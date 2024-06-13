Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13th June 2023

  • June 13, 2024 06:59

    Stock to buy today: Balrampur Chini Mills (₹419.85) – BUY

    Balrampur Chini Mills is gearing up for a fresh rally. The stock had risen 3.6 per cent on Wednesday. This rise has made a bullish breakout above a key resistance at ₹410 which has been capping the upside since February this year. 

  • June 13, 2024 06:57

    Trading Guide for June 13, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

  • June 13, 2024 06:55

    Today’s Stock Recommendations: 13 June 2024

    Here's an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Balrampur Chini Mills.

