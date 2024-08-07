August 08, 2024 07:57

Signature Global: Net profit at Rs 6.8 cr vs loss Rs 7.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 400 cr vs Rs 170 cr (YoY)

Bhageria Industries: Net profit at Rs 6.1 cr vs Rs 1.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 112 cr vs Rs 97.5 cr (YoY)

Chemplast: Net profit at ₹23.9 cr vs loss of ₹63.9 cr, Revenue at ₹1144 cr vs ₹996 cr (YoY)

CCL Products: Net profit at Rs 71 cr vs Rs 61 cr, Revenue at Rs 773 cr vs Rs 655 cr (YoY)

Gujarat Pipavav: Net profit at Rs 109.6 cr vs Rs 67.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 246 cr vs Rs 215 cr (YoY)

Dr Lal PathLabs: Net profit at Rs 107.8 cr vs Rs 82.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 601.9 cr vs Rs 541 cr (YoY)

BASF: Net profit at Rs 221 cr vs Rs 161 cr, Revenue at Rs 3935 cr vs Rs 3328 cr (QoQ)

Abans Holdings: Net profit at Rs 22.20 cr vs Rs 19.30 cr, Revenue at Rs 296 cr vs Rs 250 cr (YoY)

KINGFA Science: Net profit at Rs 39.1 cr vs Rs 35.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 420 cr vs Rs 338 cr (YoY)

Abbott India: Net profit at Rs 330 cr vs Rs 290 cr, Revenue at Rs 1560 cr vs Rs 1479 cr (YoY)

ITD Cementation: Net profit at Rs 100 cr vs Rs 52.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 2380 cr vs Rs 1832 cr (YoY)

Radico: Net profit at Rs 77.4 cr vs Rs 68.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 430 cr vs Rs 390 cr (YoY)

BSE: Adjusted Net profit at Rs 265 cr vs Rs 75 cr, Revenue at Rs 608 cr vs Rs 216 cr (YoY)

Authum Investment: Net profit at Rs 1092 cr vs Rs 32 cr, Revenue at Rs 1413 cr vs Rs 62 cr (YoY)

Manaksia: Net profit at Rs 3.0 cr vs Rs 0.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 193 cr vs Rs 172 cr (YoY)

Kirloskar Oil: Net profit at Rs 160 cr vs Rs 125 cr, Revenue at Rs 1640 cr vs Rs 1543 cr (YoY)

ESAB: Net profit at Rs 44.4 cr vs Rs 42.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 330 cr vs Rs 298 cr (YoY)

Walchand Nagar: Net loss at Rs 1.7 cr vs loss Rs 11.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 79 cr vs Rs 67 cr (YoY)

CARE: Net profit at Rs 20.7 cr vs Rs 17.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 79 cr vs Rs 66 cr (YoY)

Agrawal Industrial: Net profit at Rs 39 cr vs Rs 27 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 630 cr (YoY)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Company in multi-year pact with JCB for in-plant logistics at Vadodara, Gujarat

Godrej Agrovet: Company intends to enter into definitive agreement with Godrej pet care.

MTAR Technologies: Company gets orders worth approx. Rs. 140 Cr

Coromandel International: Company appoints S Sankarasubramanian as MD & CEO of the company

Phoenix Mills: Company unit Astrea Real Estate acquires 5 land-owning entities in Coimbatore for Rs 370 crore.

Sapphire Foods: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 5.99 lakh shares, representing 0.93% stake at Rs 1,650 apiece.

Shree Renuka Sugars: Company repaid entire ECB of $300 Million availed from holding Company

Sterlite Power: Company’s order book has seen a 15% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Bondada: Company received order worth of Rs 19.8 crore

Tata Motors: Moody’s upgraded rating for Tata Motors and JLR.

Godrej Consumer: Net profit at Rs 450.7 cr vs Rs 318.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 3331 cr vs Rs 3448 cr (YoY)

Sanghvi Movers: Net loss at Rs 40.49 cr vs loss of Rs 41.79 cr, Revenue at Rs 151 cr vs Rs 146 cr (YoY)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Net loss at Rs 215 cr vs loss of Rs 162 cr, Revenue at Rs 3428 cr vs Rs 3196 cr (YoY)

Welspun Corp: Net profit at Rs 250 cr vs Rs 165 cr, Revenue at Rs 3140 cr vs Rs 4070 cr (YoY)

KIMS: Net profit at Rs 86.60 cr vs Rs 80.80 cr, Revenue at Rs 690 cr vs Rs 606 cr (YoY)

Sula Vineyards: Net profit at Rs 14.60 cr vs Rs 13.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 130 cr vs Rs 117 cr (YoY)

Balaji Amines: Net profit at Rs 43.3 cr vs Rs 52.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 385 cr vs Rs 464 cr (YoY)

Apollo Tyre: Net profit at Rs 302 cr vs Rs 397 cr, Revenue at Rs 6334 cr vs Rs 6244 cr (YoY)

Jagsonpal: Net profit at Rs 5.3 cr vs Rs 7.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 61 cr vs Rs 60 cr (YoY)

Bannari: Net profit at Rs 6.4 cr vs Rs 13.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 400 cr vs Rs 431 cr (YoY)

Aadhar Housing: Net profit at Rs 200 cr vs Rs 150 cr, Revenue at Rs 710 cr vs Rs 590 cr (YoY)

Godfrey: Net profit at Rs 230 cr vs Rs 254 cr, Revenue at Rs 1440 cr vs Rs 1245 cr (YoY)

Radiant: Net profit at Rs 11.1 cr vs Rs 14.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 100 cr vs Rs 93.4cr (YoY)

Lemon Tree: Net profit at Rs 19.8 cr vs Rs 23.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 270 cr vs Rs 222 cr (YoY)

Balaji Amines: Net profit at Rs 43.0 cr vs Rs 53.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 385 cr vs Rs 464 cr (YoY)

NHPC: Net profit at Rs 1108.0 cr vs Rs 1095.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 2694 cr vs Rs 2757 cr (YoY)

Happy Forgings: Net profit at Rs 63.79 cr vs Rs 64 cr, Revenue at Rs 341 cr vs Rs 330 cr (YoY).

Mutthot Cap: Net profit at Rs 10.8 cr vs Rs 17.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 100 cr vs Rs 107 cr (YoY).

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance July premium down 36% at Rs. 2,416 cr.

Hindalco: Novelis Inc said its net sales for the first quarter increased 2% year-on-year to $4.2 billion

Gensol Engineering: Company board meeting on AUG 12 to consider Q1 results, Company to consider proposal of raising of funds

Karnataka Bank: Bank enables payment of Goods & Service Tax GST through UPI.

Marico: Company Says Operating conditions in Bangladesh market are gradually improving.

Adani Enterprise: Adani is planning to raise $1.2 bn for flagship firm via share sale

Protean eGov: Standard Chartered Bank is likely to sell a 3.09% equity stake in IT-enabled solutions provider through block deals

Maruti: Company said it has issued a recall for 2,555 Alto K10 cars which, it said, are suspected to have a defect in the steering-gear box assembly.

GMM Pfaudler: Net profit at Rs 23.9 cr vs Rs 50 cr, Revenue at Rs 785 cr vs Rs 912 cr (YoY)

Anjani Portland: Net loss at Rs 19.02 cr vs loss of Rs 13.64 cr, Revenue at Rs 116 cr vs Rs 156 cr (YoY)

OM Infra: Net profit at Rs 13.1 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 160 cr vs Rs 263 cr (YoY)

SKM Egg Products Export: Net profit at Rs 11.87 cr vs Rs 34.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 117 cr vs Rs 203 cr (YoY)

Veranda Learning: Net loss at Rs 25.16 cr vs loss of Rs 19.30 cr, Revenue at Rs 119 cr vs Rs 68.90 cr (YoY)

Transindia: Net profit at Rs 4.7 cr vs Rs 6.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 18.7 cr vs Rs 26.3 cr (YoY)

Mazda: Net profit at Rs 2.9 cr vs Rs 7.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 36 cr vs Rs 51 cr (YoY)

Tasty Bite Eatables: Net loss at Rs 3.7 cr vs profit of Rs 21.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 85.0 cr vs Rs 153 cr (YoY)

GTL Infrastructure: Company gets Rs 894 crore GST show cause notice from GST authority for FY18

UPL: Moodys downgrades UPL to Ba2, places ratings under review for further downgrade