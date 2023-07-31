July 31, 2023 16:18

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed over half a per cent higher on Monday, snapping their two-day falling streak on buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services and firm global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 367.47 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 66,527.67. The index opened lower but later rebounded from early lows and hit a high of 66,598.42 as power, oil, IT and FMCG shares advanced.

The NSE Nifty climbed 107.75 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 19,753.80.