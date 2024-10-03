Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 3, 2024
- October 03, 2024 07:11
Commodities market updates: Coffee exports jump 15% in H1 as European buyers stock up ahead of EUDR
India’s coffee exports in the first half of the fiscal year registered a 55 per cent growth in value at $929.95 million compared with $601.58 million a year ago on higher global prices. In volume terms, exports were up 15 per cent at over 2.20 lakh tonnes from s 1.91 lakh tonnes a year ago.
- October 03, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: MCA rolls back Ind AS117 implementation for insurance sector
In a huge relief for insurance companies, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has put in abeyance implementation of a key accounting standard (Ind AS 117) for insurance sector that had aligned India with global practices with effect from April 1,2024.
- October 03, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: In balm to IT industry, discretionary spend seen coming back, led by investments in AI
An improving macroeconomic environment could enable the resumption of long-delayed discretionary programmes by late FY25 or early FY26, analysts suggest. A gradual recovery in discretionary spending, bolstered by new investments in GenAI in FY25, may be accelerated, also leading to the maturation of these GenAI initiatives.
- October 03, 2024 07:00
Stock market updates: Happiest Minds Technologies targets $280-$300 million exit run rate in FY25
Bengaluru-based Happiest Minds Technologies is targeting an exit run rate of $280 - $300 million in FY2025, with a projected growth of 30-35per cent. Venkatraman Narayanan, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, stated this fiscal year is expected to be the company’s strongest since it went public four years ago in September 2020.
- October 03, 2024 06:59
Stock market updates: Dr Reddy’s Hetero ties up with Gilead Sciences for anti-HIV drug Lenacapavir
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero entered separate pacts with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and distribute Lenacapavir in 120 primarily low- and lower- middle income countries (LMICs) under a non-exclusive, voluntary licence.
- October 03, 2024 06:58
Stock market live today: EC proposes a year’s extension of deadline for implementing deforestation regulation
Giving in to pressure from India, the US, Indonesia and Brazil, the European Commission has said that it proposes to extend the implementation of the controversial European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), by one year.
- October 03, 2024 06:55
Commodities market updates: Oil rises as Middle East conflict deepens, gains capped by global supply outlook
Oil prices ticked higher in early trade on Thursday as investors weighed the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the potential for disruption to crude flows, against an amply-supplied global market.
Brent crude futures increased 64 cents, or 0.87%, to $74.54 a barrel as of 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 72 cents, or 1.03%, to $70.82 a barrel.
An Israeli strike on central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood early on Thursday left two killed and 11 wounded, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. - Reuters
- October 03, 2024 06:54
Stock market updates: US Stocks: S&P 500 ends near flat as more jobs data awaited; eyes on Middle East
The S&P 500 ended little changed on Wednesday, with technology shares gaining but investors nervous about Middle East tensions and more U.S. labour data due this week.
According to data, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 points, or 0.01%, to end at 5,709.43 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.90 points, or 0.08%, to 17,924.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.50 points, or 0.09%, to 42,195.47. - Reuters
- October 03, 2024 06:52
Commodities market updates: Gold holds steady amid Middle East turmoil, eyeing US economic data
- Gold held steady on Thursday, as traders focused on developments in the Middle East conflict and anticipated key U.S. economic data that may provide clues about the rate cuts expected later in the year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $2,659.05 per ounce
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,679.50. - Reuters
- October 03, 2024 06:48
Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: October 3, 2024
Get all the Stock Recommendations & our Experts views for today’s pick on Indian Stock Market.
- October 03, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Tighter F&O rules may impact exchange, broker revenues
SEBI’s tighter F&O rules may result in a 15-20 per cent drop in option premium collections and a 35-40 per cent reduction in the number of F&O orders, according to market watchers. Revenues of exchanges may take a 15-20 per cent hit, whereas discount brokers’ toplines may erode by 25 per cent.
- October 03, 2024 06:43
Stock recommendations: Bajaj Housing Finance – Time to vacate?
The IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance (BHF), India’s second-largest housing finance company, concluded recently. The shares were subscribed a colossal 67 times, despite a large issue size of ₹6,560 crore. On the day of listing, the shares opened at ₹150, which is over twice the issue price at the upper band (₹70). The phenomenal listing is no surprise given the ‘Bajaj’ brand equity and next to zero NPAs (non-performing assets). The stock made a high of ₹188.5 and has corrected ever since. It is now trading at ₹157.1, at a price to book value (P/B) multiple of 7.2 times.
- October 03, 2024 06:42
Commodities market updates: Aluminium futures breakout, go long
Aluminium futures (October) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a rally over the past three months. It bounced off the support at ₹218.
The contract rose above both 20- and 50-day moving averages by mid-September, a positive indication.
- October 03, 2024 06:41
Stock to buy today: Clean Science and Technology (₹1,626.35): BUY
The upmove in Clean Science and Technology is gaining momentum. The 3 per cent rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹1,610. That leaves the outlook bullish. The region between ₹1,610 and ₹1,600 will now act as a strong support and can limit the downside
- October 03, 2024 06:40
Stock market live today: Trading guide for October 3, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
