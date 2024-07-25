July 25, 2024 09:21

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 586.45 points to 79,562.43 and the Nifty falling 182.55 points to 24,230.95. This decline follows weak global cues and an adverse market reaction to the recent Budget, which introduced higher capital gains taxes.

Amisha Vora of Prabhudas Lilladher noted that while the Budget aims to curb speculative trading, increasing SIP inflows and mutual fund participation could bolster future market resilience.

V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services highlighted a downturn in global markets, including a significant drop in the Nasdaq, which contributed to negative sentiment in India.

Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com recommended a stock-specific approach amid ongoing volatility.

In Asia, stocks are notably down, with Japanese markets falling over 2.5%. Technical analysts indicate a bearish outlook for the Nifty if it remains below 24,300, with key support and resistance levels being closely monitored.