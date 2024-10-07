October 07, 2024 07:46

Jio Fin: SEBI has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund. (Positive)

Easy Trip Planners: Company resumes bookings to the Maldives following the improvements in the bilateral ties of the governments. (Positive)

SAMHI Hotels: Company has acquired Innmar Tourism and Hotels Private Limited for Rs 2,050 million. (Positive)

Federal Bank: Q2 deposits surge 16%, advances grow by 19% on-year. CRISIL upgrades rating on the fixed deposits of Bank to ‘AAA/Stable’ from ‘AA+/Positive’ (Positive)

Ujjivan SFB: Total deposits up 17% YoY & 5% QoQ. CASA up 26% YoY & 6% QoQ (Positive)

L&T Finance: Retail loan book at end of Q2FY25 up 28%, retail disbursements for Q2FY25 up 12% YoY. (Positive)

Macrotech Developers: Collections were Rs 30.7 billion for Q2FY25, up 11% , Q2FY25 pre-sales at Rs 42.9 billion , up 21% YoY (Positive)

Avantel: Net Profit at Rs 22.9 cr vs Rs. 16.1 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 77.4 cr vs Rs 54.3 cr (YoY). (Positive)

JSW Steel: Company unit JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd, Company has successfully commissioned its Blast furnace at its integrated steel plant at Vijayanagar with a capacity of 4.5 MTPA (Positive)

Adani Wilmar: Q2 total sales volume up 10% YoY, in Q2, revenue from alternate channels increased at strong double digit rate YoY. (Positive)

Bandhan Bank: Total deposits rise 27.2% on a yearly basis to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in September quarter. (Positive)

Bajaj Housing: AUM at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 26% year-on-year. (Positive)

RKEC Projects: Company gets order worth Rs 186 cr from Maharashtra Maritime Board. (Positive)

CG Power: Company acquires Radio Frequency Components Business from Renesas, marking its foray into Semiconductor Design. (Positive)

Senco Gold: Company approved raising of funds up to Rs 5 billion, Company approves sub-division of shares in 1:2 ratio. (Positive)

Ceigall India: Company got letter of intent for project worth Rs 1.43 billion. (Positive)

Oil upstream stocks: Oil prices jump by 3 percent after the tensions intensified in Middle East. (Positive)

Bansal Wire Industries: Company incorporates wholly owned subsidiary BWI steel private ltd, the entity being acquired belongs to iron and steel industry. (Positive)

IDBI Bank: Total business up 15% as of sept 30, Total deposits as of sept 30 up 11% YoY, Net advances as of sept 30 up 19% YoY (Positive)

ITC Limited: Company’s Hotels Business Demerger Receives NCLT Approval (Positive)

Metropolis: Revenue for the quarter grows by 13% year-on-year. B2C revenue up 20% from last year. (Positive)

Info edge: Standalone Billings Up 14.3% At Rs 650.3 Cr Vs Rs 569 Cr (YoY) (Positive)

Shiva Cement: Company execution of binding MoU with Bhushan power & steel. (Positive)

Godrej Prop: Q2 booking value grew 3% YoY to nearly INR 5,200 crore from sale of over 5.1 million sq. ft. (Positive)

Titan: Jewellery Revenue +26% YoY after a soft Q1 performance (Positive)

Antony Waste: Arm AG Enviro Infra Projects gets contract worth ₹908 cr from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Positive)

Tanfac: Company revises capacity to 90 MT/day from 45 MT/day for Rs 100 crore (Positive)

Indian Bank: Total Business Up 9.8% YoY At ₹12.44 Lk Cr, total Deposits Up 8.1% YoY At ₹6.93 Lk Cr (Positive)

GAIL: Signs MoU with AM Green to jointly develop renewable energy projects up to 2.5 GW and green chemical projects (Positive)

Bank Of Maharashtra: Bank closes QIP today, approves issue price at Rs 57.36/Sh. LIC increases stake in Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.1% through QIP (Neutral)

AU Small Finance Bank: Reports 12.7% jump in Q2 deposits, gross advances rise nearly 6% (Neutral)

Paytm: Manmeet Singh Dhody ceases to be CTO – payments & SMP of the co w.e.f. October 4, 2024. (Neutral)

REC: Company’s renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35% year-on-year in the quarter-ended September 2024. (Neutral)

J&K Bank: Total business up 9.2% YoY at ₹2.34 lk cr, Total deposits up 8.96% at ₹1.38 lk cr (YoY) (Neutral)

MTNL: SBI classifies MTNL as non-performing account after repayment default. (Neutral)

Zomato: Company grants 12 million stock options worth ₹330 crore under ESOP. (Neutral)

Indusind Bank: Deposits as on sept-end up 15% YoY, Net advances up 13% YoY as of Sept 30. (Neutral)

Gravita India: Company approved raising of funds up to Rs 10 billion. (Neutral)

Pitti Engineering: Company received NCLT approval for its amalgamation scheme with Pitti Castings Private Limited and Pitti Rail and Engineering Components Limited. (Neutral)

Adani Energy: Company incorporated Adani Energy Solutions Global, Entity being acquired belongs to investment holding company. (Neutral)

Pokarna: Temporary shutdown of production line at Unit ii of Pokarna engineered stone, production line tentatively expected to resume by 7th October 2024. (Neutral)

Apollo Tyres: LIC increased shareholding in Apollo Tyres from 4.983 % to 5.030 %. (Neutral)

Network18: Government approves transfer of licenses held by TV18 to Company (Neutral)

Wipro: Company incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Wipro, Inc, the entity being acquired belongs to information technology sector. (Neutral)

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Bank sept quarter total deposit seen at 146 billion vs 138 billion YoY (Neutral)

Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Total deposits up 8.96%, gross advances as of Sept 30 up 8.30% YoY (Neutral)

RBL Bank: Total deposits up 20% year-on-year and 7% sequentially to ₹1.08 lakh crore. (Neutral)

Union Bank: Total Deposits Up 1.45% QoQ & 9.17% YoY At ₹12.41 Lk Cr, Global Gross Advances Up 1.82% QoQ & 9.63% YoY At ₹9.28 Lk Cr (Neutral)

Lupin: USFDA Inspection of the Company’s Biotech Facility in Pune concluded with five observations (Neutral)

Tata Steel: India Production Up 4.98% At 5.27 mt Vs 5.02 mt (YoY) (Neutral)

IndusInd Bank: Net advances up 13% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to ₹3.56 lakh crore. Deposits up 15% from last year and 4% from June to ₹4.12 lakh crore. (Neutral)

Nazara Technologies: Company subsidiary Openplay receives interim relief in Rs 845 Cr GST demand case (Negative)

IndiGo: Company faced a network slowdown, impacting its website and booking system, and is working to restore stability and normalcy. (Negative)