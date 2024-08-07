Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 8th August 2024.
- August 08, 2024 07:05
Stock market live today: Watch: Today’s stock recommendations: 8 August 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Jyothy Labs. This stock has surged over 7 per cent in the last two days recovering all the loss made over the last one week. The momentum is strong and that leaves the chances high for the stock to move higher in the coming days.
- August 08, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: BEML (Sell)
Elara Capital
Target: ₹3,600
CMP: ₹4,087.10
BEML Q1 revenue rose 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹630 crore, in line with our estimates. We believe mining & construction 43 per cent share and defence & aerospace 19 per cent share in FY24 may have driven top line, with both segments likely witnessing double-digit growth.
- August 08, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: TVS Motor (Buy)
Choice International
Target: ₹2,680
CMP: ₹2,574.80
In Q1FY25, TVS Motors registered in line performance on Revenue/EBIDTA/PAT front (VAR is +/-1 per cent). Revenue under the quarter review improved by 16 per cent y-o-y basis to ₹8,375 crore (vs est. ₹8,440 crore) supported by 1.7 per cent y-o-y increase in ASP and 14.1 per cent volume growth.
- August 08, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Trading Guide For August 8, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 08, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Jyothy Labs (₹549.80): BUY
The short-term outlook for Jyothy Labs is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since June this year. The 7 per cent surge over the last two trading days has taken the share price well above the key resistance levels of ₹520 and ₹530. Also, the rise in this week has happened from a trendline support. This strengthens the bullish case. Jyothy Labs share price can rise to ₹575 initially.
