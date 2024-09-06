Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 06, 2024 08:14
Stock recommendations: Nuvama Research revised TP for Polycab to Rs 8340 and retains ‘Buy’ recommendation
Nuvama Research after meeting the management of Polycab has revised target price to Rs 8340 while retaining ‘Buy’: We recently met management of Polycab Gandharv Tongia, CFO, and Chirayu Upadhyaya, Head-IR. While Q1FY25 was hurt by channel destocking and export weakness (distribution rejig in the key market), the longer-term growth drivers remain intact. Moreover, management remains confident of maintaining the company’s industry-leading position and is currently in the process of formulating an updated version of LEAP.
Management reiterated their guidance of maintaining EBITDA margins in the range of 12–14%. We reckon revenue/EBITDA/PAT shall grow at a CAGR of 17%/19%/17% over FY24-27E; yielding a revised target price of Rs 8,340, rolling forward to Q2FY27E EPS; retain ‘BUY’.
- September 06, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Pidilite Industries: Company enters into exclusive distribution agreement with Colltech group (Positive)
Sumit woods: Company selected as developer to redevelop a project, project offer gross development value of about Rs 500 cr, Market Cap of the Company is Rs 440 cr. (Positive)
Jindal Stainless: Company supplied stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches. (Positive)
Wipro: Company gets enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet sustainability targets (Positive)
Sundaram-Clayton: Company has commissioned the commercial production of aluminum die castings situated in the industrial area of the state industries promotion corporation of Tamil Nadu (Positive)
Vivanta Industries: Company has entered into partnership agreement with Marut drone tech for doing business of drones in Gujarat territory. (Positive)
Colgate-Palmolive: Company launches a new product in addition to its visible white range, the visible white purple toothpaste (Positive)
Ashoka Buildcon: Company has been apprised by unit viva highways, that the land owned by it under its real estate portfolio, situated at hinjewadi, pune, has been monetized at a total consideration of Rs 453 crore (Positive)
Shakti Pumps: Company and IIT Delhi secure milestone patent for innovative irrigation technology, Company receives 15 patent for ground breaking sensorless motor drive technology (Positive)
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Company approves merger of Casper Pharma with company (Positive)
Matrimony: Company approves Rs 72 crore share buyback at 27% premium (Positive)
Honeywell Automation: Commissions Microgrid Battery Storge system in India for Solar Energy Corp. (Positive)
KEC International: Company gets orders worth ₹1,423 cr for design, supply & installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia (Positive)
Apar Ind: Revision in ratings of Long Term Bank Facilities from “A+” to “AA“, Outlook Stable (Positive)
GNA Axles: Memorandum of Family Settlement (MFS) having been entered into amongst the members of the GNA Family (Positive)
NLC India: Vesting order was issued for NLCIL’s Second Commercial Coal Block and the Biggest among the NLCIL’s Mining Projects, Machhakata (Positive)
VST Ind: Company has received in-principle approval to issue bonus shares in a 10:1 ratio, granting 10 new shares for every 1 existing share. (Positive)
Thangamayil: Chandramogan bought 3,53,353 shares at 2,140.00/sh (Positive)
Dreamfolks: Introduces its latest service, highway dining for travellers. (Positive)
Poonawalla Fincorp: Board approves allotment of NCD aggregating to Rs 425 crore, through private placement. (Neutral)
Finolex Cables: Ratnakar Barve to replace Nikhil Naik as Chairman of Company (Neutral)
Oswal agro mills: Company acquired 4.85% stake of Oswal greentech; deal for Rs 51.07 per share (Neutral)
Rashtriya chemicals and fertilizers: Company approved issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 14 billion via private placement basis (Neutral)
Aditya Birla fashion: Company approved allotment of 55.7 million shares to eligible shareholders of TCNS clothing. (Neutral)
Brigade: Company announces closure of its institutional share sale through which it has managed to raise ₹1,500 crore. (Neutral)
Bharat Forge: North America Class 8 truck orders remain below seasonal expectations. (Neutral)
Mrs Bectorfood: Company launches QIP to raise up to ₹400 cr, indicative issue price at ₹1,550/sh. (Neutral)
Indigo Paints: Peak Partners Likely To Sell 11% Stake Of Indigo Paints Via Block Deals (Neutral)
Nucleus Software: Company to buy back up to 4.48 lakh shares (1.67% equity) for ₹72.4 crore at ₹1,615/share. The buyback opens on September 9 & closes on September 13. (Neutral)
Ola Elec: Anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares (30 Days) is today. (Neutral)
KPIT: Merger of Future Mobility Solutions GmbH with KPIT Technologies GmbH has been approved (Neutral)
Camlin Fine: Board Meeting to be held on 10-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Fund raising (Neutral)
Gensol: Company has acquired 99.99% of Gridstor Energy Private Limited’s equity shares, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. (Neutral)
GIC RE: Company got bids for 1345323 shares vs 5951200 shares offered for retail. (Neutral)
PNB Housing Finance: Company to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore via NCDs on September 9. (Neutral)
PayTM: Govt is Likely To Impose 18% GST on Income of PGs for Transactions Below ₹2000. (Neutral)
Mangalam Cement: Company enters into purchase power agreement for Solar Power via SPV Suryadeep RJ1 Projects. (Neutral)
Force Motors: August’24 sales 2299 units vs August’23 units 3018. (Negative)
Venus Pipes: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted search at registered & corporate office of the company. (Negative)
- September 06, 2024 08:12
Stock market updates: Akzo Nobel starts commercial production of powder coating products at Gwalior plant, invests ₹105 Cr
Akzo Nobel India Commences Commercial Production of Powder Coating Products at Gwalior Plant with an Installed Capacity of 5166 Tons Per Annum, Invests 105 Cr Rupees
- September 06, 2024 08:11
Stock market updates: Camlin Fine Sciences to Hold Board Meeting on September 10 to Consider Proposal for Rights Issue
- September 06, 2024 08:10
Stock market updates: UdayShivakumar Infra’s JV wins ₹120 crore order
UdayShivakumar Infra: Company Joint Venture Secured Order of 1.2B Rupees Company Says Joint Ventures Become L1 Bidders for Project Worth 10.57B Rupees Company Gets LOA for Order Worth 295.3M Rupees
- September 06, 2024 08:09
Stock market updates: New service launched by DreamFolks Services to cater to Highway Travelers in India
DreamFolks Services: Company Introduces Latest Service, Catering to Travelers on Highways Across India Company Says This Service Will Be Available at Over 600 Outlets Along Key Highways Across the Country New Offering Marks Company’s Expansion Beyond Airports and Railway Stations
- September 06, 2024 08:08
Stock market updates: Mangalam Cemen invests ₹ 7 Cr in Solar Power Plant, Secures 26% Stake in Suryadeep Captive Power
- September 06, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates: Mrs. Bectors Food: Company Opens QIP, Sets Floor Price at ₹1,577.85 Per Share
- September 06, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates: Adani Group gets ready to raise up to ₹40,000 crore from retail investors, aims to hedge risks: Report
- September 06, 2024 08:06
Stock recommendations: Goldman Sachs downgrade SBI to Sell from Neutral, with a revised price target of Rs 742 (Rs 841 prior)
- September 06, 2024 08:05
IPO Watch: HDFC Bank plans 10-15% stake sale through HDB Financial IPO
HDFC Bank may offload about 10–15% stake through HDB Financial IPO, which will likely be a combination of secondary sale + fresh capital.
HDB Financial aiming for $9 billion IPO in next 6 months.
- September 06, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 6, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, KEC International, Ashok Buildcon, NLC India, Pidilite Industries, Venus Pipesk Brigade Enterprises
- September 06, 2024 07:15
Financial markets updates: Debt Market Pulse 05th Sept 2024
i1) Some Primary CP deals are
a) NABARD ₹2325 cr @7.24% (91D)
b) M&M Fin svcs ₹1500 cr @7.65% (91D)
c) Tata Power ₹500 cr @7.29% (86D)
d) L&T Fin ₹1975 cr @@7.40% (21-25D)
e) Tata Steel ₹1000 cr @7.30% (90D)
f) Bajaj Fin ₹350 cr @7.77% (91D)
2) The 10Y US treasury yields have fallen a total of 16 bps in last 3 days and currently trading @3.76%
3) Indian Gsecs continue trade in a narrow range with volumes worth 36,000 cr.. One more day of flattish close for the yields
Closing Gsecs
710GS29@6.77% flat
710GS34@6.85%🔽1bp
718GS33@6.88% flat
3) Actually, these 11-12 days till Lord Ganesha stays at our hearts and homes, the Gsecs will continue to trade like this only in a Tight Rope-Stable bcz most of them will be at their homes celebrating the Biggest Festive of India Ganesha Chaturthi ..
4) Then post the festive, we believe ; when most of the Debt participants crowd comes back THE ACTUAL rally WILL TAKE PLACE
5) The 1Y OIS stood @6.46%.🔽🔽5/6 bps & 5Y @6.05% 🔽🔽5/6 bps
6) We keep re-iterating; as a treasury or a surplus cash manager; one has to stay ahead of the curve and manage things tactically to earn Risk-Adjusted Alpha.
- September 06, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 06.09.2024
14:30 EURO Revised GDP q/q (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 164K versus Previous: 114K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.2% versus Previous: 4.3%)
18:15 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
20:30 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
- September 06, 2024 07:02
Commodities market updates: Maharashtra achieves 102% Kharif sowing with record rainfall
Maharashtra has achieved 102 per cent sowing for the Kharif season, thanks to 121 per cent of the average rainfall recorded across the state. The Agriculture Department shared this update during the state Cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. From June 1 to September 2, the state received 1002 mm of rainfall. In comparison, during the same period last year, the state received only 81.4 per cent of the average rainfall.
- September 06, 2024 06:48
Economy Watch: With the monsoon progressing well, RBI Governor optimistic about favourable food inflation outlook
The balance between inflation and growth is well-poised, with there being greater optimism that food inflation outlook could become more favourable over the course of the year and the India growth story continuing to be intact, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
This observation comes amid calls from certain quarters to revisit the current retail inflation target of 4 per cent even as two external members of the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) have made a case for a 25-basis points repo rate cut coupled with a change in the monetary policy stance to “neutral” from “withdrawal of accommodation”.
- September 06, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates: Adani Enterprises declares early closure of ₹800 crore-NCD issue
Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced an early closure of ₹800 crore secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue. The company launched the issue on September 4 (Wednesday) with a base issue size of ₹400 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of another ₹400 crore, aggregating up to ₹800 crore.
The NCD issue was slated to close on September 17. AEL’s offering included up to 80 lakh NCDs with a face value of ₹1,000. The NCDs were available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, cumulative, and annual interest payment options across eight series. The instruments carried an effective annual yield ranging from 9.25 per cent to 9.90 per cent.
- September 06, 2024 06:44
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Havells India (Accumulate)
Havells India has informed the exchange about the commissioning of its new cable manufacturing facility located in Vasanthnarasapura Industrial Area, Tumakuru, Karnataka. This new facility, operational as of September 3, has a capacity of 3.48 lakh Kms with investment of ₹300 crore.
The company further plans to increase its Tumakuru capacity to 4.626 lakh Kms annually from 3.48 lakh Kms, which commissioned on September 3. This expansion is expected to be completed by Sep-2026, with a projected capex of ₹450 crore. The higher capex is due to the investment being directed towards enhancing capacity for higher size cables, specifically HT cables.
- September 06, 2024 06:42
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Medplus Health (Buy)
In its FY24 annual report, Medplus Health Services has highlighted key levers of growth such as deeper penetration in its core markets with a focus on tier-2 and beyond locations ( about 50 per cent of stores in these markets) to optimise operational processes and inventory management and plans to add 600+ stores in FY25.
Increasing private label share by capitalising its scale and expanding its product range and looking to scale-up its own branded generics under “Medplus” brand.
- September 06, 2024 06:40
Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 6, 2024
The stock that we have today is Alembic Ltd. Recently, the stock was in a downtrend. But it rebounded in the last two sessions on the back of a support. Notably, the long-term trend is bullish. We expect the price to go up further from here.
- September 06, 2024 06:36
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for September 6, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.