Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 July 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- July 21, 2023 09:47
L&T wins contract for 135 km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project
L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package, which is part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. The 508 km high-speed rail project, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 kms in the State of Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in the State of Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.
- July 21, 2023 09:44
Michigan court allows Mahindra Automotive to continue selling ROXOR in the US
Michigan Federal District Court in its order on Fiat motion said M&M’s arm Mahindra Automotive North America can continue to produce/sell post-2020 ROXOR in the US
- July 21, 2023 09:43
UAE’s state-backed oil giant agrees 14-year LNG agreement with Indian Oil Corp valued at $7-9 billion
- July 21, 2023 09:42
PVR Inox opens 12 screen multiplex at Forum Mall, Bengaluru
- July 21, 2023 09:42
L&T mulls share buyback
Larsen & Toubro to consider buyback of equity shares of the company and payment of Special dividend on 25 July.
- July 21, 2023 09:41
TCS partners with BBC to transform finance and payroll
TCS has bagged a deal from British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) to change its finance, procurement, and HR applications management
- July 21, 2023 09:40
Indusind Bank board approves Rs 20,000 crore fundraising via debt securities
Indusind Bank board approves raising of funds through debt securities on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore
- July 21, 2023 09:39
BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 10.3 lakh shares at Rs 623.53 a piece of Amara Raja Batteries
- July 21, 2023 09:39
Government move to ban export of non-Basmati rice with immediate effect to impact KRBL/ LT Foods
- July 21, 2023 09:38
Motilal Oswal on HUL
Hindustan Unilever (HUVR)’s 1QFY24 performance fell slightly short of our expectations. During the quarter, volumes grew 3% YoY vs. expectation of 7% growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending.
- In 1QFY24, rural market delivered volume growth. While we expect this momentum to continue; however weather patterns remain a critical factor to monitor.
- The company is normalizing A&P spends to revive volume and bring it back to pre-COVID levels, which represents 9.8% of sales. Management mentioned about funnelling the gross margin expansion towards adspends to drive volume growth. However, the 120bp YoY increase in ‘other expenses’ is due to a step-up in investments, the impact of new royalty incentives, and favorable benefits in the base quarter.
- The outlook for HUVR remains balanced with lower commodity costs and gradual recovery in rural demand offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players in some categories. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR 3,100.
- July 21, 2023 09:37
Major gainers/losers on the NSE at 9:30 am on July 21
Major gainers: LT (2.53%); Kotak (1.15%); Cipla (1.08%); SBI (0.94%); Britannia (0.74%)
Major losers: Infosys (-7.64%); HCL Tech (-1.80%); Hindustan Unilever (-1.62%); Reliance Industries (-1.41%); TCS (-1.40%)
- July 21, 2023 09:36
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Jayaswal Neco Industries
Ex-Date Dividend: Abbott India, Archean Chemical Industries, Anup Engineering, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Astec Lifesciences, BASF India, Blue Star, Cipla, Dabur India, Dhanuka Agritech, Fiem Industries, HIL, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Indian Hume Pipe, Infobeans Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Jamna Auto Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, KPR Mill, L&T Finance Holdings, LIC, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Minda Corporation, RPG Lifesciences, Sasken Technologies, Sonata Software, Sumitomo Chemical India, Symphony, Tech Mahindra, Thermax, TTK Prestige, Zensar Technologies, Zydus Wellness
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Angel One
Ex-date Buy Back: Goldiam International
Ex-date AGM: TTK Prestige, Fiem Industries, Arvind, BASF India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, KPR Mill, Tech Mahindra, Dabur India, Astec Lifesciences, Kokuyo Camlin, Sonata Software, Jamna Auto Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Symphony, Indian Hume Pipe, HIL, Intellect Design Arena, Arvind Smartspaces, Infobeans Technologies, Anup Engineering
Record-date Dividend: Abbott India, Archean Chemical Industries, Angel One, Blue Star, Cipla, L&T Finance Holdings, LIC, Laxmi Organic Industries, RPG Lifesciences, Sumitomo Chemical India, Thermax, Zensar Technologies, Zydus Wellness
Record-date Interim Dividend: Angel One
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Action Construction Equipment, RattanIndia Power
- July 21, 2023 09:35
Block Deals
Jai Balaji Industries: Ashika Global Finance sold 11.5 lakh shares (0.7%), and SM Niryat bought 11.5 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 112 apiece.
- July 21, 2023 09:35
Bulk Deals
Responsive Industries: Brenzett sold 26.5 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 182.02 apiece.
Amara Raja Batteries: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 10.3 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 623.53 apiece.
- July 21, 2023 09:34
Earnings Today
Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Atul, Aditya Vision, CreditAccess Grameen, Dodla Diary, Glenmark Lifesciences, GNA Axles, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, PNB Gilts, Rajratan Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tejas Networks, Ultratech Cement, Wendt (India)
- July 21, 2023 09:34
Stocks To Watch
IndiaMart InterMesh: The board of the company has approved a buyback of up to Rs 500 crore consisting of 12.5 lakh shares, representing a 2.04% stake via tender offer. The buyback price will be Rs 4,000 per share, a premium of 38% over Thursday’s closing price.
Larsen & Toubro: The company will consider a share buyback and special dividend on July 25.
IndusInd Bank: The board of the bank approved raising Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities on a private placement basis.
Jindal Stainless: The company completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel by acquiring the remaining 74% stake for Rs 958 crore, making JUSL a 100% owned subsidiary of JSL.
LTIMindtree: The company announced a strategic partnership with CYFIRMA to enhance the threat intelligence capabilities of its XDR platform. Larsen & Toubro, through its L&T Innovation Fund, recently invested in CYFIRMA in a pre-Series B round of funding.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has signed a Letter of Intent on co-operation for Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for the Armed Forces of Argentina.
- July 21, 2023 09:34
360 One Wam Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% to Rs 558.96 crore vs. Rs 471.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 420.8 crore).
NII up 17% to Rs 448.35 crore vs. Rs 283.56 crore.
Net profit up 17% to Rs 183.58 crore vs. Rs 156.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 176 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:33
Tanla Platforms Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% to Rs 911 crore vs. Rs 800 crore.
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 182.22 crore vs. Rs 130.7 crore.
Ebitda margin 20% vs. 16.3%
Net profit up 35% to Rs 135.4 crore vs. Rs 100.41 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:33
Coforge (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2221 crore vs. Rs 2170 crore.
EBIT up 2.9% at Rs 230.3 crore vs. Rs 223.8 crore.
Margins at 10.4% vs. 10.3%
Net profit up 44% at Rs 165.3 crore vs. Rs 114.8 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:33
India MART lnterMESH (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 25.65% at Rs 282.1 crore vs. Rs 224.5 crore.
Net profit up 77.9% at Rs 83.1 crore vs. Rs 46.69 crore.
Ebitda up 20.59% at Rs 77.35 crore vs. Rs 64.14 crore.
Margins at 27.41% vs. 28.57%
- July 21, 2023 09:32
HMT Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% to Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 82 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 47.6 crore
Net loss of Rs 33.5 crore vs. a net profit of Rs 635.12 crore
- July 21, 2023 09:32
Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3,624 crore vs. Rs 3,302 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,693 crore).
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 610 crore vs. Rs 586 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.6 crore).
Ebitda margin 16.8% vs. 17.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)
Net profit fell 30% to Rs 144 crore vs. Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:31
ICICI Securities on Havells
We note three structural growth drivers from Q1FY24 as the company is in early stages to develop white label business (EMS) via exports and It has entered premium and luxury segment via launch of Havells Studio. We believe the premiumisation path could potentially result in structural margin expansion and B2B sales are likely to remain strong in coming quarters. We also believe the correction in input prices and the likely revival in B2C sales in H2FY24 offer tailwinds to earnings. We remain positive on Havells and model it to report revenue and PAT CAGR of 14.5% and 28.1%, respectively, over FY23-FY25E. We cut FY24 earnings estimates to factor in delayed recovery in consumer demand.
- July 21, 2023 09:30
Sprayking Agro acquires new manufacturing facility in Jamnagar
Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd, brass manufacturer, has acquired its new manufacturing facility at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The new facility is spread over 3,000 sq. mtr which has been acquired by the company on rent from the third party.
- July 21, 2023 09:29
Infosys crashes nearly 8 per cent in opening trade
- July 21, 2023 09:29
Venus Pipes starts LSAW pipes commercial production
Venus Pipes & Tubes has commenced commercial production of LSAW pipes of 600 MT per month on July 21, 2023.
- July 21, 2023 09:28
Brokerages on Infosys
Macquarie 0n Infosys
Downgrade To Underperform
Target Rs 1,130
==
JPMorgan on Infosys
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 1,150
==
Jefferies On Infosys
Buy Rating
Target Rs 1,550
==
Nomura on Infosys
Downgrade To Reduce
Target Cut To Rs 1,210 From 1,260
==
BoFA Sec on Infosys
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 1,390
==
HSBC on Infosys
Buy Rating
Target Rs 1,540
- July 21, 2023 09:26
Crude Oil futures rise as market awaits US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision
Crude Oil Futures Rise as Market Awaits US Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Decision
- July 21, 2023 09:21
Sensex and Nifty drop nearly 1%
On Friday’s opening trade, the Sensex and Nifty experienced a drop of over 1%, reflecting global developments. The Sensex declined by 191.60 points (0.96%), to trade at 19,787.55, while the Nifty fell by 590.27 points (0.87%), reaching 66,981.63. Among the major losers were Wipro, TCS, and Hero MotoCorp, while Britannia, Titan, and Nestle emerged as gainers.
- July 21, 2023 09:09
Mphasis Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 3% to Rs 3,252 crore vs. Rs 3,361 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,362 crore).
EBIT fell 3% to Rs 500 crore from Rs 515.27 crore.
EBIT margin flat at 15.3%.
Net profit fell 2% to Rs 396.05 crore vs. Rs 405.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 403 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:09
ICICI Securities Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18% to Rs 934.31 crore vs. Rs 793.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 950.3 crore).
Net interest income up 17% to Rs 749.7 crore vs. Rs 693.2 crore.
Net profit down 1% to Rs 270.84 crore vs. Rs 273.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278.8 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:09
Union Bank of India Q1FY24 (Standalone)
Net interest income up 16.5% to Rs 8839 crore vs. Rs 7581 crore (YoY).
Net Profit up 2x at Rs 3236 crore vs. Rs 1558 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: 2,343 crore)
GNPA: 7.34% vs. 7.53% (QoQ)
NNPA: 1.58% vs. 1.70% (QoQ)
- July 21, 2023 09:08
United Spirits Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 2,667.8 crore vs. Rs 2,419.1 crore.
Ebitda up 92% at Rs 713.50 crore vs. Rs 372.3 crore.
EBITDA margin 26.7% vs. 15.3%
Net profit up 83% at Rs 476.7 crore vs. Rs 261.1 crore.
- July 21, 2023 09:08
Persistent Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 2,321.1 crore vs. Rs 2,254.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,328.8 crore).
EBIT fell 14% to Rs 298 crore vs. Rs 346.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 358 crore).
Margin 12.83% vs. 15.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.37%)
Net Profit fell 9% to Rs 228.7 crore vs. Rs 251.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:08
Hindustan Unilever Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 15496 crore vs. Rs 14624 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 15,491 crore).
Ebitda is up 8% at Rs 3665 crore vs. Rs 3402 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3,645.86 crore).
Margins at 23.7% vs. 23.3% (Bloomberg Estimate: 23.5%)
Net profit up 7% at Rs 2554 crore vs. Rs 2381 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,593.5 crore).
- July 21, 2023 09:07
Infosys Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.3% to Rs 37,933 crore vs. Rs 37,441 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37,843.3 crore).
EBIT flat at Rs 7,891 crore vs. Rs 7,877 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,907.7 crore)
Margin 20.80% vs. 21.03 (Bloomberg estimate: 20.9%)
Net Profit: Rs 5,945 crore vs. Rs 6,134 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,245 crore)
Revises lower FY24 revenue guidance to 1.0–3.5% from the 4-7% estimated earlier.
- July 21, 2023 09:06
Pledge share details
Emami: Promoter Group Divarkar Finvest revoked a pledge of 8.5 lakh, Suraj Finvest invoked a pledge of 12.75 lakh shares, and revoked a pledge of 4.25 lakh shares between July 17 and July 19.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Group Equilibrated Venture Cflow created a pledge of 2 lakh shares on July 19.
- July 21, 2023 09:04
Fertiliser sales rise 2.4% to 102 lakh tonnes in Q1 FY24
Fertiliser sales have increased by 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, from a year ago, to touch 102.12 lakh tonnes (lt), as there was a significant increase in demand in June despite the delayed and deficient monsoon. As a result, the subsidy in the April-June period accounts for 26 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2023-24 fiscal. Higher sales may also help fertiliser companies increase their earnings, negating any likely adverse impact on consumption after the launch of the single ‘Bharat’ brand for all subsidised crop nutrients.
- July 21, 2023 08:58
Bonus issue dates
NDR Auto Components Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 964.30
Ex Bonus 24 July 2023 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- July 21, 2023 08:53
Union Bank first-quarter net profit zooms 108 per cent to Rs 3,236 cr
Union Bank of India (UBI) reported a 108 per cent year-on-year jump in first quarter net profit at Rs 3,236 crore, against Rs 1,558 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of healthy growth in net interest income and other income, and a decline in loan loss provisions.
- July 21, 2023 08:50
Indian shares set for flat start as US jobs data reignites rate fears
Indian shares are set to open little changed on Friday, on caution after data from the U.S. reignited concerns of a prolonged high-interest regime, while investors awaited key domestic earnings.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.09% at 19,876.5, as of 8:12 a.m. IST.
Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex hit fresh highs for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 closing just shy of the 20,000 mark. The benchmarks are on course to extend gains for the fourth week in a row, adding over 2% each so far.
Asian equities declined, following weakness in Wall Street overnight, as lacklustre earnings from Tesla and Netflix and concerns of prolonged high-interest rate regime in the U.S. weighed on sentiment.
Weekly jobless claims in the world’s largest economy fell unexpectedly, official data showed, indicating strength in the labour market and heightening fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.
The probability of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting on July 26 was 99.2%.
Information technology (IT) stocks will be in focus after bellwether software services provider Infosys halved its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing cuts in tech spending. Infosys reported a 10.9% rise in profit in the June quarter post-market hours on Thursday.
Investors also await the June-quarter earnings of top Nifty 50 firms including Reliance Industries. Reliance is expected to see an about 25% year-on-year fall in June quarter consolidated profit, post-market hours on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors bought 33.71 billion rupees ($410.9 million) of Indian equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors sold 1.93 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data. - Reuters
- July 21, 2023 08:43
STOCKS TO WATCH
** Hindustan Unilever: Co misses June quarter profit view on higher costs.
** Union Bank: Lender reports rise in June quarter net profit, asset quality improves sequentially.
** Tanla Platforms: Co reports rise in consolidated net profit in first quarter.
** United Spirits: Co posts rise in June quarter profit on falling costs and sales growth in premium segment. - Reuters
- July 21, 2023 08:40
UTI MF to launch Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) to launch UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income.
The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven inhouse proprietary asset allocation model. The NFO starts on July 21, 2023 and closes on August 4, 2023.
- July 21, 2023 08:37
Macquarie downgrade Reliance Industries to Underperform from Neutral on valuations
Our PT remains Rs2,100, as we didn’t ascribe value accretion from JFS; With the key tactical catalyst, the Jio Financial Services demerger, now done, we see RIL shares underperforming on lack of earnings follow through; Our FY24-25e net profit is 15%-20% below Visible Alpha consensus
- July 21, 2023 08:37
Concalls as of 07:04 AM Friday 21 July 2023
8:00 AM ICICI Securities
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
8:30 AM Mphasis
Dial: +91 22 6280 1165,
10:30 AM Dalmia Bharat
Dial: +91 22 6280 1536
12:00 PM South IndBk
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
1:15 PM Union Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1394
2:00 PM 360 ONE WAM
No Contact Available
2:00 PM JSW Steel
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1481
4:00 PM IndiaMART InterMESH
Webinar: https://tinyurl.com/3nwthf6u
4:00 PM Shalby
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
4:00 PM MCDOWELL & CO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1250
4:00 PM HindZinc
Dial: +91 22 6280 1340
4:00 PM Glenmark Life
Dial: +91 22 6280 1564
4:00 PM Kirloskar Pneum
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +9122 6280 1342
4:30 PM Tanla Platforms
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
4:30 PM RamkrishnaForge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
5:00 PM Persistent
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
6:00 PM HDFC life Insur
Dial: +91 22 6280 1406
6:30 PM CreditAccess Gr
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
7:00 PM Tejas Networks
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
8:00 PM Vedanta
Dial: +91 22 6280 1114
- July 21, 2023 08:36
Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI direct on RIL-Jio Financial Services Demerger
“Against an implied value of Rs 133 per share of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. (to be renamed as Jio Financial Services), post its demerger from Reliance Industries, the market has valued the entity at Rs 250-260 per share. This is due to its strong networth of ~Rs 1 lakh crore (on consolidated basis) which is seen enabling faster growth in an already competitive financial marketplace.
In the initial phase, we expect the Jio Financial Services stock to follow implied value determined by market participants. We expect the company to deliver higher growth given the huge opportunity in the financial sector in the country and its own strong capitalisation, which will ensure that the company would not need to raise external equity capital for reasonably long period of time, thereby limiting any dilution overhang.”
- July 21, 2023 08:35
India bans white rice exports forthwith to control price
The Union Government has prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, after a late start to seasonal monsoon rains hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production. “Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)...is amended from free to prohibited,” the DGFT said in a notification. Shares such as KRBL, Chamal Lal Setia and LT Foods Ltd will remain in focus.
- July 21, 2023 08:34
Royal Orchid enter Kolhapur with Regenta Place Raysons
Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, with a portfolio of 90+ properties across the country, has announced its entry into Kolhapur with the opening of Regenta Place Raysons.
- July 21, 2023 08:32
Jindal Stainless completes acquisition of Jindal United Steel
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL). Earlier, JSL held 26%l per cent stake in JUSL; it has now acquired the remaining 74 per cent equity stake in JUSL for Rs 958 crore.
- July 21, 2023 08:31
NBCC bags Rs 153 cr worth orders in June
NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of Rs. 153.85 Crore in June.
- July 21, 2023 08:31
MTAR Technologies receives good ESG rating of 2 from Dun & Bradstreet
MTAR Technologies has scored an overall ESG rating of 2 i.e., good on a 5- rating scale of Dun & Bradstreet.. The governance aspects of the company are rated as 1 - Very Good, environment aspects as 2 - Good and social aspects as 3 - Medium.
- July 21, 2023 08:29
HAL signs LoI for helicopters with Argentina
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has signed a Letter of Intent (Lol) for Helicopters for the armed forces of Argentina.
- July 21, 2023 08:27
IndiaMART InterMESH board approves Rs 500 crore buyback at Rs 4,000 per share
The Board of Directors of IndiaMART InterMESH has approved a proposal for buyback of 12.50 lakh shares worth Rs 500 crore from all the shareholders, including promoters and members of the promoter group, as on Record Date, which will be decided subsequently, through the “tender offer” route, on a proportionate basis, at Rs. 4000 a share.
- July 21, 2023 08:25
Tata Motors appoints Adrian Mardell as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors announced that Adrian Mardell has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for a three-year term.
- July 21, 2023 08:23
Zensar Technologies Ltd. Concall Update
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Outlook – Longterm Positive
Management indicates Near term demand environment remains challenging and Investing in sustainable long term growth is top priority. On vertical front , hitech and consumer services industry softness is to continue
Wage hike impact will come in Q2 wage hike could be slightly lower as compare to last year .On margin front , endeavour is to be at mid teen margins and invest back for further growth
- July 21, 2023 08:22
Listing of UTKARSH SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED on 21st July, 2023
Symbol: UTKARSHBNK
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 543942
ISIN: INE735W01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issue Price: Rs. 25/- per share
- July 21, 2023 08:21
Stock under F&O ban on NSE 21-Jul-23
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 DELTACORP
3 IBULHSGFIN
4 L&TFH
5 MANAPPURAM
6 PNB
7 RBLBANK
- July 21, 2023 08:18
IPO Screener: Utkarsh SFB listing today
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares will be listed on the bourses on Friday. The company has fixed the IPO price at Rs 25, at the upper end of the price band. The IPO saw an overwhelming response from all investors, by subscribing 101.91 times.
- July 21, 2023 08:08
Will Nifty hit 20,000 today?
All eyes on Nifty weather will breach the historical 20,000-mark on Friday. Though it came tantalisingly came close to the psychological number, giving some anxious moments to traders towards the close of trade on Thursday, experts believe it may achieve the milestone sooner-than-later.
- July 21, 2023 07:57
Stocks that will see action today: July 21, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, CMS Info Systems, CreditAccess, Cyient DLM, DLF, Dodla Dairy, HDFC Life, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Paytm, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, IndiaMart, LTIMindtree, HAL, VIP Industries, MTAR Tech, Jindal Stainless,
- July 21, 2023 07:47
Aviation industry sees 88% rebound in international passengers in Q1
The first quarter of 2023 saw a remarkable 88 per cent increase in the number of passengers carried by both Indian and foreign carriers for scheduled international operations when compared to the same period in 2022. This surge in air travel comes after a prolonged period of decline due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on international passenger numbers.
- July 21, 2023 07:46
Day Trading Guide for July 21, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- July 21, 2023 07:46
Stock to buy today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (₹1,819.9)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder’s stock price has sharply risen since April. It found support at around ₹620 and embarked on an uptrend. The bull trend is still valid, and the stock has broken out of resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further rallies, especially on Friday.
- July 21, 2023 07:45
Broker’s Call: Himadri Speciality Chemical (Buy)
In Q1FY24, Himadri recorded a revenue of ₹950.9 crore, indicating a decrease of 8 per cent compared with the previous quarter and 9 per cent compared with the same period last year. The EBITDA for the quarter was ₹134 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and a 87 per cent increase year on year. The company reported a PAT of ₹86.1 crore, showing a 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase and a 123 per cent increase year on year.
- July 21, 2023 07:44
DIIs on profit booking spree as markets hit new high
The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have turned cautious on equity markets, even as the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been pumping the benchmarks to new heights.
DIIs were sellers in 12 out of the last 13 trading sessions and have cumulatively sold for ₹16,321 crore. On the other hand, FPIs have pumped in ₹33,250 crore, including bulk deals in the same period.
- July 21, 2023 07:39
Japanese stocks open lower following US tech shares sell-off
Asian stocks fell on Friday as a result of declines in US equities and Treasuries, driven by disappointing tech earnings and indications of a strong labour market that could lead to further interest rate hikes.
During early trade, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped by 0.64 per cent or 208.31 points, reaching 32,282.21, while the broader Topix index decreased by 0.21 per cent or 4.85 points, settling at 2,256.05.
In New York, the Nasdaq, known for its tech-heavy stocks, experienced a significant decline of 2.1 per cent overnight, and the S&P 500, representing a wide range of industries, fell by 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.5 per cent to reach 35,225.18, continuing its rally. --- Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.