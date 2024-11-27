Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, NSE, BSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 27, 2024
- November 27, 2024 09:44
Stocks in focus: Live updates: Adani stocks stage recovery at around 9.40 am
Adani Energy Solutions (2.54%)
Adani Power (2.11%)
Adani Enterprises (1.74%)
Adani Green Energy (0.71%)
Adani Total Gas (1.53%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (0.55%)
Adani Wilmar (0.45%)
Ambuja Cement (0.53%)
ACC (0.22%)
NDTV (0.40%)
- November 27, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Reliance Infrastructure’s JR Toll Road settles ₹271.18 crore debt with Yes Bank; stock down 1.27%
Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR) has entered into a Settlement Agreement with Yes Bank Limited (YBL), to settle the entire outstanding debt obligation of ~Rs 271.18 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL.
Reliance Infrastructure stock declines 1.27% on the NSE to ₹268.30
- November 27, 2024 09:42
Stock market live today: Lemon Tree Hotels terminates agreements for Aurika, Coorg; stock flat at ₹128.12
Lemon Tree Hotels disclosed that Hotel Operating Agreement executed between STOA Hospitality (Owner) & Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (Operator) and the License Agreement executed between the Company, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd. & STOA Hospitality for Aurika, Coorg (“Hotel”), have been terminated by the parties with mutual consent.
Lemon Tree Hotels stock trades flat at ₹128.12 on the NSE.
- November 27, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Glenmark launches Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution, stock holds steady
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launches Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004%(Ionic Buffered Solution)
Glenmark stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,515.10
- November 27, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: G.G. Tronics wins KAVACH order; CG Power stock up 1.84%
G.G.Tronics India Private Limited (GGT), a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, has secured a prestigious KAVACH order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India.
CG Power stock rose 1.84% on the NSE to ₹749
- November 27, 2024 09:40
Stock in focus: Talbros Automotive secures ₹475 crore orders, stock soars 14.34%
Talbros Automotive Components Limited (TACL), along with its JV’s has received orders worth ₹475 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM’s.
TACL stock rallied 14.34% to ₹342 on the NSE
- November 27, 2024 09:39
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Adani Enterprises (2.46%), Coal India (2.16%), M&M (1.45%), Adani Ports (1.15%), BEL (1.14%)
Top losers:
Cipla (-1.25%), IndusInd (-11.25%), Ultratech (-0.98%), Bharti Airtel (-0.88%), Tata Steel (-0.87%)
- November 27, 2024 09:30
Commodities market updates: Crude oil prices: Crude oil futures rise as US inventories decline
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday after an industry body reported a decline in crude oil inventories in the US for the week ending November 22. At 9.26 am on Wednesday, February Brent oil futures were at $72.39, up by 0.10 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.84, up by 0.10 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5826 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5776, up by 0.87 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5814 against the previous close of ₹5764, up by 0.87 per cent.
- November 27, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: Brokerages on LTMindtree
MS on LTMindtree
OW, TP Rs 7050
Analyst Day Takeaways
Key highlights
a) discretionary spending still elusive,
b) sales engine showing decent momentum
c) strategic change in delivery model to embrace Gen AI;
d) margin aspirations of 17-18% at US$10bn revenue scale
JPM on LTMindtree
OW, TP Rs 6900
Analyst days takeaways
1) Discretionary spends are still missing in action
2) Growth needs to accelerate to expand margins to 17-18%,
3) $10bn rev target
4) AI strategy is to embed
5) Large deal pipeline strong
6) Launched Project North Star
- November 27, 2024 09:29
Stock Recommendations: UBS on Siemens
Neutral, TP Rs 8.000
Reported 11%/34%/45% yoy growth in top-line/EBITDA/PAT
Topline missed est. by 6% but delivered beat of 1%/18% on EBITDA & PAT
Sharp beat on bottom line was led by other income, up 95% YoY.
New orders at Rs 61.6 bn reflect 37% YoY growth
- November 27, 2024 09:28
Stock Recommendations: GS on Aurobindo Pharma
Buy. TP Rs 1525
APAC healthcare Corp day Key Takeaways
Remains upbeat about
1)US biz- core rev that grew 7% qoq with margins improving 200bps qoq
2) Europe- increased material supply aiding growth & margins
c) Biosimilar - 3 product launches next year
- November 27, 2024 09:28
Sectoral Recommendations: Macquarie on Telecom
Continue to see an industry tariff put that in-turn drives constructive earnings, cash flow, & returns trajectory
Order of Preference
Bharti Airtel (OP) > Hexacom (OP) > Reliance (N) > Indus Towers (upgrade to Neutral) > Vodafone Idea (upgrade to Neutral)
- November 27, 2024 09:27
Sectoral Recommendations: Bernstein on IT Services
Prefer select large caps (Infosys, TCS) with high US exposure (50-60%) & BFSI mix (30% mix) that have stronger customer relationships & margin resilience
Within SMIDs (Persistent, 80% US revenue mix), best positioned to grow high teens in medium term
- November 27, 2024 09:27
Stock Recommendations: JPM on Persistent
OW, TP Rs 6900
Most expensive tech stock globally at 58x 1 yr fwd P/E; believe val to sustain or even re-rate further
Come up with bull-case scenario that bakes in >20% rev growth in FY26/27 & a higher P/E multiple of 50x that drives a fair value of Rs7100
- November 27, 2024 09:27
Stock Recommendations: MS on Prestige Estate
Downgrade to UW from OW, TP cut to Rs 1510
Prestige delivered 63% pre-sales growth in FY24.
However, we reduce our FY25 pre-sales growth estimate to +9% YoY (earlier +28%) since it achieved only 29% of its FY25 target in 1HF25
- November 27, 2024 09:26
Stock Recommendations: MS on Coal India
Initiate OW, TP Rs 525
Key beneficiary of power demand upcycle
A strong power demand outlook should support volumes and earnings growth over next few years.
Healthy operating cashflows mean limited risks to medium-term dividends/capex
Val attractive at 2.1x F26 P/B & 6.8x F26 P/E
- November 27, 2024 09:26
Stock Recommendations: Brokerages on Hyundai
JPMorgan on Hyundai
Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 2200
A pure play on India’s passenger vehicle growth and premiumization journey
Expect PV industry recovery to resume in H2FY26
High SUV mix drives higher per unit profitability vs. Peers
Triggers would be maintenance of margins/ROCE and market share gains
MS on Hyundai
Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 2418
With a FY27 P/E of 19x against an India OEM (ex Tata) average of 22x, valuation is attractive
- November 27, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex traded at 79,947.05, down by 57.01 pts or 0.07% as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 11.95 pts or 0.05% to 24,182.55.
- November 27, 2024 09:16
Stock market live today: Brokerages on M&M
GS on M&M
Buy, TP Rs 3600
Announced launch of its first dedicated EV platform cars on INGLO platform, BE 6e & XEV 9e
Believe these 2 model launches will help bolster M&M’s ability to address segments
M&M expects to file PLI scheme applications on these vehicles in coming mths
Brokerages on M&M EV Launch
Macquarie: Strong BEV model launch at attractive pricing
Nomura: M&M has addressed the shortcomings of an EV in India; believe M&M products are better than global competition in many respects
Jefferies: found the vehicles well-designed, feature-rich, attractively priced, and likely to provide a compelling proposition to customers
- November 27, 2024 08:55
Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 28 Nov 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.90
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5814.7
Focus Business Solution Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 99.0
GPT Healthcare Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 170.65
Indag Rubber Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 195.1
Panchsheel Organics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 228.15
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.60
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5303.7
- November 27, 2024 08:53
Stock market live today: GE Vernova T&D India Ltd (GVTD)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 26- November-24 to 27- November -24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 26- November-24
For Retail open & close date – 27- November -24 (Today)
Floor Price: INR “1550.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 1916.65
Current Market Price: 1820.85
Base Issue size: 1.40 Crs Shares – 5.47% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.75 Crs Shares – 2.91% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 2.15 Crs equity shares (INR 3325.00 Cr) – 8.38% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 26- November-24
Total Issue Size: 1.9306 Crs shares (INR 2992.44 Cr)
Non- Retail Clearing Price: Rs 1655.00
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 27- November -24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 0.2145 Crs equity shares (INR 332.49 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
Note : Based on clearing price discovered for Non retail bids, the minimum price to bid for Retail portion will be Rs. 1655.00
- November 27, 2024 08:41
Adani Group responds to US indictment, denies bribery charges against Gautam Adani and associates
In its first detailed response to the US authorities indictment, the Adani group has clarified that there are no bribery charges against billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain as per the US Department of Justice indictment.
In a statement to the exchanges Adani Green Energy said that neither Adani nor Jaain have been charged with any violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act “in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or the civil complaint of the US SEC.”
It clarified that in the criminal indictment the directors have been charged on three counts of alleged securities fraud conspiracy, alleged wire fraud conspiracy and alleged securities fraud.
It added that only officials of Azure Energy and Canadian institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), had been charged with bribery in the US indictment.
Adani Green Energy shares rise 2.30% on the NSE to ₹919.20
- November 27, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: NTPC Green Energy and CSPGCL sign MoU for renewable project development
MOU has been signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for development of renewable projects.
- November 27, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 335/Sh (Positive)
Antique on Siemens: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8856/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Siemens: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8350/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Gulfoil: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/Sh (Positive)
MS on Coal India: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 525/Sh (Positive)
JPMorgan on Hyundai: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2200/Sh (Positive)
MS on Hyundai: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2418/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3700/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2700/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Prestige: Downgrade to Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 1510/Sh (Negative)
- November 27, 2024 07:34
IPO Watch: NTPC Green Energy IPO listing today - Will it reward LIC’s faith?
NTPC Green Energy Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) closed on Friday with a robust overall subscription of 2.42 times the issue size, signaling strong investor interest in the green energy segment.
The shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, marking NTPC Green Energy’s debut on Dalal Street. This listing comes at a time of growing investor focus on renewable energy companies and their potential for long-term growth.
- November 27, 2024 07:32
Stock market live today: Listing of NTPC GREEN ENERGY LIMITED on 27 November, 2024
Symbol: NTPCGREEN
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544289
ISIN: INE0ONG01011
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 108/- per share
- November 27, 2024 07:31
Stock market live today: Wall Street Firms - 2025 Investment Outlook
It’s that time of the year again, the 2025 investment outlook are out...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Columbia Threadneedle Investments EMEA APAC
- November 27, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates: The Israeli government announced its approval of a ceasefire plan with Lebanon
- November 27, 2024 07:24
Stock market live today: Markets up: Dow +124, S&P 500 +34, Nasdaq +121; Gold at $2,628
-Dow +124, S&P500 +34, Nasdaq +121
-US 10Y bond yield at 4.30%
-Dollar Index 106.83
-Gold at $2628
-Brent oil $72.81
- November 27, 2024 07:23
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Lumax Auto: Lumax Resources acquires 60% stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions for ₹153 crore (Positive)
Renaissance Global: CRISIL Ratings upgrades ‘long-term’ credit rating of company from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-’, outlook stable (Positive)
TCS: Company secures an extension for processing pensions of 30 lakh defense personnel. (Positive)
Zaggle Prepaid: Company signs referral partnership agreement with Mastercard. (Positive)
Sarveshwar Foods: Company’s subsidiary secures 12,000 MT order for rice, eyes Rs 2000 million annual revenue (Positive)
A B Infrabuild: Company secures new project for rebuilding of FOBs and skywalk between Goregaon to Borivali stations (Positive)
Agarwal Industrial Corp: Company secured bitumen supply tenders from Bharat petroleum Rs 55 cr and Indian oil Rs 2.5 cr, totaling 18,000 MTS worth Rs 76.5 cr. (Positive)
RVNL: Company emerged as L1 bidder for contract worth Rs 625 cr (Positive)
Infosys: Company to distribute up to 85% variable pay bonus for Q2 FY25, Moneycontrol (Positive)
Wipro: Company extends its work with Marelli for continued evolution of it infrastructure for another four years (Positive)
Vedanta: Company to invest $2 billion in Saudi copper-processing facilities (Positive)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announce the Launch of Ivermectin Tablets USP, 3 mg in US Market (Positive)
Kotak Bank: CCI India approves Kotak Mahindra Bank’s proposal to buy Standard Chartered Bank India’s unsecured personal loan book (Positive)
Siemens: * Net Profit At ₹830.7 Cr Vs Poll Of ₹717 Cr, Revenue At ₹6,461 Cr Vs Poll Of ₹6,526.1 Cr (Positive)
UltraTech Cement: Board approves raising funds up to ₹1,000 cr via NCDs. (Neutral)
Adani Ent: April Moon Retail, a JV of Adani Airport Holdings acquires 74% stake of Cococart Ventures (Neutral)
Axis Bank: Axis AMC & Axis Mutual Fund Trustee settles SEBI proceedings over TER violations with ₹16.57 lakh, without admitting guilt. (Neutral)
Patanjali: LIC raises stake in Patanjali Foods from 4.986% to 5.020%. (Neutral)
GE Vernova: Grid Equipments, one of the promoters of the company, will exercise green shoe option of the OFS, floor price at ₹1,550/sh. (Neutral)
Ola Electric: Company launches Gig and S1 Z range of scooters in the price range of ₹39,999 – 64,999. (Neutral)
Petronet LNG: Company informs of director changes. Shri Satish Kumar Vaduguri’s resignation as Director is effective Nov 29, 2024. (Neutral)
Biocon: Company’s credit rating reaffirmed at CRISIL AA+/Stable; A1+. (Neutral)
NTPC: Company formed a JV with with MAHAGENCO. (Neutral)
Exide Industries: Company invests Rs 100 crores in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions. (Neutral)
HAL: Company appointed Shri Ravi K as Director Operations. (Neutral)
PSP Projects: Adani Infra will acquire 30% stake in Company, with a further open offer for 26%, leading to equal equity. (Neutral)
Dabur: Company gets revised ₹320.6 crore GST demand; penalty dropped (Neutral)
Sun Pharma: Subsidiary received a regulatory order resulting in fines totaling INR 72.5 Cr (Neutral)
M&M: Company launches BE 6E & XEV 9E electric SUVs (Neutral)
Aster DM: Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the balance stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital Limited) in Kolhapur (Neutral)
Adani Power: Andhra Pradesh likely to suspend Adani Power deal. (Negative)
Fusion Micro: ICRA downgraded Fusion Finance’s credit rating for Non-convertible debentures (Negative)
- November 27, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: CDQI registers rise to 95.06, indicating improved debt quality
The CareEdge Debt Quality Index (CDQI) has witnessed upward trend since November 2021. This index inched upwards to 95.06 in October 2024 as compared to 95.04 in September 2024, due to increase in rated debt and upgrades in the investment grade rating categories.
About CDQI: CareEdge Debt Quality Index (CDQI) denotes the quality of debt that can be interpreted over time and juxtaposed with other developments in the financial sector. The CDQI captures, on a scale of 100 (index value for the base year FY12), whether the quality of debt is improving or declining. Intuitively an upward movement indicates an improvement in the quality of debt benchmarked against the base year. As it is contemporary with minimum time lags, the health of the debt and credit markets is encapsulated on a near-real-time basis. The dataset comprises 1,684 companies from our portfolio of 2,980 companies as of March 2012. The dataset is revisited at regular intervals and is replaced suitably with a new set of companies with a similar rating and an approximate volume of outstanding debt rated in case an entity ceases to have a rating coverage. Currently, the volume of debt of the sample companies stands at Rs 53.16 lakh crore in October 2024.
- November 27, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: November 27, 2024
Buzzing stocks: RPower, M&M, Lumax Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment, BLS E-Services, Wipro
- November 27, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: 26 November 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 87510.3 + 5917.41 Total: 93427.71
F&O Volume: 581294.59 + 535741.03 Total: 1117035.62
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1157.7
(10971.18 - 9813.48)
DII: NET SELL: -1910.86
(8406.15 - 10317.01)
- November 27, 2024 06:57
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.11.2024
Frontline Plc (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Macro Bank Inc (Tentative) (Sector- Financials)
- November 27, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 27.11.2024
19.00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 2.8% versus Previous: 2.8%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 220K versus Previous: 213K)
19.00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: -0.7%)
20.30 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
20.30 U.S. Personal Spending m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.5%)
- November 27, 2024 06:56
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 27, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is FDC. The trend has been bearish for the past two months. But on the back of a support, the stock has been recovering this week and has now turned the outlook positive. We anticipate further rally in price. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 27, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for November 26, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
