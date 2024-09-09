Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 9 September 2024.
- September 09, 2024 15:43
Share market live news: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new contracts worth ₹1,307 crore. Shares closed at ₹1,197.05 on the NSE, up 0.68%.
- September 09, 2024 15:37
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Hindustan Unilever (2.85%), Shriram Finance (2.30%), ICICI Bank (2.09%), ITC (1.95%), Britannia (1.74%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-2.91%), Tech Mahindra (-2.48%), BPCL (-1.19%), Tata Steel (-1.14%), Hindalco (-1.06%)
- September 09, 2024 15:36
Share market live today: BSE Sensex closed at 81,559.54, higher by 375.61 pts or 0.46%, and Nifty 50 ended at 24,936.40, up 84.25 pts or 0.34%.
- September 09, 2024 15:36
Stock market live news: PNB Housing Finance to raise ₹2,500 crore through NCDs, stock surges
PNB Housing Finance board has approved for issuance of Non – Convertible Debentures up to ₹2,500 Crore on Private Placement Basis, in tranches over the next six months.
Shares were up 5.20% at ₹1,076.60 on the NSE.
- September 09, 2024 15:26
Stock in focus: Ola Electric Mobility shares rose 4.01% on the NSE, trading at₹113.96
- September 09, 2024 15:26
IPO Watch: Logistics company Western Carriers (India) Ltd is set to launch its initial share sale for public subscription on September 13.
The Kolkata-based company’s initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 18 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 12, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 54 lakh equity shares by promoter Rajendra Sethia.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 163.5 crore will be used for debt payment, Rs 152 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of commercial vehicles, shipping containers; and reach stackers, and the remaining funds towards general corporate purposes.
Western Carriers is India’s leading private, multi-modal, rail-focused, asset-light logistics company, with a customer base of 1,647 across varied sectors such as metals and mining, FMCG, pharmaceutical, building materials, chemicals, oil and gas, and utilities as of March 2024. - PTI
- September 09, 2024 15:24
Stock market live today: Ather Energy files for ₹3,100 crore IPO to expand electric two-wheeler production
Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which proposes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹3,100 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
The Bengaluru-based company’s IPO combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 2.2 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.
- September 09, 2024 15:23
Stock market live today: JSW Infrastructure to invest ₹2,359 crore in port expansion
JSW Infrastructure Limited, India’s second-largest private commercial port operator, has approved a ₹2,359 crore capital expenditure plan to expand capacity at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar ports. The company aims to increase its total capacity by 36 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with 21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh.
The shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited were trading at ₹312, up by ₹5 or 1.63 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm
- September 09, 2024 15:17
Stock in focus: Supreme Holdings acquires land parcel in Navi Mumbai, shares rise 2.66% on BSE
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) has acquired land parcel and is entitled for the development of plot at Village Chipale, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad, Maharashtra, under the Town Planning Scheme 02 of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) shares rise 2.66% on the BSE, trading at ₹88.89
- September 09, 2024 15:12
Stock market live today: Greaves Cotton’s two-wheeler models approved for government incentives as stock surges 5.93% on NSE
Greaves Cotton informed that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved the registration of two-wheeler models—Nexus, Primus, Magnus, and Zeal of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (‘GEMPL’) making it eligible for the Government of India’s demand incentives under the EMPS Scheme.
Greaves Cotton stock surged 5.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹175
- September 09, 2024 15:11
Nifty today: Top gainers of Nifty FMCG stocks
Hindustan Unilever (2.94%), United Spirits (2.83%), UBL (2.71%), Dabur (2.34%), Godrej Consumer (2.14%)
- September 09, 2024 15:10
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 3 p.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Hindustan Unilever (2.89%), ICICI Bank (2.26%), ITC (1.94%), Shriram Finance (1.91%), Britannia (1.56%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-3.92%), Tech Mahindra (-2.60%), Hindalco (-1.74%), Tata Motors (-1.57%), NTPC (-1.43%)
- September 09, 2024 15:10
Sensex today: Advance, decline ratio at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 9, 2024, were 1,521 against 2,479 stocks that declined, and 149 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,129. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 252, and those that hit a 52-week low was 54.
A total of 343 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 314 in the lower circuit.
- September 09, 2024 15:07
Stock market live today: Kamdhenu Paints to launch wood coatings, boost production capacity
Kamdhenu Paints, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, announced today its plans to launch a new Wood Coatings product range in October 2024. With this expansion of its premium product line, the company aims to meet international quality standards.
The shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited were trading at ₹48.68 up by ₹1.18 or 2.48 per cent on the NSE today at 2.35 pm
- September 09, 2024 14:50
Nifty today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE today
Goldiam International (5.29%), PC Jeweller (5%), Glenmark Life (4.30%), Hindustan Unilever (3.07%), Senco (2.50%), IEX (2.18%)
- September 09, 2024 14:49
Stock market live today: Airtel Finance introduces FDs marketplace with interest rates up to 9.1%
Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a fixed deposits marketplace under its digital arm, Airtel Finance. These fixed deposits come at an interest rate of up to 9.1% per annum.
Bharti Airtel stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,540.50.
- September 09, 2024 14:48
IPO Watch: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO fully booked hours after opening for subscription
The Rs 6,560-crore initial public offer of Bajaj Housing Finance got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Monday.
The initial share sale received bids for 73,02,58,736 shares against 72,75,75,756 shares on offer, reflecting a one-time subscription, as per NSE data till 14:03 hours.
The portion meant for non-institutional investors fetched 2.29 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 97 per cent. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a 2 per cent subscription.
Bajaj Housing Finance on Friday said it has collected Rs 1,758 crore from anchor investors. - PTI
The initial share sale will conclude on September 11.
- September 09, 2024 14:43
Stock Market Live Today: Time Technoplast secures ₹67.21 crore CNG storage order; shares down 1.33%
Time Technoplast has received a letter of acceptance for supply of Type IV CNG/CBG Mobile Storage Cascades for a total basic value of ₹67.21 crore (Approx) from a reputed Government owned OMC.
Time Technoplast shares trade at ₹401.15 on the NSE, down by 1.33%.
- September 09, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel launches fixed deposits marketplace with rates up to 9.1%; shares trade flat
Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a fixed deposits marketplace under its digital arm, Airtel Finance. These fixed deposits come at an interest rate of up to 9.1% per annum.
Bharti Airtel stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,540.50.
- September 09, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal on Bajaj Housing Finance Limited IPO
Bajaj Housing Finance benefits from distinguished heritage of the “Bajaj” brand, which enjoys widespread recognition as a reliable retail brand. It has strong risk management framework which helps it to maintain stable asset quality. BHF is confident of maintaining stable NIM through borrowing cost optimization & has guided for leverage ratio of ~6x-8x. The IPO is fairly priced at 3x FY25 P/BV (on diluted basis).
- September 09, 2024 14:40
Stock Market Live Today: JSW Infrastructure approves port expansion plans; shares rise 1.50%
JSW Infrastructure board has approved the capacity expansion plan of the material subsidiaries viz JSW Jaigarh Port Limited and JSW Dharamtar Port Private Limited.
JSW Infrastructure stock was up 1.50% to trade at ₹311.60 on the NSE
- September 09, 2024 14:19
Stock Market Live Today: Wonder Electricals invests in 128 kW solar plant; shares down 1.32%
Wonder Electricals Limited has invested in a 128 kilowatt solar power plant.
The solar power plant is situated at Hyderabad Factory and has become operational now.
Wonder Electricals stock traded at ₹1,336.45 on the NSE, down by 1.32%.
- September 09, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: Kamdhenu Paints launches international quality wood coatings; shares rise 2.44%
Kamdhenu Paints to launch Wood Coatings product range meeting international quality standards
Kamdhenu Ventures stock rose 2.44% on the NSE, trading at ₹48.66
- September 09, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: Marine Electricals secures ₹12.1 crore order from AM/NS; shares fall 3.65%
Marine Electricals (India) has received order from Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for LV Power and motor control centers capable to integrate with automation systems worth Rs. 12.1 crore.
Marine Electricals (India) stock fell 3.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹244
- September 09, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: Alok Ferro Alloys becomes 100% subsidiary of Godawari Power; shares down 2.91%
Alok Ferro Alloys Limited (AFAL), a subsidiary of Godawari Power and Ispat, made a buyback offer for purchase of 29,91,875 Equity Shares.
Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) being a holding Company did not participate in the aforesaid buyback offer as result, the equity shares held by all other existing shareholders of AFAL have been purchased. Consequently. AFAL has become 100% Subsidiary Company of GPIL.
Godawari Power and Ispat shares were down 2.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹911.15
- September 09, 2024 14:17
Stock Market Live Today: Thomas Cook, SOTC partner with Malaysia Airlines; shares rise 1.38%
Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel announced a 24-month partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group (Malaysia Airlines).
Thomas Cook stock rose 1.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹215.55
- September 09, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty FMCG rises 1.77% to trade at 64,296.15
- September 09, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: Refex Sustainability Solutions forms subsidiary Refex Green Fuel; parent shares hit 5% upper circuit
Refex Sustainability Solutions Limited (RSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of r Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, has incorporated a new company, namely, Refex Green Fuel Private Limited as its subsidiary (76.00%).
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure shares trade 5% higher on the BSE at its upper circuit (₹774.95).
- September 09, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: Bigbloc Construction gets NSE approval for 1:1 bonus issue; shares rise 0.86%
Bigbloc Construction has received in-principle approval from National Stock Exchange of India Limited for issue and proposed allotment of fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value of ₹2 to the members of the Company in the proportion of 1:1.
Bigbloc Construction stock inches up 0.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹247.70.
- September 09, 2024 14:15
Stock Market Live Today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 0.71 times by Sept 9, 2024; closes on Sept 11
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 0.71 times as of 12:39 pm on September 9, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.01 times, NII portion 1.61 times, retail 0.72 times, those reserved for employees 0.16 times, and the reservation portion shareholder 0.99 times. The issue closes on Sept 11.
- September 09, 2024 14:14
Stock Market Live Today: Royal Orchid launches Regenta Resort in Nepal; shares rise 0.88%
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHL) announced the launch of ‘Regenta Resort and Spa, Chitwan’ in Nepal.
Shares inch up 0.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹366.45
- September 09, 2024 14:13
Stock Market Live Today: Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Va Tech Wabag
“We are initiating coverage on Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (VTW) with a BUY recommendation.”
Our recommendation is supported by a) Strong industry tailwinds, b) Improving profitability, c) Robust Order book, and d) Expanding offerings. The stock currently trades at 18x FY26E EPS. We value the stock at 23x FY26E EPS and initiate coverage with a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700/share, implying an upside of 30% from the CMP
- September 09, 2024 13:35
Stock market live updates today: Mid-day updates: Indian stock markets show modest gains despite mixed sentiment
Indian stock markets showed modest gains in midday trading on Monday, with the Nifty and Sensex both inching upward despite mixed market sentiment. As of 1 pm, the Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,871.00, up 18.85 points or 0.08 per cent from its opening value. The BSE Sensex stood at 81,297.31, gaining 113.38 points or 0.14 per cent.
- September 09, 2024 13:34
Stock market live updates today: Marine Electricals (India) gets Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel order; Marine Electricals (India) stock falls on NSE
Marine Electricals (India) gets Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel order for LV Power and motor control centers capable of integrating with automation systems worth ₹12.1 crore.
Marine Electricals (India) stock fell 3.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹244
- September 09, 2024 13:30
Stock market live updates today: Alok Ferro Alloys becomes 100% subsidiary company of Godawari Power and Ispat following buyback; Godawari Power shares down on NSE
Alok Ferro Alloys Litd (AFAL), a subsidiary of Godawari Power and Ispat, made a buyback offer for purchase of 29,91,875 equity shares.
Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) being a holding Company did not participate in the aforesaid buyback offer as result, the equity shares held by all other existing shareholders of AFAL have been purchased. Consequently. AFAL has become 100% Subsidiary Company of GPIL.
Godawari Power and Ispat shares were down 2.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹911.15
- September 09, 2024 13:26
Stock market live updates today: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, in partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group; TCIL stock up on NSE
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, in 24-month partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group (Malaysia Airlines).
Thomas Cook stock rose 1.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹215.55
- September 09, 2024 13:21
Stock market live updates today: Nifty FMCG rises 1.77% to trade at 64,296.15
- September 09, 2024 13:20
Stock market live updates today: PL Investment Banking closes Gala Precision Engineering IPO
PL Investment Banking, the investment banking arm of PL Capital Group – Prabhudas Lilladher, has closed the Initial Public Offering of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd worth INR 167.9 crore, acting as the sole book running lead manager. Gala Precision Engineering, a precision component manufacturer with more than 175 global customers, exports to over 25 countries.
The issue was subscribed 201.41 times garnering bids worth INR 23,690 crore (excluding anchor portion), making it the most subscribed mainboard IPO of FY25 so far, by number of times (Source: Chittorgarh). It successfully raised proceeds through a mix of a fresh issuance of shares worth INR 135.3 crore and an offer for sale of INR 32.5 crore. The stock listed at a premium of ~42% on the BSE and ~36% on the NSE, against issue price of INR 529.
As the sole merchant banker, PL Investment Banking led the IPO end-to-end for a seamless transaction, from due diligence, bringing in eight anchor investors and distributing the IPO. PL Investment Banking’s strategic approach ensured optimal engagement with potential investors, driving tremendous interest and making it the 8thmost subscribed mainboard IPO in India since 2007, by number of times(Source: Chittorgarh).
Amisha Vora, Chairman and Managing Director, PL Capital Group said, “This transaction underscores PL Capital Markets’ expertise and commitment in delivering top-tier capital market solutions. It cements our position as the preferred partner in India’s corporate landscape.”
“Gala Precision’s revenue, EBIDTA and PAT has grown at a CAGR of 24%, 44% & 110% over financial years 2021-2024. Its high RoCE and Return on Net Worth make it a viable investment opportunity. PL Capital is honoured to have added value to Gala Precision’s IPO and growth journey. We look forward to partnering with entrepreneurs to provide growth capital and create wealth for investors,” she added.
Uday Patil, Executive Director of Investment Banking at PL Capital Group, said, “The successful completion of this transaction will help Gala Precision pare debt, set up a new facility and fund capex requirements. It underscores PL Capital’s commitment to providing clients with the best possible advice and guidance.”
Kirit Gala, Managing Director at Gala Precision Engineering Ltd, said, “We are honoured to have partnered with one of India’s oldest and most trusted financial firms for our journey to Dalal Street. The expertise of the PL team and extensive reach across investors is truly impressive. With the IPO now complete, we are excited to focus on delivering exceptional value to all our shareholders.”
- September 09, 2024 13:17
Stock market live updates today: Refex Sustainability Solutions, a Refex Renewables arm, forms new company, Refex Green Fuel; Refex Renewables shares trade higher on BSE
Refex Sustainability Solutions Ltd (RSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, has incorporated a new company, namely, Refex Green Fuel Private Limited as its subsidiary (76%).
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure shares trade 5% higher on the BSE at its upper circuit (₹774.95).
- September 09, 2024 12:58
Stock market live updates today: Bigbloc Construction gets NSE approval for issue and proposed allotment of 1:1 bonus issue; stock inches up on NSE
Bigbloc Construction has received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd for issue and proposed allotment of fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value of ₹2 to members of the company in the proportion of 1:1.
Bigbloc Construction stock inches up 0.86% on NSE, trading at ₹247.70.
- September 09, 2024 12:46
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 0.71 times as of 12:39 pm on September 9, 2024.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 0.71 times as of 12:39 pm on September 9, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.01 times, NII portion 1.61 times, retail 0.72 times, those reserved for employees 0.16 times, and the reservation portion shareholder 0.99 times. The issue closes on September 11.
- September 09, 2024 12:44
Stock market live updates today: Star Housing Finance aims to double home loan customer base to 10,000
Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) on Monday said it expects to almost double its base of home loan customers to 10,000 in the next 6 to 8 quarters. The housing finance company, which primarily operates in tier II and tier III towns and semi-urban areas, has so far served more than 5,000 home loan buyers and crossed the ₹500 crore assets under management mark, per a company statement. Read more
- September 09, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates today: Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd has launched ‘Regenta Resort and Spa, Chitwan’ in Nepal. Shares inch up 0.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹366.45
- September 09, 2024 12:42
Stock market live updates today: Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Va Tech Wabag
We are initiating coverage on Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (VTW) with a BUY recommendation.
Our recommendation is supported by a) Strong industry tailwinds, b) Improving profitability, c) Robust Order book, and d) Expanding offerings. The stock currently trades at 18x FY26E EPS. We value the stock at 23x FY26E EPS and initiate coverage with a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700/share, implying an upside of 30% from the CMP
- September 09, 2024 12:41
Stock market live updates today: Aerpace Industries ties up with Cavok Engineering to accelerate development of large-size drones
Aerpace Industries has entered into a collaboration with Cavok Engineering to accelerate the development of large-size drones, capable of carrying a payload of 1.5 tonnes.
Shares trade in the upper circuit on the BSE at ₹43.68, higher by 5%.
- September 09, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates today: Activity in Commercial Paper market picks up ahead of busy season: Ind-Ra
Backed by an easing of system liquidity and constructive views on rates, activity ies in the Commercial Paper (CP) market has picked up ahead of the busy season starting from October 2024, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
“CP issuances by corporates and financial institutions have shown strong growth. Corporates and financial institutions issued CPs of ₹52,400 crore and ₹53,700 crore, respectively, in August 2024, compared to ₹39,700 crore and ₹45,600 crore in July 2024,” Ind-Ra said, adding the strong momentum in the CP market is expected to continue in the third quarter (3Q) FY25.
- September 09, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 12 noon
Top gainers: Shriram Finance (2.01%), SBI Life (1.74%), Hindustan Unilever (1.36%), ICICI Bank (1.30%), Britannia (1.28%)
Top losers: ONGC (-3.90%), Hindalco (-2.06%), Tata Motors (-1.84%), Coal India (-1.76%), NTPC (-1.63%)
- September 09, 2024 12:04
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 4,023 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on September 9, 2024, 1,447 advanced against 2,422 stocks that declined, and 154 remained unchanged. While 226 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 58 hit a 52-week low.
A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 248 in the lower circuit.
- September 09, 2024 11:35
Stock market live updates today: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has launched Avancer Swirl (48” Sweep Size) in the premium induction category. Shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹461.2
- September 09, 2024 11:34
Stock market live updates today: Bandhan Bank has launched the facility to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST), through online and offline modes. Shares trade at ₹195.69 on the NSE, down by 0.33%
- September 09, 2024 11:28
Stock market live updates today: Coonoor tea prices rise with strong support from buyers
Support from blenders and internal buyers has lifted tea prices at Coonoor auctions this week. According to traders, the market was firm to dearer with a good support from upcountry buyers as well.
Global Tea Auctioneers said the offered quantity in leaf grades was 14,72,707 kg with a sales percentage of 96, while in dust category, it was 3,48,548, witnessing 96 per cent sales.
- September 09, 2024 11:25
Stock market live updates today: IPO note on Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd from Master Capital Services Ltd
Bajaj Housing Finance is the largest non-deposit-taking HFC (in terms of AUM) in India within seven years of commencing mortgage operation. Bajaj Housing Finance is the fastest-growing HFC with a 4-year CAGR (in terms of AUM) of 29.3% between Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2024. Bajaj Housing Finance plans to diversify and strengthen its market presence with strategic customer focus and comprehensive risk management to capitalize on the future opportunity of increased mortgage penetration. The company’s Omni-channel sourcing strategy, strong geographic presence, and distribution reach enable it to acquire a large volume of customers every year and it plans to optimize its borrowing costs by diversifying its borrowing profile. The company also intends to leverage technology and analytics to enhance productivity, reduce expenses, improve customer experience, and manage risks. Investors looking to invest can invest in the IPO for the medium to long term.
- September 09, 2024 11:17
IPO Watch: Post-listing views on Gala Precision Engineering IPO by Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart
Gala Precision Engineering Limited (GPEL) made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at Rs. 750 per share, a significant 41% premium over its issue price of Rs. 529. This positive performance reflects the company’s robust fundamentals and the strong investor interest evident in the IPO’s oversubscription of 201.41 times.
Investors who participated in the IPO are likely sitting on a healthy profit, but it’s important to maintain a cautious approach and continue monitoring the company’s performance and market conditions. Despite the promising listing, factors such as industry trends, competition, and global economic conditions may still influence the long-term trajectory.
For those considering holding it, you may keep a stoploss at 675
- September 09, 2024 11:15
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction today – Sep 9, 2024: Index facing a strong barrier, go short
Bank Nifty began today’s session at 50,549 versus Friday’s close of 50,577. The index has now appreciated to 50,770, up nearly 0.4 per cent.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 6/6. ICICI Bank, up 1 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Punjab National Bank, down 1.6 per cent, is the top loser.
Nifty PSU Bank has lost about 1 per cent whereas Nifty Private Bank is up 0.5 per cent. Therefore, so far today, the private banks are broadly outperforming the public sector peers.
- September 09, 2024 11:12
Stock market live today: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to introduce e-ZEO, an electric four-wheeler on October 3
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) announced today its plans to introduce a new electric four-wheeler called ‘e-ZEO’ on October 3, 2024. The vehicle, whose name stands for “Zero Emission Option,” aims to compete in the ICE-dominated sub-two-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) category.
The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were trading at ₹2,701.85 up by ₹3.75 or 0.14 per cent on the NSE today at 10.35 am.
- September 09, 2024 11:06
Sensex today: Top gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Top gainers on the BSE as at 11 am:
AGI (5.83%), La Opala (5.54%), EPL (5.43%), Gujarat Alkalies (5.09%), Alembic Pharma (4.64%)
Top losers:
JWL (-5.70%), ITC Cem (-5.56%), VST Industries (-5.53%), Godfrey (-5.33%), Bectors Food (-5.22%)
- September 09, 2024 11:06
Stock market live today: GACM Technologies promoters to boost stake; shares trade at ₹1.50 on BSE
GACM Technologies informed that the promoters and promoter groups of the Company intend to increase their stake up to 13% within the year.
Shares trade at ₹1.50 on the BSE
- September 09, 2024 11:04
Stock market live updates: Nifty Prediction today – Sep 9, 2024: Yet to establish intraday trend; fresh trades can wait
Nifty 50 began today’s session slightly lower at 24,823 versus Friday’s close of 24,852. The index is now hovering around 24,840.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 19/31, giving the index a bearish bias. Tata Consumer Products, up 1.8 per cent, is the top gainer whereas ONGC, down 3.8 per cent, is the top loser.
In line with the benchmark index, the mid- and small-cap indices are in the red.
- September 09, 2024 10:56
Stock in focus: SpiceJet soars 4.12% on BSE, plans to raise ₹3,200 crore through QIP and warrants
Spicejet shares surge 4.12% on the BSE, trading at ₹63.99. Company plans to raise ₹3,200 crore through QIP, warrants and capital infusion by the promoter.
SpiceJet and Carlyle Aviation Management Limited have entered into a term sheet to restructure certain aircraft lease obligations of SpiceJet aggregating to $137.68 million.
- September 09, 2024 10:48
Markets now: BSE Sensex rose 200.98 pts or 0.25% to trade at 81,384.91 as at 10.45 am, and Nifty 50 was up 49.15 pts or 0.2% to 24,901.30.
- September 09, 2024 10:48
Stock in focus: Ion Exchange shares up 1.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹676.90 following receipt of orders worth ₹168 Crore.
- September 09, 2024 10:48
Stock market live today: Hindustan Unilever forms independent panel for ice cream business; share prices remain steady
Hindustan Unilever shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,866.45. Company had constituted an independent committee to evaluate the way forward for its ice cream business.
- September 09, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon Energy secures largest wind energy order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewables arm of NTPC
Suzlon Energy has secured the largest wind energy order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the Renewables Arm of NTPC.
Suzlon shares rose 1.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹75.80.
NTPC shares were down 1.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹390.20.
- September 09, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates today: Epic Energy announces joint venture for EV charger manufacturing in Coimbatore
Epic Energy Limited (EPIC) has announced a joint venture with Fenfeo Automotive Private Limited to establish an electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing unit in Coimbatore. The facility will have an initial capacity of 15,000 chargers per annum, with plans for expansion based on market demand. Read more
- September 09, 2024 10:38
Stock market live updates today: Adani Green Energy redeems $750 million Holdco Notes Ahead of maturity
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has fully redeemed its $750 million 4.375% Holdco Notes due September 8, 2024, the company announced today. The redemption was completed through a fully funded reserve account established in January 2024, eight months prior to the maturity date. Read more
- September 09, 2024 10:35
Stock market live updates today: Sarveshwar Foods in tie-ups with some non-banking financial companies to enhance financial support for farmers
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd has initiated strategic partnerships with certain Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to enhance financial support for farmers — who are the backbone of the company’s supply chain — and drive improvements within the agricultural sector.
Sarveshwar Foods stock jumped 8.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹10.48
- September 09, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: Muthoot Microfin has launched Job Fair, spanning 29 locations across 13 States. Stock trades at ₹222.75 on the NSE, lower by 1.22%
- September 09, 2024 10:27
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML) said its all-new electric four-wheeler will be called ‘eZEO’. The EV will be launched on October 3, 2024
- September 09, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates today: Jio Financial Services stock trades at ₹334.40, down by 0.73% on NSE. Jio had joined hands with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd for investment advisory business
- September 09, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today: IndiGo introduces RNP AR approach for Kathmandu flights; aims to help improve precision, efficiency
IndiGo on Wednesday said it has introduced a flight procedure that will enable pilots to navigate the complex terrain surrounding Kathmandu valley with more precision. Read more
- September 09, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh may sell over 10% stake in airline to raise funds
SpiceJet promoter and chairman Ajay Singh may offload more than 10 per cent stake in the struggling carrier as part of the latest funding round that is expected to close by the end of September, according to sources.
- September 09, 2024 10:17
Stock market live updates today: Tilaknagar Industries boosts stake in craft spirits maker
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd announced today a follow-on investment of ₹13.15 crores in Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited (SSL), the company behind premium Indian craft gin Samsara and craft rum Sitara. The investment, approved by Tilaknagar’s Finance Committee, will be made across three tranches over 18 months, increasing Tilaknagar’s stake in SSL to 20.02% on a fully diluted basis. Read more
- September 09, 2024 09:55
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid global economic concerns
Indian stock markets opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak global sentiment as concerns over a potential US economic slowdown and upcoming inflation data weighed on investor sentiment. The benchmark Sensex fell 210.18 points to open at 80,973.75, while the Nifty dropped 28.75 points to 24,823.40.
- September 09, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates today: Epic Energy inks joint venture agreement with Fenfeo Automotive for electric vehicle charger unit in Coimbatore
Epic Energy Limited has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Fenfeo Automotive Private Limited, Coimbatore, to set up Electric Vehicle Charger manufacturing unit in Coimbatore with an installed capacity of 15,000 Chargers per annum.
Shares rose 2% to trade at ₹40.37 on the BSE
- September 09, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: Wanbury Ltd awarded Certificate of Suitability by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines for its Dextromethorphan API
Wanbury Ltd has been awarded a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for its Dextromethorphan active pharmaceutical ingredient {API), antitussive (cough) medicine.
Wanbury shares were up 2.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹234.99
- September 09, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Tilaknagar Industries approves follow-on investment of ₹13.15 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab Pvt Ltd
Tilaknagar Industries board has approved a follow-on investment of ₹13.15 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab Pvt Ltd (“SSL”), makers of premium Indian craft gin Samsara and craft rum Sitara. Further, the Company has entered into a Share Subscription and Investment Agreement with SSL and its founders to invest ₹13.15 Crore.
Tilaknagar Industries stock slips 0.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹297.45
- September 09, 2024 09:44
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Hindustan Unilever (0.85%), SBI Life (0.73%), HDFC Life (0.67%), Cipla (0.52%), Asian Paints (0.39%)
Top losers: ONGC (-3.40%), Adani Ports (-2.10%), Tata Steel (-1.96%), Hindalco (-1.95%), NTPC (-1.82%)
- September 09, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“Market is likely to turn volatile in the coming days as indicated by the spurt in CBOE VIX by 12% to 23.50. Two factors are likely to weigh on markets: one, the outcome of the US presidential elections and two, the Fed decision on rate cut. The presidential election is tight now and can go both ways. The market will be concerned about a possible Trump victory and its consequences on policy, particularly on trade tariffs, which markets fear can trigger a trade war. The other concern is regarding the Fed rate action: whether the Fed will cut by 25bp or 50 bp in September. 25 bp cut may be inadequate in the context of the slowing economy and 50bp cut may confirm recession fears. This dilemma has to be resolved by the Fed chief Powell in his message.
Investors may wait and watch for clarity on these crucial developments. Meanwhile, weakness in the market can be used to slowly accumulate high quality largecaps and defensives like pharmaceuticals.”
- September 09, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: Tata Power installs over 1 lakh home EV chargers across the country
Tata Power, said it has surpassed the installation of 1 lakh home EV chargers across the country. These chargers are present across remote corners of the country and are enabling e-mobility adoption through a seamless and reliable charging experience for its customers at the convenience of their homes.
Tata Power has also surpassed the milestone of deploying more than 1100 EV bus charging points in key metropolitan cities contributing to the establishment of a sustainable public transport charging network.
- September 09, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities: Focus Today
Focus Today – (India overtakes China in MSCI EM Investable Market Index – may long term positive sentiment in the market. Gala Precision Engineering IPO listing today. GST Council meeting today, iPhone 16 launch today, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO open today, Oil price 18-month low, Trend negative – Gift Nifty is down 90 points or 0.4%. US market declined upto 2% to close at 1-month low following weaker than expected US jobs growth that pointed to a slowing economy). FIIs sold Rs11000cr both in cash & F&O segment. This week focus on US, China and India CPI data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on September 18. ECB rate decision to be release this week. Expect momentum on housing on housing finance and Bajaj Twins ahead of Bajaj Housing IPO open today. Gems & Jewllery (P N Gadgil Jewellers’ IPO launching tomorrow) and Aviation and oil marketing stocks will be focus (Oil price 18-month low) today. ADR/GDR – Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, GAIL and Ambuja Cement declined between 1-2%.
Today’s Market Outlook – The market is expected to open on a weak note due to a significant decline in global markets. The US market experienced a sharp drop of up to 2% after another disappointing jobs report raised concerns about a cooling US economy. The S&P 500 and Dow saw their largest weekly declines since March 2023, while the Nasdaq recorded its biggest weekly drop (down 5%) since January 2022. Weak job data and cautious statements from US central bankers have made investors wary about US economic growth. In response, the Gift Nifty fell by 90 points, or 0.4%. Asian markets slipped between 1-2% today after after Japan announced lower than expected Q2 GDP at 2.9% - Expectation was 2.2%. On Friday, Nifty closed nearly 300 points, or 1.2%, lower at below the 25,000 level due to weak global markets. Traders are expected to remain cautious and avoid aggressive buying until a clear trend emerges. This week will see the release of inflation data from China, the US, and India. Although global equity corrections may negatively impact the domestic market, they could also provide attractive buying opportunities at lower levels. India has overtaken China in MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI) in September 2024, Morgan Stanley has said. It may positive sentiment in the market. The weight of India in MSCI EM IMI stood at 22.27 per cent compared to 21.58 per cent of China. Top of FormBottom of Form
Domestic market outlook and major sectors to be focus – Despite the weak global backdrop, the long-term outlook for the domestic market remains positive. The World Bank and Moody’s have raised India’s GDP growth forecast for fiscal year 2024 from 6.8% to 7.2%. Strong GST collections, robust PMI data, and a decline in oil prices to a one-year low may help support the market. Attention will be on gems and jewelry stocks, with P N Gadgil Jewellers’ IPO launching on September 10. Expect positive movements for Titan and Senco Gold. Housing finance stocks will also be in focus, with Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO set to launch on Monday, potentially benefiting PNB Housing, LIC Housing, and GIC Housing. Additionally, oil marketing stocks might see a boost following the drop in oil price. Expect, momentum to be continue on defensive sectors like FMCG, Pharma and IT stocks.
Gold –.Gold fell 1% to $2492/ounce after a mixed jobs report added to the ongoing debate over how deep the Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates at its September meeting.
Brent Crude –Oil prices tumbled to their lowest in nearly a year, hit by weak US jobs data and ongoing concerns about slowing demand, despite OPEC+ efforts to limit supply. Brent Crude slipper 3% to close 11-month low at $71/bbl
- September 09, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Motilal Oswal on Persistent Systems
Worries on Margins to recede Motilal Oswal recently met with the management team of Persistent Systems to understand the company’s strategic priorities and financial outlook for the coming years. Key takeaways:
Persistent is targeting a revenue of $2billion by FY27, and the management is optimistic about achieving this target despite a challenging business environment.
The company is implementing strict cost management strategies and has visible margin levers such as SG&A, offshoring and pyramid; it has already accounted for one-time expenses, which will no longer impact future margins.
It is capitalizing on market opportunities, benefiting from vendor consolidation and focusing on high-demand areas like data, cloud, digital engineering, and platform engineering to strengthen its relationship with clients.
It aims to diversify geographically to increase its European revenue share from 7-8% to 12%, while it is also exploring new sectors such as AI-driven solutions and enhancing its contact center capabilities.
- September 09, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Data this week
11th Sep - US CPI inflation is expected to edge lower to 2.6% yoy vs 2.9% prev, while core inflation will likely remain steady at 3.2%.
12th Sep- US PPI inflation will also head lower to 1.8% vs 2.2% prev. Weekly jobless claims also watched.
India CPI inflation is scheduled on Thursday.
Lastly on 13th, University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations are watched. This is a preliminary reading for September.
- September 09, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Corporate file
1. Qualitek Labs: FUND RAISE
On 31th Aug ‘24, BoD has approved the issuance of 26L equity shares at INR198/each, aggregating to INR 51.7 Cr. Subscribers include Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia, Himalaya Finance & Investment etc.
2. Sharp Chucks: FUND RAISE
BoD has approved the issuance of 11.7L Fully Convertible Warrants at INR 124/each, aggregating to INR 14.5 Cr, on a Preferential basis to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter, public category.
3. Lloyds engineering: FUND RAISE
On 30th Aug ‘24, BoD has approved the issuance of 1.76 Cr equity shares at INR 84/each, aggregating to INR 150 Cr.
4. SJ Logistics: FUND RAISE
Board Meeting to be held on 11-Sep-2024 to consider Fund raising.\u0009
5. EFC (I): BULK DEAL
On 4th Sep ‘24, Miv Investment Services Private Limited bought 3.76L shares at INR 473/share, aggregating to INR 18 Cr, some of these shares were sold by Aegis Investment Fund.
6. RBM Infracon: LARGE ORDER
Company has received a work order worth INR 3,498 Crores including INR 3,371 Crores for Crude and 127 crores for Gas at Nandej, from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, needs to be completed within 15 years.
- September 09, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Adani Green Energy completes redemption of all outstanding $750 million 4.375% Holdco Notes due on 8 September 2024
Adani Green Energy has completed redemption of all outstanding $750 million 4.375% Holdco Notes due on 8 September 2024. This follows AGEL’s announcement, in January 2024, to fully backstop the Holdco Notes through a fully funded redemption reserve account maintained eight months prior to the redemption date to facilitate full redemption of Holdco Notes upon maturity in compliance with applicable guidelines.
Issued in September 2021, the three-year Holdco Notes have supported AGEL’s high-growth objectives. During the period, AGEL’s capacity has increased more than three-fold — from 3.5 GW to 11.2 GW, registering a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 48%.
- September 09, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: Nucleus Software Exports Limited-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender\
Buyback Price: 1,615/-\
Current Market Price: 1,363/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,650 Crores\
Buyback Size: Rs 72.35 Crores (Representing 9.90% and 9.57% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 4,48,018 shares (Representing 1.67% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 67,203 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 8 Equity Share for every 497 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 50 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 03 Sep 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 09 Sep 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 13 Sep 2024
Obligation Date - 20 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 23 Sep 2024
- September 09, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
MS on Reliance Ind
Overweight Call, Target Rs 3,416
Co’s GRM Outperformance Vs Benchmark Margin To Widen Further As Crude Discounts Rise
Stock Is Pricing In Mid-Cycle Refining Margins; Current Margins Are Below That
Refining Cash Flows Remain Key To Co’s Growth Plans
Global Refining Weakness Does Receive Investor Focus
$1/bbl Lower Refinery Margins Affect Co’s Cash Flow Negatively By $0.4 Bn
JPMorgan on IT
Overweight Call On Mphasis & Coforge
TCS Best Placed
BFS Has Been Standout Vertical With Positive Incremental Commentary Since IT Earnings Season
Commentary Has Highlighted That This Is Particularly Strong For US BFS Firms
A Potential Fed Rate Cut Could Drive A Recovery In Mortgages For US BFS
Fed Rate Cut Could Drive Improvement In Discretionary Tech Spends For The BFSI Vertical
Mphasis Has Highest Exposure (59% BFSI, 46% US BFS) Followed By Coforge (53% BFSI, 26% US BFS)
CLSA on IT
Maintain Cautious Stance With Underperform Call On LTIMindtree
Hold Call On TCS, Infosys & HCLTech
Software Is Growing Much Faster Than IT Services Spend & At Times Cannibalising It
Indian IT’s Global Market Share Has Somewhat Plateaued Lately At Around 16%
Offshoring Tailwinds Seen Post COVID Reversing In Few Instances
Captives Of G2000s In India With Annual Revenues $50 Bn Have Reached A Threshold
Nifty IT Now Just 7% Away From Peak Valuation Seen Post COVID Recovery
Growth For Indian IT Would At Best Be High-single Digits In FY26/27 Vs Mid-teens In FY22
Citi on Lupin
Sell Call, Target Rs 1,700
Otsuka (Innovator) Files Notice Of Appeal Against District Court’s Verdict On Generic Jynarque
There Is A Probability That Lupin May Still Prevail In The Higher Court
Co’s Generic Launch In April 2025 (If It Wants To Go Ahead) May Now Be An ‘At Risk’ Launch
There May Be Delay Around Injunctions/Restraining Orders
Co May Delay The Launch As It May Not Realise Full Potential Of Sole FTF With An “At Risk” Launch
Jynarque Contributes 30% Of Our FY26 EPS & There Is A Possibility Of Downside In This Number
Jefferies on Petronet LNG
Underperform Call, Target Rs 240
Volumes At Dahej Terminal Are Down 30% Since The May Peak
Volumes At Dahej Terminal Are Down As Gas Demand From Power Cooled Off
Earnings Momentum Is Negative
Capital Allocation Concerns On PDH-PP + East Coast Terminal Projects Are A Medium-term Drag
Valuations Are Unfavorable After 90% Rally Since November
MOSL on Persistent
Buy Call, Target Rs 6,300
Revenue Target Bt FY27 Is $2 Bn & Management Is Optimistic About Achieving This Target
There Is A Challenging Business Environment
Co Implementing Strict Cost Management Strategies
Focusing On High-Demand Areas Like Data, Cloud, Digital Engineering
Co Aims To Diversify Geographically To Increase Its European Rev Share From 7-8% To 12%
Jefferies on JSW Group
Group Believes India Is At An Upward Inflection, Offering Immense Growth Opportunities
Execution And Prudent Capital Allocation Is Strong & It Remain Key Focus Areas
It Is Rapidly Expanding Capacity In Steel, Energy, Ports & Paints
Developing Capabilities In Autos, And Actively Promoting Sports In India
UBS on Shriram Fin
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 3,850 From 2,915
Synergies From Merger To Keep Aiding Growth
NIM Compression Transitory; Accomplishing New Segments Further Is The Key
Asset Quality To Remain Stable; Credit Costs Guidance Maintained
Management Expects The C/I Ratio To Improve And Remain In The Guided Range Of 26- 27%
Nomura on Banks
Deposit growth & CASA could see +ve fillip from a potential easing cycle
Benefits from a potential CRR cut will get offset by tighter draft LCR norms
Rate cuts a sector dampener; will not jump the gun based on NIM alone
Top picks – Kotak, ICICI, SBI & Federal
Nuvama on Banks
Believe risks pertaining to CEO reappointment at AXIS & IndusInd fading, +ve for both
For AXIS, Board already approved incumbent CEO’s reappointment
Believe if RBI has to reject, should happen latest by this weekend so that there is enough time to find a replacement
- September 09, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: China Producer Prices Fall the Most in 4 Months
China Inflation Rate Below Estimates
China CPI YoY (Aug)
A: 0.6 F: 0.7 P: 0.5
China PPI YoY (Aug)
A: -1.8 F: -1.4 P: -0.8
IMPACT: Slight Negative for Base Metals
China Producer Prices Change
China’s producer prices shrank by 1.8% yoy in August 2024, after a 0.8% drop in the previous month, compared to market forecasts of a 1.4% drop. It marked the 23rd straight month of producer deflation, and the steepest decline since April reflecting weak domestic demand further. Costs of means of production shrank much faster (-2.0% vs -0.7% in July), mainly due to processing (-2.7% vs -2.1%) as raw materials fell (-0.8% vs 1.8%) while mining prices rose less (0.9% vs 3.5%). Simultaneously, prices of consumer goods declined faster (-1.1% vs -1.0%), largely dragged by food (-1.3% vs -0.7%), durable goods (-1.9% vs -2.0%), and clothing ( -0.4% VS -0.5%) while daily use goods prices were flat (vs -0.3%). Monthly, producer prices were down 0.7%, the steepest drop in 14 months, following a 0.2% fall in the previous two months. Considering the first eight months of 2024, producer prices decreased 1.9%.
China Inflation Rate
China’s annual inflation rate edged up to 0.6% in August 2024 from 0.5% in June, falling short of market forecasts of 0.7%. Still, it was the highest figure since February, pointing to the seventh straight month of consumer inflation as Beijing continued its efforts to spur consumption. Food prices rose the most in 19 months (2.8% vs flat reading in July), reflecting elevated pork prices. Meanwhile, non-food prices increased by 0.2%, much slower than the prior 0.7% gain amid softer rises in the cost of clothing (1.4% vs 1.5%), housing (flat reading vs 0.1%), health (1.3% vs 1.4%), and education (1.3% vs 1.7%). Moreover, a decline in transport costs deepened (-2.7% vs -0.6%). The core consumer prices, deducting food and energy costs, increased 0.3% yoy, the least since March 2021. Monthly, the CPI rose by 0.4%, the second straight month of increase but lower than consensus of 0.5%
- September 09, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Jai Corp Limited-Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender\
Buyback Price: 400/-\
Current Market Price: 358/-
Market Cap: Rs 6,393 Crores\
Buyback Size: Rs 117.77 Crores (Representing 9.94% and 9.72% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 29,44,415 shares (Representing 1.65% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 4,41,662 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 09 Sep 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 10 Sep 2024
Buyback Record Date: 10 Sep 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- September 09, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Transport Corporation of India Limited-Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender\
Buyback Price: 1,200/-\
Current Market Price: 1,080/-
Market Cap: Rs 8,409 Crores\
Buyback Size: Rs 160 Crores (Representing 9.11% and 8.24% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 13,33,333 shares (Representing 1.72% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 2,00,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 12 Equity Share for every 763 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 9 Equity Shares for every 71 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 04 Sep 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 10 Sep 2024
Close Date - 17 Sep 2024
Obligation Date - 23 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 24 Sep 2024
- September 09, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: MS ON RELIANCE IND
(CMP: 2,929.7) OVERWEIGHT TARGET: 3,416
Co’s GRM Outperformance Vs Benchmark Margin To Widen Further As Crude Discounts Rise
Stock Is Pricing In Mid-Cycle Refining Margins; Current Margins Are Below That
Refining Cash Flows Remain Key To Co’s Growth Plans
Global Refining Weakness Does Receive Investor Focus
$1/bbl Lower Refinery Margins Affect Co’s Cash Flow Negatively By $0.4 Bn
- September 09, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: Bengaluru residential real estate soars amid high demand and limited inventory
Bengaluru’s residential real estate market is experiencing notable price hikes, driven by rising demand and a shortage of inventory. As buyers and investors increasingly look northward, areas such as Bagaluru and Hennur are seeing a spike in demand. Additionally, areas like Whitefield and Varthur-Sarjapur are witnessing substantial price increases. Read more
- September 09, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: Kross IPO kickstart today with price band of ₹228-240 per share
The Jamshedpur-based auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd’s IPO opens today at a price band of ₹228-240 per share. The ₹500-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹250 crore by the promoters.
- September 09, 2024 09:08
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO opens today at ₹66-70
The much-awaited initial public offering from the famous Bajaj group, Bajaj Housing Finance, opens today for the public. The ₹6,560-crore IPO comes at a price band of ₹ 66-70. Read more
- September 09, 2024 09:04
Stock market live updates today: Tolins Tyres IPO: Opens today at ₹215-225
The ₹230-crore IPO from Kerala-based Tolins Tyres will hit the market today at ₹215-225 price band. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares valued at ₹30 crore. Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will sell shares worth ₹15 crore each through the OFS route. They currently hold an 83.31 per cent stake in the company.
- September 09, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 335/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Shriram FIn: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3850/Sh (Positive)
Axis on FSL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 360/Sh (Positive)
Axis on ERIS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1540/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on PERSISTENT: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Positive)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3416/Sh (Positive)
Goldman Sachs on Power: Draft Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells is positive for Reliance and Tata Power (Positive)
Jefferies on JSW Group Management Meet: India is at an upward inflection point, offering immense growth opportunities (Positive)
JP Morgan on IT: Tech spending across the top U.S. banks has accelerated over the last couple of quarters. MPhasis, Coforge and TCS are preferred companies (Positive)
CLSA on IT: Multiple headwinds for Indian IT are ignored in current valuations. Hold Call On TCS, Infosys & HCLTech (Neutral)
Morgan Stanley on MCX: Raised options volume forecast for FY25-FY27e by 12-25%, raise target price at Rs 2950/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Lupin: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1700/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Tata Tech: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 945/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Banks: Rate Cuts a Sector RoA Dampener: A potential 50 basis points (bp) repo rate cut could negatively impact NIMs by 15-20bp for most large private banks (Negative)
- September 09, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: JP Morgan on IT
OW-MPHL, COFORGE, TCS best placed
BFS has been standout vertical with +ve incremental commentary since earnings season
Commentary highlighted that this is particularly strong for US BFS firms
A potential Fed rate cut could drive a recovery in mortgages for US BFS
- September 09, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: Senco Gold forms wholly-owned subsidiary Sennes Fashion Limited
Senco Gold Ltd. has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sennes Fashion Limited, to broaden its business. The new entity will trade lifestyle products, lab-grown diamond jewelry, accessories, perfumes, and gift items. The acquisition was completed for a cash consideration of 50,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, with Senco Gold Limited owning 100% of the shareholding in the new entity.
- September 09, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 9, 2024
Jio Financial Services has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to undertake investment advisory business. Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd was incorporated on September 6 to carry on the primary business of investment advisory services, subject to regulatory approvals, Jio Financial Services said in a filing. Read more
- September 09, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: Creador backed iValue Infosolutions Ltd files DRHP with SEBI for IPO
iValue Infosolutions Limited, one of the fastest growing technology services and solutions integrator in India (as per Frost & Sullivan report), has filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator, SEBI to float an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO of the Bengaluru-based company is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1,87,39,000 (1.87 crore) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each by the Selling Shareholders.
The Promoter Selling Shareholders Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma and Srinivasan Sriram are together offloading 22,42,197 (22 lakh) equity shares; and the Investor Selling Shareholder Sundara (Mauritius) Limited, an affiliate of private equity firm Creador shall be offloading 1,11,37,051 (1.11 crore) equity shares. Nine Individual Selling Shareholders will be offloading 53,59,752 (53 lakh) equity shares.
iValue Infosolutions, is an enterprise technology solutions specialist, offering comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data. It primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation by working with System Integrators and OEMs to identify, recommend and deploy solutions meeting their requirements, aimed at ensuring performance, availability, scalability and security of digital applications and data
- September 09, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today:
GIFT Nifty -84 pts (25825) from last trade 25909 ,
Nikkei -999 pts ,
Hangseng -182 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -410.34 pts ,Nsdq -436.83 pts, S&P
-94.99 pts , Bovespa -1930 pts , Ftse -60 pts , Dax -274 pts , Cac -79 pts , Crude @ $68.24 brl (+0.57), Brent @ $71.62 brl (+0.56) , Gold @ 2527.10 (+2.50), Silver $29.345 (+0.16), Euro @ $1.1089, JPY @ $142.28, INR @ 83.975
Today’s Corporate Action
9th Sept Ex Date
CGCL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500\u0009
FRANKLININD\u0009
Bonus issue 1:1\u0009
GANVERSE\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares \u0009
GSFC\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000\u0009
GUJGASLTD\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.6600\u0009
HARSHA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
HISARMETAL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
JINDWORLD\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000\u0009
JOSTS\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000\u0009
LAMBODHARA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000\u0009
LUHARUKA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0200\u0009
LUMAXIND\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000\u0009
LUMAXTECH\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000\u0009
NITINSPIN\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000\u0009
PREMIERPOL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500\u0009
STAR\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000\u0009
STARHFL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0750\u0009
WAAREERTL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
9-Sep-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
BALPHARMA\u0009
A.G.M.;General;Employees Stock Option Plan
DUTRON\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
GANHOLD\u0009
A.G.M.;General;Increase in Authorised Capital
LADIAMO\u0009
A.G.M.;Audited Results\u0009 \u0009
LAKSHMIMIL\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
PICCADIL\u0009
Issue Of Warrants\u0009 \u0009
PNBHOUSING\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
RELTD\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
RISHYRN
General\u0009 \u0009
SACHEMT\u0009
Stock Split\u0009 \u0009
SANJIVIN\u0009
A.G.M.\u0009 \u0009
SEMAC\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
SKP\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
SSDL\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009
SUNDARAM\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
TILAK\u0009
General;Rights Issue\u0009 \u0009
VARIMAN\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
VIDEOIND\u0009
Audited Results;Quarterly Results\u0009
VISHWARAJ\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
VISTARAMAR\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares\u0009 \u0009
\u0009
\u0009 \u0009
Stock under F&O ban on NSE
09-Sep-24
1 ABFRL
2 BALRAMCHIN
3 BANDHANBNK
4 BIOCON
5 CHAMBLFERT
6 HINDCOPPER
7 RBLBANK
- September 09, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Gala Precision Engineering Limited on 09th September, 2024
Symbol: GALAPREC
Series: Equity “T Group”
BSE Code: 544244
ISIN: INE0RE001014
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 529/- per share
- September 09, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Suven Pharma: US FDA gets EIR from US FDA for Hyderabad-based manufacturing facility oa Arm Casper Pharma. (Positive)
AMI Organics: Japan medical regulator says Company’s Surat manufacturing facility is ‘good manufacturing practices’ compliant (Positive)
Deep Industries: Company gets letter of award for Rs 1,402 crore project from ONGC (Positive)
Britannia: Company gets all requisite approvals for proposed capacity addition worth Rs 300 crore at its Ranjangaon plant (Positive)
Indigo Paints: HDFC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia were among buyers of Indigo Paints shares. (Positive)
IDBI Bank: CARE has upgraded IDBI’s rating from “CARE AA-/Stable” to “CARE AA/Stable” for
Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds. (Positive)
Silver Touch: Infomerics upgraded rating for Long-term and the Short-term bank facilities. (Positive)
SML Isuzu: ICRA Limited upgraded the Long-term rating and the Short-term rating of the Company (Positive)
Metro Brands: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 39.7 lakh shares in Metro Brands for Rs 1,260 apiece. (Positive)
Thermax: Company unit first energy has entered into share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Onix-Two Enersol shall become wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, (Positive)
Ward wizard: Company to form JV in Saudi Arabia for setting up two plants in the country (Positive)
Associated alcohol: Company to launch new product HILLFORT - premium blended malt whiskey. (Positive)
Ion Exchange: Company gets order worth Rs 168 crore from Italy-based Technimont for Hail & Ghasha Development Project in UAE (Positive)
Swelect Energy: Company board has given approval for proposed investment by unit to establish solar roof top power generating plants under energy sales model. (Positive)
Reliance Infra: Plans to make Electric Cars and batteries for electric cars. (Positive)
HUL: Company board discussed prospects for Company’s ice cream business (Positive)
Jio Financial: Company incorporates JV Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers with BlackRock Advisors Singapore (Positive)
RBM Infracon: Company receives order worth ₹3,498 Cr including ₹3,371 Cr for crude and ₹127 cr for gas at Nandej from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (Positive)
Mazagon Dock: Company bags order worth ₹1,486 cr from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. (Positive)
Radico Khaitan: Company launches 2 new single malts under Rampur Jugalbandi series (Positive)
Nazara Tech: Company buys 48.42% in Paperboat for ₹300 Cr. (Positive)
KIMS: Company announces lease and operations and Management agreement with Sree Chand Specialty Hospital (Positive)
Spicejet: Company and Carlyle Aviation Management enter debt restructuring agreement. (Positive)
GE T&D: Company resumes operations at its Vadodara plant in Gujarat. (Neutral)
Transport Corporation of India: Buyback to open on September 10, close on September 17 (Neutral)
Poonawala: Dhiraj Saxena tenders resignation as Chief Technology Officer of company (Neutral)
Maruti Suzuki: Company offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on some models in September (Neutral)
Adani Power: Company completes acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power (Neutral)
Suzlon Energy: Company completes acquisition of 51% stake in Renom Energy Services (Neutral)
AU Small Finance Bank: Bank partners with United India Insurance for general insurance solutions. (Neutral)
JSW Energy: Company issues corporate guarantee of up to Rs 450 crore to JSW Energy (Utkal) (JSWEUL), a subsidiary of the company. (Neutral)
Spandana Sphoorty: Company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1 billion on private placement basis. (Neutral)
Credit Access Grameen: Nilesh Dalvi appointed as CFO effective on 6th, September, 2024 (Neutral)
Mangalore Chemicals: Company has shut down the ammonia and urea plants for replacement reformer catalyst (Neutral)
Atul Auto: Company invested Rs 20.03 cr
- September 09, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: Signature Global has awarded construction contract worth Rs 1144 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts. It will set up a premium residential project in Gurugram
- September 09, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets to suffer as global equities see US recession threat
The domestic markets are likely to open on a weak note, amid global pressure. Gift Nifty at 24,800, signals a gap down of 100 points for Nifty. According to analysts, the stock markets have already discounted a 25 bps cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve in the upcoming meet. However, if the cut is any bigger, the market would see an instant bounce back, they added.
- September 09, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: GST Council meeting on September 9 (Today): Likely Proposals MARKET BUZZ
* The Council is expected to provide clarity on the continuation of the GST compensation cess
* May consider GST rate on life and health insurance premiums
* May consider exempting the import of services by foreign airlines’ head offices
* Potential reductions in GST for cancer drugs, possible exemptions for electricity meter services, and adjustments to support the real estate and metal industries
* The Council may also clarify the GST applicability on payment aggregators.
- September 09, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 10 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
DAPS Advertising Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 28.3
Manali Petrochemical Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 86.07
MSTC Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 752.3
National Plastic Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 384
Vedanta Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 459.9
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 429.25
- September 09, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Indo Cotspin Ltd
Bonus issue 7:10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.47
Ex Bonus 10 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 09, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Chinese data remains mixed
China CPI (YoY) (Aug)
Actual: 0.6%
Expected: 0.7%
Previous: 0.5%
China PPI (YoY) (Aug)
Actual: -1.8%
Expected: -1.4%
Previous: -0.8%
(As expected, Chinese data continuously remains mixed over outlook)
- September 09, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 09.09.2024 Oracle Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- September 09, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 09.09.2024
07.00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: 0.7% versus Previous: 0.5%)
07.00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected: -1.5% versus Previous: -0.8%)
- September 09, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: FPIs pump $18 billion in Indian government debt since J P Morgan Bond index inclusion announcement
Global funds have poured close to $18 billion into the Indian government debt since the September 2023 index inclusion announcement of J P Morgan Chase & Co, data with depositories showed.
- September 09, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Commodity Corner: Gold shows resilience
In the commodity market, gold did not witness much of volatility whereas silver and crude oil saw a considerable decline in price last week. Read more
- September 09, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Max Healthcare Institute (₹898.80): BUY
The outlook for Max Healthcare Institute is bullish. The stock formed a strong base above ₹850. The 4 per cent rise last week has taken the stock above ₹890 – a key resistance. Read more
- September 09, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: 06/09/2024 📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 81183.93 (-1017.23)
Nifty 50: 24852.15 (-292.95)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 58501.95 (-946.55)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 19276.05 (-244.90)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.82 / 4.11
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
23.11 / 4.20
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 43.67 / 5.13
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 30.23 / 4.48
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (620.95 Crs) / 2430.53 Crs
DII Activity: 2121.53 Crs / 7442.20 Crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.21
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $73.04
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2516.83 = INR 72000
Silver: INR 85290
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.94
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 100.94
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 6.91% (Old)
7.10% GOI 2034: 6.85% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 3.72%
- September 09, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 9, 2024
- September 09, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 09 Sep’24 to 13 Sep’24 by BL GURU
- September 09, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: PMS schemes’ skew towards mid-, small-caps spark concerns
Portfolio management services (PMS) schemes remain tilted towards small and mid-caps (SMIDs) despite lofty valuations.
- September 09, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Poised near a crucial support
The Indian benchmark indices fell over a per cent last week. The indices began the week on a positive note, but failed to get a strong follow-through rise. Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank index remained stable and higher initially but then started to fall in the second half of the week.
- September 09, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Should you subscribe to the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO?
The IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance(BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance (BFL) is open for subscription from September 9 to 11. BHFL is a non-deposit taking housing finance company engaged in the businesses of advancing home loans, loans against property (LAP), lease rental discounting (LRD) and developer finance (DF).
- September 09, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Tata Sons’ dividend income falls in FY24, becomes debt- free
In FY24 Tata Sons saw a 35 per cent fall in dividend income at ₹21,528.9 crore, which accounts for its largest revenue stream, according to the annual report for the last fiscal year. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet by wiping out its debt.
- September 09, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Adani power project to Bangladesh reels under financial stress
Adani Power may have to find ways to ensure that its dedicated power project for Bangladesh stays feasible as the payment dues from the neighbouring country is huge.
Though Indian government has tweaked the power export norms recently allowing players to re-route the supply, it is not possible from the Adani project as it is a dedicated transmission network to Bangladesh and approvals were taken accordingly.
- September 09, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: Tata Sons invests ₹10,000 crore in arms in FY24
Tata Sons invested close to ₹10,000 crore in its subsidiaries and associates in FY24, a significant portion of it going into companies such as Tata Projects, Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Electronics, Agratas Energy Storage and some others such as Tata Realty, Tata Capital and Panatone Finvest, its annual report for that year showed.
Related Topics
