Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 July 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- July 20, 2023 09:09
DSP MF and its other entities sell 35.18 lakh shares via Open Market Equitas SFB
- July 20, 2023 09:08
Olectra Greentech awards ₹395 crore contract to Megha Engineering
Olectra Greentech awards ₹395 crore contract to Megha Engineering for construction of Greenfield EV manufacturing facility.
- July 20, 2023 09:06
Avenue Supermarkets opens new store in Akola
Avenue Supermarkets has opened a new store in Akola, Maharashtra, taking the total number of stores to 330.
- July 20, 2023 09:05
Q1 Results: Alok Industries
Alok Industries’ revenue from operations fell 28 per cent to ₹1,410 crore against ₹1,972 crore. Net loss widened to ₹226 crore from ₹142 crore y-o-y.
- July 20, 2023 09:03
Cotton exports to touch lowest level in 19 years as farmers turn to more lucrative crops
India’s cotton exports are expected to reach their lowest level in 19 years during the current growing season as farmers turn to more lucrative crops like oilseeds and pulses, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Prior to that, the value of cotton exports dropped from $2.65 billion to $678.75 million in FY23, a 75 per cent decrease.
Indian cotton yarn exports decreased to a decade low of 664,000 tonnes in FY23 from the record exports of 1.38 million tonnes in FY22. Following the end of the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for cotton yarn increased significantly, leading to record-breaking profits for cotton yarn producers, said Kedia Commodities.
- July 20, 2023 09:01
Gold hits highest level in two months
Gold reached its highest levels in two months, rising above $1,980 per ounce on expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its current cycle of tightening monetary policy due to slowing US inflation.
Although traders reduced their bets on more rate hikes this year, it is still largely believed that the US central bank would boost interest rates by 25 basis points this month, said Kedia Commodities.
Investors are now anticipating the US’s initial unemployment claims statistics for hints about the health of the labour market. Despite indications of reducing inflation, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are both anticipated to raise rates further at their future meetings, it said.
- July 20, 2023 08:57
HUL’s Q1 results preview: Rural green shoots, decrease in commodity inflation may boost numbers
With the decrease in commodity inflation and green shoots in the rural market, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is likely to register a volume growth of 5 per cent.
According to analysts, the rural market moved ahead of urban areas during the quarter owing to price cuts and stable pricing across categories.
The company’s profit after tax is expected to grow by 16.8 per cent year-on-year.
- July 20, 2023 08:55
Power Finance Corporation to raise ₹5,000 crore through public issue of NCDs
Power Finance Corporation has announced plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures. The NCDs will open on July 21 for subscription.
- July 20, 2023 08:54
RBI cancels licence of Uttar Pradesh-based United India Co-operative Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of Uttar Pradesh-based United India Co-operative Bank.
Consequently, the bank (Nagina, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh) will cease to carry on banking business with effect from the close of business on July 19, 2023, according to a RBI statement.
- July 20, 2023 08:53
GETCO to stop dealing with Transformers and Rectifiers for 3 years
Transformers and Rectifiers has informed exchanges that it has received intimation from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) intimating that GETCO has decided to stop dealing with the company for 3 years on the ground that the company had allegedly submitted forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificate(MDCC) relating to certain transformers supplied by the Company under the Contract awarded to the company for supply of total 29 Transformers and 1 Reactor to GETCO. The stock may react negatively to the development.
- July 20, 2023 08:48
Mirza International receives resignation letters from Rashid Ahmed Mirza, Shuja Mirza and Narendra Prasad Upadhayay
Mirza International has received resignation letters from Rashid Ahmed Mirza, Shuja Mirza and Narendra Prasad Upadhayay, Directors of the Company tendering their resignations from directorship of the company.
- July 20, 2023 08:47
CareEdge: Indian shipping industry likely to maintain its steady performance in FY24
The global shipping industry performed well from mid-CY2021 to CY2022 backed by recovery in charter rates across multiple vessel segments after the initial impact of the pandemic.
The outlook for the industry in CY2023 is mixed and will depend on capacity addition in each segment. With the global merchandise trade volume projected to slow down in CY2023 and given the highest capacity additions in CY2023-CY2024, the container shipping segment is expected to be the worst impacted.
The tanker segment is expected to maintain its CY2022 performance in CY2023 due to the lowest capacity addition and redistribution of crude trade flow by key consuming economies. The performance of the dry bulk carrier segment is expected to improve in the second half of CY2023 driven by supply-side dynamics.
The Indian shipping fleet is primarily dominated by crude and product tankers, accounting for the majority of the overall capacity at 57%. Dry bulk carriers follow at 16%, while container vessels make up approximately 5% of the fleet. Given that globally crude and product tankers are expected to outperform the container vessel segment and given the dominance of these vessel types in the Indian fleet, the Indian Shipping Industry is expected to maintain a steady performance in FY24.
Furthermore, the domestic fleet mainly consists of small to mid-size vessels, which are less susceptible to volatile charter rates. Considering these factors, CARE Ratings maintains a Stable outlook for the domestic shipping industry in FY24.
The financial performance of the two largest domestic shipping companies, namely Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, reflects a consistent improvement in revenues and profitability during FY23. CARE Ratings anticipates that these companies, assumed to be representative of the Indian shipping industry contributing around 45-50% of the country’s total tonnage, will demonstrate a stable business and financial risk profile in the coming year.
- July 20, 2023 08:45
Can Fin Home Finance Q1FY24 Review by Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, Stoxbox
One of the leading housing finance companies, Can Fin Home Finance, reported a mixed set of numbers in Q1FY24. The growth in profitability and other key parameters were average.
Also, the NPAs were up sequentially which was not expected by market participants. Although net profit exceeded street estimates, there has been some NIM compression on a YoY basis. We believe that going forward, the company will improve on its numbers as compared to Q1FY24 which tends to be a slow quarter. However, the management’s outlook on asset quality and NIMs will be the key monitorable.
- July 20, 2023 08:38
JPM on KPIT Tech
UW. TP Rs 540
Honda, one of co’s large clients, a couple of weeks back announced a partnership with SCSK (Japan IT co) on software developmen
Channel checks had indicated KPIT was exclusive partner, but this deal indicates Honda is diversifying vendor base
- July 20, 2023 08:37
Nomura on IPCA Labs
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 866
Near-term Earnings Risk To Consensus Estimate
Expect Improvement In EBITDA Margin From Low Base Of FY23
Based On US FDA Observations, Don’t Factor In Resolution Of Regulatory Issues In Near Term
- July 20, 2023 08:37
Jefferies on Newgen Soft
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 860
Q1 Beat Estimates With 34% Revenue Growth Being Key Highlight
Mgmt Highlighted Strong Growth Outlook In Traditional Markets, Particularly Among Banks
Raise EPS Estimates By 2-4% & Expect 23% EPS CAGR Over FY23-25
Newgen’s Strong Growth Visibility & Consistent Execution Should Sustain Its 21x PE Valn
- July 20, 2023 08:37
Jefferies on Can Fin Homes
Buy Rating
Target Rs 850
Q1 PAT Was 7% Ahead Of Est Due To Better-than-expected NIMs & Lower Opex
Loans Grew 18% YoY Led By 14% YoY Growth In Disbursements
NIMs Rose As Calculated Average Yield Rose More Than Rise In Average CoF
Opex Fell 16% QoQ, Gross NPA Rose 8 bps QoQ
Credit Cost Fell 14 bps QoQ, But Was A Tad Higher Than Est
- July 20, 2023 08:36
MS on Can Fin Homes
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 640
PAT Beat Estimate By 9% Led By Higher NIM & Lower Operating Costs
Calculated NIM Expanded 17 bps QoQ To 3.6%
Gross NPA Was Stable YoY While Provision Coverage Fell Both YoY & QoQ
Loans Rose 18% YoY & 3% QoQ During The Quarter
- July 20, 2023 08:36
GS on L&T Finance
Key to re-rating henceforth now hinges on
1)Successful management transition
2)Resilient asset quality
3)Omproving operating performance
4)Any potential release of excessive buffers that co has made on its wholesale portfolio
- July 20, 2023 08:36
MS on L&T Fin
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 105
Higher-than-expected NII & Fees Drove A 2% PAT Beat
Higher Re/Pre-payments & Sell-downs Drove Wholesale Loans Down Faster
Credit Cost Of 2.6% Was Higher Than Estimate Of 2.4%
Stage 3 Assets Decreased QoQ Led By Wholesale
- July 20, 2023 08:35
Citi on Polycab
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 4,800
Factoring Strong Demand, Expect Co To Revise Up Long-term Growth Guidance By FY26
The dampener In Results Was FMEG Revenue Growth, Which Is Yet To Pick Up
Exports Did Well & Growth Underlines Large Opportunity, Scale & Execution Capability
- July 20, 2023 08:35
Mirza International
Mirza International Receives relaxation from SEBI
Redtape will now file necessary application for the final listing and trading approval of BSE and NSE, in due course.
Company is already trading ex-Red Tape business
- July 20, 2023 08:34
Listing of Bonus Shares today
Listing of Bonus equity shares of Roto Pumps Ltd
15703805 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 2/- each allotted on July 11, 2023.
Listing of Bonus equity shares of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
82952820 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 1/- each allotted on July 11, 2023.
Listing of new Bonus equity shares of Aptech Ltd
16541152 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on July 15, 2023.
- July 20, 2023 08:34
RIL goes ex-financial today
Special pre-open session from 9-10 am
Pre-open session to discover price of RIL ex-financial
Pre-open to settle around 9.45 am
Trading of RIL starts at 10 am
Analysts value Jio Financial at Rs 160 to Rs 190
- July 20, 2023 08:33
India Mart: Board to meet today for Results and Bonus Issue.
- July 20, 2023 08:30
Stock market: Infosys, Reliance, HUL to anchor market movement
The domestic markets are expected to open on flat note with a downward bias on Thursday. According to analysts, big corporate events - Reliance demerger and listing and Infosys and Hindustan Unilever results will anchor the market direction today.
Gift Nifty at 19837.50 indicates a flat opening, as Nifty futures on Wednesday closed at 19847 on the NSE.
- July 20, 2023 08:27
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend: John Cockerill India, Fortis Healthcare, Graphite India, HCL Technologies, MRF, Novartis India, Rossell India
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: TCS
Ex-Date Demerger: Reliance Industries
Ex-date AGM: Colgate Palmolive (India), Indo Rama Synthetics (India), MRF, Oracle Financial Services Software
Record-Date Dividend: Fortis Healthcare, Graphite India, and HCL Technologies
Record-Date Interim Dividend: TCS
Record-Date Demerger: Reliance Industries
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Permanent Magnets
Pledge Share Details:
Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 1.3 lakh shares on July 14.
F&O BAN
1️⃣ DELTACORP
2️⃣ IBULHSGFIN
3️⃣ L&TFH
4️⃣ MANAPPURAM
5️⃣ POLYCAB
6️⃣ RBLBANK
- July 20, 2023 08:26
Results Announced Post Market Hours
Tata Communications Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 4,771.36 crore vs. Rs 4,310.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,714.1 crore).
Net profit down 30% to Rs 381.75 crore vs. Rs 544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 374.1 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 1,024.04 crore vs. Rs 1,077.03 crore, down 5% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,057 crore).
Margin at 21.5% vs. 25% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.4%).
Hatsun Agro Product Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Total revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 2,150.63 crore vs. Rs 2,014.61 crore.
Net profit jumped 54% to Rs 80.15 crore vs. Rs 51.95 crore.
Ebitda gained 34% to Rs 237.88 crore vs. Rs 178.15 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 11.1% vs. 8.8%.
Finolex Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 1,179.17 crore vs. Rs 1,189.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,118 crore).
Net profit gained 16% to Rs 115.33 crore vs. Rs 99.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110 crore).
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 152.47 crore vs. Rs 125.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 159 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 12.9% vs. 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.2%).
Can Fin Homes Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 35% to Rs 818.09 crore vs. Rs 606.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.7 crore).
Net Interest Income gained 14% to Rs 285.08 crore vs. Rs 250.39 crore.
Net profit rose 13% to Rs 183.45 crore vs. Rs 162.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174.4 crore).
GNPA at 0.63% vs. 0.55% QoQ.
NNPA at 0.34% vs. 0.26% QoQ.
L&T Finance Holdings Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Interest Income up 5.76% at Rs 3,116.49 crore vs. Rs 2,946.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,837.5 crore).
Net profit up 102.56% at Rs 530.93 crore vs. Rs 262.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 485.6 crore).
Alok Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations fell 28% to Rs 1,410.25 crore vs. Rs 1,971.52 crore.
Net loss widened to Rs 226.14 crore from Rs 141.58 crore.
Ebitda fell 74% to Rs 12.31 crore vs. Rs 46.9 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 0.9% vs. 2.4%.
- July 20, 2023 08:25
Stocks To Watch: Mastek
The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire BizAnalytica for an upfront payment of $16.72 million (Rs 137.24 crore) and earn out up to $24 million (Rs 196.99 crore).
- July 20, 2023 08:23
Stocks To Watch: Vishnu Chemicals
Its unit, Vishnu Barium, has acquired a 100% stake in Ramadas Minerals for Rs 26 crore. Ramadas conducts business in the beneficiation of Baryte ores and had a turnover of Rs 2.12 cr in FY23
- July 20, 2023 08:23
Stocks To Watch: Genus Power Infrastructures
The company has incorporated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Genus Chhattisgarh PKG-1 SPV, to execute the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider contract.
- July 20, 2023 08:22
Stocks To Watch: Avenue Supermarkets
The company has opened a new store in Akola, Maharashtra, taking the total number of stores to 330.
- July 20, 2023 08:21
Stocks To Watch: PNC Infratech
The company signed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for three Hybrid Annuity Mode projects worth Rs 3,264.43 crore.
- July 20, 2023 08:21
Stocks To Watch: Transformers and Rectifiers
Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation has decided to stop dealing with Transformers and Rectifiers for a period of three years. The ‘Stop Deal’ notice is on the ground that the company had allegedly submitted a forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificate for certain transformers supplied. The company has conducted inspection tests and is taking steps to defend its position against this allegation.
- July 20, 2023 08:20
Stocks To Watch: Alok Industries
The company appointed Ram Rakesh Gaur as chief executive officer and Vinod Sureka as joint chief financial officer.
- July 20, 2023 08:19
Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries
Reliance Strategic Investments has appointed Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as non-executive directors. It also appointed Hitesh Kumar Sethia as managing director and chief executive officer for three years.
- July 20, 2023 08:19
Stocks To Watch: LIC
Sat Pal Bhanoo, additional zonal manager at the Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director of LIC India.
- July 20, 2023 08:18
Stocks To Watch: TTK Prestige
The company resumed manufacturing operations at the Roorkee plant after flooding on July 18. It estimated a loss of movables of about Rs 40 lakh. The entire area is under red alert for the next two days.
- July 20, 2023 08:17
Stocks To Watch: Shree Cement
The company received an inspection notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company said it would comply with the directions.
- July 20, 2023 08:16
Stocks To Watch: Olectra Greentech
The company has awarded a Rs 395.12 crore contract to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure to construct a greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Hyderabad.
- July 20, 2023 08:15
Stocks To Watch: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Krensavage Asset Management opposed Sun Pharmaceutical’s bid to take Taro private on account of its low offer value. Shareholders could receive $45 per share on liquidation, compared with Sun Pharmaceutical’s offer of $38 apiece, it said. Krensavage Asset Management is the largest minority shareholder of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.
- July 20, 2023 08:15
Stocks To Watch: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
The drug maker received zero observations and no action from the USFDA at its API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam. The inspection was conducted from July 10 to July 19.
- July 20, 2023 08:13
YES Securities on Prince Pipes
Though Q1FY24 will be impacted due to company’s transition to ERP system, we reckon the buoyance in demand will enable Prince Pipes to make-up for the lost sales. We reckon, strong demand from plumbing segment & shift in demand towards branded products should lead to healthy traction for Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. We believe EBITDA/Kg to come in at Rs21/Rs22 in FY24E/FY25E respectively.
At CMP, stock trades at P/E(x) of 32x/26x on FY24E/FY25E EPS of Rs20/24 respectively. We have valued the stock at 30x on FY25E EPS & arrived at a target price of Rs733, retaining our ADD rating.
- July 20, 2023 08:12
Motilal Oswal on VRL Logistics
VRL Logistics (Annual Report): Capacity/network expansion to boost growth
VRLL, with its large asset base of 5,671 trucks, has successfully transformed itself into a specialized goods transport (GT) company by focusing on its high-margin LTL (less than truck load) segment. We expect the company to post a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/25%/36% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR850 (based on 24x FY25E EPS).
- July 20, 2023 08:11
TTK Healthcare revises delisting floor price to ₹1,201.30 per share
TTK Healthcare, which announced voluntary delisting of its shares from the exchanges, has revised the floor price for delisting to ₹1,201.30 per equity share against the earlier price of ₹1,051.31.
In the first week of April, the Chennai-based company announced that its promoters had proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting of its shares from the stock exchanges.
On April 20, the board of TTK Healthcare approved the voluntary delisting of the company at ₹1,051.31 per equity share.
Delisting offer of TTK Healthcare will open today and ends on July 27
- July 20, 2023 08:08
Stocks in F&O Ban_20.07.2023
DELTACORP
IBULHSGFIN
L&TFH
MANAPPURAM
POLYCAB
RBLBANK
- July 20, 2023 08:06
Day Trading Guide for July 20, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- July 20, 2023 08:04
Stock to buy today: Century Plyboards (I) (₹678.05)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Century Plyboards (I). The stock has been consolidating within its overall uptrend between ₹650 and ₹694 for more than two weeks now. The chances are high for the stock to break this consolidation on the upside and resume the uptrend. 8.02.
- July 20, 2023 07:49
Dow extends bullish streak on strong economic data, Nasdaq flat
In New York, the Dow continued its bullish streak for an eighth consecutive day, driven by better-than-expected economic figures. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index remained unchanged.
The Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 35,061.21, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,358.02. - Agencies
- July 20, 2023 07:48
Asian stocks muted amidst expectations of Fed rate hike pause
Tokyo stocks began trading with a decline on Thursday after Wall Street saw modest gains due to optimistic views regarding the US Federal Reserve potentially pausing its interest rate hikes. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.31 percent, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 percent in early trade. - Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.