November 27, 2024 08:41

In its first detailed response to the US authorities indictment, the Adani group has clarified that there are no bribery charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain as per the US Department of Justice indictment.

In a statement to the exchanges Adani Green Energy said that neither Adani nor Jaain have been charged with any violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act “in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or the civil complaint of the US SEC.”

It clarified that in the criminal indictment the directors have been charged on three counts of alleged securities fraud conspiracy, alleged wire fraud conspiracy and alleged securities fraud.

It added that only officials of Azure Energy and Canadian institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), had been charged with bribery in the US indictment.

Adani Green Energy shares rise 2.30% on the NSE to ₹919.20