September 05, 2023 16:31

The market will move to a one-hour settlement cycle from the first quarter of calendar year 2024, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023.

India completed the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle in January this year. Under T+1, a client buying shares on Tuesday, gets his shares credited to his demat account on Wednesday. Under the one-hour settlement, this credit would take place within an hour.

The market will move to an instantaneous settlement phase six-seven months after the one-hour settlement is introduced.

“The technology for implementing one hour settlement already exists. The industry is working on a new technology for instantaneous settlement,” said Buch.

The Asba-like settlement mechanism for secondary trades will go for pilot testing in December and will be up and running in January. This is similar to Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility already available for the primary market which ensures that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens.