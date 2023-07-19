Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 July 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- July 19, 2023 08:51
Results after market hours
1. IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
- Net Profit: ₹2,124.5 crore vs. ₹1,631 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: ₹2,056 crore.)
- NII: ₹4,876 crore vs. ₹4,125.26 crore.
- GNPA: 1.94% vs. 1.98% (QoQ)
- NNPA: 0.58% vs. 0.59% (QoQ)
2. L&T Technology Q1FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenues are down 2.1% at ₹2,301.4 crore vs. ₹2,370.6 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹2,327.9 crore)
- Net profit is down 8.5% at ₹311.1 crore vs. ₹3,40.1 crore (a Bloomberg Estimate of ₹309.8 crore).
- EBIT fell 6.8% to ₹394.6 crore vs. ₹423.4 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹394.1 crore)
- EBIT Margins at 17.14% vs. 17.86%
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1FY2023 (YoY)
- Revenue is up 14% at ₹4,538 crore vs. ₹3,978 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹2,464 crore).
- Net profit is up 12% to ₹390 crore vs. ₹349 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 463 crore Profit).
- EBITDA at ₹331 crore vs. ₹317 crore, up 5% (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹302 crore)
- Margins at 7.3% vs. 8% (Bloomberg Estimate: 12.3%)
3. CIE Automotive India
- Revenue was up 5% to ₹2,320.34 crore vs. ₹2,215.96 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹2,396.2 crore)
- Net Profit gained 60% to ₹301.68 crore vs. ₹188.85 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: ₹226.6 crore)
- EBITDA is up 21% to ₹370.43 crore vs. ₹305.76 crore.
- EBITDA margins stood at 16% vs. 13.8%.
4. Himadri Specialty Chemical
- Total revenue fell 9% to ₹950.91 crore vs. ₹1,046.64 crore.
- Net profit more than doubled to ₹86.1 crore vs. ₹38.56 crore.
- EBITDA surged 87% to ₹134.01 crore vs. ₹71.6 crore.
- EBITDA margins rose to 14.1% vs. 6.8%.
5. Network18 Media and Investments
- Total revenue from operations jumped to ₹3,238.94 crore vs. ₹1,339.89 crore.
- Net Profit declined 26% to ₹29.17 crore vs. ₹39.46 crore.
- EBITDA loss stood at ₹84.42 crore vs. EBITDA of ₹46.20 crore.
- EBITDA loss margin stood at -2.6% an Ebitda margin of 3.4%.
6. TV18 Broadcast
- Total revenue from operations jumped to ₹3,176.03 crore vs. ₹1,265.05 crore.
- Net Profit advanced 52% to ₹91.20 crore vs. ₹60.02 crore.
- EBITDA loss stood at ₹54.40 crore vs. EBITDA of ₹57.75 crore.
- EBITDA loss margin stood at -1.7% vs. an EBITDA margin of 4.6%.
- July 19, 2023 08:44
Earnings In Focus today
Alok Industries, Can Fin Homes, Century Textiles & Industries, Finolex Industries, Goodluck India, Hatsun Agro Product, Jubilant Pharmova, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, Tata Coffee, and Tata Communications.
- July 19, 2023 08:43
IPO Offerings: Netweb Technologies India
The company launched its initial public offering on July 17. The supercomputer systems manufacturer plans to raise ₹631 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It was subscribed 2.33 times on day 1 and 9.14 times on day 2. Institutional investors subscribed 2.66 times. The portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 18.09 times, and retail investors were subscribed 8.77 times. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed to 16.58 times.
- July 19, 2023 08:41
Stocks to watch today
1. Adani Transmission Q1 Update
- Maintained system availability at over 99.8% in Q1
- Added 550 km to the operational network during the quarter
- The total network stands at 19,778 km
- Received an LOA for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh
- The total smart metre contract value in Q1 stood at ₹3,700 crore
- Near-term transmission and the smart metering pipeline remain very robust
2. Vedanta
The company’s Semiconductors and Display’s Global Managing Director, Akarsh K. Hebbar, said that substantial progress has been made to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors. Vedanta will make an announcement soon.
3. Bank of India
The lender has appointed Yusuf H. Roopwalla as Chief Technology Officer for a period of three years. Roopwalla was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank.
4. L&T Technology Services
The company won a $50 million contract from a global technology company to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms. This agreement has a term of five years.
5. State Bank of India
The lender has agreed to set up a new trustee company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank for managing corporate debt market development funds, for which SBI Funds Management Ltd. is identified as the Investment Manager and Sponsor of the Fund.
6. Ramkrishna Forgings
The company has started commercial production of 13,700 TPA of R A Shaft-Press Line and 10,100 TPA of 5” Upsetter at its plant in Kharswan from July 18. This will enhance the output of the company by 23,800 tonnes per year, which will result in a total production capacity of 2,10,900 tonnes per year.
7. 63 Moons Technologies
The company’s unit, Ticker Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticker Data Ltd. Ticker will subscribe to the share capital of ₹10 lakh of Ticker Data.
8. Hero MotoCorp
The automaker introduced the Xtreme 200S 4-Valve, to be priced at ₹1,41,250 ex-showroom Delhi.
9. DB Realty
The company’s subsidiaries have inked share purchase agreements to acquire a stake in Siddhivinayak Realties. The company’s unit Horizontal Ventures will buy a 9.32% stake for ₹62.09 crore, N.A. Estates will purchase a 10.45% stake for ₹69.59 crore, and Vanita Infrastructure will acquire a 10.22% stake for ₹68.07 crore.
10. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
The company bought an additional 0.0035% stake in subsidiary Petronet MHB Ltd. for ₹2.09 lakh, increasing its overall stake to 49.999%.
11. HealthCare Global Enterprises
The company has signed a partnership transfer agreement to acquire the entire stake of Ajay Mehta, partner of HCG NCHRI LLP, in accordance with the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of Nagpur Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.
12. CIE Automotive
Shriprakash Shukla resigned as director of the company after M&M withdrew his nomination since the company ceased to be an associate of M&M.
13. Hinduja Global Solutions
HGS Colombia will ramp up to more than 300 employees by the end of 2023 from the current number of more than 150. Hinduja has inaugurated its multilingual customer experience (CX) hub in Barranquilla, Colombia.
14. Himadri Speciality Chemicals
The company agreed to acquire 100% equity shares of Combe Projects for about ₹3 lakh.
15. B.L. Kashyap and Sons
The company won a new order of Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers for civil structure and waterproofing works for DLF The Arbour, Sector 63 in Gurugram. The contract includes a free supply of steel. The company’s order book stands at ₹3,086 crore.
- July 19, 2023 08:29
Today is the last date to buy Reliance shares for Jio Financial share eligibility
Reliance Industries is set to turn ex-date on July 20 for the demerger of its financial services business into Jio Financial Services Limited. Investors must purchase Reliance Industries shares today to be eligible for the spun-off entity.
- July 19, 2023 08:11
BSE, NSE tweak rules to allow micro-cap stocks under ESM to trade on all days
In a boost to several micro-cap companies, stock exchanges, in consultation with markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday decided to lift trading curbs on stocks that come under Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM).
Earlier, the stocks under ESM Stage-II were allowed to trade only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days, a circular from the exchanges said.
- July 19, 2023 08:10
Netweb Tech public issue closes today
The ₹631-crore IPO of Netweb Technologies, which opened for public subscription on Monday, will close today. As HNIs, retail investors and employees show strong interest, the issue has so far subscribed 9.14 times. The issue received bids of 8.09 crore shares against the offered 88.58 lakh shares, according to the data available on the stock exchanges. Overall, the issue was subscribed 9.11 times on the first day of bidding.
- July 19, 2023 08:07
Stocks that will see action today: July 19, 2023
Reliance, Lemon tree, SBI, GAIL, Captain Pipes, Ganesha Ecosphere, CIE Automotive, Alok Textiles, Bank of Maharashtra, CanFin Homes, Century Textiles, Finolex Industries, Indian Bank, Jubilant Pharma, L&T Finance Shemaroo, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, BL Kashyap
- July 19, 2023 07:58
Day trading guide for July 19, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- July 19, 2023 07:57
Stock to buy today: Saregama India (₹449.60)
The upmove in the stock of Saregama India has gained momentum. The stock surged over 6 per cent on Tuesday breaking above the key resistance level of ₹440. It indicates the beginning of a new leg of the uptrend that has been in place since mid-June. The level of ₹440 will now act as a good resistance-turned-support and will limit the downside. Below this, ₹430-425 is the next important support zone.
- July 19, 2023 07:56
Asian stocks rise on continued US stock rally
Stocks in Japan, South Korea, and Australia gained, while Hong Kong’s stock contracts declined. US stocks advanced due to strong bank earnings, driving the Dow towards its longest winning streak in over two years. Dow closes at highest level since April 2022. - Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.