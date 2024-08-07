Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Wednesday after three days of massive decline in tandem with a rally in global peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,046.13 points to 79,639.20 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 313.9 points to 24,306.45.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies were the biggest gainers.

Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Titan were the laggards.

Asian markets were also trading in the positive territory, where Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting significantly higher.

The US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

"After the twin jolts from US recession fears and the unwinding of the Yen carry trade, stock markets globally are slowly limping back to stability. Even though FIIs were big sellers in India in the cash market during the last three days, their selling is being matched by DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) buying. This countervailing investment by DIIs can impart resilience to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,531.24 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

DIIs bought equities worth ₹3,357.45 crore on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.14 per cent to $76.59 a barrel.

Falling for the third straight day on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark settled at 78,593.07, down 166.33 points or 0.21 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty declined 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to settle below the 24,000 level at 23,992.55.