Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices showing slight gains. The BSE Sensex rose 149.85 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 79,105.88, while the Nifty edged up 4.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,143.75.

The day began on a cautious note, with the Sensex opening at 79,065.22 and the Nifty at 24,184.40. Trading remained volatile throughout the session, with indices swinging between gains and losses before settling slightly higher.

Market breadth was negative, with 2,417 stocks declining compared to 1,505 advances on the BSE. 114 stocks remained unchanged. The market saw 178 stocks hitting 52-week highs, while 66 touched 52-week lows. 276 stocks reached the upper circuit limit, and 316 hit the lower circuit.

Among the Sensex stocks, TCS was the top performer, gaining over 2.30 per cent. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers. However, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Power Grid were the major losers.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap index declined 0.57 per cent to close at 52,955.23, while the Midcap index fell 0.41 per cent to end at 46,555.10.

On the NSE, the top gainers included TCS (2.29 per cent), followed by HCL Tech (1.96 per cent), Tech Mahindra (1.47 per cent), Infosys (1.25 per cent), and M&M (1.16 per cent). The major losers were Divi’s Lab (-4.03 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (-3.17 per cent), Coal India (-3 per cent), UltraTech Cement (-2.35 per cent), and Dr Reddy’s Lab (-2.14 per cent).

Overall, the market sentiment remained mixed, with IT stocks showing strength while some sectors like cement and steel faced selling pressure. Investors continued to monitor global cues and domestic economic indicators for further direction.