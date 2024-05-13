Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 May 2023

  • May 14, 2024 07:10

    Stock Recommendations: IIFL on Bank of Baroda - Upgrade to BUY on attractive relative valuations

    1) BOB’s 4Q PAT was 8%/10% ahead of Consensus/IIFLe led by better NIM, healthy fee income and non-II.

    2) Loan growth of 4% QoQ/ 12.5% YoY was broad based. Deposit growth picked up (7% QoQ) led by international deposits (11% QoQ), driving 2ppt improvement in LDR to 80%. With limited room to increase LDR, we build ~12% loan Cagr over FY25-27.

    3) Adj. NIMs widened 5bps QoQ led by loan yield expansion and drawdown of excess LCR (121% now), which was partly offset by 10bps increase in CoD. We expect stable NIM in the near-term due to limited residual deposit re-pricing, and slower NIM compression in a rate-cut cycle due to the highest share of MCLR linked loan book (50%).

    4) Despite higher slippages in MSME and Agri, GNPA ratio improved 16bps QoQ on the back of better recoveries/upgrades. FY24 credit cost of 60bps was higher, as it fully provided for Go First exposure (18bps impact), and is confident of recovery given that it’s fully collateralised and one-third is government guaranteed. We expect credit cost to normalise to avg. 80 bps over FY25-27.

    5) We raise our est. by 7-9% and TP to Rs300 (18% upside) based on 1.1x FY26 P/B. Upgrade the stock to BUY as it is trading at 40% discount to SBI, despite similar profitability (avg. ROA/ROE of 1%/14% over FY25-26.

  • May 14, 2024 07:09

    Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.05.2024 

    Home Depot, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sony Group Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sea Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    On Holding AG (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)

    Alcon Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)

  • May 14, 2024 07:08

    Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 14.05.2024

    11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 13.9K versus 10.9K)

    12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 0.70% versus 0.53%)

    18:00 U.S. PPI m/m (Expected: 0.30% versus 0.20%)

    19:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks

    Economic Calendar – 15.05.2024

    Hong Kong and Korea @ Market Holiday

    14:30 EURO Final GDP q/q (Expected: 0.30% versus 0.30%)

    18:00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.40%)

    18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.70%)

  • May 14, 2024 07:04

    Stock Market Live Today: Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: May 14, 2024

    Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Grasim Industries. After hitting a record high last week, the scrip saw a decline in price. But it is now trading near a support and could see a recovery.

  • May 14, 2024 07:02

    Stock Market Live Today: Trading Guide for May 14, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

  • May 14, 2024 06:47

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Grasim Industries (₹2,383.60)

    Grasim Industries’ hit a record high of ₹2,500 last week. But then it changed direction and moved south over the past few sessions. Nevertheless, the broader trend is bullish and is now hovering around the 20-day moving average support. 

