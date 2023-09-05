Sensex, Nifty updates on 5th September 2023: Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 05 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 05, 2023 16:31
One-hour settlement by first quarter of CY24
The market will move to a one-hour settlement cycle from the first quarter of calendar year 2024, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023.
India completed the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle in January this year. Under T+1, a client buying shares on Tuesday, gets his shares credited to his demat account on Wednesday. Under the one-hour settlement, this credit would take place within an hour.
The market will move to an instantaneous settlement phase six-seven months after the one-hour settlement is introduced.
“The technology for implementing one hour settlement already exists. The industry is working on a new technology for instantaneous settlement,” said Buch.
The Asba-like settlement mechanism for secondary trades will go for pilot testing in December and will be up and running in January. This is similar to Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility already available for the primary market which ensures that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens.
- September 05, 2023 16:17
Markets log gains for 3rd day on buying in Reliance, Infosys
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the third straight day on Tuesday on gains in market heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a bearish trend in global equities.
Besides, robust domestic macroeconomic data added to the positive momentum, traders said.
The BSE benchmark index climbed 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26. During the day, it gained 203.56 points or 0.31 per cent to 65,831.70.
The Nifty rose 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90.
Sun Pharma emerged as the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 2.09 per cent, followed by ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Infosys, L&T, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
UltraTech Cement, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Wipro, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the laggards.
- September 05, 2023 16:14
Gold falls Rs 150 to Rs 60,300/10 gms; silver tumbles Rs 1,500
Gold prices fell by Rs 150 to Rs 60,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,450 per 10 grams.
Silver also tumbled Rs 1,500 to Rs 75,500 per kilogram.
- September 05, 2023 16:13
Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 83.06 against US dollar
The rupee plunged by 35 paise to close at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a strong American currency and higher crude oil prices.
Foreign fund outflows from the domestic equity markets also weakened the local currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.78 against the US dollar and hit the lowest level to settle at 83.06 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a fall of 35 paise against its previous close.
The rupee has breached the 83-level against the dollar for the fifth time since August 14.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 82.71 against the dollar.
- September 05, 2023 15:49
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 18.07 times
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 18.07 times as of 3:39 pm on September 5, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.48 times, NII portion 35.37 times; and retail 20.72 times. The issue closes tomorrow, September 6.
- September 05, 2023 15:48
Stock market live update: Vikas Ecotech Ltd has repaid another ₹50 million
Vikas Ecotech Ltd has repaid another ₹50 million to the bankers as part of its pre-defined debt reduction program, wherein it targets to make the business debt free by March 31, 2024.
- September 05, 2023 15:33
Stock market live update: Shares of Puravankara Ltd rises by 1.17%
Puravankara Ltd has informed the exchange that Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of the company has been elevated to the position of Group CEO of the company.
The stock rises by 1.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹111.95.
- September 05, 2023 15:32
Stock market live update: ZEEL stock surges by 3.03% on the NSE
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench, approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).
ZEEL stock trades at ₹273.70, higher by 3.03% on the NSE.
- September 05, 2023 15:28
Infosys named a leader in IDC’s AI vendor assessment
Infosys has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment 1. The stock inches up by 0.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,479.50.
- September 05, 2023 15:13
Patel Engineering’s shares up on bagging project worth ₹1,275.30 crore
Patel Engineering Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.45 per cent after the company secured an Urban Infrastructure Development Project valued at Rs. 1,275.30 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam. Following its selection as the lowest bidder (L1), the company, in conjunction with its Joint Venture (JV) partner, was awarded this project.
Patel Engineering Limited, holding a 35 per cent stake in the JV, will contribute Rs. 446.36 crore to this project. The undertaking encompasses a range of activities, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, Trial runs, and Operation and Maintenance for 10 Years. It focuses on the Narmada-Gambhir Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme in District Ujjain and Indore, all to be executed under a ‘Turn-key Job Basis.’
With a completion timeline of 24 months and an additional 10-year commitment for operations and maintenance, this project is located across Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The shares were up by 3.45 per cent to Rs. 58.44 at 1 p.m. on the BSE.
- September 05, 2023 15:11
H.G. Karnal-Ringroad Pvt Ltd receives financial closure letter from NHAI
H.G. Karnal-Ringroad Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, has received a letter from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) noting the financial close for the project valued at ₹743.74 crore. The stock surged by 4.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹984.50.
- September 05, 2023 15:08
Trent opens 226th Westside store in Pune
Trent Ltd informed the exchange about the opening of Westside’s 226th store at Phoenix Mall of Millenium, Pune. The stock has risen by 1.41% on the NSE, and is trading at ₹2,060.
- September 05, 2023 15:05
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers Apollo Hospitals (3.25%); Coal India (3.09%); Sun Pharma (2.11%); BPCL (1.77%); Bajaj Auto (1.53%)
Major losers: Dr Reddy’s (-1.50%); Ultratech (-1.46%); SBI Life Insurance (-1.39%); Maruti (-0.86%); Eicher Motors (-0.79%)
- September 05, 2023 15:04
BSE snapshot at 3 pm
A total of 2,061 stocks advanced on the BSE at 3 pm on September 5 against 1,564 stocks that declined. The total number of stocks traded was 3,786. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 350, while 18 hit a 52-week.
- September 05, 2023 14:55
GAIL ED K.B. Singh arrested by CBI, shares tumble
The CBI has arrested GAIL Executive Director K.B. Singh in an alleged Rs 50-lakh bribery case, according to reports citing officials.
The GAIL (India) stock has tumbled 0.24% on the NSE, and is trading at ₹122.40.
- September 05, 2023 14:52
Stock market today: Global Surfaces stock falls by 5.73% on the NSE, trading at ₹168.65
- September 05, 2023 14:48
IPL, movie distribution to boost Sun TV revenues
Sun TV Network expects the contribution of revenues from its Cricket franchise and movie distribution business to rise substantially in the coming years. That’s according to the company’s management commentary in its 2023 annual report.
Sun TV is one of the largest television broadcasters in India operating satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla and besides airing FM radio stations across the country. Read more
- September 05, 2023 14:43
YES Bank stock falls by 2.42 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹18.15
- September 05, 2023 14:21
Websol Energy System appoints Sanjana Khaitan as CFO
Websol Energy System Ltd has appointed Sanjana Khaitan as Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Sumit Kumar Shaw. The stock fell by 1.80 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹122.70.
- September 05, 2023 14:20
Som Distilleries board approves fund-raising of up to ₹350 crore
The board of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd has approved raising of funds up to ₹350 crore by issuing equity shares and/ or other convertible securities through QIP and/ or other modes. The stock rose by 2.53 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹332.40.
- September 05, 2023 14:12
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 15.91 times
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 15.91 times as of 2:03 pm on September 5. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.16 times, the NII portion 30.75 times; and retail 18.55 times. The issue closes tomorrow, September 6.
- September 05, 2023 14:11
Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 2 pm
Major gainers: MMTC (19.99%); Dish TV (13.23%); Raymond (10.68%); Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (10.21%); Bayer Cropscience (9.98%)
Major losers:
Major losers: RattanIndia (-4.96%); DB Realty (-4.44%); DCM Shriram (-4.10%); PRIMO (-3.56%); Cosmo First (-3.34%)
- September 05, 2023 14:10
LIC injects Rs 24.75-cr incremental capital in LIC MF Asset Management
Life Insurance Corporation of India has infused incremental capital of Rs 24.75 crore in LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd in a rights issue on September 5 pursuant to the scheme of takeover/ merger transaction of IDBI Mutual Fund with LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd.
Each equity share has been offered at an issue price of Rs 2,58,851 each.
- September 05, 2023 14:07
LIC shareholding in Welspun Corp drops
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in Welspun Corp Ltd has diluted from 7.252 per cent to 5.202 per cent of the paid-up capital. The LICI stock trades at ₹663.15, up 0.69 per cent on the NSE.
The stock of Welspun Corp has dropped by 0.49 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹333.95.
- September 05, 2023 13:37
Sectoral Watch: Top Nifty PSU Bank stocks
Punjab & Sind (5.52%)
Bank of India (3.91%)
Central Bank of India (3.67%)
UCO Bank (2.89%)
Indian Bank (1.85%)
- September 05, 2023 13:36
Stock Market Live Today: RBI gets over 150 applications for payment aggregator license
RBI has received 150 plus applications, including from conglomerates, and merchants, who want to become Payment Aggregator.
59 players have been given in- principle approval, a senior official said at the Global Fintech Festival
- September 05, 2023 13:34
Share Market Live Today: Sandur Manganese gets nod for iron ore production expansion; stock trade firm
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd has received Consent for Expansion (CFE) from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Environmental Clearance (EC) from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) for increase in Iron Ore production from 1.60 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 4.50 MTPA along with proposed 7.0 MTPA Beneficiation Plant and a Downhill Conveyor System.
The stock rises by 3.58% on the BSE, trading at ₹1,598.95.
- September 05, 2023 13:27
Share Market Live Today: 3i Infotech partners with InsureMO to expand service offering; stock surges 18%
3i Infotech Ltd has partnered with InsureMO, a insurance middleware platform. The partnership will help 3i Infotech to expand its services offering with implementation capabilities for InsureMO platform. The stock trades at ₹39.35 on the NSE, higher by 17.99%.
- September 05, 2023 13:23
Share Market Live Today: Choice Consultancy to computerise PACS in Bihar for ₹50 crore; stock gains muted
Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has been awarded a contract to serve as System Integrators for the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the state of Bihar. The contract is valued at ₹50 crore and is set to cover 4495 PACS in its initial phase.
The stock rises by 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹389.95.
- September 05, 2023 13:17
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex and Nifty remain stagnant in a lacklustre trade; Apollo Hospitals gain 3%
During a subdued afternoon trading session, the Nifty has gained 19 points, reaching 19,548, while the Sensex is up 60 points, at 65,689.
Notable sectoral movements include the Nifty Realty and Healthcare indices, both up nearly 1%, and the Nifty Media index, which has surged over 2%.
Bayer Cropscience has experienced a significant gain of 7.53%, trading at Rs 5,201, with trading volumes increasing by 11.92 times.
MMTC shares have surged by 19.65% to trade at Rs 62.78, briefly touching a 52-week high of Rs 62.96 earlier in the session.
In contrast, Coffee Day Enterprises has seen a decline of 3.53%, trading at Rs 52.28.
Cyient DLM stock has made a remarkable jump of 16.03% on the NSE, currently trading at ₹724.70.
- September 05, 2023 13:02
Share Market Live Today: Coffee Day Enterprises scrip loses 3.53% to trade at Rs 52.28.
- September 05, 2023 13:01
Share Market Live Today: MMTC shares gain 19.65% to trade at Rs 62.78; touches 52-week high of Rs 62.96
- September 05, 2023 13:00
Share Market Live Today: Bayer Cropscience gains 7.53% to trade at Rs 5,201. Spurt in volumes by 11.92 times.
- September 05, 2023 12:57
Stocks to Watch: Crompton Greaves introduces Arno Neo storage water heaters
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has informed the exchange about the launch of a product - Arno Neo 35L & 50L Storage Water Heater. The stock inches up by 0.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹304.10.
- September 05, 2023 12:43
Share Market Live Today: Cipla promoter stake attracts Torrent Pharma, Blackstone, and Dr. Reddy’s+Bain Capital
The race to acquire promoter stake in Cipla is heating up. Torrent Pharma and Blackstone are now joined by Dr. Reddy’s+Bain Capital accordnig to reports. Torrent Pharma and Dr.Reddy’s shares dipped on the news, while Cipla shares are holding steady.
- September 05, 2023 12:40
Share Market Live Today: Patel Engineering secures ₹1,275.30 crore urban infra order; stock trades 4.5% higher
Patel Engineering Limited has announced that the company along with the JV Partner has received letter of award for Urban Infrastructure Development Project of ₹1,275.30 crore from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, which was declared as L1 earlier. The company being 35% partner in the JV, its share in the project is ₹446.36 crore.
The stock trades at ₹58, higher by 4.50% on the NSE.
- September 05, 2023 12:36
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscription details
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 12.58 times as of 12:30 pm on September 5, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.10 times, NII portion 22.94 times; and retail 15.27 times. The issue closes tomorrow, September 6.
- September 05, 2023 12:27
Share Market Live Today: Cyient DLM stock jumps 16.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹724.70.
- September 05, 2023 12:22
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral trends: Nifty Oil & Gas Index gains over 1% at noon
During the midday trading session, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index made significant gains, surging by more than 1% to reach 7,959.45. Among the top performers in this sector, Petronet LNG and Castrol stood out with an impressive increase of over 3% each, while Oil India, and BPCL also recorded substantial gains of over 1% each.
- September 05, 2023 12:14
Share Market Live Today: Cineline India achieves record monthly performance; stock rises over 3%
Cineline India Ltd informed the exchange that it recorded highest ever monthly and single day admits and Gross Box Office Collection in the month of August 2023. In the month of August 2023, MovieMax had 8.54 lakh viewers across the cinemas and recorded monthly Gross Box Office collection of ₹21.28 crore and Gross F&B collection of ₹7.47 crore which even exceeds the earlier record set in July 2023.
The stock jumps by 3.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹116.50.
- September 05, 2023 12:09
Mid-day Trends: Stock Market Live Today: Sensex gains 129 points, Nifty up 46 points at noon; Apollo Hospitals leads gainers, Dr. Reddy’s among losers
In today’s trading session, the Sensex is currently trading 129 points higher at 65,757, while the Nifty has gained 46 points to reach 19,575.
Notable gainers on the NSE around noon include:
- Apollo Hospitals (3.10%)
- Jio Financial (1.97%)
- LTI Mindtree (1.64%)
- BPCL (1.55%)
- ONGC (1.31%)
On the other hand, major losers during this period are:
- Dr. Reddy’s (-1.23%)
- Tata Steel (-1.18%)
- NTPC (-1.08%)
- Ultratech (-0.93%)
- SBI Life Insurance (-0.87%)
Regarding stock movements on the BSE at noon, 2,282 stocks advanced, while 1,229 stocks declined out of a total of 3,666 stocks traded. Additionally, 322 stocks reached their 52-week high, while only 14 touched their 52-week low.
- September 05, 2023 12:04
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 12 noon
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Apollo Hospitals (3.10%); Jio Financial (1.97%); LTI Mindtree (1.64%); BPCL (1.55%); ONGC (1.31%);
Major losers: Dr Reddy’s (-1.23%); Tata Steel (-1.18%); NTPC (-1.08%); Ultratech (-0.93%); SBI Life Insurance (-0.87%)
- September 05, 2023 12:02
Sensex Today: Advance-decline ratio of stocks on BSE at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 5 were 2,282 against 1,229 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,666. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 322, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14.
- September 05, 2023 11:56
Commodities Market Live Today: Spices complex sees declines: Dhaniya, jeera, and turmeric futures fall
The spices complex turned negative on Tuesday. Dhaniya (coriander) October futures declined by ₹8 to ₹7,284 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) Octiver futures were down by ₹415 to ₹61,675 a quintal. Turmeric December futures dipped by ₹74 to ₹15,990 a quintal.
- September 05, 2023 11:46
Commodities Market Live Today: MCX Gold October contracts drop to ₹59,346 per 10g, Silver December Futures fall to ₹73,950 per kg
On MCX, gold October contracts declined by ₹26 to ₹59,346 per 10 gm. Silver December futures declined by ₹571 to ₹73,950 a kg.
- September 05, 2023 11:45
Share Market Live Today: NHPC stock rises 2.83% to ₹52.75 on increased trading volume
NHPC stock rises by 2.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹52.75. The company has 2.91 crore shares change hands in multiple trades.
- September 05, 2023 11:43
Share Market Live Today: Jyoti Structures secures ₹260.85 crore transmission line contract; stock Up 1.92% to ₹10.60
Jyoti Structures Ltd has received a Letter of Award from Apraava Energy Private Ltd for turnkey supply and construction of 400 KV Double Circuit transmission line in Rajasthan. The contract is valued at ₹260.85 crore. The stock rises by 1.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹10.60.
- September 05, 2023 11:39
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold dips below $1,940/oz amidst expectation of Fed rate pause
Gold dropped below $1,940 an ounce but still hovered around a one-month high in Asian trade. The yellow metal was quoted at $1,936.22 an ounce as the market is of the view that the US Fed is done with the rate hikes. Silver also fell below $24 to $23.75 an ounce.
- September 05, 2023 11:38
BNP Paribas India: Stock recommendations
MM (BUY) – strong UV sales drove growth; tractors flattish: Auto sales volume grew 19% y-y, driven by UVs (+26% y-y, +3% m-m). Sales were up 10% y-y and 13% m-m for CVs and flat y-y for tractors, domestic sales of which were up 2.5% yy. Despite a 9% monsoon deficit as of end-August, MM expects demand growth in the coming months on favourable terms of trade for farmers, lower input costs and the upcoming festive season.
· TTMT (BUY) – mild recovery in CVs; EV flattish: Domestic PV sales fell 3% y-y. EV sales (-1.5% m-m) were 13.6% (+30bps m-m) of domestic PV sales. CV sales volume improved 2% y-y, with volumes of ILMCV up 1.4% y-y and HCV c14% y-y.
· AL (BUY) – solid domestic sales growth; exports recovering: Domestic volume was up by 9.4% y-y and exports by 26% y-y. Domestic MHCV sales grew 17.5% yy, driven by bus sales (+110% y-y). Domestic LCV sales were down 1.7% y-y.
· BJAUT (HOLD) – strong 3W; 2W a drag; exports recovery stalls: Total sales volume fell 15% y-y. Domestic sales fell 20% y-y. 3W sales soared 93% y-y off a low base. Exports fell 6% y-y and 2.8% m-m.
· HMCL (REDUCE) – domestic sales strong, likely due to festive demand: Domestic sales volume improved 5% y-y. Volume growth y-y was 15% for Scooters and 5% for motorcycles. Exports grew 33% y-y but declined 22% m-m.
· EIM (HOLD) – strong growth momentum in RE continued; VECV strong: RE sold 77k units (+10.7% y-y, +6.1% m-m). VECV volumes grew 29% y-y, with domestic sales up 30% y-y, while exports were down -8.5% y-y. RE launched the new Bullet 350 on 1 September 2023 with a price range of INR173-215k.
· TVSL (HOLD) – strong recovery in EV sales; 3W drags: Domestic sales grew 7.3% y-y, but exports fell 6% y-y. Electric scooter sales grew by 80% m-m and made up 17% of TVSL’s scooters sold vs 11% in July 2023.
- September 05, 2023 11:36
Share Market Live Today: Hinduja Global Solutions partners with UK Government Digital Service, stock up 2.87%
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced a strategic partnership with the Government Digital Service (GDS) in the UK, to provide contact centre support for GOV.UK One Login users. HGS stock rises by 2.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,042.
- September 05, 2023 11:34
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers on the BSE at 11.30 am
Major gainers on the BSE at 11:30 am:
MMTC (18.30%); Raymond (10.94%); Dish TV (10.25%); IRFC (9.96%); Bombay Dyeing (9.61%)
Major losers:
Sandur Manganese Iron Ores (-3.66%); Finolex Industries (-3.61%); RattanIndia (-3.46%); Angel One (-2.46%); DCM Shriram (-2.27%)
- September 05, 2023 11:34
Stock Recommendations: BNP Paribas India: MSIL (BUY)
BNP Paribas India
MSIL (BUY) – UVs drove strong domestic sales: Sales volume rose 14.5% y-y and 4% m-m, up 14.5% y-y domestically and 14.6% overseas, driven by UV sales (+118% y-y, -5.3% m-m), partially offset by Mini sales dipping 45% y-y
- September 05, 2023 11:31
Share Markets Live Today: Bikaji Foods: Significant equity trade and 1.05% stock gain
Bikaji Foods International Ltd has 1.3% equity change hands in a large trade. The stock rises by 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹487.20.
- September 05, 2023 11:26
Share Market Live Today: Dilip Buildcon secures ₹1,275.30 crore water supply project in Ujjain; stock trades over 4% higher
Dilip Buildcon Limited through joint venture Patel Engineering Ltd. has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for new project engineering procurement construction testing commissioning trial run and operation and maintenance for 10 years of Narmada Gambhir Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme District Ujjain, order worth ₹1275.30 crore.
DBL stock trades at ₹328.30, higher by 4.12% on the NSE.
- September 05, 2023 11:24
Share Markets Live Today: Inter State Capital Markets boosts stake in Inter State Oil Carrier to 15.83%
Inter State Capital Markets Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter Group) informed the exchange about the purchase of 45,000 equity shares of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd. With this, the company’s total shareholding in Inter State Oil Carrier shall be 7,90,190 shares, comprising 15.83%.
- September 05, 2023 11:21
Share Market Live Today: ICICI Bank ESOP allotments
ICICI Bank has allotted 398,197 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000. The stock trades at ₹965.60, down by 0.18% on the NSE
- September 05, 2023 11:20
Share Market Live Today: Satia Industries secures ₹96.50 crore contracts for textbook paper supply, stock up 1.55%
Satia Industries Ltd, wood and agro-based paper manufacturers, has bagged major contracts for supply of paper for printing textbooks from Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal for totals valuing ₹96.50 crore for immediate execution. The stock rises by 1.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹137.85.
- September 05, 2023 11:18
Share Market Live Today: Coforge launches ARC for healthcare, stock rises by 2.24%
Coforge Ltd, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced the launch of ARC (Authorization Rules Center) for the healthcare industry to transform the prior authorisation process for health insurers and providers. The stock rises by 2.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,612.
- September 05, 2023 11:17
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscription details
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO has been subscribed 9.93 times as of 11:06 am on September 5, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.07 times, NII portion 17.51 times; and retail 12.32 times. The issue closes tomorrow, September 6.
- September 05, 2023 11:17
Share Market Live Today: Paytm board approves ESOP allotment
Paytm stock rises by 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹867.75. The company’s board has approved the allotment of 48,495 equity shares having face value of ₹ 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees under the ESOP scheme.
- September 05, 2023 11:16
Share Market Live Today: TCS selected as strategic IT partner by Lantmännen, stock inches up
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been choen as a strategic partner by Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen), a leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. As part of this multi-year agreement, TCS will help Lantmännen transform its IT infrastructure and provide digital workplace services.
TCS stock inches up by 0.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,431.05.
- September 05, 2023 11:12
Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel to pay Rs 314.70 crore as annual bonus to employees
Private steel major Tata Steel announced a total payout of Rs 314.70 crore on account of annual bonus to employees for the year 2022-2023 following the signing of a Memorandum of Settlement with Tata Workers’ Union (TWU) here. As per the Memorandum of Settlement the total payout for eligible employees of all applicable divisions of the Company on account of annual bonus will be Rs 314.70 crore, the company said in a statement on Monday. - PTI
- September 05, 2023 11:03
Share Market Live Today: Century Extrusions stock jumps by 19.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹16.30.
- September 05, 2023 10:57
Technical Analysis: Nifty Prediction Today – September 05, 2023: Go long now and accumulate on dips
Nifty 50: Bullish, buy on dips; 19,700-19,750 target.
- September 05, 2023 10:52
Economlc Indicators: Services PMI dropped to 60.1 in August, still performance was better
Higher prices appear to have some impact on services sector as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 60.1 in August from 62.3 in July. However, the month saw fastest rise in exports in nine-year series history and elevated growth rates for new orders and output. Also, new job creation was better.
- September 05, 2023 10:44
Share Market Live Today: Crompton Greaves’ stock gains 1.19% after ESOP allocation
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 42,400 equity shares of ₹2 each on September 04, 2023, under the ESOP scheme. The stock rises by 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹307.35.
- September 05, 2023 10:32
Share Market Live Today: PG Electroplast stock falls over 5 per cent
The PG Electroplast stock has fallen by 5.32 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹1800.05. The company’s board recently approved the issue and allotment of 32,05,128 equity shares, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of ₹ 1,560 per share (including a premium of ₹ 1,550 per share, which includes a discount of ₹ 81.09/- i.e., 4.94 % of the floor price.
- September 05, 2023 10:24
Share Market Live Today: Sectoral watch - Top Nifty Realty stocks
Lodha (4.54%)
Phoenix Mills (2.68%)
Sobha (1.98%)
DLF (1.17%)
Brigade Enterprises (1.08%)
- September 05, 2023 10:23
Government mulls over stock holding limits on sugar
The Government is considering imposing stock holding limits on sugar, prescribing the maximum quantity traders can keep. A decision is likely next week.
- September 05, 2023 10:22
KIOCL resumes pellet production at Mangaluru
KIOCL Ltd has resumed pellet production at Mangaluru. The stock has risen by 2.24 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹228.
- September 05, 2023 10:20
IREDA inks agreement with IIFCL for renewable energy projects
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has signed an MoU with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to finance renewable energy projects.
- September 05, 2023 10:18
L&T Finance gets IRDAI approval to operate as a corporate agent
- September 05, 2023 10:12
Share Market Live Today: Raymond stock spurts nearly 11%
Raymond stock jumps by 10.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,193.05. Brokerages have turned positive on the stock, according to media reports.
- September 05, 2023 10:11
Share Market Live Today: Nazara Tech surges over 6%
Nazara Technologies stock rises by 6.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹889.65. The company had announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of equity shares to raise up to ₹100 crore, subject to shareholders’ approval.
- September 05, 2023 10:08
Stock Market Live Today @10 am: Sensex, Nifty sustain gains
Indian stocks saw a modest opening gain on Tuesday and maintained their upward momentum, benefiting from widespread sectoral improvements. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap stocks with a stronger domestic focus reached new all-time highs. At 10:05 a.m., the Nifty 50 index was up 0.27% at 19,581, while the S&P reached 65,802.87, marking a 0.27% increase. In individual stock news, Mallcom (India) traded at ₹1,218 on the NSE, reflecting an impressive 11.22% increase.
- September 05, 2023 10:00
Share Markets Live Today: IDBI Bank has 41.3 lakh shares change hands in multiple large trades. The stock rises by 6.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.10.
- September 05, 2023 10:00
Share Market Live Today: Ksolves India stock trades at ₹1,045.70 on the NSE, down by 4.99%.
- September 05, 2023 09:59
Share Market Live Today: IRFC has over 7.3 crore shares change hands in multiple large trades. The stock rises by 5.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.65,
- September 05, 2023 09:58
Share Market Live Today: Ramco Cements trades slightly higher as it commissions 3 MW waste heat recovery system
Shares of Ramco Cements trades at ₹923.05, up by 0.12% on the NSE. The company had commissioned the balance capacity of 3 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System out of 12 MW capacity at its Kolimigundla Plant.
- September 05, 2023 09:57
Share Market Live Today: Mallcom (India) stock trades at ₹1,218 on the NSE, higher by 11.22%.
- September 05, 2023 09:56
RattanIndia Enterprises appoints Vijay Nehra as Chief Operating Officer
RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has announced the appointment of Vijay Nehra as the Chief Operating Officer of the company. The stock trades at ₹67, up by 0.90% on the NSE.
- September 05, 2023 09:55
Stocks to Watch: DMart opens a new store at Morbi, Gujarat
- September 05, 2023 09:54
Personal Investing: Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD offers senior citizens 9.1 per cent: Should you invest?
Small finance banks (SFBs) have become popular for providing better interest rates on deposits than other public and private sector banks. SFBs are regulated by the RBI and have DICGC (Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee) cover, which makes deposits up to ₹5 lakh secure.
- September 05, 2023 09:38
Policy initiatives: Culture Ministry unveils ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ to attract corporate funds for upkeep of monuments
The Minister of Culture has launched ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ and put up at least 1,000 monuments for adoption, according to officials. After a bleak response in the first round launched in 2017, the Ministry has made several changes in order to attract Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from corporates and MNCs.
- September 05, 2023 09:36
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Jio Financial (1.89%); Coal India (1.86%); Cipla (1.56%); Titan (1.38%); Apollo Hospitals (1.37%)
Major losers: Hindalco (-1.48%); Tata Steel (-0.76%); JSW Steel (-0.72%); Dr Reddy’s (-0.70%); Bharti Airtel (-0.61%)
- September 05, 2023 09:35
Commodities Market: Crude Oil futures dip slightly as China’s service sector growth falls short of expectations
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning as the latest data showed the service sector activity growth in China was less than the market expectations in August. At 9.20 am on Tuesday, November Brent oil futures were at $88.94, down by 0.07 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $85.92, down by 0.07 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹7112 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹7109, up by 0.04 per cent; and October futures were trading at ₹7051 as against the previous close of ₹7048, up by 0.04 per cent.
- September 05, 2023 09:34
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Rural Housing Finance goes live with Nucleus Software’s FinnOne Neo for digital lending
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and a rural non-banking finance companies, has gone live on FinnOne NeoTM, the next-generation digital lending solution from Nucleus Software, for their retail and mortgage lending operations.
- September 05, 2023 09:33
Stocks to Watch: Zen Technologies wins ₹123.3 crore defence orders; stock trades higher
Zen Technologies has secured order from the Ministry of Defence, valued at ₹123.3 crore. The stock trades at ₹834, higher by 1.88% on the NSE.
- September 05, 2023 09:32
Ratings Watch: CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed the existing long term and short term credit ratings of Hitachi Energy
- September 05, 2023 09:32
Ratings Watch: CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed the existing short term credit ratings of Redington
- September 05, 2023 09:31
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet allocates shares and warrants to Spice Healthcare at Rs 29.84 each
Spice Jet alloted 3,41,72,000 shares and 13,15,00,000 warrants at Rs 29.84 on preferential basis to Spice Healthcare
- September 05, 2023 09:30
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Sun Life MF sells 2.13% Stake in ICRA through open market
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund sold 2.37 Lakh shares or 2.13 per cent stake of ICRA Via Open Market
- September 05, 2023 09:29
Share Market Live Today: Sapphire Food’s promoter Entity Sagista Realty Advisors Sold 79,144 Shares or 0.12 per cent stake
- September 05, 2023 09:29
Stocks to Watch: Oracle Services Software CEO Chaitanya Kamat announces resignation
Chaitanya Kamat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Services Software has decided to retire and has tendered his resignation
- September 05, 2023 09:28
Stocks to Watch: Financial Services Institutions Bureau recommends Vinay Tonse for MD post at SBI
- September 05, 2023 09:27
Share Market Live Today: Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 8.89 lakh of TCNS Brands shares at Rs 370.0 per share
- September 05, 2023 09:19
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty begin flat amid two days of gains
The Sensex and Nifty began the day flatly, trading muted after two consecutive sessions of gains. In early trading, the BSE Sensex rose by 46.08 points to 65,674.22, while the NSE Nifty increased by 19.70 points to 19,548.50.
Gainers included Jio Financial, Cipla, Titan, HDFC Life, and Coal India, while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Dr. Reddy’s, and Bharti Airtel lagged.
Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping by 0.84% ahead of crucial macroeconomic data releases from various countries, including China. U.S. markets were closed on Monday due to a local holiday.
The Nifty 50 benchmark index witnessed a 1.43% increase in the past two sessions following robust first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8%, the highest in a year, as reported last Thursday. Subsequently, several brokerages revised their economic growth forecasts for India in fiscal year 2024.
Additionally, data indicated that factory growth accelerated at its swiftest pace in three months in August, driven by increased new orders and production.
On the investment front, foreign institutional investors divested shares worth RS 3,368 crore on a net basis on Monday. In comparison, domestic institutional investors acquired shares worth Rs 2,563 crore, according to stock exchange data.
- September 05, 2023 09:15
Stocks to Watch: Paytm reports 20% YoY growth in monthly transacting users and 137% YoY loan business growth
Paytm’s average monthly transacting users (MTUs) for July-August stood at 9.4 crore, up 20 percent year-on-year, reflecting growing consumer engagement on Paytm App. The latest operating performance update for August 2023 showed that loan distribution business continued to scale--up 137% y-o-y at ₹ 10,710 crore in July-Aug.
- September 05, 2023 09:14
Share Market Live Today: Small Cap World Fund Sold 11 Lakh Shares or 2.15% Stake of DreamFolks Services via open market
- September 05, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: VE Commercial Vehicles’ MD & CEO cites export challenges amid South Asian market pressures
VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO, Eicher Motors
- September 05, 2023 09:03
Stocks to Watch: SONA BLW completes acquisition of 54% stake in NOVELIC
SONA BLW Precision Forgings said it has completed the acquisition of 54% share capital and voting rights in Serbia-based NOVELIC. The total adjusted consideration of the acquisition is Euro 40.097 million NOVELIC is a self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems. The acquisition price is payable under a deferred payment mechanism in three tranches, 60% of which is payable within 10 business days from the date when the ruling on capital increase becomes non-appealable and remaining 40% in 2 yearly tranches of 20% each, as per the terms of the definitive documents, the company said in its regulatory filing.
- September 05, 2023 09:01
Sectoral Watch: Kotak Institutional Equities: RBI update shows skewed deposit mobilisation in banks
Kotak Institutional Equities
Banks
The recent RBI update on quarterly deposits provides the following key points: (1) Deposit mobilization by banks remained skewed in the 1-3-year bucket and it continues to rise consistently. (2) There is ~10% point jump in 7-8% interest rate bucket, suggesting we are moving closer to headline deposit rates. We maintain our view that the full re-pricing of term deposits is yet to be completed for the system.
- September 05, 2023 08:59
Sectoral Watch: Kotak Institutional Equities: Pharma valuations may underestimate threat from generics
Kotak Institutional Equities:
We believe the current implied domestic valuations of pharma companies do not adequately factor in the threat from any acceleration in the pace of penetration of unbranded and trade generics in India. Current valuations factor in a 10-11% IPM CAGR over the next few years, thereby implying a 70-100 bps annual dent from trade generics and Jan Aushadhi on branded (IPM) growth, followed by steady growth deceleration. If the share of branded slips faster, there is scope for derating. As seen earlier and more recently with
NMC, the government is keen on pushing generics. Yet, in our view, a forced change might be ineffective, unless the quality conundrum is addressed.
- September 05, 2023 08:56
Nifty statistics: Nifty’s trailing P/E at 21.8x, P/B at 3.3x, above historical averages
The 12-month trailing P/E for the Nifty stands
at 21.8x, at an 8% premium to its LPA of 20.2x.
At 3.3x, the 12-month trailing P/B is 15% above its historical average of 2.9x.
- September 05, 2023 08:55
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Lifespace commits Rs. 47.9 crore investment in Interlayer Three Warehousing JV
Mahindra Lifespaces has agreed to a total investment commitment of Rs.47.9 crore over a period of five years in Interlayer Three Warehousing Private Limited.
Interlayer Three, which will undertake the business of industrial and logistics real estate projects, is joint venture, wherein Mahindra Lifespaces and Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited (Omega), an affiliate of Actis, will hold 33 per cent and 67 per cent stake, respectively, per the company’s regulatory filing.
Mahindra Lifespaces said its investment in Interlater Three, which was incorporated on 5th August, 2022 and currently has authorised share capital of Rs. 3 crore and paid up capital of Rs. 1 lakh, is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the shareholder agreement (SHA).
“The total investment commitment in Interlayer Three is upto Rs. 145.1 crore, of which the Company, subject to the business requirement and fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the SHA, may invest upto Rs. 47.9 crore, i.e. 33% of the overall investment commitment and the balance will be invested by Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited, affiliate entity of Actis,” Mahindra Lifespace said.
The company will initially acquire 3,300 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 12 each aggregating to Rs. 72,600.
Further, investment in form of equity and/or other securities in Interlayer Three will be undertaken in accordance with the terms of the SHA in the ratio of 33:67 wherein 33 per cent will be held by the Company and balance by Omega, according to the filing.
- September 05, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: Indian Energy Exchange records 21% YoY increase in electricity volume
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE: Achieved 8,469 MU total electricity volume, registering an increase of 21% on YoY basis
- September 05, 2023 08:51
Stocks to Watch: Ramco Cements expands waste heat recovery system to 43 MW
Ramco Cements: The company commissioned the balance of the 3 MW capacity of the Waste Heat Recovery System out of the 12 MW capacity in its Kolimigundla plant. With this, total operating capacity has gone up to 43 MW.
- September 05, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: Dhanuka Agritech introduces new sugarcane herbicide
Dhanuka Agritech: The company launched an herbicide for sugarcane crops that has effective control of broad and narrow leaf weeds for the domestic market.
- September 05, 2023 08:43
Stocks to Watch: Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from Sept. 16
Escorts Kubota: The company will raise tractor prices effective Sept. 16. The increase in prices will vary across models and geographies.
- September 05, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: Bectors Food and Specialties
Bectors Food and Specialties: The company appointed Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer.
- September 05, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: LIC Housing Finance invests Rs 21.61 crore in LIC Mutual Fund rights issue
LIC Housing Finance: The company infused Rs 21.61 crore of incremental capital in LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company in a rights issue.
- September 05, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Dabur converts Dubai branch to wholly-owned subsidiary; stock inches up
Dabur: The FMCG major’s unit, Dabur International, has decided to convert its existing branch, Dabur International Dubai, into a wholly owned subsidiary under the name of Dabur International FZE.
The stock inches up by 0.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹560.55.
- September 05, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: RVNL-MPCC JV wins Bid for Varodara Division Railway Project
Rail Vikas Nigam: The RVNL-MPCC JV emerged as the lowest bidder for all civil engineering works in the Varodara Division of Western Railway. The project cost is Rs 174.27 crore, and the contract is to be executed in two years. The company’s share in the JV stands at 74%, while MPCC’s share is 26%.
- September 05, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: Gland Pharma appointments
Gland Pharma: Ankit Gupta has been appointed as Vice-President (strategy and investments) with effect from Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:32
F&O BAN
1️⃣ BALRAMCHIN
2️⃣ BHEL
3️⃣ HINDCOPPER
4️⃣ IBULHSGFIN
5️⃣ INDIACEM
- September 05, 2023 08:31
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: D. P. Abhushan
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jaiprakash Associates
Ex-date Dividend: PTC India Financial Services, India Glycols, Kajaria Ceramics, Ircon International, Bengal & Assam Company
Ex-date AGM: India Glycols, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Kajaria Ceramics, and Ircon International
Record-date Dividend: PTC India Financial Services
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corporation of India, GMR Power and Urban Infra, HLV, Pokarna, and Uflex
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kopran, Prakash Industries, Yatharth Hospital
- September 05, 2023 08:31
Bulk Deals
TCNS Clothing: Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 8.9 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 370.03 apiece.
Delta Corp: Zerodha Broking sold 25.5 lakh shares (0.95%) at Rs 182.12 apiece, and Societe Generale bought 23.4 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 182 apiece.
GHCL: Dharampal Satyapal sold 8 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 611.98 apiece.
Insider Trades
Indoco Remedies: Promoter Aditi M. Panandikar bought 12,336 shares between Sept. 1 and 4.
DB Realty: Promoter Shravan Kumar Bali sold 70,000 shares on Aug. 31.
Ramky Infrastructure: Promoter Modugula Vasudeva Reddy sold 14,699 shares between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.
Safari Industries (India): Promoter Safari Commercial sold 20,000 shares between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Advanced Enzymes Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 1,645 shares on Aug. 31.
- September 05, 2023 08:30
IPO Listings: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
The shares are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges on Sept. 5. The IPO was subscribed to 87.82 times on the last day of its subscription. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 171.69 times; non-institutional investors, who subscribed 111.03 times; retail individual investors, who subscribed 32.02 times; and employee-reserved, subscribed 12.97 times.
- September 05, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Bombay Dyeing settles land dispute with Axis Bank for Rs 149 crore
Bombay Dyeing: The company settled a dispute with Axis Bank over disputed land for Rs 149 crore and handed over 11,541 square metres of land to the lender. The settlement will enable independent and exclusive access to the bank’s headquarters.
- September 05, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: BHEL secures hydropower project order in Arunachal Pradesh; shares rise
BHEL: The company bagged an order for Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works for the country’s largest capacity hydropower project, the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Prades
- September 05, 2023 08:18
Morning Bid: Flat opening expected in Indian markets amid global factors
Indian markets are poised to open with little change as investors await cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, China’s property sector measures, and domestic macroeconomic indicators. The GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange showed marginal gains. Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.84%. The Nifty 50 recently surged 1.43% due to robust Q1 GDP growth and strong factory data, boosting India’s economic outlook.
- September 05, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Oil India approves Rs 1,738 crore investment in North East Gas Distribution JV
Oil India: The state-run oil company approved a Rs 1,738 crore contribution for North East Gas Distribution Co., a joint venture in which it holds a 49% stake.
- September 05, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power inks 26 MW solar deal with Neosym Industry in Maharashtra
Tata Power: The company’s unit, Tata Power Renewable Energy, signed a 26 MW solar power delivery agreement with Neosym Industry, to be set at Jamkhed, Maharashtra, and generate 59 MU of power per annum.
- September 05, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank denies involvement in settlement or negotiation with JC Flowers ARC
Yes Bank: The private lender has clarified and denied any role in settlement or negotiation after the sale of the loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. The association of the bank with JC Flowers ARC remains limited to the extent of its current shareholding, at 9.9%.
- September 05, 2023 08:10
Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Key August highlights:
MSCI India’s outperformance continues since Jan’22; other EMs remain weak;
Dollar index continues to remain strong amid worldwide volatility;
Global interest rates at multi-year highs; Fed rate at a two-decade high;
Mid and small caps outperform large caps; Media and Tech lead the gainers pack;
Market cap contributions of mid and small caps continue to expand from their CY20 lows;
FPI flows positive for six months in a row; DII flows strengthen;
Continued corrections in key commodity costs to benefit corporate margins.
- September 05, 2023 08:08
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp approves ₹550 crore investment in Ather Energy’s rights issue
Hero MotoCorp: The automaker will invest Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy Private’s rights issue. The Splendor-maker, which currently holds 33.1% stake in Ather, will see its shareholding rise in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of September.
- September 05, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Raymond: CMP: INR 1,974 TP: INR 2,600 (+32%) Buy
Raymond is an established apparel brand in India that resonates with consumers seeking premium apparel wear. However, despite its rich heritage, the brand’s market penetration has remained significantly underexplored.
Over the last two to three years, the company has revitalized its standing through strategic initiatives such as: a) strengthening the senior leadership team across various management tiers; b) committing to technological advancements and instilling financial prudence with a healthy 21% reduction in Net Working Capital (NWC) over FY19-23 and turning net cash from peak net debt of INR16b; c) undertaking a comprehensive restructuring of the group’s structure by divesting the FMCG business and announcing the demerger of lifestyle business and real estate; and d) leveraging the brand and scale in each category to drive the quality of growth.
- These efforts are likely to be the key growth drivers going forward. We expect consolidated revenue/PAT growth of 10%/19% over FY23-25
- September 05, 2023 08:04
Sectoral Watch: Channel partners report stable 2W and PV/CV retail, tractor sales dip; positive trends in Royal Enfield and EVs
Our interaction with leading channel partners reveals stable to mid/high-single positive retails for 2W, PV/CV and 8-10% MoM decline in tractor retails. In 2W segment, demand trends show no major change, but for growing inquiries at Royal Enfield (10-15% MoM), a positive rub-off from its competitive launches in the premium segment. EV 2Ws saw a sustained pick-up MoM, likely to grow 6-8% MoM, and normalcy expected over 2-3 months. PVs had a good start to Onam; channel partners from South expect 15-20% YoY and mid-single digit growth vis-à-vis peak volumes of FY17/18 (festive to festive). CV retails would likely show a double-digit MoM growth despite a lean month, thanks to a low base. Tractors retails would likely decline MoM due to seasonal factors; Aug’23 have not seen any material farm subsidy-related announcement. -- Yes Securities
- September 05, 2023 08:02
IPO Watch: Jupiter Life Line IPO will be open between 6-8 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:02
IPO Watch: EMS Limited IPO will be open between 8-12 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:01
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 5.77 times so far
Ratnaveer Precision IPO has been subscribed 5.77 times so far. Retail investors have subscribed 7.65 times. It is open till 6 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: NLC plans to invest ₹82,174 crore for mining and power generation capacity expansion by 2030
Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd has formulated its Corporate Plan 2030, under which it has proposed a massive capex of ₹82,174 crore for enhancing mining, power generation, and diversification businesses.
- September 05, 2023 07:58
BL Interview. UPI and digital trends shaping the future of credit card industry, says Parag Rao of HDFC Bank
The credit card industry is adapting to UPI integration and evolving customer preferences. Regulatory scrutiny has increased as the sector experiences substantial growth and innovation, emphasizing responsible lending practices
- September 05, 2023 07:34
Commodities Market: Lead futures: Traders can buy the contract now
Lead futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved out of a range on the upside and triggered an upward trend. The September futures of lead broke out of the ₹184-187 range as it closed at ₹188.8 on Friday.
- September 05, 2023 07:32
Technical Analysis: Nifty 50, Dow Jones, Smallcap and Midcap indices - How ratio analysis can be an useful tool in identifying investment opportunities
Do you want to know whether Indian equities (Nifty 50) will outperform the US (Dow Jones Industrial Average), going forward? Are you wondering whether a sector will continue to outperform the market or if its fortunes will change? Ratio charts, a tool in technical analysis, can give you the answer.
- September 05, 2023 07:28
Stocks to Watch: M&M in advanced talks with Volkwagen for electric components for EVs
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is in advanced talks with Volkswagen on the use of key electric components of the German automaker’s open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB.
- September 05, 2023 07:27
Stocks to Watch: Cipla to acquire South Africa’s Actor Holdings and strenghten OTC presence
Drugmaker Cipla is set to acquire South Africa’s Actor Holdings (Pty) Ltd for $48.6 million (about ₹402 crore), strengthening its over-the-counter (OTC) products portfolio.
- September 05, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: Havells India evaluating refrigerator manufacturing
Havells India is exploring options to set up a new facility to manufacture refrigerators. This is part of the company’s broader plan to make brand Lloyd a complete consumer durables brand. The company already makes air-conditioners and washing machines in Rajasthan.
- September 05, 2023 07:22
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for Sep 5, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 05, 2023 07:21
Stock to buy today: Torrent Power (₹705.25)
The short-term outlook for Torrent Power is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging about 6 per cent and the stock well above the ₹680-690 resistance zone. It signals the beginning of a fresh leg of upmove within the broader uptrend.
- September 05, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks under pressure amid China’s economic focus
Asian stocks faced downward pressure as investors refocused on China’s efforts to address its economic challenges. Japanese equities showed limited movement on Tuesday, with traders seeking new cues after a US market holiday. The Nikkei 225 index declined by 0.37% (121.23 points) to 32,812.17, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.48% (11.29 points) to 2,362.56. In South Korea, stocks opened lower due to unexpectedly rapid inflation in August, driven by higher energy prices, potentially prompting the central bank to consider further tightening policies. The KOSPI Composite Index is down 5.07 points at 2,579.96. - Agencies
Related Topics
