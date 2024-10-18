Stock Market Live today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 18, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- October 18, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates: Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 18-Oct-24
1 BANDHANBNK
2 CHAMBLFERT
3 GNFC
4 GRANULES
5 HINDCOPPER
6 IDFCFIRSTB
7 IEX
8 LTF
9 MANAPPURAM
10 NATIONALUM
11 PNB
12 RBLBANK
13 SAIL
14 TATACHEM
- October 18, 2024 08:06
Stock market updates: Today’s Corporate Action: 18th Oct Ex Date
ANANDRATHI
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
HBEL
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
HEG
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
SACHEMT
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
SUMEETINDS
Resolution Plan -Suspension
TCS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
- October 18, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: China GDP (YoY)
Actual: 4.6%
Expected: 4.5%
Previous: 4.7%
Industrial Production (Y/Y)
Actual: 5.4%
Expected: 4.6%
Previous: 4.5%
(Data better than estimates)
- October 18, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 21.10.2024
AURIONPRO,BAJAJHFL, BALUFORGE, BEPL, CGPOWER, CUB, CYIENTDLM, GRAVITA, HFCL, JSFB, MAHLOG, MAHSCOOTER, NELCO, RAJRATAN, ROUTE, SOLARA, SPLPETRO, SWARAJENG, ULTRACEMCO, UNIONBANK, WENDT
- October 18, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 19.10.2024
DALBHARAT, HDFCBANK, INDIAMART, KOTAKBANK, LLOYDSENGG, MCX, NETWEB, PCJEWELLER, PSB, RBLBANK, ROSSARI, SESHAPAPER, TECHM, UCOBANK
DALBHARAT
* Revenue expected at Rs 3120 crore versus Rs 3149 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 469 crore versus Rs 589 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.03% versus 18.70%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 91 crore versus Rs 118 crore
HDFCBANK
* NII expected at Rs 30342 crore versus Rs 27385 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 24589 crore versus Rs 22693 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 59.30% versus 59.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16425 crore versus Rs 15976 crore
INDIAMART
* Revenue expected at Rs 343 crore versus Rs 294 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 80 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 35.27% versus 27.21%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 69 crore
KOTAKBANK
* NII expected at Rs 7015 crore versus Rs 7191 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 5219 crore versus Rs 4610 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 70.21% versus 73.22%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3428 crore versus Rs 3191 crore
MCX
* Revenue expected at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 165 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs -287 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 57.80%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 115 crore versus Rs -19 crore
TECHM
* Revenue expected at Rs 13448 crore versus Rs 13005 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1216 crore versus Rs 1104 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 9.04% versus 8.49%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 991 crore versus Rs 851 crore
- October 18, 2024 08:04
Stock market live updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 18.10.2024
AETHER, ELECON, GANESHHOUC, HINDZINC, ICICIGI, JINDALSAW, JIOFIN, KESORAMIND, LTF, MASTEK, MRPL, OBEROIRLTY, RPEL, TATACONSUM, TEJASNET, ZEEL
HINDZINC
* Revenue expected at Rs 7959 crore versus Rs 6791 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4001 crore versus Rs 3139 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 50.27% versus 46.22%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2234 crore versus Rs 1729 crore
ICICIGI
* GPW expected at Rs 7338 crore versus Rs 6272 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 786 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.93% versus 15.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 577 crore
LTF
* NII expected at Rs 2217 crore versus Rs 1843 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1488 crore versus Rs 2563 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.74% versus 79.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 595 crore
MASTEK
* Revenue expected at Rs 849 crore versus Rs 812 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 103 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 13.19% versus 12.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 71 crore
OBEROIRLTY
* Revenue expected at Rs 1233 crore versus Rs 1217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 636 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 56.44% versus 52.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 498 crore versus Rs 456 crore
TATACONSUM
* Revenue expected at Rs 4347 crore versus Rs 3733 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 537 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.53% versus 14.38%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 352 crore
ZEEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 2098 crore versus Rs 2437 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 332 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.10% versus 13.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 242 crore
- October 18, 2024 08:03
Stock market updates: Fund Flow Activity: 17 October 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 99898.22 + 6045.3 Total: 105943.52
F&O Volume: 626566.03 + 1546695.05 Total: 2173261.08
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -7421.4
(9721.1 - 17142.5)
DII: NET BUY: +4979.83
(16817.01 - 11837.18)
- October 18, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates: Axis Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
- October 18, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates: Economic Calendar – 18.10.2024
07:30 CHINA GDP q/y (Expected: 4.6% versus Previous: 4.7%)
07:30 CHINA Retail Sales y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.1%)
07:30 CHINA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 4.6% versus Previous: 4.5%)
11:30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: 1.0%)
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 145M versus Previous: 1.48M)
21:40 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
- October 18, 2024 06:58
Stock market updates: Wipro records 21% rise in profit at ₹3,209 cr in Q2
IT major Wipro has recorded a 21 per cent profit rise, beating market estimates. While revenue and margins reported were largely in line with street estimates in Q2, the outlook for next quarter isn’t encouraging.
On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, profits were up 6.85 per cent. Revenue from operations stood at ₹22,302 crore, registering marginal growth on a sequential basis, and a 1 per cent YoY decline.
- October 18, 2024 06:48
IPO Updates: Hyundai Motor India IPO sails through with help from institutions
Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) initial public offering (IPO), the largest to date, sailed through on the final day, with help from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
The IPO, which opened on October 15, was subscribed 2.37 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed nearly seven times, with bids for 19.72 crore shares against 2.82 crore shares on offer. The quota for employees was subscribed 1.74 times.
- October 18, 2024 06:45
Stock market updates: Birla Tyres’ Balasore plant expected to restart production activities from FY26
Birla Tyres’ Balasore plant in Odisha is expected to restart production activities from the next fiscal, said Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical.
Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical, India’s largest speciality carbon black maker, is one of the owners of Birla Tyres Ltd. Himadri and Dalmia Bharat Refractories had participated in the corporate insolvency resolution process of the tyre maker and jointly acquired the company for ₹306 crore.
- October 18, 2024 06:44
Stock market updates: Jindal Stainless faces export challenges amid geopolitical strife and container shortages
Geopolitical issues - including strife in West Asia - have hit exports of Jindal Stainless Ltd with freight rates shooting up 3x - 4x across geographies. Moreover, there has been an absence of containers, most of which have been “cornered by China”, says Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of the company.
- October 18, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates: Reliance Brands forms new JV with Mothercare Plc for South Asia market
Reliance Brands has formed a new joint venture with Mothercare plc that will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property assets related to the regions of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Reliance Brands first acquired the rights to the UK-based Mothercare brand for the Indian market in 2018.
- October 18, 2024 06:42
Stock insights: Infosys Q2 results: Nothing to celebrate or complain about, but will current valuations sustain?
While the management comments indicate prolonged weakness in the financial services vertical (27 per cent of revenues) may have bottomed out, it may be too early to get optimistic
- October 18, 2024 06:39
WATCH: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Tech Mahindra (₹1,699.6
The stock of Tech Mahindra, since mid-August, has been in a sideways crawl. It has largely been oscillating between ₹1,580 and ₹1,660. However, early this week, the stock broke out of ₹1,660, opening the door for further appreciation. Although the scrip moderated post the breakout, the rebound happened on Thursday indicates that the bulls are in the driving seat.
- October 18, 2024 06:37
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for October 18: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
