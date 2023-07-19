July 19, 2023 08:41

1. Adani Transmission Q1 Update

Maintained system availability at over 99.8% in Q1

Added 550 km to the operational network during the quarter

The total network stands at 19,778 km

Received an LOA for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh

The total smart metre contract value in Q1 stood at ₹3,700 crore

Near-term transmission and the smart metering pipeline remain very robust

2. Vedanta

The company’s Semiconductors and Display’s Global Managing Director, Akarsh K. Hebbar, said that substantial progress has been made to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors. Vedanta will make an announcement soon.

3. Bank of India

The lender has appointed Yusuf H. Roopwalla as Chief Technology Officer for a period of three years. Roopwalla was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank.

4. L&T Technology Services

The company won a $50 million contract from a global technology company to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms. This agreement has a term of five years.

5. State Bank of India

The lender has agreed to set up a new trustee company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank for managing corporate debt market development funds, for which SBI Funds Management Ltd. is identified as the Investment Manager and Sponsor of the Fund.

6. Ramkrishna Forgings

The company has started commercial production of 13,700 TPA of R A Shaft-Press Line and 10,100 TPA of 5” Upsetter at its plant in Kharswan from July 18. This will enhance the output of the company by 23,800 tonnes per year, which will result in a total production capacity of 2,10,900 tonnes per year.

7. 63 Moons Technologies

The company’s unit, Ticker Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticker Data Ltd. Ticker will subscribe to the share capital of ₹10 lakh of Ticker Data.

8. Hero MotoCorp

The automaker introduced the Xtreme 200S 4-Valve, to be priced at ₹1,41,250 ex-showroom Delhi.

9. DB Realty

The company’s subsidiaries have inked share purchase agreements to acquire a stake in Siddhivinayak Realties. The company’s unit Horizontal Ventures will buy a 9.32% stake for ₹62.09 crore, N.A. Estates will purchase a 10.45% stake for ₹69.59 crore, and Vanita Infrastructure will acquire a 10.22% stake for ₹68.07 crore.

10. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

The company bought an additional 0.0035% stake in subsidiary Petronet MHB Ltd. for ₹2.09 lakh, increasing its overall stake to 49.999%.

11. HealthCare Global Enterprises

The company has signed a partnership transfer agreement to acquire the entire stake of Ajay Mehta, partner of HCG NCHRI LLP, in accordance with the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of Nagpur Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

12. CIE Automotive

Shriprakash Shukla resigned as director of the company after M&M withdrew his nomination since the company ceased to be an associate of M&M.

13. Hinduja Global Solutions

HGS Colombia will ramp up to more than 300 employees by the end of 2023 from the current number of more than 150. Hinduja has inaugurated its multilingual customer experience (CX) hub in Barranquilla, Colombia.

14. Himadri Speciality Chemicals

The company agreed to acquire 100% equity shares of Combe Projects for about ₹3 lakh.

15. B.L. Kashyap and Sons

The company won a new order of Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers for civil structure and waterproofing works for DLF The Arbour, Sector 63 in Gurugram. The contract includes a free supply of steel. The company’s order book stands at ₹3,086 crore.