Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 29, 2024.
- July 29, 2024 09:23
Stock market live updates today: Exicom Tele-Systems incorporates Tritium Power Solutions as unit; Tritium to work in EV supply equipment indutry
- July 29, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: Eraaya Lifespaces pays $14 million (Rs 117 crore) to acquire Ebix Inc, bringing the total paid to $35.75 million (Rs 299 crore).
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has paid $14 million (INR 117 crores) for the acquisition of Ebix Inc. on July 26, 2024, bringing the total paid to $35.75 million (INR 299 crores).
An additional $6.6 million (INR 55 crores) and $14 million (INR 117 crores) will be paid by July 2024, with the final payment due in August 2024
- July 29, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: Prudent Corporate; Prudent Surpasses Landmark Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Mutual Fund Assets Under Management
- July 29, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: July 29, 2024
UltraTech Cement will acquire a 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from promoters and their associates for ₹3,954 crore. Besides, Ultratech has also announced a ₹3,142.35 crore open offer to acquire another 26 per cent share of India Cements from its shareholders. The board of the Aditya Birla firm approved the acquisition of 32.72 per cent stake from promoters and their associates at ₹390 a share, according to a regulatory filing from UltraTech on Sunday. Read more
- July 29, 2024 09:16
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Pharma Ltd Q1 FY25 results update
*Overview:*
Piramal Pharma Ltd reported a robust start to FY25, with a 12% YoY revenue growth driven by strong performance in its CDMO and India Consumer Healthcare businesses. The company’s EBITDA grew by 31% YoY, reflecting effective cost optimization and operational efficiencies[^1^][1].
*Key Financial Metrics:*
- *Revenue:* INR 19,511.40 million, up from INR 19,351.00 million in the previous quarter.
- *EBITDA Margin:* Improved to 11% from 10% in Q1 FY24[^1^][1].
- *Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio:* Reduced to 2.8x from 5x in Q1 FY24[^2^][2].
*Segment Performance:*
- *CDMO Business:* Delivered 18% YoY growth, driven by strong order inflows and execution[^3^][3]. The segment continues to benefit from increased demand for commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules.
- *Complex Hospital Generics:* Witnessed strong demand for sevoflurane and isoflurane, particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets[^4^][4]. However, price reductions in the U.S. market impacted overall growth.
- *India Consumer Healthcare:* Achieved double-digit revenue growth, led by new product launches and strong performance of power brands like Lacto Calamine and Little’s.
*Operational Highlights:*
- *Quality and Compliance:* Maintained a best-in-class track record with zero OAI since 2011[^5^][5]. Successfully closed U.S. FDA inspections at Lexington and Ahmedabad facilities with zero observations.
- *Sustainability:* Recognized as one of the top sustainable organizations in India by Times Now Global Sustainable Organizations for 2024[^6^][6].
*Outlook:*
Piramal Pharma remains optimistic about its growth prospects across all business lines. The company reiterates its FY25 guidance of early teens YoY growth in revenue and absolute EBITDA[^7^][7]. Continued investments in R&D, capacity expansion, and sustainability initiatives are expected to drive long-term value creation.
*Conclusion:*
Piramal Pharma’s Q1 FY25 results demonstrate strong operational performance and strategic execution. The company’s focus on cost optimization, quality compliance, and sustainability positions it well for sustained growth and profitability.
- July 29, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates today: Cera Sanitaryware Board to meet on August 5 to consider “buyback” of equity shares. It has Rs 700-Rs 900 crore free cash in reserves.
- July 29, 2024 09:13
- July 29, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Q1 SL NET 113M PROFIT RUPEES VS 172M (YOY); 317M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.77B RUPEES VS 1.92B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 216M RUPEES VS 307M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 12.19% VS 15.91% (YOY)
- July 29, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates today: Bullish momentum to continue for Nifty, Sensex
The domestic markets are likely to build on the momentum as Gift Nifty is ruling strong at 25,075, well above Nifty futures Friday’s close of 24,915. Analysts expect the momentum to continue and advise traders to stay away from blind shorting, as no one is sure of market tops. All eyes are now on Nifty, whether it will cross the psychological 25,000-mark. Nifty on Friday closed at 24,834, a fresh all-time high. According to analysts, it will happen soon if not today. Read more
- July 29, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Xpro India reports profit, revenue up YoY, EBITDA down
Xpro India reported a net profit of ₹140.2 million for the quarter, up from ₹113 million year-on-year (YoY) and ₹124.3 million quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue increased to ₹1.39 billion YoY, compared to ₹1.31 billion, and was up from ₹1.28 billion QoQ. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹156.5 million, down from ₹193 million YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 11.3%, compared to 14.73% YoY. The company plans to further invest ₹1.2 billion in its unit.
- July 29, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: City Union Bank sees QoQ profit increase, NPAs improve
City Union Bank’s operating profit increased by 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹373 crore. Provisions rose by 22% QoQ to ₹39 crore. The bank reported a reduction in gross NPA to 3.88% from 3.99% QoQ, and net NPA improved to 1.87% from 1.97% QoQ.
- July 29, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Mangalam Organics reports strong growth in profit and revenue
Mangalam Organics reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, which rose by 294% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2.09 crore and by 24% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company’s revenue increased by 8% to ₹118 crore YoY and by 12% QoQ. EBITDA saw a rise of 23% YoY to ₹10.87 crore, with a 7% increase QoQ. Margins improved to 9.21% from 8.09% YoY, though they slightly decreased from 9.7% QoQ.
- July 29, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: KFin Tech reports strong YoY growth, mixed QoQ performance
KFin Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹68.07 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 9% decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but a 53% increase year-on-year (YoY). Revenue rose by 4% to ₹237.5 crore QoQ and increased by 31% YoY. EBITDA decreased by 5% to ₹14.8 crore QoQ, though it grew by 42% YoY. The company reported margins of 41.95%, down from 45.81% QoQ, but up from 38.8% YoY.
- July 29, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: Accelya Solutions sees strong YoY profit rise, mixed results
Accelya Solutions reported a consolidated net profit increase of 35% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31 crore, marking an impressive 15490% surge quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue rose by 5% YoY but saw a slight decline of 2% QoQ. Despite the profit growth, EBITDA fell by 3% to ₹47.65 crore YoY and 5% QoQ. The company’s margins were at 37.19%, compared to 40.15% YoY and 38.38% QoQ.
- July 29, 2024 08:43
Stock Market Live Today: ESAF SFB sees profit and provisions decline, NPAs increase
ESAF Small Finance Bank’s operating profit declined by 11% to ₹254 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Provisions decreased by 25% to ₹169 crore QoQ. However, gross NPA increased to 6.61% from 4.76% QoQ, and net NPA rose to 3.22% from 2.26% QoQ. The actual gross NPA surged 39% to ₹1,242 crore QoQ, while net NPA increased by 41% to ₹583 crore QoQ.
- July 29, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: De Nora’s profit surges YoY, declines significantly QoQ
Net Profit: Up 454% YoY to ₹2.88 crore, down 49% QoQ
Revenue: Up 39% YoY to ₹12.75 crore, down 21% QoQ
EBITDA: ₹2.92 crore profit vs. ₹0.22 crore loss YoY, down from ₹6.2 crore profit QoQ
Margins: 22.9% vs. 38.6% YoY, -2.4% QoQ
- July 29, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: NIfty and Nifty Bank predictions for this week July 29-August 2, 2024
- July 29, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendations: Indian Hotels: Buy
- July 29, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
26 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 136773.3 + 12220.58 Total: 148993.88
F&O Volume: 469085.25 + 43524185.86 Total: 43993271.11
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2546.38
(18201.3 - 15654.92)
DII: NET BUY: +2774.31
(18856.44 - 16082.13)
- July 29, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Budget 2024: How to go about your equity, debt and gold investments post tax changes
As the dust settles on the debate among taxpayers over the pros and cons of the Bbudget, it is more important to deal with the situation that the new proposals would place any investor in, especially while juggling asset classes. Read more
- July 29, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: The ‘Theory of Everything’ in realty capital gains tax
A zillion views follow every time the Government presents its annual Budget — some nuanced, some analysed in depth and some triggered by emotions. The proposed change in capital gains tax on real estate saw all of it. While the tax department put out illustrations showing why it will be beneficial to most taxpayers, others who weren’t convinced put in equal effort to disprove with numbers, the government’s stand. Read more
- July 29, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Nifty Bank index has to breach its resistance to turn positive
Sensex and Nifty 50 have risen sharply from their lows last week. Both the indices have closed higher by about a per cent each last week. The strong rise and close on Friday have reduced the danger of the corrective fall that we had cautioned last week. That leaves the broader uptrend intact. read more
