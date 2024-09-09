September 09, 2024 07:56

Suven Pharma: US FDA gets EIR from US FDA for Hyderabad-based manufacturing facility oa Arm Casper Pharma. (Positive)

AMI Organics: Japan medical regulator says Company’s Surat manufacturing facility is ‘good manufacturing practices’ compliant (Positive)

Deep Industries: Company gets letter of award for Rs 1,402 crore project from ONGC (Positive)

Britannia: Company gets all requisite approvals for proposed capacity addition worth Rs 300 crore at its Ranjangaon plant (Positive)

Indigo Paints: HDFC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia were among buyers of Indigo Paints shares. (Positive)

IDBI Bank: CARE has upgraded IDBI’s rating from “CARE AA-/Stable” to “CARE AA/Stable” for

Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds. (Positive)

Silver Touch: Infomerics upgraded rating for Long-term and the Short-term bank facilities. (Positive)

SML Isuzu: ICRA Limited upgraded the Long-term rating and the Short-term rating of the Company (Positive)

Metro Brands: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 39.7 lakh shares in Metro Brands for Rs 1,260 apiece. (Positive)

Thermax: Company unit first energy has entered into share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Onix-Two Enersol shall become wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, (Positive)

Ward wizard: Company to form JV in Saudi Arabia for setting up two plants in the country (Positive)

Associated alcohol: Company to launch new product HILLFORT - premium blended malt whiskey. (Positive)

Ion Exchange: Company gets order worth Rs 168 crore from Italy-based Technimont for Hail & Ghasha Development Project in UAE (Positive)

Swelect Energy: Company board has given approval for proposed investment by unit to establish solar roof top power generating plants under energy sales model. (Positive)

Reliance Infra: Plans to make Electric Cars and batteries for electric cars. (Positive)

HUL: Company board discussed prospects for Company’s ice cream business (Positive)

Jio Financial: Company incorporates JV Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers with BlackRock Advisors Singapore (Positive)

RBM Infracon: Company receives order worth ₹3,498 Cr including ₹3,371 Cr for crude and ₹127 cr for gas at Nandej from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (Positive)

Mazagon Dock: Company bags order worth ₹1,486 cr from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. (Positive)

Radico Khaitan: Company launches 2 new single malts under Rampur Jugalbandi series (Positive)

Nazara Tech: Company buys 48.42% in Paperboat for ₹300 Cr. (Positive)

KIMS: Company announces lease and operations and Management agreement with Sree Chand Specialty Hospital (Positive)

Spicejet: Company and Carlyle Aviation Management enter debt restructuring agreement. (Positive)

GE T&D: Company resumes operations at its Vadodara plant in Gujarat. (Neutral)

Transport Corporation of India: Buyback to open on September 10, close on September 17 (Neutral)

Poonawala: Dhiraj Saxena tenders resignation as Chief Technology Officer of company (Neutral)

Maruti Suzuki: Company offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on some models in September (Neutral)

Adani Power: Company completes acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power (Neutral)

Suzlon Energy: Company completes acquisition of 51% stake in Renom Energy Services (Neutral)

AU Small Finance Bank: Bank partners with United India Insurance for general insurance solutions. (Neutral)

JSW Energy: Company issues corporate guarantee of up to Rs 450 crore to JSW Energy (Utkal) (JSWEUL), a subsidiary of the company. (Neutral)

Spandana Sphoorty: Company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1 billion on private placement basis. (Neutral)

Credit Access Grameen: Nilesh Dalvi appointed as CFO effective on 6th, September, 2024 (Neutral)

Mangalore Chemicals: Company has shut down the ammonia and urea plants for replacement reformer catalyst (Neutral)

Atul Auto: Company invested Rs 20.03 cr