Markets continued to be on a roll on Friday with Sensex surging 480 points to hit another fresh record high. Similarly, Nifty moved above the 19,100 mark at 9.40 am.

“We believe the current breakout would gradually unfold further leg of the rally as the current rally is broad-based. Hence, a temporary breather should be capitalised as an incremental buying opportunity,” said ICICI Securities

“Economic activity has held up well so far in Q1 FY24 and there is increased optimism on the domestic economy. Meanwhile, CAD narrowed to $1.3 billion or 0.2 per cent in Q4 FY23 from $16.8 billion or 2 per cent of GDP in Q3 FY23 and $13.4 billion in Q4 FY22. The US Federal Reserve and other central bank chiefs have suggested that interest rates may need to rise further to curb inflation. Bank stocks have performed well as large US banks passed the Fed’s annual stress test, proving they have enough capital to withstand a sharp economic downturn,” said Mitul Shah Head of Research – Institutional Desk Reliance Securities Ltd.