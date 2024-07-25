Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25th July 2024
- July 25, 2024 09:21
Stock market live today: Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty decline on Thursday; analysts expect continued volatility
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 586.45 points to 79,562.43 and the Nifty falling 182.55 points to 24,230.95. This decline follows weak global cues and an adverse market reaction to the recent Budget, which introduced higher capital gains taxes.
Amisha Vora of Prabhudas Lilladher noted that while the Budget aims to curb speculative trading, increasing SIP inflows and mutual fund participation could bolster future market resilience.
V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services highlighted a downturn in global markets, including a significant drop in the Nasdaq, which contributed to negative sentiment in India.
Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com recommended a stock-specific approach amid ongoing volatility.
In Asia, stocks are notably down, with Japanese markets falling over 2.5%. Technical analysts indicate a bearish outlook for the Nifty if it remains below 24,300, with key support and resistance levels being closely monitored.
- July 25, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates: Buy on sips strategy prevails as investors navigate volatile market, says Geojit’s VK Vijayakumar
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“Global cues have turned distinctly negative with a sharp 3.64% cut in Nasdaq, which is the worst cut in 2024. The tech stocks which have been driving the rally in the US are facing the brunt of selling due to worse-than-expected results and news. In India, too, the sentiments have turned a bit negative on the Budget proposals to raise the capital gains tax. More importantly, there are signs of deceleration in corporate earnings after the impressive 24% growth in Nifty earnings in FY24. The excessive valuations in certain segments in the broader market are unlikely to sustain despite the irrational exuberance of retail investors.
The disconnect between earnings and market prices in the broader market has been driven by the sustained fund flows into these segments and irrationally enthusiastic retail buying. Market history tells us that irrational exuberance can last longer than seasoned experts think. But it is always better to err on the side of caution.
Buy on dips strategy has been working throughout this bull run. So investors can utilise the dips to buy fairly valued largecaps.”
- July 25, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Nomura on Tata Motors: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1294/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on United Spirits: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1630/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on V-Guard: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 440/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Sona BLW: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 720/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Polycab: Initiate Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 7576/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Glenmark Life: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1150/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 820/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Suzlon: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 64/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Petronet: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 412/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Petronet: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 405/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on IGL: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 520/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, raise target price at Rs 240/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, raise target price at Rs 235/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1835/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on United Spirits: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1480/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4396/Sh from Rs 4376/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on L&T: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 3800/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on L&T: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 4040/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Axis Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1325/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Axis Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1420/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 1430/Sh from Rs 1500/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 1435/Sh from Rs 1485/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Axis Bank: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1420/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Axis Bank: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1150/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on JSPL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 940/Sh (Neutral)
MS on JSPL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 655/Sh (Neutral)
MS on SRF: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 2115/Sh (Neutral)
IIFL on Federal Bank: Maintain Reduce on Bank, raise target price at Rs 165/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Axis Bank: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 1320/Sh from Rs 1370/Sh (Negative)
- July 25, 2024 08:43
Stock market live today: ONGC: Co commences oil production from KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-2, plans to begin gas flow to onshore terminal next mon
- July 25, 2024 08:42
Stock marekt live today: MF Watch: Groww has introduced NFO of ETF and FOF based on the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index
The NFO period of Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF will be open till August 2, 2024
The NFO period for Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF will be from July 24 - August 7, 2024
- July 25, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: Pankaj Singh, smallcase Manager and Founder & Principal Researcher at Smartwealth.ai on Budget
.“Budget 2024: A Look at What Matters for Your Business and Wallet
The Union Budget 2024 brings ambitious growth targets and a focus on social welfare. Let’s see how it impacts businesses and individuals:
Accelerating Economic Growth & Skilling
• The government aims for a 10.5% GDP growth, indicating a positive economic outlook.
• MSMEs get a boost with increased MUDRA loan limits, a Rs. 100 crore guarantees cover scheme, and initiatives for exports and e-commerce.
• Skilling programs aim to empower 20 million youth over five years, addressing the talent gap.
Decreased Taxation on Income; Increased on Trading & Investing:
• Some relief for salaried individuals: increased standard deduction (Rs. 75K) and higher family pension deduction (Rs. 20K).
• The new tax regime offers some tax savings with revised income slabs.
• A standardized capital gains tax of 12.5% simplifies the system, but the withdrawal of indexation benefit might raise concerns for investors.
• Increased security transaction tax might impact trading activity.
Broader Sectoral Tailwind:
• Increased spending on agriculture, rural development, and affordable housing benefits these sectors.
• The real estate sector might see mixed reactions due to increased housing investment but the withdrawal of indexation benefit.
• Positive outlook for the auto industry with complete exemption from customs duties on lithium (critical for battery manufacturing).
• Consumers can expect lower prices on mobile phones and gold due to reduced customs duty.
Overall, the budget emphasizes growth and job creation while offering some tax relief to individuals. The increased spending on social welfare and infrastructure development is a positive step. However, some tax changes might require further analysis.”
- July 25, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Ramco Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 365 | M Cap Rs. 1295 Cr | 52 W H/L 450/248
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 137 Cr (4.4% QoQ, -1.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 131.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 139.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 3.4 Cr (62.4% QoQ, -113.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2.1 Cr, YoY Rs. -25.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 2.5% vs QoQ 1.6%, YoY -18.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -19.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -23 Cr, YoY Rs. -46.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -5.5
Stock is trading at P/E of -6x TTM EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: HFCL Ltd. | CMP Rs. 120 | M Cap Rs. 17312 Cr | 52 W H/L 135/62
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1158.2 Cr (-12.7% QoQ, 16.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1326.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 995.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 174.9 Cr (-10.6% QoQ, 19.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 195.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 146.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.1% vs QoQ 14.8%, YoY 14.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 111.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 110.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 68.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.4x TTM EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Hitachi Energy India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 12047 | M Cap Rs. 51113 Cr | 52 W H/L 14390/3896
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Order Book came at Rs.2437cr vs QoQ Rs.1407cr YoY Rs.1148cr
Result Improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1327.2 Cr (-21.7% QoQ, 27.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1695.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1040.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 47.9 Cr (-73.7% QoQ, 42.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 182 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 3.6% vs QoQ 10.7%, YoY 3.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 10.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 113.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 297.5x TTM EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:39
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3519 | M Cap Rs. 483864 Cr | 52 W H/L 3949/2459*
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Outlook: Positive; Order inflows increased by 8% YoY (It’s above expectation) and Order book increased by 19% YoY.
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 55119.8 Cr (-17.8% QoQ, 15.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 53768.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 67078.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 47882.4 Cr
Revenue ex-IT & ex-Financial Services constituted mix of 72% and grew by 18% YoY
• Infra (49% mix) grew by 21%
• Other smaller segments combined (23% mix) grew by 11%
EBIDTA came at Rs. 5615.3 Cr (-35.1% QoQ, -11.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 5574.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 8653 Cr, YoY Rs. 6316.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.2% vs expectation of 10.4%, QoQ 12.9%, YoY 13.2%
PBIT ex-IT & ex-Financial Services constituted 48% mix and grew by 19% YoY, margins were at 6.5% vs 6.4% YoY
•\u0009Infra PBIT (22% mix) grew by 41% YoY, margins were at 4.4 % vs 3.8% YoY
•\u0009PBIT for remaining core segments ex Infra, I.T & Fin Serv. (25% mix) decrease by 4 % YoY with margins 10.8% vs 11.4% YoY.
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2785.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2928.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4302.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2493 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 20.3
Order Book Details
• Order inflows increased by 8% YoY to Rs. 70936 Cr
• Inflows in Infra segment increased by 0.005% YoY to Rs. 40053 Cr. Inflows in the remaining segments increased by 21% YoY to Rs. 30883 Cr.
• Order book increased to Rs. 490881 Cr (+19% YoY & +3.2% QoQ). Infra segment order book increased to Rs. 324879 Cr (+7.9% YoY, 4% QoQ).
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.8x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:38
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. | CMP Rs. 174 | M Cap Rs. 15515 Cr | 52 W H/L 191/119
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 123.6 Cr (1.9% QoQ, 18.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 121.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 104 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 100 Cr (-4.6% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 104.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 81.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 81% vs QoQ 86.5%, YoY 78.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 93.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 95.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 74.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.4x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:36
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: DCB Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 133 | M Cap Rs. 4166 Cr | 52 W H/L 163/110
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations on the back of decline in NIM and elevated opex
Advances came at Rs. 42181 Cr (19% YoY, 3.1% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 497 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 522 Cr, YoY Rs. 471 Cr, QoQ Rs. 507 Cr
NIM came at 3.39% vs QoQ 3.62%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 143 Cr vs YoY Rs. 107 Cr, QoQ Rs. 136 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 205 Cr vs YoY Rs. 209 Cr, QoQ Rs. 234 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 28 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 41 Cr, YoY Rs. 38 Cr, QoQ Rs. 24 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.3% vs YoY 0.4%, QoQ 0.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 131 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 145 Cr, YoY Rs. 127 Cr, QoQ Rs. 156 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 1435 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1353 Cr at 3.33% vs QoQ 3.23%
Net NPA came at Rs. 499 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 454 Cr at 1.18% vs QoQ 1.11%
Slippages came at Rs. 373 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 323 Cr with slippage ratio of 3.54% vs QoQ 3.16%
O/s Restructured book stood at Rs. 1140 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1239 Cr at 2.7% vs QoQ 3.03%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4
Stock is trading at P/E of 5.5x FY25E EPS & 0.9x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 25, 2024 08:35
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Karnataka Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 228 | M Cap Rs. 8608 Cr | 52 W H/L 287/192
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Advances came at Rs. 75455 Cr (20% YoY, 3.4% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 903 Cr vs YoY Rs. 815 Cr, QoQ Rs. 834 Cr
NIM came at 3.54% vs QoQ 3.32%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 279 Cr vs YoY Rs. 324 Cr, QoQ Rs. 419 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 559 Cr vs YoY Rs. 601 Cr, QoQ Rs. 500 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 40 Cr vs YoY Rs. 152 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.2% vs YoY 1%, QoQ 1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 400 Cr vs YoY Rs. 371 Cr, QoQ Rs. 274 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 2668 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2578 Cr at 3.54% vs QoQ 3.53%
Net NPA came at Rs. 1228 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1129 Cr at 1.66% vs QoQ 1.58%
Slippages came at Rs. 416 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 528 Cr with slippage ratio of 2.21% vs QoQ 2.89%
O/s Restructured book stood at Rs. 1395 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1579 Cr at 1.85% vs QoQ 2.16%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.6
Stock is trading at 0.9x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 25, 2024 08:35
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Axis Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1240 | M Cap Rs. 383225 Cr | 52 W H/L 1340/921
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations due to an increase in credit cost and slippages
Advances came at Rs. 980092 Cr (14% YoY, 1.6% QoQ)
Deposits came at Rs. 1062484 Cr (13% YoY, -0.6% QoQ)
C/D ratio further increased to 92.2% vs QoQ 90.3% (YoY 91.2%)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 13448 Cr vs YoY Rs. 11959 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13089 Cr
NIM came at 4.05% vs QoQ 4.06%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 5783 Cr vs YoY Rs. 5087 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6766 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 10106 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 9790 Cr, YoY Rs. 8814 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10536 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 2039 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1393 Cr, YoY Rs. 1035 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1185 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.8% vs YoY 0.5%, QoQ 0.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 6035 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 6488 Cr, YoY Rs. 5797 Cr, QoQ Rs. 7130 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 16211 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 15127 Cr at 1.54% vs QoQ 1.43%
Net NPA came at Rs. 3553 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 3247 Cr at 0.34% vs QoQ 0.31%
Slippages came at Rs. 4793 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 3471 Cr with slippage ratio of 1.96% vs QoQ 1.44%
O/s Restructured book stood at Rs. 1409 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1528 Cr at 0.14% vs QoQ 0.16%
BB & Below book stood at Rs. 5692 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 5131 Cr at 0.58% vs QoQ 0.53%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 19.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.2x FY25E EPS & 2.4x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 25, 2024 08:34
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. | CMP Rs. 972 | M Cap Rs. 99153 Cr | 52 W H/L 1097/582
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Sales Volume came at 2.1mnT vs Exp of 2.0mnT QoQ 2.01mnT YoY 1.84mnT
EBITDA/T came at Rs.13585 vs Exp Rs.13580 QoQ Rs.12162 YoY Rs.14283
Result marginally Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 13617.8 Cr (1% QoQ, 8.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 13135.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13487 Cr, YoY Rs. 12588.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2839.3 Cr (16.2% QoQ, 8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2715.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2444.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2628 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20.9% vs expectation of 20.7%, QoQ 18.1%, YoY 20.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1340.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1219.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 935.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1686.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.9x FY26 EBITDA
- July 25, 2024 08:34
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Indraprastha Gas Ltd. | CMP Rs. 549 | M Cap Rs. 38430 Cr | 52 W H/L 554/376
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3520.6 Cr (-2.1% QoQ, 3.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3593.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3596.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 3407 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 581.9 Cr (11.3% QoQ, -9.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 544.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 522.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 642.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.5% vs expectation of 15.1%, QoQ 14.5%, YoY 18.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 401.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 384.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 382.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 438.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.2x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:33
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - S | CMP Rs. 1634 | M Cap Rs. 163658 Cr | 52 W H/L 1621/1251
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally below expectations
APE came at Rs. 3640 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3525 Cr, YoY Rs. 3030 Cr (+20%), QoQ Rs. 5330 Cr
Value of New Business (VNB) came at Rs. 970 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 993 Cr, YoY Rs. 870 Cr (+11%), QoQ Rs. 1510 Cr
Value of New Business Margin (%) came at 26.8% vs expectation of 28.1%, YoY 28.8%, QoQ 28.1%
Margin declined due to increase in share of ULIP to 61% from 53% YoY
PAT came at Rs. 520 Cr vs YoY Rs. 381 Cr, QoQ Rs. 811 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 414770 Cr vs YoY Rs. 328280 Cr, QoQ Rs. 388920 Cr
13th month persistency came at 86.5% vs YoY 85%, QoQ 86.8%
61st month persistency came at 59% vs YoY 56.7%, QoQ 58.6%
Market Share (IRP) came at 22.4% vs YoY 23%, QoQ 23.3%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 60.9x FY26E EPS & 2.8x Mkt Cap/EV
- July 25, 2024 08:33
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Petronet LNG Ltd. | CMP Rs. 344 | M Cap Rs. 51600 Cr | 52 W H/L 351/187
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 13415.1 Cr (-2.7% QoQ, 15.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 14368.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13793.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 11656.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1563 Cr (41.6% QoQ, 32.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1308.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1104 Cr, YoY Rs. 1181.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.7% vs expectation of 9.1%, QoQ 8%, YoY 10.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1141.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 893.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 737.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 789.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.6x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:33
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: V-Guard Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 468 | M Cap Rs. 20350 Cr | 52 W H/L 528/276
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1477.1 Cr (10% QoQ, 21.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1415.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1342.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 1214.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 155.8 Cr (21.8% QoQ, 48.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 136.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 127.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 104.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.5% vs expectation of 9.6%, QoQ 9.5%, YoY 8.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 99 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 85.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 76.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 59.2x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:33
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: KPIT Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1828 | M Cap Rs. 50113 Cr | 52 W H/L 1929/961
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Dollar revenue came at $ 165 mn vs expectation of $ 165 mn, QoQ $ 159 mn, YoY $ 134 mn
CC Rev Growth came at 4.7% vs expectation of 5%, QoQ 6.6%, YoY 7.1 %
TCV Order book at $ 202 mn, $261 mn QoQ, $190 mn YoY
Result is in line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1364.6 Cr (3.6% QoQ, 24.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1377.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1317.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 1097.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 288.4 Cr (5.7% QoQ, 31.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 285.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 272.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 220 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.1% vs expectation of 20.8%, QoQ 20.7%, YoY 20%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 204.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 175.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 164.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 134 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 65.3x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:32
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Rane (Madras) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 901 | M Cap Rs. 1466 Cr | 52 W H/L 1023/603
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 522 Cr (0.7% QoQ, -11.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 518.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 588.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 40.5 Cr (63.1% QoQ, -4.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 24.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 42.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.8% vs QoQ 4.8%, YoY 7.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 3.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -7.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 4.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.6x TTM EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Welspun Living Ltd. | CMP Rs. 169 | M Cap Rs. 16465 Cr | 52 W H/L 179/98
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2536.5 Cr (-1.5% QoQ, 16.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2499.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2575.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 2184.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 341.6 Cr (-4.8% QoQ, 10% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 375.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 358.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 310.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.5% vs expectation of 15%, QoQ 13.9%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 185.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 184.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 146 Cr, YoY Rs. 161.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.3x FY25E EPS
Company Approve Buy Back of share at Rs.220 through Tender offer
- July 25, 2024 08:29
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 695 | M Cap Rs. 104591 Cr | 52 W H/L 784/359
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2227.5 Cr (1.6% QoQ, 18.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2171.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2191.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1874 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 327.1 Cr (15.2% QoQ, 23.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 299.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 283.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 265.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.7% vs expectation of 13.8%, QoQ 13%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 241.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 223.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 239.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 203.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 96.7x FY25E EPS
- July 25, 2024 08:29
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Bajaj Finserv Ltd. -C | CMP Rs. 1584 | M Cap Rs. 252911 Cr | 52 W H/L 1742/1419
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok – Mixed bag across all businesses
NII came at Rs. 13592 Cr vs YoY Rs. 7129 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12239 Cr
Total income came at Rs. 31480 Cr vs YoY Rs. 23280 Cr, QoQ Rs. 32042 Cr
PBT came at Rs. 5968 Cr vs YoY Rs. 5125 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5527 Cr
PAT (After MI) came at Rs. 2138 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1943 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2119 Cr
Bajaj Finance Ltd
NII came at Rs. 10415 Cr vs YoY Rs. 8395 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9709 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 6950 Cr vs YoY Rs. 5544 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6412 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 1685 Cr vs YoY Rs. 995 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1310 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 3912 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3437 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3825 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 354100 Cr vs YoY Rs. 270097 Cr, QoQ Rs. 330615 Cr
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
GWP came at Rs. 5018 Cr vs YoY Rs. 4058 Cr (+24%, QoQ Rs. 8183 Cr
VNB came at Rs. 104 Cr vs YoY Rs. 94 Cr (+11%), QoQ Rs. 480 Cr
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
GWP came at Rs. 4761 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3834 Cr (+24%), QoQ Rs. 4962 Cr
Combined Ratio came at 103.7% vs QoQ 101.6%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.9x FY26E EPS & 4x trailing P/BV
- July 25, 2024 08:29
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: The Federal Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 194 | M Cap Rs. 47473 Cr | 52 W H/L 203/130
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Advances came at Rs. 224139 Cr (20% YoY, 5.4% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 2292 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2288 Cr, YoY Rs. 1919 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2195 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 915 Cr vs YoY Rs. 732 Cr, QoQ Rs. 754 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 1501 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1365 Cr, YoY Rs. 1302 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1110 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 144 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 128 Cr, YoY Rs. 156 Cr, QoQ Rs. -95 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.3% vs YoY 0.3%, QoQ -0.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1010 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 949 Cr, YoY Rs. 854 Cr, QoQ Rs. 906 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 4738 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4529 Cr at 2.11% vs QoQ 2.13%
Net NPA came at Rs. 1330 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1255 Cr at 0.6% vs QoQ 0.6%
Slippages are awaited
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 9.7x FY25E EPS & 1.7x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 25, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: Sensex, Nifty expected to open weak; analysts foresee volatility
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open with a downward bias on Thursday amid weak global cues. With the Budget being negative for markets (due to taxes on investments and STT) and weaker-than-expected results reported by India Inc. so far, analysts expect the correction to set in sooner. Gift Nifty at 24,142 points to a weak start as Nifty August futures are ruling at 24,492.
- July 25, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: How the change in capital gains tax on property impacts you
One of the most talked about amendments from the Budget presented on Jul 23, 2024 has been the removal of indexation benefit for long term capital gains (LTCG), especially on sale of property.
The current taxation helps taxpayers claim losses in scenarios where the property value did not appreciate in line with inflation as during real estate downcycles.
Now under the proposed taxation, it will be a simple direct math subtracting the purchase price from the sale price. And where the difference is positive, pay tax at 12.5 per cent on the same, assuming you have held the property for at least 2 years.
- July 25, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: Budget and you: Union Budget proposal on TDS on income from G-Secs could prove a dampener for retail investors
Just as retail investors were warming up to investing in Central and State Government Securities via online platforms such as “RBI Retail Direct”, the FY25 Union Budget proposal on deduction of tax at source (TDS) on income from these instruments could prove a dampener.
From October 1, 2024, investors may have to factor in a 10 per cent TDS outgo when investing in Central Government Securities (G-Secs) and State Development Loans (SDLs), if the Union Budget proposal pertaining to this gets passed.
- July 25, 2024 07:58
Stock market live news: Over 70% intraday traders incurred losses in FY23: SEBI
Over 70 per cent of intraday traders in the equity cash segment have incurred losses in FY23, according to a study by SEBI. The number of individuals participating in such trades rose by 300 per cent in the four years ending FY23.
Early last year the regulator had released findings indicating that 90 per cent of individual traders lost money in equity F&O.
The latest study covers three financial years – FY19, FY22 and FY23 – with an aim of analysing trends before and after the pandemic and is based on a sample from top 10 stock brokers.
- July 25, 2024 07:56
Budget and you: Property sales indexation change to benefit taxpayers, not for revenue increase: FinMin
Finance Ministry asserted on Wednesday that the Budget 2024 proposal to eliminate the indexation benefit for property sales was not a “revenue-raising measure” and that the new capital gains tax regime will not lead to a higher tax burden on real estate transactions. On the contrary, the new regime will benefit taxpayers in “almost all cases” through substantial tax savings, sources in the Finance Ministry said.
- July 25, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: BULK DEAL ALERT
TIGER LOGISTICS
NORTH STAR OPPORTUNITIES FUND
Bought 1,969,033 shares @ Rs.32.90
- July 25, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: SONA COMSTAR Board approves fundraising of up to ₹2,400 crore
SONA COMSTAR Board approved raising of funds up to INR 2,400 crores. They also approved an Investment of up to USD 10 million In Sona BLW EDRIVE MEXICANA
- July 25, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: ICICI Securities sees 27% UPSIDE in Thyrocare Technologies
ICICI Securities sees 27% UPSIDE in Thyrocare Technologies - Margin thesis is starting to unfold
- July 25, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: ICICI Securities sees 21% UPSIDE in Gravita
ICICI Securities sees 21% UPSIDE in Gravita - Better-than-expected earnings; capex plan on track
- July 25, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: East India Securities sees 21% UPSIDE in Nitin Spinners
- July 25, 2024 07:40
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: HDFC Securities sets TP of ₹417 for Talbros Automotive
HDFC Securities sees a TP of 417 in on Talbros Automotive Components in 2-3 quarters - Strong order inflows continue in FY25; Expansion programme to double revenues by FY27
- July 25, 2024 07:39
Stock market live today: Kotak’s Stock Recommendations
Hindustan Unilever: ADD | TP 2850 | Outlook improving
Bajaj Finance: NOT RATED | Asset quality weak in 1QFY25
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: REDUCE | TP 2945 | India steals the show yet again
ICICI Prudential Life: BUY | TP 740 | Poised for market share gains
Coforge: ADD | TP 6600 | In-line quarter; acceleration ahead
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial: ADD | TP 300 | Looking forward assertively
ICRA: ADD | TP 5200 | Weak quarter
Mahindra Logistics: ADD | TP 340 | Old issues continue to drag performance
ITC: ADD | TP 500 | Tax stability augurs well
Titan Company: REDUCE | TP 3075 | Gold import duty cut to 6% from 15%
Real Estate: Demand would not be impacted by change in taxation laws
- July 25, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Cash-rich companies expected to prefer dividends after buyback tax removal
Budget 2024 proposal to scrap buyback tax for companies and in turn tax the payouts as ‘deemed dividends’ at the hands of recipients is set to reduce interests in share repurchase programmes among promoters, say tax experts.
Going forward, companies, especially cash-rich ones, may prefer dividends over share buybacks, they said.
- July 25, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Budget may put the brakes on buyback
The Budget may put the brakes on buybacks by India Inc as income received on buyback of shares will now be taxed in the hands of the recipient.
The new tax treatment is expected to diminish their attractiveness, affect payouts and even hurt return ratios and valuations of some high cash generators, said experts.
Buybacks had picked up pace in CY22 and CY23, with 106 companies acquiring shares worth ₹86,000 crore, data from PRIME Database showed. Top companies that did their buybacks in CY23 include L&T (₹10,000 crore), Wipro (₹12,000 crore), and TCS (₹17,000 crore).
- July 25, 2024 07:21
Stock market live today: Stock that will see action today: July 25, 2024
Buzzing stocks: RBL Bank, RVNL, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dish TV, Dr Reddy’s Lab, CG Power, Canara Bank, Ashok Leyland, AU Small Finance bank, Adani Green, Adani Energy
- July 25, 2024 07:16
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 25.07.2024
13:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 88.9 versus Previous: 88.6)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 239K versus Previous: 243K)
18:00 U.S. Advance GDP QoQ (Expected: 1.9% versus Previous: 1.4%)
18:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders MoM (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.1%)
20:30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
- July 25, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Events Update as of 06:56 am Thursday 25 July 2024
10:00 AM Epack Durable
Dial: +91226280 1366
Dial: +91226280 1366
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Dial: +91 22 6280 1456
Dial: +91 22 6280 1522
11:00 AM Steel Str Wheel
Dial: 022 6280 1474
( Hosted by SMIFS )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1457
Dial: +91226280 1366
Dial: +91 22 6280 1279
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
( Hosted by Valorem )
3:30 PM MAS Financial S
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
( Hosted by Equirus )
3:30 PM v-guard industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Dial: +91 22 6280 1226
4:00 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
( Hosted by Adfactors )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1490
4:00 PM Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Mgmt
Dial: +91 22 6280 1527
Dial: +91 22 6280 1568
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Dial: +91 22 6280 1128
Dial: +91 22 6280 1128
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Dial: +91 22 7115 8814
Dial: +91 22 6280 1261
Dial: +91 22 6280 1549
Dial: +91 22 6280 1217
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem : (replay)
- July 25, 2024 07:04
Stock market live news: ANTARA INDIA EVERGREEN FUND LTD bought 1,00,00,000 @ Rs. 16.85 of Mishtann Foods Ltd.
- July 25, 2024 07:03
Stock market live news: PRIME SEC Q1
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 121M RUPEES VS 50M (YOY)
Q1 REVENUE 229M RUPEES VS 195M (YOY)
- July 25, 2024 07:03
Stock market live news: RAMCO SYSTEMS Q1FY25 CONS
NET LOSS 197 RUPEES VS LOSS 468M (YOY)
REVENUE 1.36B RUPEES VS 1.39B (YOY)
EBITDA PROFIT 33M RUPEES VS LOSS 254M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 2.41%
- July 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market live news: PDS Q1FY25 CONS
NET PROFIT 199M RUPEES VS 188M (YOY)
REVENUE 26.21B RUPEES VS 21.15B (YOY)
EBITDA 725.1M RUPEES VS 684.7M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 2.77% VS 3.24% (YOY)
- July 25, 2024 07:01
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Arvind SmartSpaces: Initiating Coverage-Smartly creating a niche “space”
B&K Securities
CMP (Rs): 723 | MCap (Rs bn): 33 | TP (Rs): 1,050 | Rating: Buy
ASL has multiple levers like strong pipeline of projects, availability of growth capital, brand recall, exposure to newer markets and unique business model to maintain robust growth momentum on a sustainable basis.
We expect 43% CAGR growth in bookings to Rs 22.7 bn during FY24-26E.
An asset light business model with good blend of shorter cycle horizontal projects and higher share of JV/JDA in the portfolio mix enables a faster project turnaround (robust OCF generation) and higher return ratios.
It well placed to generate robust 38% CAGR growth in collections over FY24-26E (implies robust growth in OCF and embedded EBITDA).
Significantly step up of project additions (Rs 51 bn GDV added during FY22-24), provides visibility on future launches.
Further, based on the strong OCF generation, unutilised fund under the HDFC platform and potential to raise debt, ASL potentially will have deployable funds worth ~Rs 18+ bn, which provides ability to add pipeline of ~Rs 100 bn to scale-up over the next two years.
While Ahmedabad and Bengaluru are the main-stay markets, the portfolio has de-risked with diversification to new micro-markets like Surat and a highly probable foray in MMR.
Initiate Buy with a target price of Rs 1,050 based on attributable EV/EBITDA of 8x on FY26E.
- July 25, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: July 25, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Piramal Pharma. The scrip has rallied well so far this week. Now that the stock has broken out of a range, we can expect it to appreciate further, at least in the short-term. Here’s our trade plan.
- July 25, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: Trading guide for July 25, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- July 25, 2024 06:54
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Piramal Pharma (₹166.35)
Piramal Pharma’s stock has been in an uptrend since April last year after it found support at ₹62. But after appreciating to ₹160 in May this year, the bulls lost momentum. While there was no bearish trend reversal, the stock was largely trading sideways, between ₹145 and ₹160.
