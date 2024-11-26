Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, NSE, BSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 26, 2024
ALL UPDATES
- November 26, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex closed at 80,004.06, lower by 105.79 pts or 0.13%; and Nifty 50 slipped 27.40 pts or 0.11% to 24,194.50.
- November 26, 2024 15:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for EPC contract
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for “Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract Agreement for Doubling of Track between Parbhani to Parli stations (58.06Kms) (excluding Gangakhed yard from km 292.075 to km 298.85 = 6.775 Km) including Electrification & Signaling works in connection with Parbhani -Parli doubling project of South Central Railway in the state of Maharashtra.
RVNL shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹434.95
- November 26, 2024 15:26
Stock Market Live Updates: No communication yet on Bank Guarantee Waiver Approval from DoT or Govt: Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea clarifies that the Company as yet has not received any communication from DoT / Government of India about any decision taken, regarding the Cabinet’s bank guarantee waiver approval.
Stock trades at ₹7.49 on the NSE, higher by 7.46%.
- November 26, 2024 15:14
Stock market live today: SEBI has granted a certificate of registration to Angel One Mutual Fund
Angel One Asset Management Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One Limited, has also been accorded approval to act as an asset management company for Angel One Mutual Fund.
Angel One stock surged 3.12% on the NS to ₹2,886.25
- November 26, 2024 15:12
Share market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Shriram Finance (3.55%), Britannia (2.35%), BEL (2.07%), Infosys (1.93%), Asian Paints (1.89%)
Top losers:
Adani Enterprises (-4.97%), Adani Ports (-3.31%), Ultratech Cement (-2.99%), Bajaj Auto (-2.97%), M&M (-2.07%)
- November 26, 2024 15:11
Share market live today: 2,296 stocks advance, while 1,579 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 26, 2024, were 2,296 against 1,579 stocks that declined, and 126 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,001. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 212, and those that hit a 52-week low was 50. A total of 347 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 220 in the lower circuit.
- November 26, 2024 14:29
Stock market live today: Reliance Power gets Delhi HC stay on SECI’s debarment notice
Reliance Power had challenged the notice of debarment and public notice by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in High Court of Delhi at New Delhi. HC in its hearing held today has granted stay on notice of debarment and public notice issued by SECI against the Company including all its subsidiaries except Reliance NU BESS Limited (formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited).
Reliance Power stock trades at ₹36.19 on the NSE, higher by 4.63%.
- November 26, 2024 14:28
Stock market live today: Waaree Energies secures 600 MWp module supply order
Waaree Energies has received order for supply of modules upto 600 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.
Stock trades at ₹2,542.45 on the NSE, down by 2.09%.
- November 26, 2024 14:27
Stock market live news: Shilpa Medicare gets SEC approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin
Shilpa Medicare Ltd announced that the results of its Phase I clinical trials were accepted by Subject Expert Committee (Haematology) (SEC) which has now provided approval to conduct Phase III clinical trials for Recombinant Human Albumin (rHA) 20%. The studies will be conducted based on the approved protocol by SEC.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹891.95
- November 26, 2024 14:23
Stock market live today: AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for cancer drug Lynparza
AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission to import for sale and distribution in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India for the additional indication of Olaparib film-coated Tablets 100 mg & 150 mg (Lynparza). AstraZeneca Pharma stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹6,450
- November 26, 2024 14:20
Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch
1. MRP Agro: FUND RAISE
Board meeting is scheduled on 29th Nov to consider fund raise by way of Issue of Equity Share on Preferential Basis.
2. Genesys: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 2.2x YoY from INR 33 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 72 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up from loss of INR 3 Cr to profit of INR 11 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 29% and Net Profit up 2.2x.
3. Emerald Finance: FUND RAISE
BoD has considered and approved the issuance of 10L equity shares at INR 100/each, aggregating to INR 10 Cr. Subscribers include Minerva Venture Fund.
4. Rategain: PARTNERSHIP
Company announced a strategic partnership with Kamat Hotels, a renowned hospitality chain with a strong presence in India. This collaboration will empower Kamat Hotels (India) Limited to significantly increase returns from direct bookings, improve brand visibility, and enhance the overall guest acquisition across 18 of its five-star luxurious Ecotels, Heritage Hotels and Leisure resorts.
5. Sealmatic India: CAPACITY EXPANSION
Company has inaugurated a new 25,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Kaman-Vasai, enhancing production capacity by 65% over the Mira Road facility. The new plant, operational from November 26, 2024, can produce 1,050 units of mechanical seals and API vessels monthly. The project involved a INR 6.8 Cr investment, aimed at supporting the company’s growth and expanding capabilities.
- November 26, 2024 14:10
Share market live today: MTNL clarifies on reports of bank guarantee waiver for telecom operators
Responding to reports on the waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators, MTNL has said, “This is a decision of Govt of India. However, no such specific decision or information is available at this point of time.”
MTNL shares traded 3.49% higher on the NSE at ₹48.90.
- November 26, 2024 14:08
Stock market live news: Sagility India posts strong Q2 performance with 21% revenue growth
Sagility India Limited reported robust financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, announcing a 21.1 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to ₹1,325 crore ($157.9 million).
The shares of Sagility India Limited were trading at ₹31.54, up by ₹2.86 or 9.97 per cent on the NSE today at 1.35 pm.
- November 26, 2024 13:49
Stock market live today: Zen Technologies secures 20th patent in 2024
Zen Technologies Limited has announced the Grant of its Indian Patent for the “T90 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator” on 25th November 2024. This patent is Company’s 20th Patent awarded in the calendar year 2024, and the 10th in the financial year 2024-25.
Proficiency in Tank Gunnery is the most important criteria in evaluating an Armoured Regiment’s ‘Fitness for War’. The responsibility for gunnery lies with the Commander and Gunner in a tank crew.
- November 26, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: FYERS launches scalper terminal
FYERS, a leading platform for trading and investments in India, has announced the launch of its Scalper Terminal, a state-of-the-art solution tailored for options traders. Designed to deliver unmatched speed and precision, the terminal equips traders with fast execution capabilities, robust risk management tools, and a customisable interface that caters to the unique needs of jobbers and scalpers.
- November 26, 2024 13:48
Stock market live today: Suraksha Diagnostic eyes Rs 846-cr via IPO; sets price band at Rs 420-441/share
- November 26, 2024 13:37
Stock market live today: Hitachi Energy India shares rally 10% on bagging Khavda Nagpur project
Shares of Hitachi Energy India surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday, following a significant project win.
Hitachi Energy shares traded at ₹12,400.75 on the BSE, higher by 6.20 per cent as at 12.37 am. The stock gained 10 per cent from previous close to hit the day’s high at ₹12,812 on the BSE.
- November 26, 2024 13:26
MF Watch: ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty Capital Market Index Fund launched
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund unveils ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty Capital Market Index Fund’
- NFO opens on 26th November and closes on 10th December, 2024
- November 26, 2024 13:17
Stock market live today: HCLTech unveils enterprise data security service with Intel; stock holds steady at ₹1,894.75
HCLTech launches enterprise data security service in collaboration with Intel
HCL Technologies stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,894.75
- November 26, 2024 13:16
Stock market live today: Vodafone Idea shares rally 12%, MTNL, Route Mobile shares rise 4%
- November 26, 2024 12:51
Stocks in focus: Adani Green Energy stock plunges 7%; Adani Energy Solutions down 4%
- November 26, 2024 12:48
Stock market live updates: LTIMindtree and Microsoft forge strategic AI partnership
LTIMindtree and Microsoft have announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating AI-driven digital transformation for global enterprises, the companies announced on November 25.
The shares of LTIMindtree Limited were trading at ₹6,232, up by ₹116.75 or 1.91 per cent on the NSE today at 12.10 pm.
- November 26, 2024 12:46
Sensex Now: Sensex dropped 241.49 pts or 0.30 % to 79,868.36 as at 12.43 pm
- November 26, 2024 12:22
Stock market live today: APM Terminals Pipavav partners with CleanMax for sustainable energy solutions
APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd), one of the leading gateway ports in Western India, has announced a strategic partnership with CleanMax, a prominent renewable energy provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and a Brookfield-backed company. This collaboration highlights APM Terminals Pipavav’s commitment to sustainability by actively reducing its carbon footprin
- November 26, 2024 12:12
Stock market live today: L&T Finance partners with Amazon Finance for innovative credit solutions
L&T Finance Limited (LTF) announced partnership with Amazon Finance India to develop innovative credit solutions aimed at enhancing affordability for Amazon’s eligible customers and merchants.
L&T Finance shares trade flat at ₹139.87 on the NSE
- November 26, 2024 12:11
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
BEL (2.19%), Asian Paints (1.91%), Infosys (1.88%), Britannia (1.87%), Shriram Finance (1.46%)
Top losers:
Adani Enterprises (-3.04%), Adani Ports (-2.89%), Bajaj Auto (-2.63%), Ultratech Cement (-2.41%), Eicher Motors (-1.93%)
- November 26, 2024 12:10
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 26, 2024, were 2,264 against 1,429 stocks that declined, and 173 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,866. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 195, and those that hit a 52-week low was 38. A total of 281 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 192 in the lower circuit.
- November 26, 2024 12:10
Stock market live today: India’s energy requirements projected to grow at 5.5% in FY25 amid climate challenges
India’s energy requirement growth is expected to be around 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25, compared to 7M FY25 at 4.75 per cent, FY24 (7.4 per cent), FY23 (9.7 per cent), India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.
Extreme weather conditions witnessed during H1 FY25 led to volatility in energy demand in Q1 FY25 (up 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y) and Q2 FY25 (up nearly 0.1 per cent Y-o-Y).
- November 26, 2024 12:02
Stock market live today: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO oversubscribed 20.97 times, retail investors show strong interest
Enviro Infra Engineers Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) has been overwhelmingly oversubscribed, closing today with total bids reaching 6.455 crore shares against the offered 30.8 lakh shares, representing a 20.97x subscription rate as of 11.30 am.
- November 26, 2024 11:52
Stock market live today: ICICI Lombard approves ₹50 million investment in Bima Sugam
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company board has approved investment of ₹ 50.0 million being Company’s contribution as non-life insurer in the equity share capital of Bima Sugam India Federation (“Bima Sugam”).
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock rose 1.39% on the NSE to ₹1,862.35
- November 26, 2024 11:50
Stock market live today: IndiGo leads domestic market with 63.3% share in October
Airline major IndiGo has enhanced its domestic market share to over 63% in October, showed the latest air passenger traffic data.
According to the data report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo achieved the highest market share among all the domestic airlines during the month under review.
- November 26, 2024 11:32
Stock in focus: TCS secures 3-year extension for SPARSH pension administration contract
Tata Consultancy Services has signed a three-year extension of its contract for SPARSH (System for Pension Administration – Raksha).
TCS stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹4,331.05
- November 26, 2024 11:31
Stock market live today: Interarch Building Products launches Phase 2 expansion in Andhra Pradesh
Interarch Building Products Limited (BSE Code: 544232) (NSE: INTERARCH), a leading player in the Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and steel structure industry, announced the commencement of the construction of Phase 2, of its South India manufacturing facility, in Andhra Pradesh (AP). This expansion follows the successful inauguration and rapid capacity ramp-up of Phase 1 in September 2024, underscoring a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. Phase 2, designed to replicate the capacity of Phase 1, is expected to become operational by April 2025, further strengthening Interarch’s production capabilities in the region.
Alongside the capacity expansion at its Andhra Pradesh plant, Interarch has initiated a major upgrade at its North India manufacturing facility in Kichha, Uttarakhand. This upgrade marks the second-largest expansion in recent years, following the expansion in 2021. The enhancement will boost the plant’s capability to handle multi-story buildings and heavy steel structures. With an additional installed capacity of 20,000 metric tons, the Kichha plant upgrade will play a pivotal role in supporting Interarch’s growing presence in the Indian market.
- November 26, 2024 11:30
Stock in focus: IFCI to cease lending, transition to infrastructure advisory role
India will revamp operations of non-bank lender IFCI Ltd by shutting its lending operations following capital constraints and converting it into an infrastructure advisory firm, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
IFCI, launched in 1949 soon after the country’s independence, was asked to stop fresh lending in 2021-22 after bad loans soared, depleting the lender’s capital and liquidity. The Centre owns nearly 72 per cent of IFCI.
- November 26, 2024 11:15
Stock market live today: ICRA Analytics partners with Bitsight to enhance cybersecurity solutions
ICRA Analytics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, has entered into a collaboration with cyber risk management firm – Bitsight – a Moody’s partner – to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing cyber security market and expand its basket of risk solution offerings. IAL currently offers comprehensive solutions, analytical tools and consulting in risk management to financial institutions with a view to help them manage exposure to risks and protect the value of assets.
As a part of the collaboration, ICRA Analytics will market Bitsight’s cutting-edge solutions to clients across India. Bitsight offers solutions for Enterprise Security and Digital Supply Chain Risk and its offerings are widely used across various industries including manufacturing, insurance, finance, energy, technology and retail.
- November 26, 2024 10:58
Share market live news: SAMCO Securities launches ‘Growth Wali Partnership’ to empower business partners
SAMCO Securities, a leader in investment technology, has announced the launch of its pioneering initiative, the “Growth Wali Partnership.” This transformative program is designed to empower SAMCO’s business partners with a robust suite of tools and resources aimed at facilitating seamless growth in an evolving financial landscape.
The “Growth Wali Partnership” offers a holistic range of support, including the Growth Content Centre for ready-to-use, compliance-ready materials, the Growth Trade Recommendation for expertly curated trading insights, and the Growth Pathshala, an e-learning platform with modules on financial literacy, digital marketing, and regulatory exams. The program also features Growth Technology for efficient lead and client management and Growth Compliance Kavach to ensure regulatory alignment, making it easier than ever for partners to build and scale their businesses.
- November 26, 2024 10:57
Nifty prediction today – Nov 26, 2024: Lacks strength. Go short on a break below the immediate support
Nifty 50 seems to be struggling to get a strong follow-through buying. The bounce back move from the intraday low on Monday looks shallow. It also shows lack of strength.
- November 26, 2024 10:56
Stock market live today: Hyundai Motor India faces tax notice alleging excess ITC claims
Hyundai Motor India Limited has received show cause notice from Maharashtra State Tax Authority alleging “Excess ITC claimed in GSTR 3B/9 which is not confirmed in GSTR 2B/8A of GSTR 9 & RCM tax paid by the company”.
Shares trade at ₹1,883.20 on the NSE, up 1.61%.
- November 26, 2024 10:18
Stock market live today: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities on markets outlook
The nifty rose 1.3% yesterday, recording its second straight gain of more than a percent, a streak that was seen last December. The rally created a spinning top candle, representing bull-bear equilibrium. Yesterday’s gap-up means that 23,956 becomes critical support, a daily close below which will re-embolden bears. On the upside, 24,340 - 24,530 represents a pivotal hurdle area, followed by 24,700 - 24,800 where the 50-day and the 100-day averages are clustering.
- November 26, 2024 10:11
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction today – Nov 26, 2024: Stuck between two key levels
Bank Nifty began today’s session with a gap-up at 52,555 versus previous session’s close of 52,208. The index is currently hovering around 52,180.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 5/7, showing a bearish bias. ICICI Bank, up 0.7 per cent, is the top performer whereas AU Small Finance Bank, down about 1.1 per cent, is the top loser.
- November 26, 2024 09:44
Stock in focus: Vedanta shares up 1.18% to ₹449.05 as company plans second dollar bond issuance in two months
Vedanta shares rise 1.18% on the NSE to ₹449.05. Company will launch its second dollar bond issuance in two months
- November 26, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Hindustan Unilever stocks steady at ₹2,472.15 after board approves ice cream business demerger
Hindustan Unilever stocks trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,472.15 following the board’s approval for the demerger of the ice cream business.
- November 26, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Mahindra unveils electric origin SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e at UNLIMIT INDIA in Chennai; stock steady at ₹3,046.55
Mahindra debuts Electric Origin SUVs Named XEV 9e and BE 6e World Premiere at UNLIMIT INDIA in Chennai today
Mahindra & Mahindra stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,046.55
- November 26, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: Hi-Tech Pipes appoints bollywood celebrity Hrithik Roshan as its Brand Ambassador
- November 26, 2024 09:41
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
BEL (2.29%), Infosys (1.82%), BPCL (1.26%), Tata Steel (1.10%), Tech Mahindra (1.05%)
Top losers:
Ultratech Cement (-0.99%), Eicher Motors (-0.64%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.42%), Bajaj Auto (-0.39%), Adani Ports (-0.33%)
- November 26, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Fitch takes negative rating actions on Adani Group entities and securities
Fitch Ratings has placed some Adani Group companies and securities issued by them on rating watch negative and revised the outlook on some to negative from stable.
It has put Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s long-term foreign-currency IDR of ‘BBB-’ and the ‘BBB-’ rating on its US dollar senior unsecured bonds on rating watch negative as also the the ‘BB+’ rating on North Queensland Export Terminal Pty’’s Australian dollar senior secured bonds, and the ‘BB+’ rating on Mumbai International Airport’s US dollar senior secured bonds.
- November 26, 2024 09:29
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures rise as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine. At 9.24 am on Tuesday, February Brent oil futures were at $72.65, up by 0.23 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $691.6, up by 0.32 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5841 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5826, up by 0.26 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5831 against the previous close of ₹5816, up by 0.26 per cent.
- November 26, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Fitch Ratings places Adani Group entities on negative watch amid bribery charges
Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on the Adani group’s entities rated under Fitch’s Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria listed below, following the bribery charges and indictment of certain board members of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice.
The following ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN):
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited’s (APSEZ) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of ‘BBB-’ and the ‘BBB-’ rating on its US dollar senior unsecured bonds;
- The ‘BB+’ rating on North Queensland Export Terminal Pty Ltd’s (NQXT) Australian dollar senior secured bonds; and
- The ‘BB+’ rating on Mumbai International Airport Limited’s (MIAL) US dollar senior secured bonds.
The following ratings have been affirmed and the Outlook revised to Negative from Stable:
- The ‘BBB-’ rating on Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited’s (AICTPL) US dollar senior secured bonds;
- The ‘BBB-’ rating on Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 1’s (AGEL RG1) US dollar senior secured bonds;
- The ‘BBB-’ rating on Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 2’s (AGEL RG2) US dollar senior secured bonds; and
- The ‘BBB-’ rating on Adani Energy Solutions Limited Restricted Group’s (AESL RG) US dollar senior secured bonds
- November 26, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open mildly higher
Sensex traded marginally higher by 259.06 pts or 0.32% at 80,368.91 as at 9.15 am, and Nifty 50 at 24,297.00, up by 75.10 pts or 0.31%.
- November 26, 2024 09:11
Stock market live today: Andhra Pradesh reviews records, considers action following Adani indictment
Adani Enterprises: Andhra Pradesh state is reviewing internal records, mulling next steps after Adani indictment. Andhra Pradesh state will examine if it is possible to cancel power supply contract linked to Adani-government official - RTRS.
- November 26, 2024 09:08
Stock market live today: TPG in advanced talks to acquire Siemens Gamesa’s India assets valued over $300 mn
Siemens: From Bloomberg | TPG likely in advanced talks for Siemens Gamesa’s India Assets, deal may value Siemens Gamesa’s India Assets at more than $300 m (Supportive for Siemens)
- November 26, 2024 09:06
Stock market live today: GE Vernova T&D India Ltd (GVTD)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 26- November-24 to 27- November -24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 26- November-24 (Today)
For Retail open & close date – 27- November -24
Floor Price: INR “1,550 ”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 1916.65
Current Market Price: 1916.65
Base Issue size: 1.40 Crs Shares – 5.47% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.75 Crs Shares – 2.91% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 2.15 Crs equity shares (INR 3325.00 Cr) – 8.38% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 26- November-24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 1.9306 Crs shares (INR 2992.44 Cr)
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 27- November -24
Total Issue Size: 0.2145 Crs equity shares (INR 332.49 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
- November 26, 2024 08:54
Stock market updates: Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO of Europe Strategic Market Unit
IT major Wipro on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Nisal as Chief Executive Officer of its Europe Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.
Omkar will succeed Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down, the company said in its filing.
- November 26, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities on markets outlook
The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged a record close on Monday, as U.S. Treasury bonds saw their biggest rally in nearly four months after President-elect Donald Trump selected Scott Bessent as his nominee for Treasury secretary.
President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. The tariffs, if implemented, could dramatically raise prices on everything from gas to automobiles. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he will impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. The announcement sparked a dollar rally. It rose 1% against the Canadian dollar and 2% against the Mexican peso, while share markets in Asia fell, as did European equity futures ratcheting up concerns about his America First policies.
Crude oil prices on Monday settled sharply lower on the back of speculation over a cease-fire in Lebanon, combined with what appears to be restraint on the part of Iran. U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon between armed group Hezbollah and Israel imminently, four senior Lebanese sources said on Monday.
Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday on the back of Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on China, which could have an impact on other Asian economies.
Nifty rose again on Nov 25 adding nearly 4% in two consecutive sessions of gains to regain its losses on a month-on-month basis. At close, Nifty was up 1.32% or 314.7 points at 24221.9. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates an upside breakout for the Nifty with an unfilled opening upside gap. If this gap remains unfilled for the next few sessions, it may mean formation of an important bottom reversal for Nifty around 23263 levels. In the near term 24500 could still pose some resistance for the Nifty while 23900 could offer support.
- November 26, 2024 08:43
Stock Recommendations: CITI on L&T Fin
Buy, TP Rs 221
Digital day takeaways
LTF aspires to double book size over next 3-4 yrs (20-25% AUM growth CAGR) with a steady state credit cost of 2.0-2.25% delivering sustainable ROA trajectory of 2.8-3.0%.
This is despite tempering MFI proportion
- November 26, 2024 08:43
Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Real Estate
Good start to busy season
Residential markets have seen a festive up- move with sales in October rising to a 6-month high
Value sales are trending 20%+ helped by mix and pricing
Large new launches are planned / ongoing by the listed developers in the H2
Expect a good offtake to help the listcos post -25% pre-sales growth for FY25, despite a weak Q2
Realty index is -11% from peak, with select stocks down more
Prefer Godrej Properties, Lodha and DLF
- November 26, 2024 08:42
Stock Recommendations: HSBC on MFI
Microfinance Industry Network (a Self-Regulatory Organisation) announced further limits on MFI lending
This will likely lead to further slowdown in AUM growth, & high credit costs in near term as credit flows dry up further
While expect 3Q to provide clarity
- November 26, 2024 08:42
Stock Recommendations: JP Morgan on ER&D Services
Growth and valuation premium to IT has shrunk
Expect premium to widen next year
Believe Auto weakness is more cyclical and transient and growth should accelerate from next year
Premium won’t go back to the levels seen earlier due to persistent Telecom weakness
Continue to like growth heroes KPIT Tech and Persistent and recovery plays L&T Tech and Cyient
Pecking order in ER&D is: KPIT TECH > Persistent > L&T Tech > Cyient >Tata Elxsi >TaTa Tech
KPIT Tech - Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1900
Cyient - Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2250
L&T Tech - Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 6300
Persistent - Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 6100
Tata Elxsi - Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 6400
Tata Tech - Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 800
- November 26, 2024 08:41
Stock Recommendations: JP Morgan on Defence sector
BEL - Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 340
Hindustan Aeronautics - Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 5135
Mazagon Dock - Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 4248
Long Runway of Structural Growth
Recent Stock Price Correction is an Opportunity
Strong growth in defence production and exports
For exposure to structural growth, BEL is preferred pick
- November 26, 2024 08:41
Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on RIL
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1700
Compelling risk reward
Expect Sgp GRM to improve y/y in CY25 as refining demand-supply is turning favorable
Jio’s strong traction in home broadband sub addn positions it well for 5G monetization
See the likelihood of a public listing in CY25
Retail saw a strong Oct but sustained recovery cld be 2 qtrs away
Current valn imputes $57bn for Retail- pessimistic in our view
- November 26, 2024 08:40
Stock Recommendations: GS on Sun Pharma
Sell, TP Rs 1600
GS APAC Healthcare Corporate Day 2024 takeaways
On costs, SUN noted its lowered R&D guidance to 7% to 8% of sales, due to delays in GL0034 clinical trials in FY25, pushing it into FY26.
- November 26, 2024 08:40
Stock Recommendations: UBS on Swiggy
Initiate buy, TP Rs 515
Well positioned for growth at 35% disc to Zomato
Online Food Delivery: Catching up on margins & scale
Quick com: Encouraging signs, but more work to do
Est Swiggy’s OFD GMV growth over FY24-27e to be broadly similar to Zomato’s
- November 26, 2024 08:38
Stock market live today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised, condition stable
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a leading private hospital in the city following a health concern. Hospital sources have confirmed that it was not an emergency situation. More information is awaited.
- November 26, 2024 07:59
Stock market live today: Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia passed away at the age of 80
Shashikant Ruia, Patriarch of the Ruia and Essar Family, has passed away. He was 81.
“Ruia, Chairman, Essar Group, played a significant role in redefining India’s corporate landscape. He laid the foundation of the Essar Group and made it a global conglomerate,” said a statement from the group.
- November 26, 2024 07:59
Stock market updates: Saregama: Company increases stake in Pocket Aces to 53.51% through ₹15 crore rights issue subscription.
- November 26, 2024 07:59
Stock market updates: Global market insights
-US indices Dow and Russell2K hits new highs on optimism
-However, markets finished off day’s best levels as Trump vows to increase tariffs across the board
-More money shifting towards risky trades in small caps and cyclicals
-Bond yields, Gold and crude oil fell sharply
-Oil prices tumbled amid Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire news
-Deutsche Bank sets 2025 S&P500 target of 7000
-Barclays sets 2025 S&P500 target of 6600
Global-Market Insights Beat the Street
-Bond yields fell sharply on US growth risks, with the US 10Y yield down 14 bps
-Gold finished 3.2% lower marking the worst day since 22-Jun
-Goldman Sachs sees biggest upside inflation risks as Trump plans 10% increase in tariffs across the board
-Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico
-Tariff would raise core prices by 1% and delay return to 2% inflation target
-Bank of America says that Trump tariffs and immigration restrictions to offset fiscal easing and deregulation, GDP growth to slow to 2.3% in 2025 and 2% in 2026
- November 26, 2024 07:58
Stock market updates: KEI Industries: Co approves QIP issue with floor price of Rs 3,880.54/share
- November 26, 2024 07:50
Stock Recommendations: Fund Houses Recommendations
JPMorgan on Bharti Hexa: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1630/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on KPIT Tech: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on Cyient: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2250/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on LTTS: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on Persistent: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 6100/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on BEL: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 340/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on HAL: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 5135/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Swiggy: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 515/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1550/Sh (Positive)
Kotak on Emcure: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1680/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Real Estate: Residential markets have seen a festive up-move with sales in October rising to a 6-month high. (Positive)
JPMorgan on Tata Elxsi: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 6400/Sh (Neutral)
JPMorgan on Tata Tech: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Neutral)
JPMorgan on Mazdock: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4248/Sh (Neutral)
- November 26, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates: Stocks in News
HUL: Board approves demerger of the ice cream business into an independent listed entity (Positive)
KEC International: Company secures new orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across key businesses (Positive)
Super Spinning Mills: Long-term bank facilities rating upgraded to CARE BB+; Stable from CARE BB-; Stable by CARE Ratings. (Positive)
IndiGo: Company continues to dominate domestic airline market share in October with total of 63.3%. (Positive)
Gulf Oil: Company and Piaggio India renewed their exclusive lubricant partnership until 2030 (Positive)
Ashoka Buildcon: Company secures Rs 1,391 crore NHAI project for West Bengal economic corridor. (Positive)
Afcons: President of Ghana Commissions $447 million railway line built by Company (Positive)
Positron Energy: Company signed a 5-year master agreement with HPCL LNG Ltd. for regasification services at Chhara LNG Terminal, Gujarat. (Positive)
Maruti Suzuki: Company achieves 30 lakh car export milestone. (Positive)
Premier Energies: Company units got multiple orders worth Rs 10.87 Billion for supply of solar PV cells and modules. (Positive)
Stove Kraft Ltd: Company commissioned a new automated Cast Iron Foundry at its Harohalli factory on November 25, 2024 (Positive)
Hitachi Energy/BHEL: Companies secured a contract from Power Grid for a 6,000 MW HVDC link project. (Positive)
Best Agrolife: Company received a 20-year patent from the Indian Patent Office for its ‘Stable Synergistic Insecticidal Composition’. (Positive)
Crompton Greaves: Company launched LED Tab Light (Positive)
Power Grid: Gets Letter of Intent to establish inter-state transmission system in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (Positive)
Allcargo: LCL Volume Up 5%, FCL Volume Up 7% MoM & Up 14% YoY (Positive)
New India Assurance: Company received a cumulative income tax refund order of INR 1945.1 crore (Positive)
LT Foods: Company expands its global footprint to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to tap the U.S. $ 2 billion rice and rice-based food market (Positive)
Vodafone Idea/ Bharti Airtel: Cabinet approved a proposal to waive the bank guarantees (BG) that telecom operators were required to provide for spectrum purchases up to 2022. (Positive)
Zen Technologies: Company gets 20th patent in the year 2024 (Positive)
Wipro: Omkar Nisal replaces Pierre Bruno as Wipro’s CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit, effective November 26. (Neutral)
Genus Power Infrastructures: Company received CRISIL AA-/Stable rating for ₹3861.6 Cr bank loans and CRISIL A1+ for its Rs 100 Cr commercial paper program (Neutral)
JBM Auto: Company proposes sub-dividing its Rs 2 FV equity shares into Rs 1 FV shares. (Neutral)
Paushak Ltd: Company announces a planned shutdown of its manufacturing facilities from Nov 26th to Dec 6th, 2024, for annual maintenance. (Neutral)
Jyoti Structures: Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via rights issue. (Neutral)
Gujarat Investa: Yashvi Shah resigned as Company’s Company Secretary and Compliance Officer on November 25, 2024. (Neutral)
MedPlus Health: SBI Mutual Fund decreased its MedPlus Health Services shareholding by 2% (Neutral)
Spectrum Food: Company appointed Mr. Nakul Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective November 25, 2024. (Neutral)
Jyoti Structures: Company board approved a rights issue of up to Rs 500 crore. (Neutral)
Greaves Cotton: Company appointed Mr. Jaganmohan Rao Medisetti as Head R&D ePowertrain on Nov 25, 2024. (Neutral)
Vedanta: Company is going ahead with its second dollar bond offering in two months, testing investor appetite for Indian offshore debt: Bloomberg. (Neutral)
GPIL: Company acquired 21.46% equity stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd for Rs 69.54 Cr and subscribed Rs 175 Cr in CCPS, aiming for 51% stake post conversion. (Neutral)
Axis Bank: ICICIPru MF acquired 3474965 (0.11% equity) shares on 22nd Nov’24 in the bank (Neutral)
Zomato: Company announced QIP and sets floor price at Rs 265.9/Sh versus previous close 273.3/Sh. (Neutral)
Adani Group: Fitch places Adani Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Electricity Mumbai on ‘watch negative’ (Neutral)
IDFC First: Neeraj Naidu resigns as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’ of IDFC First Bank w.e.f. November 25, 2024 (Neutral)
GE Vernova: Grid Equipments will sell up to (8.38% stake) via OFS on NSE & BSE. (Negative)
ACME Solar: Net profit at Rs 15.2 cr vs Rs 38.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 323 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Adani Green: Fitch revised outlook for Adani Green to Negative from Stable. (Negative)
- November 26, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 26-November-2024
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* GNFC
- November 26, 2024 07:22
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: November 26, 2024
Buzzing stocks: GE Vernova, HUL, HDFC Life, New India Assurance, PowerGrid, Allcargo Gati, Wipro, BHEL, Vedanta, and Ashoka Buildcon
- November 26, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Nifty India Railways PSU Index debuts, tracking Railways-focused PSUs
NSE Indices Limited, the NSE’s index services subsidiary, launched a new thematic index, Nifty India Railways PSU, today.
The Nifty India Railways PSU index tracks the performance of PSUs from the Nifty 500, which are either owned by the Ministry of Railways (classified as core group) or cater to the Indian Railways (classified as non-core group). The weight of each stock in the index is based on its free-float market capitalization. The aggregate weight of stocks belonging to the core group is capped at 80 per cent, and the aggregate weight of stocks belonging to the non-core group is capped at 20%. The weight of each stock is capped at 20%
The index’s base date is April 1, 2021, and its base value is 1,000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly.
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds, such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.
- November 26, 2024 06:57
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 26.11.2024
SIEMENS
* Revenue expected at Rs 6454 crore versus Rs 5807 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 700 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.24% versus 12.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 571 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 27.11.2024
AHLWEST
- November 26, 2024 06:56
Stock Recommendations: JP Morgan: Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics rated overweight, Mazagon Dock at neutral
J.P. Morgan
India Defence Sector Initiate coverage of Bharat Electronics at Overweight with a PT of Rs340 and Hindustan Aeronautics at Overweight with PT of Rs5,135 and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at Neutral, PT of Rs4,248.
- November 26, 2024 06:55
Stock Recommendations: UBS Initiates Coverage on Swiggy Ltd: Buy Recommendation with Price Target of Rs 515
UBS
Swiggy Ltd | Plenty of Room at the Table; Initiate at Buy with a PT of Rs515, CMP is 35-40% discount to Zomato
- November 26, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: HUL board approves demerger of its ice cream business into independent listed entity
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) board has accorded in-principle approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity.
The company has proposed that the shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL.
- November 26, 2024 06:50
Technicals: Trading guide for November 26, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 26, 2024 06:48
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 26, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is NLC India.Backed by good volumes, the stock has appreciated well over the past few sessions. Although there is a resistance nearby, the momentum looks good, and the price can rise further.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.