Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 May 2023
ALL UPDATES
- May 14, 2024 07:10
Stock Recommendations: IIFL on Bank of Baroda - Upgrade to BUY on attractive relative valuations
1) BOB’s 4Q PAT was 8%/10% ahead of Consensus/IIFLe led by better NIM, healthy fee income and non-II.
2) Loan growth of 4% QoQ/ 12.5% YoY was broad based. Deposit growth picked up (7% QoQ) led by international deposits (11% QoQ), driving 2ppt improvement in LDR to 80%. With limited room to increase LDR, we build ~12% loan Cagr over FY25-27.
3) Adj. NIMs widened 5bps QoQ led by loan yield expansion and drawdown of excess LCR (121% now), which was partly offset by 10bps increase in CoD. We expect stable NIM in the near-term due to limited residual deposit re-pricing, and slower NIM compression in a rate-cut cycle due to the highest share of MCLR linked loan book (50%).
4) Despite higher slippages in MSME and Agri, GNPA ratio improved 16bps QoQ on the back of better recoveries/upgrades. FY24 credit cost of 60bps was higher, as it fully provided for Go First exposure (18bps impact), and is confident of recovery given that it’s fully collateralised and one-third is government guaranteed. We expect credit cost to normalise to avg. 80 bps over FY25-27.
5) We raise our est. by 7-9% and TP to Rs300 (18% upside) based on 1.1x FY26 P/B. Upgrade the stock to BUY as it is trading at 40% discount to SBI, despite similar profitability (avg. ROA/ROE of 1%/14% over FY25-26.
- May 14, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.05.2024
Home Depot, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sony Group Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sea Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
On Holding AG (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)
Alcon Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)
- May 14, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 14.05.2024
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 13.9K versus 10.9K)
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 0.70% versus 0.53%)
18:00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.30% versus 0.20%)
19:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Economic Calendar – 15.05.2024
Hong Kong and Korea @ Market Holiday
14:30 EURO Final GDP q/q (Expected: 0.30% versus 0.30%)
18:00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.40%)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.70%)
- May 14, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: May 14, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Grasim Industries. After hitting a record high last week, the scrip saw a decline in price. But it is now trading near a support and could see a recovery.
- May 14, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Guide for May 14, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 14, 2024 06:47
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Grasim Industries (₹2,383.60)
Grasim Industries’ hit a record high of ₹2,500 last week. But then it changed direction and moved south over the past few sessions. Nevertheless, the broader trend is bullish and is now hovering around the 20-day moving average support.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.