Stock market thinks it’s a bad idea

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Shares of Vodafone Idea crashed over 20 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced that it will offer 35.8 per cent to the government against spectrum and AGR dues.
Investors are unhappy because this indicates that the existing promoters of the company do not have enough skin in the game. It also shows that the company’s efforts to raise funds or bring strategic investor have been delayed.
“If this is accepted by the government then Vodafone Idea will be controlled by the government. This is not a good result at a time when the government itself is divesting stake in PSUs,” said an industry expert. Vodafone Idea’s rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio have not exercised the option to convert interest dues into equity. While Airtel has opted to take the four-year moratorium, the operator on Friday said it has confirmed to the Department of Telecommunications that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity.
Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, was expected to fund the interest payments through the recent tariff hikes and fresh equity infusion. “With the recent 20 per cent tariff hikes and Vi having likely tied up the funding for repaying the non-convertible debentures maturing between December 2021 and February 2022, market was expecting Vi to continue its fundraising efforts from its promoters and other investors, rather than letting government acquire a significant stake,” said an analyst.
While the four-year moratorium will provide Vi near-term cash flow relief, analysts at Credit Suisse do not believe it will fundamentally change the company’s long-term debt issues, which will likely re-surface post the end of the moratorium. “The company needs immediate funding to help it meet its non-spectrum dues, in our view. Also, VIL’s cash flow challenges would mean that it will remain constrained in terms of investments (spending on 5G, fibre, etc), thus impacting its competitive positioning in the sector,” Credit Suisse said.
