July 05, 2024 09:19

Antique on Ramco Cements

Downgrade to Hold, TP cut to Rs 840 from Rs 1000

Cos 4Q realization to 4-yr low of less than Rs 4900/tn may not improve meaningfully in near-term as

a) South region utilization (currently at 65%) is unlikely to fall below 55% nor is it likely to cross 85%

b)Ramp-up of recently acquired low utilized assets by larger peers in near-term

Hence, Co’s profitability may not improve meaningfully in near-term which is key for deleveraging & re-rating

Cut FY25– 27E EBITDA by 5%–8%, lower target multiple to 12x (earlier 13x)

Jefferies on HDFC BK (Q1 update)

Buy, TP Rs 1880

Deposits were flat QoQ & below Rs297bn mobilised in 1QFY24, which was slightly disappointing.

Avg deposits were +5% QoQ

Await trends in retail & wholesale deposits, which were provided up to 4Q

MS on HDFC BK (Q1 update)

OW, TP Rs 1900

Volume growth expected to be soft owing to seasonality.

Period-end deposit growth was flat QoQ, but was up 4.6% QoQ on an average basis.

Reported loan growth was down 0.8% QoQ, largely owing to the wholesale segment (down 5% QoQ, by est.)

Nomura on HDFC BK (Q1 update)

Neutral, TP Rs 1660

Reported 11% y-y / flat q-q growth in its gross AUM on a proforma basis.

Net of loan sell-downs [i.e., interbank participatory certificates (IBPC)], gross loans declined by 0.8% q-q, while y-y growth stood at a soft 10.8% y-y.

Bernstein on HDFC BK (Q1 update)

O-P, TP Rs 2100

Yet another weak first quarter for deposits

Sharp decline in corporate/wholesale loans

Lower CASA might offset gains from better loan mix

CLSA on HDFC BK (Q1 update)

O-P, TP Rs 1725

Deposit accretion weaker-than-expected in 1QFY25

GS on NTPC

Buy, TP Rs 395

Govt seeking accelerated coal capacity ordering; suggests a sense of urgency, but supply chain could be a challenge

NTPC’s coal pipeline robust; impending foray into nuclear should provide long-term growth visibility

Trading at an appealing val

CITI On PNB (Q1 update)

Sell, TP Rs 95

Reported gross advances growth of 12.7% yoy/5.1% qoq, faster than 4Q growth of 11.5% yoy and CitiE of 3.4% qoq.

Domestic advances registered growth of 12.1% yoy/5% qoq

Expect retail & SME advances to be primary growth driver

MS on RBL BK (Q1 update)

UW, TP Rs 250

Gross loan growth 3% QoQ (18% YoY vs 19% in 4QF24).

Retail loan growth strong (10% QoQ vs. 6%), while non-retail declined (down 7% vs. +3%).

CASA deposits declined 9%, after +16% QoQ in 4QF24.

Liquidity strong (137% vs. 140%)

MS on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas has lifted industrial natural gas prices amid global LNG supply disruptions & after increase in auto CNG prices by IGL

