). Reported PAT grew to Rs138m (vs. a Rs47m loss a year back) and PAT post-minority interest was Rs13m (vs. a Rs164m net loss).
Continued network expansion, lower net debt. Retail channel sales fell 4% y/y and brought 44% to sales (46% a year ago). The wholesale channel grew 39% y/y, with the MBO channel up 15% y/y, its share at 32% (23%). Online & Others fell 23% y/y, bringing 24% to sales (31%). Net debt fell to ~Rs2.25bn (~Rs3.97bn in FY24), to rise in Q2 because of seasonality. Net WC days were stable at 59. Inventory turns were ~4x; inventory days, down three.
Valuation. We retain our Buy, with an unchanged 12-mth Rs632 TP, 12x FY26e EV/ EBITDA.
Risks: Keen competition; less consumption.
- August 05, 2024 12:16
Stock market live today: India Inflection Opportunity Trust launches Bharat Value Fund (BVF) with Rs 2,000 crore target corpus
India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT) led by Madhu Lunawat, has successfully launched its second AIF, the Bharat Value Fund (BVF), with a targeted corpus of
Rs 2000 crore. With a base amount of Rs 1000 crore and an additional green shoe option of Rs 1000 crore.
Notably, the Fund announces its first close with firm commitments of INR 1000+ crores having already been received, thus hitting the green shoe option at the first close itself.
BVF targets companies that embody the “Made in India” ethos, substituting imports, fostering exports, and supporting India’s vast rural consumption.
- August 05, 2024 12:15
Stock market live today: Trideep Bhattacharya, President and CIO-Equities, Edelweiss MF on today’s market fall
Equity markets are reacting to economic weakness, highlighted by disappointing earnings from a few U.S. consumer-focused companies. It’s crucial to monitor these developments closely in the coming months.
- August 05, 2024 12:13
Stock market live today: What should investors do by Tanvi Kanchan, Head-UAE Business and Strategy, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers
Broader indices traded at a negative zone, emulating the global indices after the Nasdaq and the S&P lost 3.2% in 2 trading days, post the federal reserve decided to hold interest rates. Asian stocks stumbled on the backs of US economic slowdown, an extended route in Japanese stock markets and rising tension in the Middle East.
On Monday, several regional equity indexes faced significant declines, with Japan and the tech-focused markets of Taiwan and Korea experiencing the heaviest losses, each seeing their benchmarks drop by more than 7%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell by as much as 4.3%, heading towards a technical correction and threatening to wipe out all its gains for the year.
This sell off is more of a short term volatility by way of profit booking and is no indicator of any long term panic mode set in the Indian equities.
For investors looking at entering the equity market, a staggered entry during volatile periods can be considered
- August 05, 2024 12:08
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Britannia (1.75%), Hindustan Unilever (0.91%), Tata Consumer Products (0.34%), Nestle India (0.25%), and Sun Pharma (0.19%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-5.67%), ONGC (-5.48%), Adani Ports (-5.29%), Tata Steel (-5.02%), and Infosys (-4.86%)
- August 05, 2024 12:08
Stock market live today: Nikkei down 12.40 per cent at 31458
- August 05, 2024 12:08
Sensex today: Advance, decline ratio at noon trade
A total of 3,396 stocks declined on the BSE as at 12 noon of all 4,055 stocks were traded. Only 546 stocks advanced and 112 remain unchanged. 506 stocks traded in the lower circuit and 236 traded in the upper circuit.
- August 05, 2024 12:06
Stock market live today: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay from Master Capital warns of global economic slowdown impacting Indian indices
Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd.
The Indian benchmark indices experienced a continued decline for the second consecutive session, with the Nifty50 plummeting nearly 3.5% and the Sensex dropping more than 4% from their all-time highs recorded last week. This significant sell-off in domestic equities has been primarily driven by weak global sentiments following disappointing U.S. economic data, particularly non-farm payrolls, manufacturing PMI, and jobless claims, which have raised concerns about a potential economic slowdown in the world’s largest economy. Additionally, the yen carry trade has further dampened global sentiment. However, given the prevailing bullish trend, it is unlikely that prices will remain low for an extended period. A recovery from these lower levels is a probable scenario. Every market decline should be viewed as an opportunity to establish new long positions for long-term holding. The Nifty50 has major support in the 24,200-24,100 range, and prices are unlikely to fall below this zone, while the Sensex has significant support around 78,400, near the 55-day EMA.
- August 05, 2024 11:30
Stock in focus: Jash Engineering secures ₹107 crore worth of orders in July 2024, stock drops 4.88% on NSE
Jash Engineering has received ₹107 crore worth consolidated orders in the month of July 2024.
Stock tumbled 4.88% to trade at ₹2,401.25 on the NSE.
- August 05, 2024 11:23
Stock in focus: Bharat Forge shares fall 6.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,552..
- August 05, 2024 11:23
Stock market live today: TIL partners with Snorkel Europe to expand presence in Northern and Eastern India
TIL has signed a partnership agreement with Snorkel Europe Limited (Snorkel) to become an official sales and service partner for them in Northern and Eastern India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nepal and Bhutan.
TIL shares rise 3.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹402.90.
The stock has hit a 52-week high on the NSE today at ₹410.10.
- August 05, 2024 11:21
Nifty today: India VIX is up 51.41% to trade at 21.68
Nifty midcap 100 falls 3.57% to 55,847.40, and Nifty smallcap 100 plunges 4.31% to 17,991.00.
India VIX is up 51.41% to trade at 21.68
- August 05, 2024 11:21
Stock market live today: Sensex crashes 2181.38 pts or 2.69% to trade at 78,800.57 as at 11.11 am, Nifty 50 tumbles 663.95 pts or 2.69% to trade at 24,053.75.
- August 05, 2024 11:11
Stock market live today: Auto dealers see mixed trend in PV sales, high inventory levels pose significant risk
The passenger vehicle (PV) sales in the near term are expected to have a mixed trend as the festive season, attractive schemes and good monsoon are expected to boost sales, but, concerns over low consumer sentiment, heavy rainfall and a lack of new product launches still persist.
High inventory levels also pose a significant risk, and it is crucial for PV manufacturers to avoid further increases in stock, to prevent financial strain on dealers. PV segment inventory surged to historic highs of 67-72 days, amounting to ₹73,000 crore worth of stock in July, thus posing risks for dealer sustainability, FADA said.
- August 05, 2024 10:55
Stock market live today: Nifty Prediction Today – August 05, 2024: Bearish. But wait for a rise to go short
The sell-off in the global equity markets is weighing on the Indian markets. Nifty 50 opened with a wide 400-points gap down and is continuing to trade lower.
The index is currently trading at 24,286 down 1.75 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 7:43. This is negative. If this trend continues, then Nifty can fall more during the day.
- August 05, 2024 10:53
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – August 5, 2024: Go short now and on a rise
Bank Nifty index has begun the week on a weak note. The index opened with a wide gap-down at 50,586. It is currently trading at 50,260, down 2.1 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 0:12. This is very negative signal.
- August 05, 2024 10:47
Stock market live today: Suzlon shares slip below ₹70 mark after hitting a 52-week high today at ₹71.64 on the NSE
Suzlon shares declined by 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.65 as at 10.38 am.
- August 05, 2024 10:46
Eraaya Lifespaces’s acquisition of Ebix Inc. gets final nod in bankruptcy courts; stock Trades flat
Eraaya Lifespaces Limited has announced the Plan Support Agreement to acquire Ebix Inc. went through the process of final approval at the Bankruptcy Courts, Dallas, Texas, US.
Stock trades at ₹795 on the NSE, down by 0.23%.
- August 05, 2024 10:44
Nifty Today: Top losers of Nifty realty stocks
Phoenix Mills (-5.99%), Godrej Properties (-4.69%), Sobha (-4.51%), Oberoi Realty (-2.90%), Brigade (-2.80%)
- August 05, 2024 10:44
Nifty Today: Nifty Realty and PSU Bank stocks fall over 3%. Nifty bank declines 1.84% to 50,406.60.
- August 05, 2024 10:44
Adani Ports handles 37.3 MMT of cargo volume in July 24, a jump of 9.5%
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 37.3 MMT of cargo volume in July 24, a jump of 9.5% YoY.
Shares trade at ₹1,544.65 on the NSE, down by 2.73%.
- August 05, 2024 10:41
Stock market live today: Nikkei 225 plunges nearly 13% amid US economic concerns; faces worst two-day decline ever
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plummeted 12.90% on Monday, driven by concerns that the U.S. economy may be in worse condition than previously thought. By midafternoon in Tokyo, the index had dropped over 4,632.03 points to 31,277.67. This follows a 5.8% decline on Friday and is on track for its worst two-day drop ever. The recent drop comes in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s rate hike on Wednesday, with the benchmark now roughly at the same level as a year ago.
- August 05, 2024 10:05
Sensex today: Sensex tumbles 1270.75 pts or 1.57 % at 79,711.20 as at 10 am
- August 05, 2024 09:58
Stock market live today: JSW Energy earns ‘A’ rating for ESG from MSCI
JSW Energy has achieved an A rating for Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating.
JSW Energy stock declines 3.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹694.70.
- August 05, 2024 09:57
Stock market live today: HDFC Life gets GST notice; stock declines 1.7%
HDFC Life Insurance Company has received a GST Order from the State Tax Officer, Ghatak 8 (Ahmedabad), Range – 2, Division – 1, Gujarat.
Period involved ‐ April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 Tax demand ‐ Rs. 1.64 crore Interest ‐ Rs. 1.28 crore Penalty ‐ Rs. 0.16 crore
Stock declines 1.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹695.40.
- August 05, 2024 09:34
Stock market live today: Global market trends
- August 05, 2024 09:33
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Sun Pharma (0.75%), Britannia (0.69%)
Top losers:
Hindalco (-4.69%), Tata Motors (-4.55%), Shriram Finance (-4.33%), ONGC (-4.26%), Adani Ports (-3.90%)
- August 05, 2024 09:32
Sensex today: Top gainers
- August 05, 2024 09:30
Nifty Today: Top losers at 9.30 a.m.
- August 05, 2024 09:28
Nifty Today: Sectoral heatmap at 9.28 a.m.
- August 05, 2024 09:21
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures rise amid increasing tensions in West Asia
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as the increase in tensions in West Asia created apprehensions over possible crude oil supply disruptions to the world market. At 9.19 am on Monday, October Brent oil futures were at $77.09, up by 0.36 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.72, up by 0.27 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6187 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹6146, up by 0.67 per cent, and September futures were trading at ₹6134 against the previous close of ₹6091, up by 0.71 per cent.
- August 05, 2024 09:20
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Sensex and Nifty crashes amid weak global cues; Nikkei plunges over 6%
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower, reflecting weak global cues. The BSE Sensex dropped 2,393.77 points to 78,588.19, while the NSE Nifty fell 414.85 points to 24,302.85. Asian markets are in sharp decline, led by the Nikkei, which plummeted over 6% after recent losses exceeding 10%. Other Asian markets, including Korea, Taiwan, and Australia, saw declines ranging from 2.5% to 7%.
Analysts anticipate increased market volatility in India due to factors such as the unwinding of the yen carry trade, geopolitical tensions, and a perceived slowdown in developed economies. Recent weak US job data and a benign inflation environment have heightened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Despite these global pressures, analysts expect Indian markets to consolidate as earnings align with high valuations.
This week’s key factors influencing market movements include the RBI’s interest rate decision on August 8, macroeconomic data, and global trends. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have begun August with caution, selling ₹1,027 crore in equities after significant inflows in July. The Japanese Nikkei’s continued decline amid economic concerns highlights the global context impacting Indian markets.
- August 05, 2024 09:14
Stock market live today: Brokerages on LIC Housing Finance
Nomura on LIC Hsg Fin
Buy Call, Target Rs 875
Q1 Asset Quality Stable, Credit Cost Declines Mainly Driven By ECL Reversal
Disbursements Grew 19% YoY/ Down 29% QoQ, AUM Growth Tepid At 4.4%/0.6% YoY/QoQ
NIMs Contracted 40 bp QoQ Due To Lower Yields
Believe Current Valuation At 1x FY26 Book Value Remains Reasonable
CLSA on LIC Hsg Fin
Downgrade To Hold, Target Rs 800
Q1 Loan Growth In-line With Expectations But Margin Moderate
Gross NPLs Steady But Net Slippage Spiked
Credit Cost Was At Its Lowest In 14 Quarters
Credit Cost Driven By Reduction In Provision Coverage Across Stage 2 & Stage 3 Loans
Calculated Spread Declined 35 bps QoQ Due To Lower Interest Income On NPL Accounts
Management Disclosed This Metric For The First Time
Loan Growth Remains Muted In Mid-single Digits
A Pickup In Disbursement Growth Will Take Time To Be Reflected In AUM Growth
JPM on LIC Hsg Fin
OW, TP Rs 900
1Q PAT (Rs13bn; ROE: 16%)in-line
Disbursements growth at 19% y/y was key +ve
AUM growth remained subdued at 4% y/y & pickup here will require sustained delivery on disbursements momentum
NIMs at 2.76% were within guidance
MS on LIC Hsg Fin
EW, TP Rs 630
NII miss offset by lower operating costs & credit costs
Individual disbursements growth muted & loan growth outstanding remains very low
Slippages increased.
Given strong YTD stock returns, expect stock to give up gains given weak Q1
Jefferies on LIC Hsg Fin
Buy, TP Rs 765
1Q PAT Rs13bn (-2% YoY), in line, as weaker NII offset by lower provision
AUM grew 4.3% YoY (1% QoQ), below our est. due to lower than est. disbursement (19% YoY)
NIM fell 39bps QoQ to 2.76%(JEFe 3%) as yield fell c.33bps QoQ
- August 05, 2024 09:14
Stock market live today: Brokerages on SBI stock
CLSA on SBI
Outperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,075
Q1 Showed Loan Growth Remains Healthy But Deposit Growth Is Lagging
NIM Largely Stable & Asset Quality Intact
Credit Costs Inched Up To 37 bps, From 15 bps In FY24, But Was Still Below Runrate Levels
Management Expects Loan Growth Of 15% With Margin Largely At Current Levels For FY25
Forecast 15-16% RoE Over Medium-term
JPMorgan on SBI
Overweight Call, Target Rs 1,000
Q1 PAT (`1,700 Cr; RoE: 18%) Was 5% Ahead Of Estimates Driven By Lower Opex
NII Was In-line W/Core NIMs, Largely Stable QoQ While Core PpOP Was 3% Ahead Of Est
Gross Advances Grew 15% YoY With Broad-based Growth Across Segments
Opex Growth (+1% YoY) Saw A Sharp Moderation With Wage Revision Provisions Behind
Think Opex Growth Will Provide An Offset To NIM Pressures Through FY25
Asset Quality Performance Was Stable
Net Slippages At 54 bps & It Kept Loan Related Provisions At Around 50 bps
Q1 RoA Stood At 1.1% & Think Co Can Hold 1%+ Mark Given Benign Credit Cost & Flex Around Opex
UBS on SBI
Sell Call, Target Rs 725
Lower Opex & Higher Other Income Offset NII Miss In Q1; Credit Costs Inch Up
Deposits Declined 0.3% QoQ; In-line With Muted Deposit Growth In Sector
Credit Costs Of 50 bps (Annualised) In Q1 Came In Higher Than FY24 Levels
Expect Co’s Current RoA Of >1% To Decelerate As Believe Credit Costs Would Trend Up
Relatively Lower Core PpOP To Assets Leaves Little Cushion On Current Profitability
Low Counter Cyclical Buffers Leaves Little Cushion On Current Profitability
Management Remain Confident Of Unsecured Retail Segment’s Asset Quality
Investec on SBI
Buy Call, Target Rs 880
Co Reported A Miss On NIMs/Core PpOP In Q1
NII Growth Weak On Back Of Declining YoAs & Rising CoD
Credit Costs Doubled Sequentially To 0.43% Owing To Seasonally Higher Slippages
Co Managed To Keep Opex Under Control, Delivering Healthy RoAs In A Seasonally Weak Quarter
Expect Credit Growth To Be Strong At 15% YoY For FY25 With Bank Having Adequate Liquidity Buffers
Jefferies on SBI
Buy, TP Rs 1000
For 1Q , profit of Rs170bn, up 1% YoY, missed est. due to tad lower NII & higher credit costs.
Loan (gross) growth stayed healthy at 15%, but NIM fall was tad higher limiting NII growth to 6%.
Slippages stable
HSBC on SBI
Hold, TP Rs 920
1Q: Lower NIM, core fees led to a miss on revenues.
Sharply lower-than-estimated opex drove ROA to 1.1%
Revise EPS by -3.9/-3.0/+4.2% for FY25e/26e/27e to build in lower NIM, higher credit costs, but much lower cost ratios
Nomura on SBI
Buy, TP Rs 1030
1Q: Steady quarter
Healthy loan growth, soft sequential deposits growth; steady asset quality
Management notes BK well positioned for a potential transition to ECL provisioning norms
with potential impact lower than previously called out
- August 05, 2024 09:13
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Jefferies on PI Ind
Buy, TP Rs 4750
If successful, this shd lower PI’s dependence on Pyroxasulfone and allay a key investor concern.
Positive developments on Pyroxasulfone patents also bode well for PI’s volume and pricing defense
- August 05, 2024 09:12
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Medplus
Buy, TP Rs 931
1Q: Sales in-line; EBITDA below est.
Co added net 37 stores in 1Q (co guidance was 600 stores for FY25, implying 150 stores/qtr)
No of store additions in past 12 mths is at 469 vs peak annual addition of 1000-1100 stores over Sept 20 to Ju 23
- August 05, 2024 09:12
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: JPMorgan on Max Health
JPMorgan on Max Health
Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,010
Q1 Results Were In-line With Estimates
Growth Outlook Intact; New Units Poised For Further Acceleration
Continue To Like Co For Its Strong Execution
Like Co For Superior Growth Prospects
Forecast Revenue/EBITDA CAGR Of 25%/25% Over FY24-27
- August 05, 2024 09:12
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Whirlpool
Underperform Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,670
Q1 PAT (+92% YoY) Was Aided By Growth In Refrigerators & AC Verticals (Strong Summer)
Raise FY25-27 EPS By +4-7%, And Est +23% EBITDA CAGR
Factoring Healthy 8%+ OPM In Q4 & Q1, & Positive Mgmt Commentary, Raise Target PE By 10%
Risk-reward Appears Stretched At Current FY25/26 PE Of 75/60x
- August 05, 2024 09:11
Stock market live today: Brokerages on UPL
Jefferies on UPL
Buy Call, Target Rs 665
Co Reported Net Loss In Q1
Healthy Volumes (+16%YoY) Were Offset By Sharp Price Decline
Healthy Volumes Were Upset By Industry Overcapacity & Chinese Competition
Co Expects Prices To Stabilise Now, With Recovery In H2FY25
Mgmt Retains FY25 Outlook
Cut FY26-27 EPS By 2% While FY25 Cut Is Sharper
Investec on UPL
Sell, TP Rs 385
PAT loss of Rs3.3bn driven by 28%YoY EBITDA decline
EBITDAM down 513bps YoY at 12.6% due to pricing pressure (-14%YoY) for key molecules in end-markets coupled with increase in freight costs & liquidation of high-cost inventory
- August 05, 2024 09:11
Stock market live today: Brokerages on Divis Labs
Jefferies on Divis Labs
Hold Call, Target Rs 4,830
Q1 Results Were Ahead Of Estimates As Custom Synthesis Sales Increased 46% YoY
Generics And Nutraceutical Sales Were Flattish YoY
Generics Continued To Struggle With Pricing Challenges
Mgmt Provided Bullish Commentary On Custom Synthesis & Increased Workflow On Peptides
GS on Divis Labs
Neutral, TP Rs 4575
Rev /EBITDA grew +19%/+23% yoy, broadly inline primarily led by Custom synthesis segment
EBITDA margin came in at 29.4% (+102bps yoy) mainly on a/c of better operating leverage
Co reiterated its double digit growth outlook
- August 05, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Brokerages on Britannia Industries
Investec on Britannia
Hold Call, Target Rs 5,541
Q1 Saw Miss On Margin Which Brings Up Earnings Downgrade Risk
Gross Margin Improved By 147 bps YoY But Was Down 149 bps QoQ To 43.4%, Below Est Of 44.8%
EBITDA Margin Improved By 56 bps YoY To 17.7%, Below Estimate Of 18.8%
Macquarie on Britannia
Neutral Call, Target Rs 4,700
Q1 EBITDA Below Est As Gross Margin Miss Offsets Sales Beat
Co Indicates Rural Market Share Growing Faster Vs Urban
Gross Margin Surprised Negatively, Moderating 150bps Sequentially
EBITDA Came In 4% Below Estiamtes
PAT Was In-line, As EBITDA Miss Was Offset By An 8% Sequential Decline In Depreciation Costs
MS on Britannia
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 5,021
Q1 Rev/EBITDA/Adj PAT Growth Of 4/9/16% YoY, Respectively, Which Were -1/-6/ -4% Vs Estimates
Revenue Was Up 9% On A 5-yr CAGR Basis Vs 8% In Q4
Gross Margin Expanded 42 bps YoY, Down 238 bps QoQ To 41.8% Vs Est Of 43%
EBITDA Margin Expanded 90 bp YoY, Down 137 bps QoQ At 18.2% Vs Estimate Of 19.2%
- August 05, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Brokerages recommendations on Thermax
GS on Thermax
Sell, TP Rs 3060
Continued investments compressing its ROCE to 20.5% by end-FY27E vs 32-36% at its peak during 2009-11
Mgt has indicated that margins will see meaningful improvement from here as some costs even for future have been booked already
Jefferies on Thermax
Buy, TP Rs 6075
1QEBITDA, up 7% YoY at Rs1.4 bn, below expectations as industrial infra segment (42% of revenues) saw EBIT loss.
Delays, design changes & cost overruns in BioCNG & FGD(power emission linked)projects impacted 1Q by Rs400m+
Kotak Inst Eqt on Thermax
Reduce, TP Rs 4600
1Q bore brunt of challenges in projects linked to cost overruns, stabilization of output, weather & managing work content beyond core expertise
Co now preparing for fastest growing opportunity in—thermal power
- August 05, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: Brokerages recommendations: Titan Industries
Macquarie on Titan
O-P, TP Rs 4100
1Q beat led by stronger jewellery margin
Co sees custom duty improving operating environment
Market share flattish
Co retained guidance for an 11.5-12.5% jewellery margin despite expected reduction in discounting pressures
GS on Titan
Buy, TP Rs 3750
1Q EBITDA grew 10.8% YoY, (2% ahead of GSe)
This was driven by better than expected margins in jewellery biz
Management attributes muted jewellery growth in 1Q to 1-off factors, seeing pickup post cut in gold import duty
JPM on Titan
Neutral, TP Rs 3450
In-line Q1; Competitive landscape stays stiff
Inventory loss impact (max Rs5-5.5bn) would be seen over Q2 & Q3
TTAN maintained annual jewellery margin guidance of 11.5-12.5%
Stock trading at FY26E P/E 60x
CITI on Titan
Neutral, TP Rs 3510
Revenue (ex-bullion) growth of 9% YoY (in-line with Citi est) was impacted by high gold price, less wedding days, heatwave, etc.
PAT declined by 1% YoY & broadly in-line
Jewellery EBIT margin improved 20bps YoY to 11.2%
- August 05, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
JP Morgan on Max Health: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1010/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Delhivery: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 570/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on State Bank of India: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 1075/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on State Bank of India: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1026/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on State Bank of India: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on State Bank of India: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1030/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on State Bank of India: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 880/Sh (Neutral)
IIFL on State Bank of India: Maintain Add on Bank, target price at Rs 900/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on State Bank of India: Maintain Market perform on Bank, target price at Rs 810/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on LIC Housing: Downgrade to Hold on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on LIC Housing: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 875/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on LIC Housing: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 765/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Britannia: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 5260/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on Britannia: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 5541/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Britannia: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4700/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Britannia: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 5021/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3750/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Titan: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 4100/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3450/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Titan: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 3620/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3948/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3510/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3955/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on UPL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 665/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on UPL: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 640/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Divis Lab: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 4830/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Divis Lab: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5740/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Whirlpool: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 1670/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Amara Raja: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1435/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Britannia: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 4700/Sh (Negative)
- August 05, 2024 09:07
Commodities Market live today: Silver down $28.40
Silver fell amid profit booking, but the fall is expected to be limited due to rising expectations of rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and a risk-off mentality amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The poor US employment figures in July fuelled fears of a recession and prompted the potential of Fed rate reduction in September. The US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) reported that US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 114K in July from 179K the previous month (revised down from 206K), falling short of the anticipation of 175K. Meanwhile, the US unemployment rate increased to its highest level since November 2021, reaching 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June. On the other side, rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may fuel safe-haven movements.
- August 05, 2024 09:07
Commodities market live today: Gold down at $2438.10
Gold prices fell as profit-taking increased, although recession fears and mounting forecasts of US interest rate reduction curbed further decline. Data showed that job growth in July fell short of expectations, with unemployment rising to 4.3%, pointing to potential labour market weakness and increased vulnerability to recession, bolstering the case for a rate decrease at the Federal Reserve’s September 17–18 meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a more than 70% possibility of the US central bank cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September, up from 11.5% a week ago. Gold premiums in India fell last week as prices recovered, dampening a purchasing frenzy sparked by the government’s move to reduce import taxes, while declining consumer mood weighed on demand in top consumer China.
- August 05, 2024 08:47
Stock market live today: FOODS & INNS Open Offer Closes Today
Company: FOODS & INNS LTD (FOODSIN)
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Raymond Simkins, Milan Bhupendra Dalal, and Borgos Multitrade LLP
Issue of Public Announcement: 09-Apr-2024
Offer price Rs: 147
CMP: Rs 157.80
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -6.84%
Offer Size : Rs 279.90 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 1.90 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity:
Start Date: 23 Jul 2024
End Date: 05 Aug 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date: 19 Aug 2024
Settlement Date: 20 Aug 2024
- August 05, 2024 08:47
Stock market live today: Savita Oil Technologies Limited-Buyback
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 675/-
Current Market Price: 628.75/-
Market Cap: Rs 4,345 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 36.45 Crores (Representing 2.09% and 2.09% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 5,40,000 shares (Representing 0.78% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 81,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 14 Aug 2024
Ex-Date: 16 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 16 Aug 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 05, 2024 08:45
Stock market live today: Sical Logistics Ltd (SICALLOG)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 02- August-24 to 05- August-24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 02-August -24
For Retail open & close date – 05 –August-24 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “100”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 137.25\u0009
Current Market Price: 137.25
Base Issue size: 0.25 Crs Shares – 3.79% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: Nil
Total Issue Size: 0.25 Crs equity shares (INR 25 Cr) – 3.79% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 02-August -24
Total Issue Size: 0.22 Crs shares (INR 22.27 Cr)
Clearing Price for Non-Retail: Rs. 106.50
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 05 August, 2024 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.024 Crs equity shares (INR 2.47 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note : Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs 106.50.
- August 05, 2024 08:45
Stock market live today: Tata Consumer Products Limited_Right Issue_Starts Today
Issue Open - 05-Aug-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 19-Aug-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 2,997.76 Crs (3.66 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 1193.60/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 818/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 818/- (Rs 818 to be paid on application)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Right Equity Share for every 26 Shares held (Effectively 0.04 for every 1 share held)
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 25 Jul 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 26 Jul 2024
Record Date: 27 Jul 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period: 5 Aug 2024 to 12 Aug 2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 12 Aug 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 26 Aug 2024
Date of listing (on or about): 30 Aug 2024
- August 05, 2024 08:44
Stock market live today: Nikkei recovers from days low, now down 4.6 per cent
Nikkei recovers from days low, now down 4.6 per cent at 34247
Hit a low of 33,369 earlier
Hit a low of 33,369 earlier
- August 05, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: WEBSOL ENERGY Q1; NET PROFIT AT 22.8CR V 5CR LOSS (YOY), 58.5CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE AT 111.6CR V 0.18CR (YOY) , V 24.87CR (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 43.97CR V 1.35CR LOSS (YOY), 3.16CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 39.39% V 12.7% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:38
Stock market live today: South Korea has just stopped all sell orders on stocks for program/algo trading as the selloff in global stocks intensifies.
- August 05, 2024 08:32
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: PSP Projects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 735 | M Cap Rs. 2914 Cr | 52 W H/L 846/598
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 611.9 Cr (-5.7% QoQ, 20.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 559.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 649.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 509.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 73.4 Cr (41.7% QoQ, 13.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 62.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 51.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12% vs expectation of 11.1%, QoQ 8%, YoY 12.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 34.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 33.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 15.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 36.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.4x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:32
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Zydus Wellness Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2355 | M Cap Rs. 14985 Cr | 52 W H/L 2484/1425
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 841 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 19.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 784.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 782.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 702.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 155.2 Cr (-4.3% QoQ, 33.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 159.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 162.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 116.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.5% vs expectation of 20.3%, QoQ 20.7%, YoY 16.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 147.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 123 Cr, QoQ Rs. 150.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 124.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 23.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.9x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. | CMP Rs. 821 | M Cap Rs. 2728 Cr | 52 W H/L 1100/715
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 196.7 Cr (11.2% QoQ, 5.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 195.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 176.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 35.7 Cr (0.6% QoQ, 1.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 39.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 35.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 35 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.2% vs expectation of 20.1%, QoQ 20.1%, YoY 18.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 16.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 19.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 18 Cr, YoY Rs. 18.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.8x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Eris Lifesciences Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1115 | M Cap Rs. 15172 Cr | 52 W H/L 1150/785
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 719.7 Cr (30.6% QoQ, 54.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 697.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 550.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 466.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 250 Cr (68.4% QoQ, 47.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 229.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 148.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 169.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 34.7% vs expectation of 32.9%, QoQ 26.9%, YoY 36.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 83.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 83 Cr, QoQ Rs. 71 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.9x FY25E EPS
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1813 | M Cap Rs. 8265 Cr | 52 W H/L 1825/721
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 493.6 Cr (34% QoQ, 33.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 434.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 368.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 369.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 71.7 Cr (-10.5% QoQ, 64.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 58.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 80.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 43.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs expectation of 13.5%, QoQ 21.7%, YoY 11.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 48.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 40.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 59 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.1x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: FPI caution amid US Fed rate decision and geopolitical tensions
Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, Financial Services Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India
FPI progress in August given the macro headwinds of the US Economy -
The Federal Reserve ‘s announcement of July 31 on keeping the Fed rate unchanged will give partial relief as the window is kept open to make a cut in the coming months. Though inflation seems under control at the moment, another pressing factor is the job market data which has not improved much as compared to last quarter. The impact could be seen on India, the rupee slipped to a record low. FPIs are following the cautious approach keeping in mind the concerns raised by the Fed Reserve in the United States and booming geopolitical tensions in the Middle East indicating early signs of recession.
Despite the above macro factors and the Budget 2024 proposals on capital gains tax which beefed up the capital market participants, the current week has shown a significant rise in the inflows by the foreign investors in the equity space in India. We may witness the impact of this wave to continue in the next few trading cycles as well
- August 05, 2024 08:26
Stock market live today: EX-DIVIDEND
ALEMBIC – Rs 2.40
ANDHRA PAPER – Rs 10
BERGER PAINTS – Rs 3.50
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES – Rs 73.50
CHAMBAL FERTILISER – Rs 3
HERCULES HOISTS – Rs 4
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES – Rs 13
LINDE INDIA – Rs 12
SOMANY CERAMICS – Rs 3
- August 05, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 05-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 05, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: China Caixin July. Services PMI 52.1 [Est.51.5 Prev.51.2] (Data seen better than estimates)
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: TAMILNAD MERCANTILE Q1 : ST NET PROFIT UP 10 % TO 287 CR (YOY(,UP 13 % (QOQ)
NII UP 10 % TO 566 CR (YOY), FLAT (QOQ)
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE Q1 : OPERATING PROFIT UP 28 % TO 468 CR (QOQ), UP 23 % (YOY(
PROVISON UP 262 % TO 85 CR (QOQ)
GROSS NPA AT 1.44 % V 1.44 % (QOQ)
NET NPA AT 0.65 % V 0.85 % (QOQ)
ACTUAL GROSS NPA UP 2 % TO 587 CR (QOQ)
NET NPA DOWN 22 % TO 261 CR (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: NETWEB TECH; LARGE TRADE NSE
PROMOTER SOLD 🔴20.51 LKH SHARES (3.63 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED - ODI BUYS 🟢 4.48 LKH SHARES (0.79 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
DISCOVERY GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY MAURITIUS LIMITED BUYS 🟢 1.50 LKH SHARES (0.26 % STAKE) @ ₹ 2,232.10
ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND BUYS 🟢10.75 LKH SHARES (1.90 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
SOCIETE GENERALE BUYS 🟢 2.73 LKH SHARES (0.48 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
UNION MUTUAL FUND BUYS 🟢62 K SHARES (0.62 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: S A TECH ; LARGE TRADE NSE
SUDH INVESTMENTS PVT. LTD BUYS 🟢 2.92 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 113.79
PACE COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUYS 🟢1.8 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 117.70
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: MANGLAM INFRA ; LARGE TRADE NSE
CINCO STOCK VISION LLP SOLD 🔴 4.34 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA BUYS 🟢 1.88 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS BUYS 🟢 2 LKH SHARES @ 123.10
COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT LIMITED BUYS 🟢 2 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUYS 2.86 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 111.61
OVATA EQUITY STRATEGIES MASTER FUND BUYS 🟢 4 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: DUDIGITAL GLOBAL; LARGE TRADE NSE
ELARA INDIA OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED SOLD 🔴5.85 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.50
VESPERA FUND LIMITED SOLD 🔴 28.2 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.94
UNICO GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED BUYS🟢 34.05 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.86
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: PRITIKA ENGINEERING Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 2 % AT 0.94 CR (YOY),UP 169 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6 % AT 22.86 CR (YOY) ,UP 10 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 33 % AT 3.58 CR (YOY),UP 45%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 15.66 % V 12.52 % (YOY), 11.9% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: SUNGARNER TO ISSUE WORTH RS 40.09 CR WORTH SHARES TO INVESTORS @ ₹428/SHARE
- August 05, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: SIYARAM SILK Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 15 % AT 11.5 CR (YOY),DOWN 83 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 14 % AT 306 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 53% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 57% AT 9.66 CR (YOY),DOWN 91 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 3.15 % V 6.36 % (YOY), 16.36 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:21
Stock market live today: Block deal alert
Nomura fund buys 59.70 lakh shares worth Rs 207 crore in Genus Power Infrastructures as promoters pare stakes
- August 05, 2024 08:21
Stock market live today: Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) - Q1 FY25 Earnings Call Key Takeaways:
Financial Performance:
- Loan Book: Reached Rs. 137,011 million, an 8.3% YoY growth.
- Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs. 1,054 million, representing an 18.3% YoY increase.
- Return on Assets (ROA): 3.1% for Q1 FY25.
- Return on Equity (ROE): 16.3% for Q1 FY25.
- Net Interest Margin (NIM): Maintained at 5.1% for the quarter.
- Yield on Assets: Increased to 12.0% in Q1 FY25 from 11.5% in Q1 FY24.
- Cost of Funds: Rose to 8.6% in Q1 FY25 from 8.2% in Q1 FY24.
- Spread: Remained stable at 3.4%.
- Cost to Income Ratio: Decreased to 23.6% from 26.3% in the previous quarter.
- Other Income: Increased significantly due to interest income from investments and G-Sec securities.
Operational Performance:
- Disbursements: Rs. 6,804 million in Q1 FY25, relatively flat compared to the previous year.
- Sanctions: Rs. 7,272 million, slightly lower compared to the previous quarter.
- Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA): 4.3%, slightly higher compared to the previous quarter mainly attributed to the heat wave in April.
- Stage 3 Provision Coverage Ratio: 61.8%.
- Stage 2 assets: Remained stable at 11.7%.
- Branch Network: Increased to 223 branches (including satellite centers) as of June 30, 2024, adding 10 new branches since the end of FY24.
- Geographic Diversification: Tamil Nadu contributes 56% of the loan book, with efforts to increase exposure outside the state.
Future Outlook:
- AUM Growth Target: Aiming for Rs. 15,000 million AUM by March 2025, organically.
- Disbursement Target: Planning for disbursements between Rs. 3,600 to 3,800 million by the end of FY25.
- GNPA Reduction Target: Aiming for a GNPA of 3% by year-end.
- Stage 2 Target: Aiming to bring Stage 2 assets down to 10%.
- Growth Strategy: Focusing on increasing sales staff and diversifying sourcing channels to drive growth.
- Focus on Home Loan Segment: Aiming for controlled growth in the home loan segment, with a possible offering of competitive pricing to salaried customers.
- Capital Adequacy: Management believes the current capital is sufficient to support planned growth and does not indicate plans for further dilution or significant dividend increases.
- NHB Loan Application: RHFL plans to apply for NHB loans post their AGM and filing of numbers with ROC.
Concerns (if any):
- Disbursement Growth: Analysts expressed concern regarding flat disbursement numbers in Q1 FY25 and the ability to achieve ambitious future targets.
- Competition: The management acknowledges the stiff competition in the home loan market, especially from small finance banks and microfinance institutions.
- Pressure on Yields: While RHFL has passed on increased costs to customers, they anticipate potential difficulties in maintaining the spread if cost of funds continue to rise.
Other Important Points:
- Quality Focus: Management emphasized their focus on maintaining asset quality and conscious growth, as opposed to solely chasing high growth numbers.
- Experienced Hiring: RHFL is actively recruiting experienced sales and collection staff to bolster operations and drive growth.
- Tech Upgrade: Investments have been made in technology upgrades to improve operational efficiency.
Credit Costs: Management expects credit costs to be under control in FY25, anticipating a possible reversal of provisions
- August 05, 2024 08:20
Stock market live today: CHEMCON SPECIALITY Q1 : NET PROFIT DOWN 9 % AT 5.36 CR (YOY), UP 85 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 43 % AT 45.52 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 24 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 8 % AT 7.1 CR (YOY),UP 62 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 15.6 % V 9.7 % (YOY),7.35 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:20
Stock market live today: SARDA ENERGY Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 16 % AT 198 CR (YOY),UP 110 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 12 % AT 926 CR (YOY) ,UP 4 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 21 % AT 260 CR (YOY),UP 71 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 28.15 % V 20.4 % (YOY), 17.2% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:19
Stocks market live today: GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS Q1 results
GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS Q1; CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 76.7CR (YOY), DOWN 16% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 6% AT 1090.4CR (YOY) , DOWN 19% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 3% AT 105.7 CR (YOY), DOWN 5%(QOQ)
MARGINS 9.69% V 8.75% (YOY), 8.27% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:19
Stock market live today: Websol Energy Q1 numbers
WEBSOL ENERGY Q1; NET PROFIT AT 22.8CR V 5CR LOSS (YOY), 58.5CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE AT 111.6CR V 0.18CR (YOY) , V 24.87CR (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 43.97CR V 1.35CR LOSS (YOY), 3.16CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 39.39% V 12.7% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: KUANTUM PAPERS Q1 results
KUANTUM PAPERS Q1 : NET PROFIT DOWN 41 % AT 38.18 CR (YOY), UP 13% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 10 % AT 280 CR (YOY) , DOWN 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 35 % AT 71.57 CR (YOY),UP 13 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 25.5 % V 35 % (YOY),21.27 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: HIMATSINGKA SEIDE Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 29%
HIMATSINGKA SEIDE Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 29 % AT 20.55 CR (YOY), DOWN 13% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 8 % AT 735 CR (YOY) ,UP 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 146.5 CR (YOY),UP 1%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 19.9 % V 21.65 % (YOY), 20.75 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: CAPRI GLOBAL Q1 net up 19%
CAPRI GLOBAL Q1; CONS NET PROFIT UP 19 % TO 75.7 CR (YOY), DOWN 8 % (QOQ)
NII UP 27 % TO 301 CR (YOY), UP 18 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: JAY BHARAT MARUTI Q1 net up 4%
JAY BHARAT MARUTI Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 4 % AT 5.38 CR (YOY), DOWN 52 % (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT % AT 533 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 11 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1 % AT 37.8 CR (YOY),DOWN 13 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 7.05 % V 7.02 % (YOY), 7.2 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:15
Stock market live today: Reliance Infrastructure announces OTS proposal agreement with LIC
Reliance Infrastructure Announces OTS Proposal Agreement with LIC; Settlement of ₹6B NCD Obligations
Company States Legal Proceedings to Remain in Abeyance Until Dues Are Settled
- August 05, 2024 08:14
Stock market live today: ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS Q1 results
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS: Q1
CONS NET PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 546M RUPEES VS 593M (YOY)
REVENUE 10.96B RUPEES VS 12.05B (YOY)
DEFERRED TAX 108M RUPEES VS 133M (YOY)
EBITDA 1.18B RUPEES VS 1.24B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 10.74% VS 10.27% (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:14
Stock market live today: Eveready Q1 net up 17.6%
--Net Profit Up 17.6% At Rs 29.4 Cr Vs Rs 25 Cr (YoY)
--Revenue Down 3.9% At Rs 349.4 Cr Vs Rs 363.6 Cr (YoY)
--EBITDA Up 13.4% At Rs 49.7 Cr Vs Rs 43.8 Cr (YoY)
--Margin At 14.2% Vs 12% (YoY)
- August 05, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: ANDHRA PETRO Q1 net up 42%
ANDHRA PETRO Q1:CONS NET PROFIT UP 42 % AT 15.9 CR (YOY),DOWN 64 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 32 % AT 129.6 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 53 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1214 % AT 19.3 CR (YOY),DOWN 67 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 14.9 % V 0.78 % (YOY), 20.94 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: Ramco Industries Q1 results
RAMCO IND Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT FLAT % AT 39.4 CR (YOY),DOWN 10 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 11 % AT 543 CR (YOY) ,UP 49 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1% AT 56.8 CR (YOY),UP 43%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 10.45 % V 11.5 % (YOY), 10.9 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: CDSL Q1 results
CDSL Q1 : CONS. NET PROFIT Up 4 % AT 134 CR (QOQ) ,UP 82 % (YOY)
REVENUE UP 7 % AT 257 CR (QOQ) ,UP 72 % (YOY)
EBITDA UP 4 % AT 154.4 CR (QOQ) , UP 91 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT 60 % V 61.4 % (QOQ) , 53.9 % (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: CDSL board approves additional investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited of Rs 20 cr
CDSL Board Approved Additional investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBHL) Of Rs 20 Cr
Accordingly, the aggregate investment in IIBHL would be 50 Cr
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: AFFLE INDIA Q1 results
AFFLE INDIA Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 31 % AT 86.5 CR (YOY),DOWN 1 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 28 % AT 519 CR (YOY) ,UP 3 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 34 % AT 104.6 CR (YOY),UP 7%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 20.1 % V 19.19 % (YOY), 19.35 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: NUCLEUS SOFTWARE Q1 numbers
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE Q1: CONS. NET PROFIT DOWN 42 % AT 30.2CR (QOQ) ,DOWN 44 % (YOY)
REVENUE DOWN 7 % AT 195 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 6 % (YOY)
EBIT DOWN 54 % AT 25.06 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 57 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT AT 12.8 % V 25.9 % (QOQ) , 28.5 % (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: Nirman Agri Rights Issue
Nirman Agri Right Issue of 49 crores
Right Issue Price 239 per share
Right shares of 11 for every 32 shares held
- August 05, 2024 08:07
Stock market live today: Integra Essentia secures Rs 28 cr orders in agro and infra business sectors
Integra Essentia
Mcap - 425 Crore
Company Secures Orders Worth INR 28 Crore in Agro and Infra Business Sectors
- August 05, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: Hind Zinc scouts for domestic partners to set up manufacturing plants to make Zinc-based batteries in India: CEO
- August 05, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: GRP Q1 Results
NET PROFIT 59.6M RUPEES VS 21M (YOY); 120M (QOQ)
REVENUE 1.2B RUPEES VS 989M (YOY)
EBITDA 131M RUPEES VS 66M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 10.71% VS 6.68 (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: APTECH Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 51M RUPEES VS 81M (YOY); 28M (QOQ)
REVENUE 1B RUPEES VS 1.23B (YOY)
EBITDA 103M RUPEES VS 139M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 9.86% VS 11.30% (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: Roto Pumps Board Meeting on Aug 9 to Consider Q1 Results and sub-division of shares
- August 05, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Tata Power crosses milestone of 100,000 rooftop solar installations across India and 33,000 in Kerala
- August 05, 2024 08:03
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 02 August 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3310
(14184.9 - 17494.9)
DII: NET BUY: 2965.94
(16579.92 - 13613.98)
- August 05, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: Nifty set to tumble over 300 points as Asian stocks sink into sea of red
Domestic markets are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues. Asian stocks are in a sea of red, led by the Japanese Nikkei, which crashed over 6 per cent after falling over 10 per cent in the last few days. Korea, Taiwan, and Australian markets are down between 2.5 per cent and 7 per cent.
Gift Nifty at 24,360 signals a gap down opening of over 300 points for Nifty.
- August 05, 2024 07:48
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 5, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Zomato, Infosys, JSW Steel, Adani, Power Mech Projects, Gland Pharma, SJVN, Ashoka Buildcon, Dee Development, Savita Oil, Jay Bharat Maruti, SBI
- August 05, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.08.2024
Orix Corp Ads (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Banco Bradesco Sa (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
BioNTech SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
The Carlyle Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
CSX Corporation. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Palantir Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Williams Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Realty Income Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
AECOM (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Essential Utilities, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Lucid Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (TENT) (Sector- Power)
- August 05, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Nikkei 225 slides 5.54%, enters bear market with 21% drop from record high
Japan’s equity downturn extended into a third day as weak US jobs data further eroded investor confidence already shaken by a yen surge, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell as much as 5.54% to 33,919.90 in early trade, marking a 21% drop from its record high, signaling a bear market. The benchmark, which entered a technical correction last month, has declined nearly 12% over three days.
- August 05, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: International air cargo swells due to increased capacity, Red Sea impact
An increase in capacity and spillover of sea cargo to air routes due to the Red Sea crisis helped Indian airports post double-digit volume growth in April-June quarter on a year-on-year basis.
Overall international freight handled by airports rose 18.4 per cent to 5.68 lakh metric tonnes in the first quarter of FY25. All the major airports reported growth including Delhi (24 per cent ), Mumbai (12 per cent), Bengaluru (25.4 per cent), and Chennai (10 per cent).
- August 05, 2024 07:17
Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 05 Aug’24 to 09 Aug’24
Global equity markets have come under pressure as the fear of a #recession in the #US has resurfaced after the weak economic data releases last week. The initial trigger for the fall in equities came from the #PMI data release on Thursday and the #jobsdata release on Friday has added more fuel to it.
- August 05, 2024 07:16
Stock market live today: Recommendations: Technical Call: Tanla Platforms - BUY
Long-term investors with a minimum time frame of two years can buy Tanla Platforms (₹980.10) at current levels. The downtrend in place since January 2022 ended in March last year. The strong bounce thereafter lost steam in August last year, and the share price has declined since then.
- August 05, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: F&O Strategy: Buy ITC put option
The short-term outlook for the stock of ITC (₹489.10) is flat to negative although the long-term outlook still remains positive. Only a close below ₹383 will alter the positive view on the stock. Yet, in the near term, the price could drop. Immediate support levels are at ₹466 and ₹440. A break below the latter will trigger a sharp slide.
- August 05, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: F&O Tracker: Index futures eyeing a downswing
Nifty 50 (24,718) was down 0.5 per cent, whereas Bank Nifty (51,350) posted a marginal 0.1 per cent gain last week. Below is an analysis of futures and options (F&O) data.
- August 05, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: What is the outlook for Federal Bank, PNC Infratech and Shanthi Gears?
We zoom in on the prospects of Federal Bank, as also the prospects of two other stocks — PNC Infratech and Shanthi Gears
- August 05, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Cigniti Technologies, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Senco Gold
- August 05, 2024 07:05
Watch. Today’s Stock Recommendation: Aug 5, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Caplin Point Laboratories. The stock has surged over 7 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. Friday’s rise above ₹1,600 indicates that the momentum is strong.
- August 05, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Caplin Point Laboratories (₹1,640.05): BUY
The short-term outlook for Caplin Point Laboratories is bullish. The 3.5 per cent rise on Friday has taken the share price well above the ₹1,600 mark. Immediate support can be around ₹1,620. Below that, a lower and strong support is around ₹1,570.
- August 05, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Mcap of top eight firms slump ₹1.28 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards
Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost ₹1,28,913.5 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards, amid weak trend in equities.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
- August 05, 2024 06:47
Commodities market updates: Bullion Cues: Prices can rally
Gold and silver prices appreciated last week. MCX gold futures was up 1.7 per cent and MCX silver futures gained 1.4 per cent as they closed at ₹69,789 (per 10 gram) and ₹82,493 (per kg) respectively.
- August 05, 2024 06:46
Currency market updates: Currency Outlook: Treasury yields tumble
The US Treasury yields were knocked down badly last week. The first trigger for the fall came from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed kept the rates unchanged as expected. However, the central bank hinted that a rate cut is possible in its September meeting. This dragged the US 10Yr yield from around 4.15 per cent to 4.03 per cent on Wednesday. The weak US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday and the job numbers on Friday intensified the fall and dragged the yield below the 4-per cent mark.
- August 05, 2024 06:46
Stock market live today: Ceigall India IPO: Should you subscribe?
Highway construction was in the slow lane in FY24, with total awards of 8,581 km, as against a planned target of 13,290 km. The general elections, and issues in some areas related to escalated land acquisition costs, slowed down the segment.
- August 05, 2024 06:45
Stock market live today:
Friday was a down day for Nifty 50 but that was after the index crossed yet another milestone on Thursday. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 index closed above 25,000 for the first time. It had scaled 20,000 for the first time on September 13, 2023 and since then it has been a remarkable journey for the index, through geopolitical tensions, budgets and an election. Which companies powered the index to the new milestone?
- August 05, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50 & Sensex under pressure on global sell-off
Global equity markets are under pressure. The fear of a recession in the US has resurfaced after some weak economic data releases last week. The trigger for the fall came initially on Thursday after the weak US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. That triggered a sharp sell-off in the Dow Jones Industrial Average which, in turn, has spilled over to the global equities. The Dow Jones has declined over 2 per cent last week. In India, the Sensex and Nifty 50 were down about 0.4 per cent each.
- August 05, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: AI Economics, Yen Carry Trade and Sahm Rule: Factors causing turbulence in global markets which India can’t ignore
As of Friday’s close, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 15 per cent from its all-time highs reached a just few weeks back, on July 11. Its 5.8 per cent decline on Friday is one of its worst single day decline ever.
And if the follow through were to sustain on Monday’s opening — as indicated by the Nikkei Futures trading down by another 5 per cent following weak economic data from the US on Friday — it could be knocking on the doors of a bear market in less than a month from its peak.
- August 05, 2024 06:43
Stock market live today: The bull and bear case for equity valuations
The Nifty-50, last week, scaled yet another peak of 25,000 in its relentless momentum over the last four years. While the primary driver — earnings growth — has been dissected in several ways, there are other drivers of valuations that largely go unnoticed.
Rule number one in fundamental investing is that equity valuations are driven by earnings potential.
- August 05, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: MFs raise holdings in BSE in Q1 amid sell-off by FPIs
Mutual funds have raised their holdings in BSE to 8.78 per cent in the quarter ended June from 8.52 per cent in the previous quarter. This is the fourth consecutive quarter where MFs have raised their holdings in the bourse.
Foreign portfolio investors, on the other hand, have decreased their holdings in BSE to 11.09 per cent from 13.01 per cent in the same period. The number of FPI investors have decreased from 418 to 395.
