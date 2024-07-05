Stock Market on 5 July 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- July 05, 2024 15:59
Currency Market Updates: Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against US dollar
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day almost flat at 83.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as muted domestic equities and rise in crude oil prices capped gains for the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.48 and hit the intraday high of 83.45 and a low of 83.50 against the American currency during the session.
It finally settled at 83.49 (provisional) against the dollar, 1 paisa higher than its previous close. - PTI
- July 05, 2024 15:57
Stock Market Live News: KPI Green signs PPA for hybrid project with GUVNL
KPI Green Energy Limited has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 50MW Solar-Wind Hybrid Power Project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).
- July 05, 2024 15:55
Nifty Today: Top gainers losers at close
ONGC (4.06%), Reliance (2.63%), SBI(2.42%), Britannia (2.09%), Cipla (1.98%)
Top losers:
HDFC Bank (-4.50%), Titan (-1.90%), LTIMindtree (-0.85%), Tata Steel (-0.73%), IndusInd (-0.61%)
- July 05, 2024 15:18
Stock Market Live Today: Quick Heal partners with NewJaisa; stock rises 2.29% on NSE
Quick Heal Technologies Limited has announced partnership with NewJaisa Technologies.
Quick Heal Technologies stock rose 2.29% on the NSE, trading at 530.95.
- July 05, 2024 15:18
Stock Market Live Today: Bajaj Auto launches CNG motorcycle, stock rises 1.97% on NSE
Bajaj Auto announced the launch of Freedom, CNG motorcycle.
Bajaj Auto stock rose 1.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹9,646.95.
- July 05, 2024 15:13
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
ONGC (3.95%), SBI (2.23%), Britannia (2.13%), Bajaj Auto (1.92%), Cipla (1.90%)
Top losers:
HDFC Bank (-4.72%), Titan (-2.03%), Tata Steel (-1.19%), Ultratech Cement (-0.81%), LTIMindtree (-0.81%)
- July 05, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today | BSE at 3 pm: 2,069 stocks rose, 1,816 fell, 103 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on July 5, 2024, were 2,069 against 1,816 stocks that declined; 103 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,988. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 366, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
In addition, 349 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 186 hit the lower circuit.
- July 05, 2024 14:55
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI abolishes slab-based charges for fairer broker fee transparency
Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities on the latest SEBI circular to Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) on slab-based charges and its impact on investors and traders.
“SEBI’s decision to abolish slab-based charges by stock exchanges is one more step towards transparency in the broking industry. This move ensures that investors will be charged exactly what brokers pay to the exchanges, promoting a fairer fee structure.
Currently, the slab-based charge system allows brokers to pay lower rates to exchanges while passing higher slab charges to investors, generating additional income akin to volume-based rebates. Under the proposed changes, exchanges are expected to adopt a flat charge equivalent to their existing per unit fees. This adjustment aims to lower overall costs for clients, though it may reduce brokers’ income.
However, this shift could compel some brokers to raise their brokerage charges. If these increases in brokerage rates exceed the savings from reduced exchange fees for clients, trading costs may rise and potentially impact trading volumes.”
The proposed structure will also ensure equal and fair access to all market participants as all brokers will pay the same rate irrespective of their size differentials, thereby creating a level playing field.”
- July 05, 2024 14:54
Stock Market Live Today: Vedanta ordered to pay ₹1.02 lakh green cess; HZL up 1.01%
Vedanta Limited, promoter and holding Company of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), has made disclosure regarding an order received from the Office of the Commercial Tax, Panaji Ward for payment of Green Cess on Purchase of Coal, Oil, Lubricants, Petroleum Products etc. in accordance with Goa Cess on products and Substances causing Pollution (Green Cess) Act, 2013 confirming penalty of ₹ 1,02,000 pertaining to FY 2020-21.
Hindustan Zinc stock rose 1.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹693.
- July 05, 2024 14:34
Stock Market Live Today: Thermax stock jumps 5.93% after TBWES secures ₹513 crore boiler order
Thermax stock jumps 5.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,590.05.
Company’s subsidiary Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES) has concluded an order of ₹513 crore for supply of 2X 550 TPH boiler.
- July 05, 2024 14:34
Stock Market Live Today: Samvardhana Motherson stock falls 1.20% despite $350 million notes secured
Samvardhana Motherson International stock fell 1.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹204.10. Company had secured guaranteed notes aggregating to US$ 350 million via its step-down subsidiary, SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. (SAHN BV).
- July 05, 2024 14:33
Stock Market Live Today: RailTel stock surges 6.76% on Webel Technology contract, hits 52-week high
RailTel Corporation of India stock surged 6.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹519.40, on receipt of contract from Webel Technology. The stock has hit a 52-week high at ₹534.
- July 05, 2024 14:33
Stock Market Live Today: Ramco Cements wins ITAT appeal; stock down 1.68% on NSE
Ramco Cements’ appeal before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on this subject matter has been successful. The ITAT, vide its order dated 3rd July 2024, has allowed the appeal in Company’s favour. Hence, the issue relating to the financial year 2013-14 is resolved to the extent of ₹3.72 Crore.
Ramco Cements stock trades at ₹805.50 on the NSE, lower by 1.68%.
- July 05, 2024 14:08
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers of Nifty oil & gas
ONGC (3.90%), GAIL (2.02%), Gujarat Gas (1.81%), Reliance Industries (1.33%)
- July 05, 2024 13:54
Stock Market Live Today: BGR Energy Systems stock is locked in upper circuit at ₹44.08, trading higher by 4.98% on the NSE
- July 05, 2024 13:53
Stock Market Live Today: GPT Infraprojects to raise ₹175 Crore; stock up 4.98%
GPT Infraprojects board has approved raising of funds through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement for an amount not exceeding ₹175 Crore.
GPT Infraprojects stock surges 4.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹156.95
- July 05, 2024 13:24
Stock market live updates today: Overall securitisation volumes, originated mainly by financial institutions, at ₹45,000 crore in Q1 FY2025, down 20% over Q1 FY2024: ICRA
According to ICRA’s estimates, the overall securitisation volumes, originated mainly by financial institutions, stood at ~Rs. 45,000 crore in Q1 FY2025, which reflects a reduction of ~20% over Q1 FY2024, largely due to the exit of a large housing finance company (HFC) in Q2 FY2024. Excluding the HFC, the securitisation volumes remained largely flat on a YoY basis. The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the HFCs continue to utilise securitisation as a funding tool to raise liquidity as well as to diversify their funding avenues and grow their investor base. ICRA projects securitisation volumes to pick up in the subsequent quarters and cross Rs. 2 trillion for FY2025.
- July 05, 2024 13:05
Stock market live updates: HG Infra Engineering’s wholly-owned arm, H.G. Solar Projects, incorporates arm in solar power business; stock declines on NSE
HG Infra Engineering’s wholly-owned subsidiary -- H.G. Solar Projects -- incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely H.G. Dudu Solar Project, which will carry out business in the field of solar power. HG Infra Engineering stock declined by 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,729.60.
- July 05, 2024 13:01
Stock market live updates: Persistent Systems stock at ₹4,788.50 on NSE, up 0.79%. Its US-based arm is to acquire 100 per cent stake in New Jersey-based software company Starfish Associates.
- July 05, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates today: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr. Shalini Menon as Executive Vice President - Medical Affairs, effective July 8, 2024
- July 05, 2024 12:41
Stock market live updates: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals gives Managing Director, M.S. Kamath, additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) for 3 months
- July 05, 2024 12:39
Stock market live updates today: Thermax Group secures ₹513-crore order from a leading industrial conglomerate; stock surges 3.75% on NSE, trading at ₹5,474.7
- July 05, 2024 12:38
Stock market live updates: Vedanta receives order for payment of Green Cess; stock trades higher on NSE
Vedanta has received an order from the Office of the Commercial Tax, Panaji Ward for payment of Green Cess on Purchase of Coal, Oil, Lubricants, Petroleum Products etc. in accordance with Goa Cess on products and Substances causing Pollution (Green Cess) Act, 2013 confirming penalty of ₹ 1,02,000 pertaining to FY 2020-21.
Stock trades at ₹475.50 on the NSE, higher by 1.36%
- July 05, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates: Mirae Asset Investment Managers to launch new fund offer for Mirae Asset Nifty200 Alpha 30 ETF Fund of Fund
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) is launching a new fund offer (NFO) for Mirae Asset Nifty200 Alpha 30 ETF Fund of Fund (FoF).
The NFO for the FoF opens on Monday, July 8, 2024, and closes on Monday, July 22, 2024. The fund managers are Ekta Gala and Vishal Singh.
This product is designed to capture the alpha and momentum strategy, focusing on 30 large and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on their ‘alpha score’ rather than free float market cap. The portfolio is reviewed on a quarterly basis and has exhibited dynamic rotation between sectors and large and midcap stocks by capturing latest market trends.
- July 05, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates: Nephro Care India lists at ₹171, at an upper circuit premium of 90% over the fixed price band of ₹90
Nephro Care India Ltd (“NCIL” or “The Company”), a multi-speciality healthcare provider in the eastern region, today made a strong debut on the NSE Emerge platform. The company’s stock becomes the first to register more than 2 crore shares awaiting purchase amidst bumper opening. NCIL was listed at ₹171, at an upper circuit premium of 90% over the fixed price band of ₹90 and traded at ₹179.55 at an upper circuit with a 99.50% gain over the IPO price.
Earlier this week, the issue received an overwhelming response from the investors as the QIB portion was subscribed 245.14 times, the NII portion was subscribed 1787.56 times, the retail individual investors (RII) quota was subscribed 634.12 times and the employees portion was subscribed 20.44 times, bringing the overall subscription to 715.85 times until the final day of bidding on July 02, garnering record bids worth over ₹20,070 crore.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 45.84 Lakh Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 through the book-building route. Corporate Capital Ventures is the sole Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar for the issue.
- July 05, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at noon
Major gainers: ONGC (3.41%), Divi’s Lab (2.39%), Cipla (2.13%), L&T (1.59%), Hindalco (1.22%)
Major losers: HDFC Bank (-4.11%), Titan (-1.95%), IndusInd (-0.79%), M&M (-0.66%), TCS (-0.65%)
- July 05, 2024 12:28
Stock market live updates: Samvardhana Motherson successfully prices US$ senior, secured guaranteed notes aggregating to US$ 350 million through step-down subsidiary
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully priced 144A/Reg S 5.625% US$ senior, secured guaranteed notes aggregating to US$ 350 million (Notes) via its step-down subsidiary, SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. (SAHN BV) and such Notes are backed by corporate guarantee from SAMIL. The fund raise by way of issuance of Notes marks return of the Motherson Group after 8 years to US$ bond market and first ever with a dual investment grade rating from two reputed international credit rating agencies i.e. Moody’s and Fitch.
The issue garnered strong interest from a diverse set of global marquee investors with peak orderbook in excess of $2.2 billion, demonstrating over-subscription of 6 times of the issue size. This reflects the confidence of the global investor community in the credit profile and strength of the underlying business of the Motherson Group.
- July 05, 2024 12:25
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,869 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on July 5, 2024, 2,109 stocks advanced and 1,645 declined; 115 stocks remained unchanged. While 313 stocks hit a 52-week high, 15 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 275 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 174 hit the lower circuit.
- July 05, 2024 12:21
Stock market live updates: Corporate file
1. KP Energy: FUND RAISE FROM PROMOTER
Board approved the issuance of 6.9L warrants at INR 412/share, aggregating to INR 28.4 Cr to Dr. Faruk G. Patel, promoter of KP Group.
2. Share India Securities: SUBSIDIARY INCORPORATION
Company has incorporated a Subsidiary namely Silver Securities Research to carry out trading and providing of stock broking services in the securities.
3. Dhabriya Polywood: ORDER
Company has received two work orders aggregating to INR 5.2 Cr: (i) An order worth INR 2.2 Cr from the Godrej Group for the supply and installation of modular kitchens, to be completed within 12 months. (ii) An order worth INR 3.0 Cr from the Radiance Realty Group for the supply and installation of UPVC windows and doors, to be completed within 9 months.
4. Dynamic Services: ACQUISITION
Company’s subsidiary has entered into a Share Repurchase Agreement with the existing shareholder of Nacof Nithin Sai Green Energy to acquire 49% of the outstanding share capital of the Target Company. Company is making this strategic acquisition as part of its growth plans to expand its offerings to the solar energy business.
5. Yatharth Hospital: BULK DEAL
Plutus Wealth Management sold 25L share at INR 405/share, aggregating to INR 101 Cr. ICICI Prudential Mututal Fund bought 20L shares at INR 405/share, aggregating to INR 81 Cr.
- July 05, 2024 11:44
Stock Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Landmark Property Development (20%), Raymond (17.17%), BEML (11.77%), RVNL (6.66%), Dredging Corporation (5%)
- July 05, 2024 11:19
Stock market live updates: Nifty bank declines by 1.04% to trade at 52,553.20
- July 05, 2024 11:17
Stock market live updates today: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11.05 am
Major gainers: Raymond (15.23%), Shilpa Medicare (14.58%), Ahluwalia Contracts (14.60%), BEML (12.83%), Data Patterns (12.72%)
Major losers: HDFC Bank (-4.11%), Orient Cement (-3.38%), Galaxy Surfactants (-3.25%), Medplus (-3.30%), Schaeffler (-2.40%)
- July 05, 2024 11:17
Stock market live updates; Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd ties up with Hero Motocorp; Zaggle stock up 2.71% on NSE
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with Hero Motocorp. Zaggle stock up 2.71% on NSE, trading at ₹300.85. Hero Motocorp stock trades at ₹5,554.90 on the NSE, down by 0.06%.
- July 05, 2024 11:05
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – July 5, 2024: Bearish. Wait for a rise to go short
Bank Nifty index is trading weak. The index opened with a gap-down and has come down and is continuing to trade lower. It is currently trading down 1.3 per cent. The advances/ declines ratio is at 4:8. This is negative. If this trend sustains, the Nifty Bank index can fall more during the day. Read more
- July 05, 2024 10:50
Stock market live updates: Ircon Intl surges 4.06% on NSE on securing RVNL contract; Rail Vikas Nigam stock jumps 8% on NSE
Ircon International surges 4.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹291.10 on securing contract from RVNL. Rail Vikas Nigam stock jumps 8% to trade at ₹452.25, hitting a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹455.
- July 05, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates: Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej, Navroze Jamshyd Godrej, Smita Godrej Crishna, Nyrika Holkar and Freyan Crishna Bieri to acquire Godrej Agrovet shares
Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej, Navroze Jamshyd Godrej, Smita Godrej Crishna, Nyrika Holkar and Freyan Crishna Bieri to acquire shares of Godrej Agrovet Ltd amounting to 2.16% of the paid-up equity share capital of GAVL in aggregate from RKN Enterprises, a partnership firm.
Godrej Agrovet stock trades at ₹801.95 on the NSE, up 0.51%.
- July 05, 2024 10:41
Stock market live updates: Nomura turns bullish on Indian IT services sector as it sees several tailwinds ahead
We believe 1QFY25 will mark the bottom of sluggish revenue growth for the Indian IT
services sector.
Recall that we turned negative on the sector in May 2022, due to an uncertain
macroeconomic environment and a worsening revenue growth outlook for
enterprises, which are weighing on discretionary demand.
○
•
Interest rate cut cycle (likely in 2H CY24) and a potential thaw in decision-making by
US corporates post US elections in Nov 2024 could provide a fillip to demand, in our
view. GenAI adoption is likely to gain steam in the next 12-18 months and could
improve demand for cloud services and data standardisation. Overall, we expect
revenue growth for large caps to increase from ~3% in FY25F to ~7.7% in FY26F.
•
We turn bullish on the sector, and upgrade our ratings to Buy for Wipro (WPRO IN)
(from Reduce), Infosys (INFO IN)(from Neutral) and HCLT (HCLT IN)(from Neutral).
We also upgrade TCS to Neutral (TCS IN)(from Reduce). Our top picks in the sector
are Infosys, Wipro and TechM (TECHM IN, Buy) among large caps, and Coforge
(COFORGE IN) and Birlasoft (BSOFT IN) among midcaps.
- July 05, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates: One Point One Solutions Ltd has entered into a contract with a diversified financial services firm; stock trades at ₹71.40 on NSE, up 1.13%
- July 05, 2024 10:39
Stock market live updates: HDFC stock trades lower on NSE
HDFC stock traded at ₹1,655.20 on the NSE, lower by 4.17% as at 9.58 am.
Follow HDFC Bank’s share price updates here
- July 05, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal on Q1FY25 preview for capital goods:
After strong order inflows in FY24, we expect some moderation in 1QFY25, particularly for companies focussed on government capex, due to general elections during the quarter. However, companies continue to benefit from a strong enquiry pipeline, especially in transmission, data center, EV, railways, semiconductor, electronics and hydrogen.
- Companies linked to domestic private capex are still awaiting finalization of large orders. Demand remained strong for all powergen players in 1QFY25. We believe that strong order books should provide healthy revenue visibility for companies.
- Higher commodity prices and labor shortage can hurt margins which can get support from improved pricing, cost-saving measures and improved product mix. For 1QFY25, we estimate our coverage companies to report revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 12%/21%/24% YoY.
- July 05, 2024 10:36
Stock market live updates: Prabhudas Lilladher on Q1FY25 earnings preview for consumer durables
Consumer durables sector experienced healthy demand during 1QFY25 led by RAC/ coolers/ fans with the severe summer driving secondary as well as primary sales. Within the RAC segment, brands have increased prices by 2-3% and also benefited from the low inventory levels in channels, particularly favouring Voltas and Lloyd, according to our channel checks. Fan companies have also increased prices by ~5% in the last couple of months. In Q1FY25, the W&C segment continued to outperform, driven by strong cable demand. However, the wire segment saw slower growth due to a high base, higher copper and aluminium prices, and increased realisations. We expect our consumer durables universe to register sales/ EBITDA/ PAT growth of 14.5%/21.0%/20.6% YoY in 1QFY25. Furthermore, we anticipate Polycab, Havells and Voltas to outperform, while Bajaj Electricals may underperform in sales. In terms of profitability, Havells and Voltas are expected to outperform.
- July 05, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates: Crude oil set to rise for fourth week in a row
Crude oil prices were set for a fourth week of gains due to increased demand during summer in the US, and concerns over possible supply disruptions due to geopolitical factors. However, crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning.
At 9.52 am on Friday, September Brent oil futures were at $87.17, down by 0.30 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $83.74, down by 0.38 per cent. Read more
- July 05, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates: Nifty prediction today – July 5, 2024: Index at a support, likely to rebound
Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index, opened Friday’s session lower at 24,213 versus yesterday’s close of 24,302. It is now hovering around 24,210, down about 0.4 per cent.
ONGC and Divi’s Laboratories, up 1.8 and 1.7 per cent, respectively, are the top gainers in the Nifty 50. On the other hand, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra are the top losers, depreciating by 3.7 and 1 per cent respectively. Read more
- July 05, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates: Kalyan Jewellers stock rises 1.81% on NSE, trading at ₹499.45
- July 05, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates: Poonawalla Fincorp gets tax order imposing a penalty on it; stock edges up on NSE
Poonawalla Fincorp has received an order from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax Jabalpur Division-I, Madhya Pradesh imposing a penalty (of ₹21,340 which is equal to 10% of Tax demand). The company is evaluating the next step in the matter.
Stock trades at ₹419.80 on the NSE, up 0.13%.
- July 05, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates: Panama Petrochem ratings on bank facilities reaffirmed; stock declines on NSE
Panama Petrochem said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank facilities of the company, as under: Reaffirmed the rating, on long term bank facilities to CARE A+; Stable
Reaffirmed the rating, on short term bank facilities to CARE A1+
Stock declines 1.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹400.30
- July 05, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates: Macrotech Developers operational updates for Q1FY25
a) Pre-Sales: ₹40.3 billion, growth of 20% on y-o-y basis.
b) Collections: ₹26.9 billion, showing a growth of 12% y-o-y.
Stock trades at ₹1,511.50 on the NSE, up 0.12%.
- July 05, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Cipla (1.57%), Divi’s Lab (1.49%), Bajaj Auto (1.24%), Hindalco (1.05%), Britannia (0.90%)
Top losers: HDFC Bank (-3.85%), Tata Steel (-1.41%), Titan (-0.97%), M&M (-0.97%), ICICI Bank (-0.87%)
- July 05, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Bansal Wire issue closes today
The initial public offering of Bansal Wire Industries will close for public subscription today. The IPO has so far been subscribed 5.73 times, thanks to high net worth individuals and retail investors.
The ₹745-crore initial public offering in a price band of ₹243-256, is entirely a fresh issue of 2.91 crore shares. The market lot is 58 shares. Read more
- July 05, 2024 09:24
Stock market live updates: HDFC Bank reports 52.6% jump in gross advances
HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump in gross advances and 24.4 per cent yoy growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023. Read more
- July 05, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex fell 384.07 points or 0.48% to trade at 79,665.60, and Nifty 50 dropped by 92.50 points or 0.38% to 24,209.65 as at 9.18 am.
- July 05, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates: Crude oil set for a fourth week of gains on increased demand in US during summer
Crude oil prices were set for fourth week of gains due to increased demand during summer in the US, and concerns over the possible supply disruptions due to geopolitical factors. However, crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning. At 9.09 am on Friday, September Brent oil futures were at $87.13, down by 0.34 per cent, and August crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $83.72, down by 0.40 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6988 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹7024, down by 0.51 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6932 against the previous close of ₹6964, down by 0.46 per cent.
- July 05, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: Brokerage house recommendations
MACQUARIE ON HDFC BANK
* Seasonally weak quarter, all eyes on margins
* Decline in deposit growth driven by seasonality in CASA
* Decline in corporate and wholesale loans drives flat growth; in line with strategy of improving product mix
* Expect NIMs to remain broadly unaffected
CLSA ON FINANCIAL
* Met 47 investors over a recent, two-week UK/US roadshow
* Some positive inclination towards banks, HDFC Bank/Kotak most discussed
* The top concerns remained tight liquidity/deposit growth and regulatory
* Positive stance on ICICI Bank was largely agreed on
* Bullish stance on Bajaj received a muted response
* Among other names, there was some interest in vehicle finance, but negligible in gold loans/credit cards
JP MORGAN ON HDFC BANK
* Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1800
* Slowing down to speed up
* Period end deposit balances were flat QoQ
* Loan mix continues to shiftdi towards retail and CRB
JEFFERIES ON HDFC BANK
* Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1880
* Q1 Pre-Qtr: Soft Deposit Mobilisation Slightly Disappointing
* Retail and SME/rural loans led growth
* Key to watch in results: retail + deposit trend, NIM, opex
MACQUARIE ON INDIA BUDGET
* Expect the government to stick to its 5.1% fiscal deficit target for
* RBI’s additional dividend could go towards populist schemes
* Farm loan waivers are unlikely
* Expect some tax changes in the F&O segment
* Core focus will be infra, housing, defence and PLI schemes; don’t see the government reducing allocation in these segments
ANTIQUE ON RAMCO CEMENT
* Downgrades to Hold from Buy; cuts target to ₹840/sh from ₹1000/sh
* The wait for better profitability may get longer
* Prices in the South may remain muted for longer
* South consolidation may drive better prices in mid-term, but may be under pressure in near term
* Net debt may remain in the range of ₹5,000 cr
PSP PROJECTS Q1 : ABAKKUS FUND NAME NOT IN Q1 SHAREHOLDING IR STAKE BELOW 1 % V 1.12 % STAKE
FIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 7.02 % FROM 6.57 %
DIIs STAKE INCREASED TO 10.50 % FROM 9.23 %
KALYAN JEWELLERS: CO’S Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH ABOUT 27% (YOY) || CO’S Q1 INDIA SAME-STORE-SALES-GROWTH 12%
#AngelOne June Update
--Client Base Up 3.7% MoM & Up 64.2% YoY At 24.72 Million
--Number of Orders Up 5.9% MoM & Up 87.3% YoY At 168.01 Million
MACROTECH DEVELOPERS: CO PRE-SALES: WE ACHIEVED Q1 FY25 PRE-SALES OF RUPEES 40.3B, GROWTH OF 20% (YOY)
MACROTECH DEVELOPERS: CO’S COLLECTIONS WERE RUPEES 26.9B FOR Q1 FY25 SHOWING A GROWTH OF 12% (YOY)
- July 05, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates: Brokerage house views
Antique on Ramco Cements
Downgrade to Hold, TP cut to Rs 840 from Rs 1000
Cos 4Q realization to 4-yr low of less than Rs 4900/tn may not improve meaningfully in near-term as
a) South region utilization (currently at 65%) is unlikely to fall below 55% nor is it likely to cross 85%
b)Ramp-up of recently acquired low utilized assets by larger peers in near-term
Hence, Co’s profitability may not improve meaningfully in near-term which is key for deleveraging & re-rating
Cut FY25– 27E EBITDA by 5%–8%, lower target multiple to 12x (earlier 13x)
Jefferies on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
Buy, TP Rs 1880
Deposits were flat QoQ & below Rs297bn mobilised in 1QFY24, which was slightly disappointing.
Avg deposits were +5% QoQ
Await trends in retail & wholesale deposits, which were provided up to 4Q
MS on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
OW, TP Rs 1900
Volume growth expected to be soft owing to seasonality.
Period-end deposit growth was flat QoQ, but was up 4.6% QoQ on an average basis.
Reported loan growth was down 0.8% QoQ, largely owing to the wholesale segment (down 5% QoQ, by est.)
Nomura on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
Neutral, TP Rs 1660
Reported 11% y-y / flat q-q growth in its gross AUM on a proforma basis.
Net of loan sell-downs [i.e., interbank participatory certificates (IBPC)], gross loans declined by 0.8% q-q, while y-y growth stood at a soft 10.8% y-y.
Bernstein on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
O-P, TP Rs 2100
Yet another weak first quarter for deposits
Sharp decline in corporate/wholesale loans
Lower CASA might offset gains from better loan mix
CLSA on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
O-P, TP Rs 1725
Deposit accretion weaker-than-expected in 1QFY25
GS on NTPC
Buy, TP Rs 395
Govt seeking accelerated coal capacity ordering; suggests a sense of urgency, but supply chain could be a challenge
NTPC’s coal pipeline robust; impending foray into nuclear should provide long-term growth visibility
Trading at an appealing val
CITI On PNB (Q1 update)
Sell, TP Rs 95
Reported gross advances growth of 12.7% yoy/5.1% qoq, faster than 4Q growth of 11.5% yoy and CitiE of 3.4% qoq.
Domestic advances registered growth of 12.1% yoy/5% qoq
Expect retail & SME advances to be primary growth driver
MS on RBL BK (Q1 update)
UW, TP Rs 250
Gross loan growth 3% QoQ (18% YoY vs 19% in 4QF24).
Retail loan growth strong (10% QoQ vs. 6%), while non-retail declined (down 7% vs. +3%).
CASA deposits declined 9%, after +16% QoQ in 4QF24.
Liquidity strong (137% vs. 140%)
MS on Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas has lifted industrial natural gas prices amid global LNG supply disruptions & after increase in auto CNG prices by IGL
This should help margins recover as the economics still favour gas.Antique on Ramco Cements
Downgrade to Hold, TP cut to Rs 840 from Rs 1000
Cos 4Q realization to 4-yr low of less than Rs 4900/tn may not improve meaningfully in near-term as
a) South region utilization (currently at 65%) is unlikely to fall below 55% nor is it likely to cross 85%
b)Ramp-up of recently acquired low utilized assets by larger peers in near-term
Hence, Co’s profitability may not improve meaningfully in near-term which is key for deleveraging & re-rating
Cut FY25– 27E EBITDA by 5%–8%, lower target multiple to 12x (earlier 13x)
Jefferies on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
Buy, TP Rs 1880
Deposits were flat QoQ & below Rs297bn mobilised in 1QFY24, which was slightly disappointing.
Avg deposits were +5% QoQ
Await trends in retail & wholesale deposits, which were provided up to 4Q
MS on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
OW, TP Rs 1900
Volume growth expected to be soft owing to seasonality.
Period-end deposit growth was flat QoQ, but was up 4.6% QoQ on an average basis.
Reported loan growth was down 0.8% QoQ, largely owing to the wholesale segment (down 5% QoQ, by est.)
Nomura on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
Neutral, TP Rs 1660
Reported 11% y-y / flat q-q growth in its gross AUM on a proforma basis.
Net of loan sell-downs [i.e., interbank participatory certificates (IBPC)], gross loans declined by 0.8% q-q, while y-y growth stood at a soft 10.8% y-y.
Bernstein on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
O-P, TP Rs 2100
Yet another weak first quarter for deposits
Sharp decline in corporate/wholesale loans
Lower CASA might offset gains from better loan mix
CLSA on HDFC BK (Q1 update)
O-P, TP Rs 1725
Deposit accretion weaker-than-expected in 1QFY25
GS on NTPC
Buy, TP Rs 395
Govt seeking accelerated coal capacity ordering; suggests a sense of urgency, but supply chain could be a challenge
NTPC’s coal pipeline robust; impending foray into nuclear should provide long-term growth visibility
Trading at an appealing val
CITI On PNB (Q1 update)
Sell, TP Rs 95
Reported gross advances growth of 12.7% yoy/5.1% qoq, faster than 4Q growth of 11.5% yoy and CitiE of 3.4% qoq.
Domestic advances registered growth of 12.1% yoy/5% qoq
Expect retail & SME advances to be primary growth driver
MS on RBL BK (Q1 update)
UW, TP Rs 250
Gross loan growth 3% QoQ (18% YoY vs 19% in 4QF24).
Retail loan growth strong (10% QoQ vs. 6%), while non-retail declined (down 7% vs. +3%).
CASA deposits declined 9%, after +16% QoQ in 4QF24.
Liquidity strong (137% vs. 140%)
MS on Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas has lifted industrial natural gas prices amid global LNG supply disruptions & after increase in auto CNG prices by IGL
This should help margins recover as the economics still favour gas.
- July 05, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Kalyan Jewellers Q1 update: Revenue growth of about 29% YoY for India operations during Q1 (Supportive for stock prices)
- July 05, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Ex Dividend Date Today
M&M- Dividend Rs 21.1
Apollo Tyres- Dividend Rs 6
Balkrishna Ind-Dividend Rs 4
Bharat Forge-Dividend Rs 6.5
Escorts Kubota-Dividend Rs 18
Navin Fluorine - Dividend Rs 7
Piramal Ent-Dividend Rs 10
3M India- Dividend Rs 685
Redington- Dividend Rs 6.2
- July 05, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates: Fund House recommendations
MOSL on BEL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 360/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on L&T: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4150/Sh (Positive)
GS on L&T: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3700/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on ABB: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 9500/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Financials: Met 47 investors over a recent, two-week UK/US roadshow, positive on ICICI Bank (Positive)
Bernstein on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on HDFC Bank: Seasonally weak quarter, all eyes on margins (Neutral)
IIFL on HDFC Bank: Weaker than expected loan and deposit trends (Neutral)
Nomura on HDFC Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1660/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on HDFC Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1880/Sh (Neutral)
MS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 1800/Sh (Neutral)
MS on RBL Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, target price at Rs 250/Sh (Neutral)
Antique on Ramco Cement: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 840/Sh (Negative)
- July 05, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Emcure Pharmaceuticals issue closes today
The public issue of Emcure Pharmaceuticals closes today and the offer has so far been subscribed 4.98 times. The initial public offering (IPO) of Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd has come out with a price band of ₹960-1008. The IPO size is ₹1,952.03 crore - a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹800 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore shares totalling ₹1,152.03 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 14 shares. Read more
- July 05, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: Corporate events
Alhuwalia Contracts: Company gets Rs 572 crore order from Airport Authority of India for development of new civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar.
CG Power: Company enters into Development Agreement with Sky bound Realty.
RVNL: Company signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corp for participation in upcoming projects in India and abroad
Sanghvi Movers: Company incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Sangreen Logistics.
Railtel corporation: Company secured order worth Rs.239.6m
Shilpa Medicare: Company’s CDMO customer reported positive results from pivotal clinical trial & placed binding purchase order.
Raymond: Company Board approves demerger of Raymond Realty and Raymond Limited. 1 equity share of Raymond Realty every 1 equity share of Raymond Limited.
BGR Energy: Company to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via rights issue
KDDL: Company board meeting on July 9 to consider a proposal for buyback of shares
IDFC First Bank: LIC acquires additional 2.68% stake in Bank for Rs 150 crore
ICICI Lombard: Company launches AI-powered health insurance plan
Ujjivan SFB: Deposits up 22% at Rs 32,500cr; Loan book up 19% at Rs 30,091cr YoY
Capital SFB: Asset & CASA ratio improves QoQ, Deposit at Rs7778cr vs Rs 7064 cr, up 10.1% YoY
PNB: Global Deposits Up 2.8% QoQ & 8.5%, Domestic Deposits Up 2.7% QoQ & 8.1% YoY
IRCON: Company gets order worth ₹750.82 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)
United Spirits: Company signs leased manufacturing agreement with West Bengal government.
UCO Bank: Total Advances Up 17.78% at Rs 1.94 lakh Cr Vs Rs 1.64 lakh Cr YoY, Total Deposits Up 7.39% at Rs 2.68 lakh Cr Vs Rs 2.50 lakh Cr YoY
Poonawalla Fincorp: Company’s AUM grew by 52% to Rs 26,970 crore in Q1FY25.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: Receives order from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for providing Tele Reporting Services for Radiology at the BARC Hospital, Mumbai
VST Ind: Radhakishan Damani increased stake by 2 percent to 36.33 percent
Bajaj Auto: Company to launch World’s First CNG Bike. Plans to manufacture 20,000 units/month by 2025
ESAF Small Finance Bank: Total Deposits Up 33.41% YoY & Up 5.13% QoQ, Term Deposits Up 24.65% YoY & 3.87% QoQ
Mahindra Life space: Company Developers selected as preferred partner for redevelopment of 7 residential societies in Mumbai’s Borivali West.
FSN E-Commerce: Company’s arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Nysaa Cosmetic Trading in Qatar
Ixigo: Net profit at Rs 7.34 cr vs Rs 4.69 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs. 167.99 cr vs Rs. 138.85 cr (YoY)
H.G. INFRA: Company says H.G. solar projects PVT ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of co, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely H.G. DUDU solar project PVT ltd
HDFC Bank: The Bank’s gross advances grew by 14.9% YoY (Excluding merger impact) (Last Quarter growth was 17.3%) The Bank’s deposit grew by 16.5% YoY (Excluding merger impact) (Last Quarter growth was 18.4%)
CIPLA: Company says dissolution of wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Philippines.
Zomato: Company shuts down hyperlocal delivery platform ‘Xtreme’ amid poor demand
Delhivery: MCA approves incorporation of Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delhivery Robotics India.
IDBI Bank: Total Deposits Up 13% At Rs. 2.77 lakh Cr Vs Rs. 2.44 LK Cr (YoY), Net Advances Up 17% at Rs. 1.94 Lk Cr vs Rs 1.65 Lk Cr (YoY)
Greaves Ind: Unit Greaves Finance Names P. B. Sunil Kumar as CEO.
Lloyds Metals: QIP opens at ₹732.08/sh floor price
Coforge: Company acquires 30 lakh shares of CignitiTech aggregating to 11.07% of current paid-up share capital & 10.97% of expanded capital.
Elecon Engineering: Company has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 19-Jul-2024.
RBL Bank: The bank’s total deposits surged by 18% year-on-year to ₹101,351 crore, down by 2% QoQ
- July 05, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty seen flattish at open
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Thursday. Analysts expect lacklustre trading to continue, with select counters attracting activity. Read more
- July 05, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates: Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. HDFC Mutual Fund bought 45,50,000 at ₹110.46
- July 05, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: Abans Holdings Ltd. Genesis Grand General Trading L.L.C bought 3,50,000 at ₹490.87
- July 05, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O ban for trade date 05-July-2024
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBANK
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
- July 05, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today July 5
Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Ltd, on Thursday said it will invest around ₹140 crore to deploy 5,000 drones in the agricultural and mapping category over the next one year. Through this project, it is also targeting a service revenue of around ₹600-₹900 crore by the end of calendar year 2025, a top official at the company said, adding that the prices of the drones starts at around ₹2.50 lakh each. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: FDC (₹507): BUY
- July 05, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: IDFC First Bank: LIC to buy additional 0.20 % stake today at ₹80.63 for a share via preferential allotment, taking LIC stake to STAKE 2.68% from 2.48%
- July 05, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:33 PM Thursday 04 July 2024
Dixon Technolog: Saurabh Gupta, CFO
Dixon Tech: Company Shakes Hand With HKC, What’s The Phone Production Targets For Future?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUfLS_Rnkeg
ESAF Small Fina: Kadambelil Paul Thomas, MD & CEO
Faced Challenges In Certain Geographies, Mainly In Coastal Areas Of Tamil Nadu: ESAF SFB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKkfqvFjMgY
Gokaldas Export: Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, MD
Gokaldas Exports: PLI Scheme To Aid Savings In Textile Sector, Tax Relief To Boost Textile Exports?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQMxa4PS2qA
Inox Wind: Devansh Jain, Director
All Term Debt Will Be Paid In Due Course Of Time: INOX Wind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZd8awLtbUc
JSW Energy: Sharad Mahendra, Jt MD & CEO
JSW Energy: How Will Budget Expectations and Recent PPAs Shape Future Growth?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=874IpX21yeI
Star Health and Allied Insurance: Anand Roy, MD
Expect To Have The Largest Health Insurance Book Over The Next 4 Years: Star Health Insurance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j__xqIsHB64
CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO
CSB Bank: Company Growing In Gold Loan Sector, How Will Wholesale Growth Rebound In FY25?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtB6u3vkRxY
J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD
J Kumar Infra Q1: New Projects Coming In, How Will Budget Accelerate The Infra Push?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aniwxHIOGHU
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
Will Increase Renewable Capacity By 4 Times By 2030: NLC India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2br5a6c3jKI
Puravankara: Abhishek Kapoor, ED & CEO
Looking To Deploy More Than ?2,500 Cr Towards Land Purchase: Puravankara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adUl-dAukWc
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- July 05, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity
04 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 138453.37 + 10569.13 Total: 149022.5
F&O Volume: 428098.3 + 1332054.04 Total: 1760152.34
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2575.85
(13837.28 - 11261.43)
DII: NET SELL: -2375.18
(11303.32 - 13678.5)
- July 05, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 05.07.2024
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.0% versus Previous: 4.0%)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 189K versus Previous: 272K)
20:30 U.S. Fed Monetary Policy Report
22:45 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks
07th July 2024: French Parliamentary Elections (National Assembly)
- July 05, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: FDC (₹507): BUY
The near-term outlook is bullish for FDC. The share price has surged over 7 per cent in the last couple of days. This rise has taken the stock well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹490. The region between ₹495 and ₹490 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside in case there is dip. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: NCLT tells Byju’s to pay salary dues to employees or face audit
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the embattled edtech major Byju’s to pay salaries irrespective of having access to the funds raised through its rights issue and warned of an audit if employees were not paid. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Exide Industries’ subsidiary EESL nearing completion of lithium-ion cell manufacturing project
Storage battery major Exide Industries expects the first phase of the green-field 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in Bengaluru to be completed by the end of the current financial year, as the project is progressing according to the timelines. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank report strong credit growth in Q1
Public sector banks seem to have started FY25 on a strong note, clocking robust credit growth, going by provisional business updates of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and UCO Bank for the first quarter of FY25. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: Raymond to spin off real estate business, list on exchange
Raymond has demerged its real estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary under Raymond Realty. Upon completion of this demerger, Raymond and Raymond Realty will operate as separate listed entities within the Raymond Group, post all statutory approvals. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates: India is seeing big growth, but base must be made strong: Buch
While India is fortunate to be growing rapidly even as other countries are seeing a slowdown, there is a need to make sure that the growth is built on a strong foundation, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:35
Stock market live updates: Schneider Electric launches Next-gen solutions for energy management
Schneider Electric, a global player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the ‘Wiser 2.0’ smart home automation series designed for seamless and scalable automation. It also introduced the ‘Miluz Lara’ switches and sockets range, equipped with advanced functionalities, including air quality indicators that offer real-time AQI data. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:33
Stock market live updates: Enterprises must exhibit agility to adapt to changing business environment, says Sonata Software CTO
“With the evolving landscape of technology, enterprises are required to adapt agility and modernisation practices. And if enterprises have to be agile, data needs to be at the centre,” says Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO of Sonata Software. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates: NSE to cap SME listing gains to 90% of issue price
The National Stock Exchange will apply a cap of 90 per cent to all small and medium enterprises (SME) stocks that list on its platform in a bid to restrict runaway gains and bring more stability to the opening price discovery process for such stocks. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:29
Stock market live updates: BGR Energy plans ₹1,000-cr rights issue
BGR Energy Systems intends to raise ₹1,000 crore through a rights issue, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges on Thursday. However, the record date for determining the eligible shareholders as well as the entitlement ratio of the issue are yet to be decided. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.