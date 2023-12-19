The benchmark indices continue to trade flat on Tuesday, BSE Sensex is up by 102.25 points or 0.14 per cent at 71,417.34 as of 12:13 pm, while the Nifty 50 is up by 16.90 pts or 0.08 per cent at 21,435.55.

On the BSE, 3,764 stocks were traded as of 12:16 pm on Tuesday, of which 1,890 advanced, 1,711 declined and 163 remained unchanged. While 295 stocks have hit a 52-week high, 13 stocks hit a 52-week low.

Stocks that emerged top gainers on the NSE were Nestle India, Tata Consumers, Coal India, Reliance Industries, and NTPC. Meanwhile, stocks such as Wipro, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Hindalco were top losers.

Major stocks that hit a 52-week high as of 12:18 pm were Times Guaranty, DCM Shriram, Hemisphere Properties India, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, and Hindcon Chemicals.