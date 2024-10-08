Stock Market on 08 October 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
ALL UPDATES
- October 08, 2024 15:40
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at close
Top gainers on the NSE
Trent (7.95%), BEL (5.29%), Adani Enterprises (4.94%), Adani Ports (4.86%), M&M (3.56%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-3.24%), Tata Steel (-2.72%), Titan (-2.35%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.30%), JSW Steel (-1.66%)
- October 08, 2024 15:40
Stock market live today: CLOSING BELL: Sensex soars 584 points, Nifty climbs 217 points
BSE Sensex climbed 584.81 pts or 0.72% to close at 81,634.81, and Nifty 50 gained 217.40 pts or 0.88% to 25,013.15.
- October 08, 2024 15:39
Stock market live today: Hyundai Motor India set for record IPO, shares priced up to ₹1,960
Hyundai Motor India’s IPO will open next week for subscriptions and will likely be priced in the range of Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 ($22 to $23) per share, sources said on Tuesday, valuing the automaker at up to $19 billion in the country’s biggest stock offering this year. -- Reuters
- October 08, 2024 15:37
Stock market live today: Kolte Patil Developers board appoints Ravi Porwal as CFO
Kolte - Patil Developers board has appointed Ravi Porwal as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 08, 2024.
- October 08, 2024 15:07
Stock market live updates: Top NSE gainers and losers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm
Trent (7.65%), Adani Enterprises (4.5%), Adani Ports (4.48%), BEL (4.34%), M&M (3.11%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-3.37%), Tata Steel (-3.04%), Titan (-2.64%), JSW Steel (-2.22%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.16%)
- October 08, 2024 15:06
Stock market today: 2,885 stocks advance, 1,032 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 8, 2024, were 2,885 against 1,032 stocks that declined, and 111 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,028. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 133, and those that hit a 52-week low was 102.
A total of 299 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 252 in the lower circuit.
- October 08, 2024 14:56
Share market live news: Godha Cabcon & Insulation board has approved raising of funds on rights issue basis, aggregating to ₹49 crore.
- October 08, 2024 14:56
Stock market live: Olectra Greentech shares gain 5.49% on the NSE
Olectra Greentech clarified that the company is yet to hear from Himachal Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the next course of action including the communication pertaining to declaration of L-1 bidder. “As such, unless the L-1 bidder is declared by HRTC, further discussion with regard to negotiations cannot commence,” it said.
Olectra Greentech shares gained 5.49% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,647.05
- October 08, 2024 14:54
Share market today: Tata Motors stock trades 1.62% lower on the NSE
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,04,189 units, lower by 11%, as compared to Q2 FY24.
Tata Motors stock trades 1.62% lower on the NSE at 912.85
- October 08, 2024 14:50
Stock market live: NTPC shares trade flat on NSE
NTPC has received an order from the Additional Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Delhi East of Delhi state for the payment of Tax, Interest and penalty under Finance Act 1994, totalling ₹1,65,06,658. The corporation will file an appeal before the 1st appellate authority of the applicable jurisdiction against the said order.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹418.95
- October 08, 2024 14:38
Share market live updates: Flair Writing Industries’ shares rise 2.10% on NSE
Flair Writing Industries has received show cause notice from Office of the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Valsad. ₹1,84,13,322 being the amount of tax along with applicable interest and penalty for the FY 2020- 2021. 2. ₹1,51,946 being the amount of tax along with applicable interest and penalty for the FY 2020- 2021.
Shares rose 2.10% on the NSE to ₹288.95
- October 08, 2024 14:38
Stock market live news: Maruti Suzuki introduces Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition’s variants
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition available in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG fuel type.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹12,587.50
- October 08, 2024 14:36
Share market live today: Sheela Foam shares rise after approving investment
Sheela Foam board has approved investment in House of Kieraya Ltd
The Company will subscribe upto 50,45,540 equity. share in the right issue offered by Target company and exercising partly paid up subscribed 56,00,995 warrant and purchase upto 3,50,000 shares from the existing shareholders aggregating consideration upto Rs. 107 Crores.
SFL shares climbed 3.99% on the NSE to ₹907.35
- October 08, 2024 14:17
Share market live: Top Nifty Pharma gainers
Top gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks:
IPCA Labs (3.42%), JB Chemicals (2.91%), Glenmark (2.90%), Divi’s Lab (2.72%)
- October 08, 2024 14:14
Stock market live updates: Stock in focus- Whirlpool of India
Whirlpool of India has received order under Section 125(1) & 112(a) of the Customs Act, 1962 wherein redemption fine of ₹3,20,000 and penalty of ₹30,000 has been imposed for delay in completion of formalities for obtaining SIMS Certificate.
Stock rose 1.99% on the NSE to ₹2,357.70
- October 08, 2024 14:13
Market update: Sensex zoomed 701.38 pts or 0.87% to 81,751.38 as at 2.07 pm, and Nifty 50 gained 242.65 pts or 0.98% to 25,038.40.
- October 08, 2024 14:08
Share market today: Updater Services’ shares climb 4.43% on NSE
Updater Services has received an order from the office of Judicial Magistrate First Class (Trafic Court -III), Bengaluru for non-compliance of provisions of the Contract labour (Regulation and Abolition ) Act, 1970.
Shares climb 4.43% on the NSE to ₹374.85
- October 08, 2024 14:08
Stock market today: LTIMindtree stock rises after launching ‘Smart Spaces 2.0’
LTIMindtree announced the launch of new comprehensive digital transformation and ESG platform- Smart Spaces 2.0.
Shares up 1.75% to trade at ₹6,364.40 on the NSE
- October 08, 2024 13:55
Stock market live updates today: Tata Communications stock rises 1.31% on the NSE to ₹2,005.85
- October 08, 2024 13:55
Stock market live updates today: Sensex gains 532.68 points or 0.66% to trade at 81,582.68 as at 1.32 pm.
- October 08, 2024 13:54
Stock market live updates today: Hi-Tech Pipes shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹199.11. It had announced the opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds.
- October 08, 2024 13:54
Stock market live updates today: Keystone Realtors’ Q2 FY25 business updates
Pre-Sales of ₹7 billion in Q2 FY25 as compared to ₹3.06 billion in Q2FY24, showing a quarterly growth of 129% YoY basis.
Collections are at ₹5.52 billion in Q2FY25 as compared to ₹5.85 billion in Q2FY24.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹699.95
- October 08, 2024 13:53
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Bank shares up 1.96% on NSE at ₹1,649.45, following the approval for sale of HDFC Education to Vama Sundari for ₹192 crore.
- October 08, 2024 13:52
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Nifty auto stocks: Balkrishna Industries (5.08%), TVS Motors (3.15%), Bosch (2.64%), Exide Industries (2.33%), M&M (2.18%), Bharat Forge (2%)
- October 08, 2024 13:52
Stock market live updates today: Embassy REIT raises Rs 2,000 crore to repay NCDs maturing in Oct - PTI
- October 08, 2024 13:51
Stock market live updates today: PSP Projects gets work order for construction of high-rise residential tower at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, worth ₹269.55 crore. Shares surge 4.08% on NSE to ₹657.65
- October 08, 2024 13:27
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty rebound as midday trading shows market recovery
Indian stock markets staged a recovery in mid-day trading on Tuesday, breaking a six-day losing streak amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. As of 12.30 pm, the Sensex stood at 81,363.31, up 313.31 points or 0.39 per cent from the previous close. The Nifty50 climbed 117.65 points or 0.47 per cent to reach 24,913.40.
The market opened lower, with the Sensex starting at 80,826.56, down from Monday’s close. However, buying interest emerged as the day progressed, pushing both benchmarks into positive territory.
Broader market indices showed stronger gains, with the Nifty Next 50 rising 1.20 per cent to 73,760.05 and the Nifty Midcap Select up 0.85 per cent to 12,762.90. The banking and financial services sectors also performed well, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gaining 0.90 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.
- October 08, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Mamaearth’s parent Honasa Consumer fined by Legal Metrology Authority in J&K, stocks trade flat
The shares of Honasa Consumer Limited were trading at ₹430 down by ₹1.90 or 0.44 per cent on the NSE today at 11.30 am. Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of popular personal care brand Mamaearth, has been fined ₹50,000 by the Office of the Assistant Controller Legal Metrology in Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited yesterday.
- October 08, 2024 12:50
Stock market live updates today: Vakrangee shares hit upper band on NSE at ₹29.02, higher by 5%, following the launch of its own private label apparel products across its Kendra network.
- October 08, 2024 12:50
Stock market live updates today: Heranba Organics Pvt Ltd, wholly-owned arm of Heranba Industries, commences commercial production at its Sarigam unit; stock gains 2.28% on NSE at ₹463.6
- October 08, 2024 12:48
Stock market live updates today: Nifty 50 posts 31.43% growth in the past one year: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Ltd
Nifty 50 has experienced a growth of 7.50% over the past 3 months, 15.60% over the past 6 months, and 31.43% over the past year. The Nifty Next 50 has shown a growth of 7.79% over the past 3 months, 27.17% over the past 6 months, and 71.18% over the past year. The Nifty Microcap 250 index has surged 11.63% over the last 3 months, 35.64% over the past 6 months, and 58.79% over the past year. The Nifty 500 has seen a growth of 7.47% over the past 3 months, 19.70% over the past 6months and 40.21% over the past year. The Nifty Midcap 150 has experienced a 7.10% surge over the past 3 months, 25.59% growth over the past 6 months, and a 47.36% increase over the past year. The Nifty Smallcap 250 have shown growth of 7.60% over the past 3 months, 28.47% over the past 6months and 50.53% over the past year.
All broad-based indices closed higher and have delivered positive returns for the month of September
- October 08, 2024 12:47
Stock market live updates today: Nupur Recycler injects ₹13 crore into subsidiary, eyes expansion, stocks surge
The shares of Nupur Recycler Ltd (NRL) were trading at ₹103.57 up by ₹2.41 or 2.38 per cent on the NSE today at 11.11 am, a day after Nupur Recycler Ltd (NRL) has announced its investment of over ₹13 crore in its subsidiary, Frank Metals, marking its second major investment in the company. This follows an initial investment of ₹27.97 crore in March 2024, which secured NRL an 80 per cent stake in Frank Metals.
- October 08, 2024 12:37
Stock market live updates today: Cantabil Retail India has opened its largest showroom at Kamla Nagar; shares surge 3.19% on the NSE to ₹232.91
- October 08, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates today: Allied Digital Services bags Pune Safe City Project for deployment of more than 4,000 AI cameras across 1,400 strategic locations; shares rally 9.49% on NSE to ₹267.75
Allied Digital Services Ltd has been awarded Pune Safe City Project. The six-year contract, in collaboration with the Pune Police and the Maharashtra Home Department, will result in the deployment of more than 4,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras across over 1,400 strategic locations throughout Pune city, elevating the city’s surveillance capabilities.
Shares rally 9.49% on the NSE to ₹267.75
- October 08, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates today: Blue Dart Express unveils ‘Diwali Express’, an offer on Diwali gift shipments; stock trades flat on NSE at ₹8,709.25
Blue Dart Express has announced ‘Diwali Express’, a limited-time offer valid until Nov 2, 2024, providing discounts on Diwali gift shipments across domestic and international routes.
Blue Dart Express stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹8,709.25
- October 08, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: Airtel and Nokia collaborate to drive sustainability initiatives for mobile networks; Bharti Airtel shares trade flat on NSE at ₹1,659.75
- October 08, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates today: Mahanagar Gas shares trade flat on NSE; company has inked an agreement with International Battery Company for investment in International Battery Company
Mahanagar Gas shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,832.15. Company had signed an indicative and non-binding term sheet with International Battery Company Inc. for a proposed investment in International Battery Company Pvt. Ltd. for an amount not exceeding ₹385 crore in one or more tranches by subscribing to equity shares or other securities of the proposed JV company for a stake not less than 40% in that venture.
- October 08, 2024 12:28
Stock market live updates today: Persistent Systems achieves carbon neutrality for Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions) for global operations; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹5,262
Persistent Systems achieves carbon neutrality for Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions) for its global operations in FY23-24, one year ahead of schedule. Shares trade flat on NSE at ₹5,262
- October 08, 2024 12:18
Stock market live updates today: Genus Power Infrastructures shares locked in upper circuit on the NSE at ₹380.55, higher by 4.99%.
- October 08, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates today: HEG shares gain 3.97% to trade at ₹2,316.45 on the NSE. Company acquires 8.23% stake in GrafTech International for ₹248.62 crore.
- October 08, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates today: Infosys and Handelsblatt Research Institute launch AI research report; Infosys shares trade flat on NSE
Infosys and Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI) launch research report titled “AI Trend Report: How AI is Transforming Industries,” leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.
Infosys shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,928.45
- October 08, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Trent (6.17%), BEL (3.05%), Adani Ports (3%), Adani Enterprises (2.43%), M&M (2.15%)
Top losers: Tata Steel (-3.01%), JSW Steel (-2.68%), SBI Life (-2.03%), Tata Motors (-1.81%), Titan (-1.68%)
- October 08, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,902 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on October 8, 2024, 2,670 advanced against 1,105 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. While 117 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 98 hit a 52-week low. A total of 196 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 263 in the lower circuit.
- October 08, 2024 11:59
Stock market live updates today: Appreciate becomes first company to enable mutual fund Investments on ONDC Network
In a significant milestone for India’s financial services sector, Appreciate carried out the first low ticket (Rs. 100) mutual fund transaction on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. Appreciate is one of the first buyer apps to go live on ONDC Network offering mutual fund (MF) investments via Appreciate integrated investment platform.
Appreciate, acting as a buyer app, facilitates seamless interaction between AMCs and customers, with Nippon India AMC being the first AMC to accept investments through the ONDC protocol.
- October 08, 2024 11:55
Stock market live updates today: Sobha has reported a sales value of ₹1,179 crore for Q2-FY25. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,744.45
- October 08, 2024 11:41
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty metal stocks: NMDC (-3.76%), Tata Steel (-2.65%), JSW Steel (-2.16%), APL Apollo (-1.02%)
- October 08, 2024 11:33
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Metal slipped 0.74% to 9,812.85
- October 08, 2024 11:06
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction today – Oct 8, 2024: Downtrend to extend, go short
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-up at 50,736 versus yesterday’s close of 50,479. The index moved up further after opening and is now at 50,850, up 0.8 per cent. Read more
- October 08, 2024 11:05
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Prediction Today – October 08, 2024: Stay out for now and wait for a rise to go short
Nifty 50 is witnessing some recovery after having beaten down badly over the last few days. The index is currently trading at 24,852, up 0.2 per cent. It is important to see if this bounce is sustaining all through the day or not. The advances/declines ratio is at 29:21. This trend has to sustain for the Nifty to stay afloat. Read more
- October 08, 2024 11:03
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures down due to profit booking after recent surge
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning due to profit booking after witnessing more than 3 per cent jump on Monday. At 9.55 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $79.65, down by 1.58 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.96, down by 1.53 per cent.
October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6385 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6475, down by 1.39 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6345 against the previous close of ₹6430, down by 1.32 per cent.
- October 08, 2024 11:01
Stock market live updates today: SpiceJet to induct 10 planes by November‐end; 2 aircraft scheduled for Induction on 10 October; stock jumps 7.23% on the BSE to ₹61.72
- October 08, 2024 10:59
Stock market live updates today: Akme Fintrade (India) announced opening of its new branch office at Salumber Rajasthan. Stock rises 3.06% on the NSE to trade at ₹102.28
- October 08, 2024 10:55
Stock market live updates today: RITES shares trade flat on NSE; company gets contract for supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives
RITES shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹298. Company has received the LOA for supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives fitted with new Cape Gauge Bogies, Traction Motors, Control System Air braked, etc. overhauled at nominated facility and on-site warranty support for one year.
Consideration: $5.40 million (CIF)
- October 08, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates today: Sensex gained 316.89 points or 0.39 per cent to 81,366.89 as at 10.30 am, Nifty 50 rose 104.00 points or 0.42% to 24,899.75.
- October 08, 2024 10:52
Stock market live updates today: Tata Motors reports stable Jaguar Land Rover Limited (UK) sales for Q2FY25 Stock down by 2.04% on the NSE to trade at ₹908.90.
- October 08, 2024 10:51
Stock market live updates today: Saregama India has clarified about a report that it is eyeing a majority stake in Dharma Productions; shares jump 8.3% on NSE
Saregama India clarified regarding news report that it eyes majority stake in Dharma Productions. It evaluates various strategic opportunities in the ordinary course, for growth and expansion of its business. At this stage, there is no material event/information that requires disclosure.
Shares jumped 8.30% on the NSE to ₹632.25
- October 08, 2024 10:49
Stock market live updates today: Ola shares trade below ₹90 mark
Track the Ola share price movements live here
- October 08, 2024 10:48
Stock market live updates today: Baazar Style Retail to acquire commercial space in Saltlake, West Bengal, for ₹32.5 crore; shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹363.05
Baazar Style Retail has executed a term sheet intending to acquire a commercial space admeasuring 44,250 sq. ft. more or less located at PS Srijan Tech Park, DN-52, Sector V, Saltlake, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, for a total consideration of ₹32.5 Crore. The Company has made a payment of Rs. 1 Crore as an advance against total proposed consideration
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹363.05
- October 08, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Market turmoil continues as geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment
The Indian stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses for the seventh consecutive session as geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over potential delays in interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve dampened investor sentiment.
The benchmark Sensex opened at 80,826.56, down from its previous close of 81,050.00, while the broader Nifty50 index started the day at 24,832.20, slightly up from Monday’s close of 24,795.75.
“The trend of the Nifty remains weak and sell-on-rise behaviour may be witnessed for some more time, although as the short-term trend has become oversold, a bounce can be expected any time,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
- October 08, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Analysts remain neutral on cement sector amid lacklustre demand
Brokerages count on the dynamics of the cement industry as thedemand improved in September 2024, although below market expectations, following a lacklustre performance in July-August this year.
- October 08, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: Markets recover sharply after BJP leads in Haryana
- October 08, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
CLSA on M&M: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 3400/Sh (Positive)
MS on Nykaa: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 216/Sh (Positive)
MS on TRENT: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 8032/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Skipper: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 650/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Tata Power: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 560/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on JSW Energy: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 885/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 330/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Polycab: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7800/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on KEI Ind: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 4350/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on Paints: Positive on the long-term growth potential of the paints industry (Positive)
Jefferies on Pharma: Cipla, Zydus and Sun Pharma continues to gain market share in Albuterol and Lanreotide (Positive)
Nomura India Strategy: With renewed interest in HK/China stocks, see risk of some near-term underperformance for India (Neutral)
BofA on Godrej prop: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3500/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on KEI Ind: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1175/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Tata Motors: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 990/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Nykaa: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 165/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Auro Pharma: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1333/Sh (Negative)
UBS on Tata Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 825/Sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Pharma: Lupin market share loss accelerates (Negative)
- October 08, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: LISTING UPDATE - SME
PARAMOUNT
IPO PRICE: 117
LOT SIZE: 1200
LISTING PRICE: 109.90(-6.07%)
LISTING LOSS: (-8520/-)
NSE SETTLEMENT DONE 09:39:40 AM
---
SUBAM
IPO PRICE: 152
LOT SIZE: 800
LISTING PRICE: 142(-6.58%)
LISTING LOSS: (-8000/-)
BSE SETTLEMENT DONE 09:39:09 AM
- October 08, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: P N Gadgil Jewellers has opened a new store at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Bhandup West, Mumbai. Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹712.25
- October 08, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: Honasa Consumer receives order from legal metrology department on a compounding fee imposed on it; stock trades 2.64% lower on NSE at ₹420.50
Honasa Consumer received an order dated October 7, 2024 from the Office of the Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir, regarding a compounding fee of Rs. 50,000 which has been imposed on the Company and its nominated Director / Executive. Stock trades 2.64% lower on the NSE at ₹420.50
- October 08, 2024 10:04
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric gets Consumer Protection Authority notice for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading ads and unfair trade practice; stock flat on NSE at ₹91.57
- October 08, 2024 10:01
Stock market live updates today: RateGain said FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline and an arm of Air Astana group, has extended its partnership with AirGain
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd (RateGain) said FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s premier low-cost airline and a subsidiary of the Air Astana group, has extended its partnership with AirGain.
Rategain Travel Technologies stock trades at ₹724.05 on the NSE, down by 0.52%.
- October 08, 2024 09:59
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea clarifies on DoT notice for non-submission of Bank Guarantees
Vodafone Idea has clarified regarding a DoT notice for non-submission of Bank Guarantees.
Vi has made detailed representations to the DoT and continues to be engaged with DOT for removal of the bank guarantee requirements for spectrum acquired before 2022. This is also an industry ask. As and when a final decision is taken by the DoT, the Company will make the necessary disclosures as required by law.
Shares up 2.84% on the NSE to ₹9.42
- October 08, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Ultratech Cement (1.62%), Hindustan Unilever (1.33%), M&M (1.31%), Axis Bank (1.26%), Trent (1.24%)
Top losers: Tata Steel (-3.63%), Tata Motors (-3.12%), JSW Steel (-2.34%), Wipro (-1.70%), Hindalco (-1.66%)
- October 08, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities: International gold and silver prices ease as U.S. Treasury Yields extended gains on Monday.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yields settled above 4% for the first time since 31 July 2024 as investors readjusted their views for the path of interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
Last week’s stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report drove expectations the Fed will dial back its aggressiveness in cutting interest rates.
Expectations for a Fed rate cut of 25-bps at the central bank’s November meeting stand at 87.3%, with the market pricing in a 12.7% chance it will hold rates steady, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Downside in gold and silver were capped due to safe haven demand from geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty as we get closer to the U.S. election.
Additionally, the Dollar Index was off session highs and settled marginally in the red and capped downside in bullion.
Looking ahead from an intraday perspective, international gold and silver prices have started flat to marginally in the red this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading.
This week, the focus will be on inflation data, with some expecting inflation to start picking up again, particularly due to the Fed’s dovish policy actions.
Downside could be capped amid safe haven buying due to escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions.
The Dollar and benchmark bond yields have started marginally in the red and could cap downside.
Internationally, the range for COMEX December gold is $2,645 to $2,675 while that for COMEX December silver is $31.125 to $32.450.
Domestic gold and silver could track overseas prices and start marginally in the red this Tuesday.
- October 08, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Thursday, 10 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• TCS Limited
Cash Segment
• Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
• IREDA
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Friday, 11 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Just Dial Ltd.
Saturday, 12 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
• Network 18 Media Ltd.
Monday, 14 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Angel One Ltd.
Tuesday, 15 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC AMC Limited
• HDFC Life Limited
Cash Segment
Nil
Wednesday, 16 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Limited
• LTTS Limited
• MphasiS Limited
Cash Segment
• CRISIL Ltd.
Thursday, 17 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Havells India Limited
• Infosys Limited
• Nestle India Limited
• Polycab India Limited
• Wipro Limited
Cash Segment
• Ceat Ltd.
Friday, 18 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Lombard Limited
• L&T Finance Limited
Cash Segment
• Aether Industries Ltd.
Saturday, 19 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Bank Limited
• Tech Mahindra Limited
Cash Segment
Nil
Monday, 21 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• UltraTech Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Tuesday, 22 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Limited
• Coforge Limited
• M&M Financial Services Limited
• Max Financial Services Limited
• Persistent Systems Limited
Cash Segment
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Limited
• Bajaj Finserv Limited
• Navin Fluorine Limited
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Syngene International Limited
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Limited
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon Life India Ltd.
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Limited
• Chola Inv & Fin Limited
• JSW Steel Limited
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Bank Limited
• IDFC First Bank Limited
• JK Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Limited
• Marico Limited
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Limited
• Dabur India Limited
Cash Segment
• Procter & Gamble Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Limited
• Exide Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja E&M Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Limited
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Limited
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Limited
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Limited
• SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Cash Segment
Nil
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Limited
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- October 08, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Systematix PCG Research - Initiating Coverage – PNB Housing Finance Ltd
Company Name: PNB Housing Finance Ltd
Sector: Housing Finance Company
Ratings: BUY
Current Price: Rs. 934
Target: Rs.1,333
Potential upside: 43%
Holding: 12 months
PNB Housing Finance, promoted by Punjab National Bank, offers a variety of housing and non-housing loans, including home loans and loans against property. As of FY24, it is the third-largest housing finance company in India, with an AUM of Rs. 71,243 Cr (up from Rs. 65,977 Cr in FY22) and a loan book of Rs. 65,358 Cr (up from Rs. 56,889 Cr in FY22). The company also leads in deposits, totaling Rs. 17,783 Cr in FY24.
The key strengths of the Company are
•\u0009Aims to grow its retail loan book to over Rs. 1 lakh Cr by FY27, targeting a CAGR of 16% from FY24 to FY27. Affordable housing is expected to contribute 14-16%, while the emerging markets segment is projected to account for 22-25%.
•\Plans to open 50 new branches annually, targeting a total of 400 branches by FY26. Focusing on South, North, and West regions.
•\Company’s PPoP is projected to grow at an 18% CAGR from FY24 to FY26E with operational expenses expected to stay at or below 1% of AUM.
•\Targeting a 2.4%-2.6% ROA over the next three years.
•\u0009Growth strategy includes leveraging the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and margin-accretive expansion.
•\To improve efficiency, the company is implementing advanced technologies such as, Cloud-based CRM and Chatbots.
As the third-largest HFC by AUM, we value the stock at a P/B multiple of 2.0x, a 37% discount to the industry average. Based on the FY26E book value of Rs. 666, this results in a target upside of 43% of Rs. 1,333.
- October 08, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Jindal Saw Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 705
Ex-Split 09 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 08, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 469
Ex-Dividend 09 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 08, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures traded lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning due to profit booking after witnessing more than 3 per cent jump on Monday. At 9.24 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $79.64, down by 1.59 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.86, down by 1.66 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6378 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6475, down by 1.50 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6345 against the previous close of ₹6430, down by 1.32 per cent.
- October 08, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: Garuda Construction IPO opens today at ₹92-95 price band
The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering opens today at a price band of ₹92-95 a share. The ₹264-crore IPO consist of a fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares worth ₹173.85 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures. The IPO closes on October 10.
- October 08, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates today: 🔹Market Updates
GIFT Nifty -141 pts (24865) from last trade 25006 ,
Nikkei -390 pts ,
Hangseng -251 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -398.51 pts ,Nsdq -213.94 pts, S&P
-55.13 pts , Bovespa +226 pts , Ftse +22 pts , Dax -16 pts , Cac +34 pts , Crude @ $77.13 brl (-0.01), Brent @ $80.90 brl (-0.03) , Gold @ 2662.90 (-3.10), Silver $31.93 (-0.07), Euro @ $1.0978, JPY @ $147.97, INR @ 83.935
🔹US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 4.01%
Today’s Corporate Action, 08 Oct Ex Date :
Power Mech Projects Ltd
Bonus issue 1:10
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 08-Oct-24 :
ABMKNO\
General\
ARIHANT\
Preferential Issue of shares\
BIJHANS\
General\
DARSHANORNA\
Quarterly Results\
EMERALD\
Quarterly Results\
FORINTL\
General\
GGL\
Quarterly Results\
HAWAENG\
Quarterly Results\
INDSOYA\
Right Issue of Equity Shares\
INTEGSW\
Quarterly Results\
JULIEN\
Stock Split\
NAVKARCORP\
Quarterly Results\
SUMEETINDS\
Reduction of Capital;General\
TARIL\
Quarterly Results;General\
TIMEX
General\
VEDL\
Interim Dividend\
VLEGOV\
Quarterly Results\
SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 08-10-2024 :
1. \BANDHANBNK 2. \ BSOFT 3. \ GNFC 4. \ GRANULES 5.\ HINDCOPPER 6. \ IDFCFIRSTB 7.\ MANAPPURAM 8. \PNB 9. RBLBANK
ADDITION : IDFCFIRSTB, PNB
DELETION : NIL
Today’s Alert :
RBI to Conduct Auction of SDLS BONDS for INR 187 BILLION
- October 08, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: FPI selling continues to keep market tame
Domestic markets are expected to open on a negative note with all eyes on the assembly election outcome and RBI meet. Gift Nifty at 24,860 signals a gap-down opening of 100 points. Analysts expect foreign portfolio investors will continue to exert selling pressure. The ongoing geopolitical tension is likely to keep the market under pressure it said. The Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana assembly results will come in today, while the RBI will declare its monetary policy outcome tomorrow.
- October 08, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:32 PM Monday 07 October 2024
Blue Star: B Thiagarajan, MD
Online Vs Offline Sales: What Will Reign? What Blue Star & Vijay Sales Expecting? Festive Fever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsjM4TJXyyI
Bikaji Foods: Manoj Verma, COO
Will See Category Growth Due To Quick Commerce: Bikaji Foods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glPEPNKMAno
Jupiter Life: Ankit Thakker, CEO
Currently Focussed On The Western Part Of The Country: Jupiter Life Line
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMrrQ2f-9uU
Kotak Mahindra: Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s New MD & CEO Ashok Vaswani’s Growth Blueprint
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cL-x25GHZ3E
Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO
Fund Raise Is Primarily For Working Capital & To Add 18-20 Stores Annually: Senco Gold & Diamonds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmOC8T6Mr9g
Titagarh Rail: Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Titagarh Rail: Co Adjusts Wagon Contract, What’s Going To Steer Growth For Biz?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB05lc5q2sk
Uflex: Rajesh Bhatia, CFO
Looking At Margin Expansion Of 1.5-2% With The PET Chip Plant Coming On Stream: UFlex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJOdNpQJIrw
Welspun India : BK Goenka, Chairman
Welspun B2C India Revenue Will Grow 6x & Clock ?3,000 Cr In Next 5 YearS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AxZF1kxLdw
Baazar Style Re: Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Chairman
Expect FY25 Gross Margin To Be In The Range Of 33-34%: Bazaar Style Retail
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yV5EU2BOmQQ
Lupin: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO & ED
Confident Of Opportunities From Bladder Drug Mybetriq Generic & Kidney Drug Jynarque Generic: Lupin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCQlp0_flzM
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 08, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today:
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.10.2024
NAVKARCORP, VLEGOV
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.10.2024
GTPL, WCIL
- October 08, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: CLSA upgrade rating Mahindra & Mahindra from HOLD to O-PF; Increase TP from Rs 2,654 to Rs 3,400
- October 08, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: ~Nomura
India Power & Utilities | Initiate coverage of Tata Power (TPWR IN, Buy, TP INR560) and JSW Energy (JSW IN, Buy, TP INR885).
Tata Power (TPWR IN, Buy): We expect TPWR to deliver a robust 16% EBITDA CAGR over FY24-27F driven by a 2x increase in RE capacity, robust delivery on INR157bn solar EPC orderbook and a jump in Odisha profitability.
JSW Energy (JSW IN, Buy): We expect JSW to deliver a solid 38% EBITDA CAGR over FY24-27F, underpinned by an over 2x increase in operational capacity and healthy margins on RE generation projects.
- October 08, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 08-October-2024
* BIRLASOFT
* BANDHANBANK
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRST
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
- October 08, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Ashok Leyland: Company wins India’s largest order for electric trucks at Rs 150 crore. (Positive)
Nuvoco Vistas: Company secured 3 limestone blocks in Rajasthan, estimated at 28.43 million tons (Positive)
Swelect Energy: Company unit has successfully commissioned an additional solar power plant having the capacity of 7 mw at Pisanathur village and Pudunagar village at Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu. (Positive)
Nimbus Projects: Company developing housing project with nimbus Propmart, Estimated cost of project Rs 6.6 billion, sales revenue Rs 8.5 billion (Positive)
Piccadily Agro: Indri single malt launches ‘the city series’ with first travel retail exclusive for Bengaluru duty-free (Positive)
Juniper Hotels: Company entered into secured term loan agreement for Rs 2.8 billion with ICICI Bank (Positive)
Puravankara: Company has acquired 3 acres 4 guntas of land in North Bangalore to develop a residential project. (Positive)
BEL: Company gets orders worth more than Ra 5 billion (Positive)
Cyient DLM: Company has more inorganic growth plans on the cards after acquisition of Altek Electronics (Positive)
ENIL: MGID and company partner to accelerate Native Advertising adoption across India (Positive)
Ani Integrated Services: Company gets order worth upto Rs 1.73 billion for 3 Years (Positive)
Sarvotech: Receives an additional order to Build EV Charging Stations for Nashik Municipal Corporation (Positive)
Chalet Hotels: Company has announced a scheme of arrangement and amalgamation with its subsidiaries, Sonmil Industries Private Limited and the Dukes Retreat Private Limited. (Positive)
Modern Engineering: Company has entered into a MOU with Karmvir intelligent Infra Private Limited for Acquiring of office premises on Long Lease Basis in Commercial (Positive)
PN Gadgil: MD Saurabh Gadgil bets on strong gold demand during Dussehra, Diwali and the upcoming wedding season. (Positive)
Lemon Tree: Company signs license agreement for 54 room hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan (Positive)
BCPL Railway Infra: BCPL Railway Infra’s subsidiary company “BCL Bio Energy” start crude edible oil production at its 300 Ton per Day Edible Oil Extraction Plant in Burdwan (Positive)
Zodiac Energy: Company bags order ₹154.27 Cr from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (Positive)
Oil upstream stocks: Brent crude rises to 80/bbl for the first time since August (Positive)
HEG: Company said they have bought 8.23% shares of their competitor Graftech international for ₹248 cr (Positive)
Mindtek: Company will reward its shareholders one extra share for every four shares they already own (Positive)
Tata Power: Company will announce its Q2 FY25 financial results on October 30, 2024. (Neutral)
Craftsman Automation: Acquisition of securities of sunbeam Light weighting solutions; Company subscribed to OCDS of sunbeam for a consideration Rs 1.36 billion, as per terms of OCDS, Company has option to convert OCDS into shares (Neutral)
Hi-Tech Pipes: Company approves floor price for issue at Rs 194.98 per share via QIP (Neutral)
HDFC Bank: Company board approved sale of 100% stake in HDFC EDU to Vama Sundari investments; sale worth Rs 1.92 billion, entity being sold belongs to education services sector. (Neutral)
Star Cement: Company has appointed Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal as Chief Commercial & Corporate Affairs Officer, effective October 7, 2024. (Neutral)
Electro Steel Castings: Company remitted Rs 415 million for acquisition of shares of Singardo international, Singardo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Company. (Neutral)
Tata Motors: JLR Retail sales in Q2 FY25 were 103,108 units, down 3% vs Q2 FY24, JLR wholesales in Q2 FY25 were 87,303 units, down 10% vs Q2 FY24. (Neutral)
Sumitomo Chemical: Board Meeting on Oct 28 to consider Q2 Results (Neutral)
Stylam Industries: Board Meeting on Oct 15 to consider Q2 Results (Neutral)
Bajaj Hind: Company terminates its jagreement with EverEnviro Resource Management. (Neutral)
Shakti Pumps: Board of directors approves increase in authorised share capital of the firm by Rs 150 crore. (Neutral)
Nykaa: Sees ‘gradual’ revival in H2 on festive & wedding season. (Neutral)
Cholamandalam Investment: Company appoints Ravindra Kumar Kunduh as Managing Director of the company w.e.f October 7. (Neutral)
Paras Defence: Company closes QIP, sets issue price at Rs 1,045/share. (Neutral)
Hero Motocorp: Hero Motors withdraws its draft papers for its 900 crore IPO. (Negative)
Ircon: Apex Buildsys files a claim worth Rs 38.71 crore against company over disputes related to their Raebareli project. (Negative)
OLA Elec: Company received show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices (Negative)oint venture
- October 08, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors JLR Q2 Sales down 3 per cent YoY, Production fell by 7 per cent YoY (Numbers seen lower YoY, management sees recovery in sales, production in second half of FY)
- October 08, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 08.10.2024
11.30 EURO German Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -2.4%)
18.00 U.S. Trade Balance (Expected: -70.6B versus Previous: -78.8B)
22.15 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- October 08, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: BOARD MEETING ON OCT 14 TO CONSIDER Q2 RESULTS
- October 08, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.10.2024
Pepsico, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
IDT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology
- October 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 8, 2024
The board of HDFC Bank has approved the sale of HDFC Education to Vama Sundari for ₹192 crore.
Sobha has reported a sales value of ₹1,179 crore for Q2-FY25. The Bengaluru-based realty major said its average price realisation during the quarter stood at ₹12,674 per square foot (SFT). Read more
- October 08, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Sensex crashes 5,100 points in 6 days; all eyes on Chinese dragon tomorrow.
- October 08, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
7 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 127522.35 + 9511.35 Total: 137033.7
F&O Volume: 478388.93 + 20105079.99 Total: 20583468.92
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -8293.41
(14057.25 - 22350.66)
DII: NET BUY: +13245.12
(23924.07 - 10678.95)
- October 08, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Bank achieves 25% gender diversity target early, adds over 17,000 women in FY24
HDFC Bank has surpassed its gender diversity target of having 25 per cent women in its total workforce a year ahead of the schedule. The Bank had a stated objective of reaching 25 per cent gender diversity by FY25. Women employees account for 26 per cent of its 2 lakh workforce, and a good number of them are below 30. It now aims to have 27 per cent of women in the total workforce by FY 27.
- October 08, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: At 4.7 mt, India’s steel imports up 41% in H1, exports decline 36% to 2.3 mt
India was a net importer of steel for the first half of FY25, with import of the metal standing at 4.7 million tonnes (mt) – up 41 per cent y-o-y – while exports dipped to 2.3 mt, down 36 per cent. Import was more than double that of exports at 2.4 mt, per an internal report of the Union Steel Ministry, accessed by businessline.
- October 08, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Passenger vehicle inventory hits record 80-85 days, FADA warns of financial strain on dealers
Despite the advent of the festive season, the passenger vehicle inventory in India has reached an all-time high now standing at 80 to 85 days. Dealers across the nation currently have 7.9 lakh vehicles, valued at ₹79,000 crore, in stock. This comes even as overall auto sales saw a 9.26 per cent decline in September with passenger vehicles declining by 18.81 per cent and two-wheelers declining by 8.51 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales also fell by 10.45 per cent, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) statistics.
- October 08, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: Union Bank of India (₹114.05): SELL
The outlook is bearish for Union Bank of India. The 4 per cent fall on Monday has dragged the share price well below the key support level of ₹119. This marks the end of the consolidation phase that was in place since August this year. It also indicates that the broader downtrend has resumed.
- October 08, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Baroda launches ‘Masterstroke Savings Account’ for high-end customers
Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday launched ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’ for high-end customers even as it announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador.
- October 08, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 8, 2024
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- BSE
- NSE
- stock market
- share market
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Nifty Bank
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and bonds
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- stocks and shares
- financing and stock offering
- money market
- financial markets
- commodity markets
- commodities market
- futures and options
- CRUDE OIL
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.