May 14, 2024 07:10

1) BOB’s 4Q PAT was 8%/10% ahead of Consensus/IIFLe led by better NIM, healthy fee income and non-II.

2) Loan growth of 4% QoQ/ 12.5% YoY was broad based. Deposit growth picked up (7% QoQ) led by international deposits (11% QoQ), driving 2ppt improvement in LDR to 80%. With limited room to increase LDR, we build ~12% loan Cagr over FY25-27.

3) Adj. NIMs widened 5bps QoQ led by loan yield expansion and drawdown of excess LCR (121% now), which was partly offset by 10bps increase in CoD. We expect stable NIM in the near-term due to limited residual deposit re-pricing, and slower NIM compression in a rate-cut cycle due to the highest share of MCLR linked loan book (50%).

4) Despite higher slippages in MSME and Agri, GNPA ratio improved 16bps QoQ on the back of better recoveries/upgrades. FY24 credit cost of 60bps was higher, as it fully provided for Go First exposure (18bps impact), and is confident of recovery given that it’s fully collateralised and one-third is government guaranteed. We expect credit cost to normalise to avg. 80 bps over FY25-27.

5) We raise our est. by 7-9% and TP to Rs300 (18% upside) based on 1.1x FY26 P/B. Upgrade the stock to BUY as it is trading at 40% discount to SBI, despite similar profitability (avg. ROA/ROE of 1%/14% over FY25-26.