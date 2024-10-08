October 08, 2024 07:36

Ashok Leyland: Company wins India’s largest order for electric trucks at Rs 150 crore. (Positive)

Nuvoco Vistas: Company secured 3 limestone blocks in Rajasthan, estimated at 28.43 million tons (Positive)

Swelect Energy: Company unit has successfully commissioned an additional solar power plant having the capacity of 7 mw at Pisanathur village and Pudunagar village at Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu. (Positive)

Nimbus Projects: Company developing housing project with nimbus Propmart, Estimated cost of project Rs 6.6 billion, sales revenue Rs 8.5 billion (Positive)

Piccadily Agro: Indri single malt launches ‘the city series’ with first travel retail exclusive for Bengaluru duty-free (Positive)

Juniper Hotels: Company entered into secured term loan agreement for Rs 2.8 billion with ICICI Bank (Positive)

Puravankara: Company has acquired 3 acres 4 guntas of land in North Bangalore to develop a residential project. (Positive)

BEL: Company gets orders worth more than Ra 5 billion (Positive)

Cyient DLM: Company has more inorganic growth plans on the cards after acquisition of Altek Electronics (Positive)

ENIL: MGID and company partner to accelerate Native Advertising adoption across India (Positive)

Ani Integrated Services: Company gets order worth upto Rs 1.73 billion for 3 Years (Positive)

Sarvotech: Receives an additional order to Build EV Charging Stations for Nashik Municipal Corporation (Positive)

Chalet Hotels: Company has announced a scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its subsidiaries, Sonmil Industries Private Limited and the Dukes Retreat Private Limited. (Positive)

Modern Engineering: Company has entered into a MOU with Karmvir intelligent Infra Private Limited for Acquiring of office premises on Long Lease Basis in Commercial (Positive)

PN Gadgil: MD Saurabh Gadgil bets on strong gold demand during Dussehra, Diwali and the upcoming wedding season. (Positive)

Lemon Tree: Company signs license agreement for 54 room hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Positive)

BCPL Railway Infra: BCPL Railway Infra’s subsidiary company “BCL Bio Energy” start crude edible oil production at its 300 Ton per Day Edible Oil Extraction Plant in Burdwan (Positive)

Zodiac Energy: Company bags order ₹154.27 Cr from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (Positive)

Oil upstream stocks: Brent crude rises to 80/bbl for the first time since August (Positive)

HEG: Company said they have bought 8.23% shares of their competitor Graftech international for ₹248 cr (Positive)

Mindtek: Company will reward its shareholders one extra share for every four shares they already own (Positive)

Tata Power: Company will announce its Q2 FY25 financial results on October 30, 2024. (Neutral)

Craftsman Automation: Acquisition of securities of sunbeam Light weighting solutions; Company subscribed to OCDS of sunbeam for a consideration Rs 1.36 billion, as per terms of OCDS, Company has option to convert OCDS into shares (Neutral)

Hi-Tech Pipes: Company approves floor price for issue at Rs 194.98 per share via QIP (Neutral)

HDFC Bank: Company board approved sale of 100% stake in HDFC EDU to Vama Sundari investments; sale worth Rs 1.92 billion, entity being sold belongs to education services sector. (Neutral)

Star Cement: Company has appointed Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal as Chief Commercial & Corporate Affairs Officer, effective October 7, 2024. (Neutral)

Electro Steel Castings: Company remitted Rs 415 million for acquisition of shares of Singardo international, Singardo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Company. (Neutral)

Tata Motors: JLR Retail sales in Q2 FY25 were 103,108 units, down 3% vs Q2 FY24, JLR wholesales in Q2 FY25 were 87,303 units, down 10% vs Q2 FY24. (Neutral)

Sumitomo Chemical: Board Meeting on Oct 28 to consider Q2 Results (Neutral)

Stylam Industries: Board Meeting on Oct 15 to consider Q2 Results (Neutral)

Bajaj Hind: Company terminates its jagreement with EverEnviro Resource Management. (Neutral)

Shakti Pumps: Board of directors approves increase in authorised share capital of the firm by Rs 150 crore. (Neutral)

Nykaa: Sees ‘gradual’ revival in H2 on festive & wedding season. (Neutral)

Cholamandalam Investment: Company appoints Ravindra Kumar Kunduh as Managing Director of the company w.e.f October 7. (Neutral)

Paras Defence: Company closes QIP, sets issue price at Rs 1,045/share. (Neutral)

Hero Motocorp: Hero Motors withdraws its draft papers for its 900 crore IPO. (Negative)

Ircon: Apex Buildsys files a claim worth Rs 38.71 crore against company over disputes related to their Raebareli project. (Negative)

OLA Elec: Company received show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices (Negative)oint venture