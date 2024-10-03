October 03, 2024 06:55

Oil prices ticked higher in early trade on Thursday as investors weighed the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the potential for disruption to crude flows, against an amply-supplied global market.

Brent crude futures increased 64 cents, or 0.87%, to $74.54 a barrel as of 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 72 cents, or 1.03%, to $70.82 a barrel.

An Israeli strike on central Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood early on Thursday left two killed and 11 wounded, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. - Reuters