October 18, 2024 08:04

AETHER, ELECON, GANESHHOUC, HINDZINC, ICICIGI, JINDALSAW, JIOFIN, KESORAMIND, LTF, MASTEK, MRPL, OBEROIRLTY, RPEL, TATACONSUM, TEJASNET, ZEEL

HINDZINC

* Revenue expected at Rs 7959 crore versus Rs 6791 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4001 crore versus Rs 3139 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 50.27% versus 46.22%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2234 crore versus Rs 1729 crore

ICICIGI

* GPW expected at Rs 7338 crore versus Rs 6272 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 786 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.93% versus 15.56%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 577 crore

LTF

* NII expected at Rs 2217 crore versus Rs 1843 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1488 crore versus Rs 2563 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.74% versus 79.76%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 595 crore

MASTEK

* Revenue expected at Rs 849 crore versus Rs 812 crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 103 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 13.19% versus 12.68%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 71 crore

OBEROIRLTY

* Revenue expected at Rs 1233 crore versus Rs 1217 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 636 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 56.44% versus 52.25%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 498 crore versus Rs 456 crore

TATACONSUM

* Revenue expected at Rs 4347 crore versus Rs 3733 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 537 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.53% versus 14.38%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 352 crore

ZEEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 2098 crore versus Rs 2437 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 332 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.10% versus 13.62%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 242 crore