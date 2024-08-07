August 08, 2024 06:42

The short-term outlook for Jyothy Labs is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since June this year. The 7 per cent surge over the last two trading days has taken the share price well above the key resistance levels of ₹520 and ₹530. Also, the rise in this week has happened from a trendline support. This strengthens the bullish case. Jyothy Labs share price can rise to ₹575 initially.