July 29, 2024 09:16

*Overview:*

Piramal Pharma Ltd reported a robust start to FY25, with a 12% YoY revenue growth driven by strong performance in its CDMO and India Consumer Healthcare businesses. The company’s EBITDA grew by 31% YoY, reflecting effective cost optimization and operational efficiencies[^1^][1].

*Key Financial Metrics:*

- *Revenue:* INR 19,511.40 million, up from INR 19,351.00 million in the previous quarter.

- *EBITDA Margin:* Improved to 11% from 10% in Q1 FY24[^1^][1].

- *Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio:* Reduced to 2.8x from 5x in Q1 FY24[^2^][2].

*Segment Performance:*

- *CDMO Business:* Delivered 18% YoY growth, driven by strong order inflows and execution[^3^][3]. The segment continues to benefit from increased demand for commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules.

- *Complex Hospital Generics:* Witnessed strong demand for sevoflurane and isoflurane, particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets[^4^][4]. However, price reductions in the U.S. market impacted overall growth.

- *India Consumer Healthcare:* Achieved double-digit revenue growth, led by new product launches and strong performance of power brands like Lacto Calamine and Little’s.

*Operational Highlights:*

- *Quality and Compliance:* Maintained a best-in-class track record with zero OAI since 2011[^5^][5]. Successfully closed U.S. FDA inspections at Lexington and Ahmedabad facilities with zero observations.

- *Sustainability:* Recognized as one of the top sustainable organizations in India by Times Now Global Sustainable Organizations for 2024[^6^][6].

*Outlook:*

Piramal Pharma remains optimistic about its growth prospects across all business lines. The company reiterates its FY25 guidance of early teens YoY growth in revenue and absolute EBITDA[^7^][7]. Continued investments in R&D, capacity expansion, and sustainability initiatives are expected to drive long-term value creation.

*Conclusion:*

Piramal Pharma’s Q1 FY25 results demonstrate strong operational performance and strategic execution. The company’s focus on cost optimization, quality compliance, and sustainability positions it well for sustained growth and profitability.