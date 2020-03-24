Stock markets to remain open during nationwide lockdown

Capital and debt market services will remain open during the national lockdown as announced by the Centre. According to guidelines issued by the Centre, capital and debt market services will be exempted as notified by SEBI.

BSE chief Ashish Chauhan in a Tweet mentioned that the exchange will function as usual. Communication team of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too informed that exchange will operate fully.

Experts who spoke to Business Line said that even while stock exchanges have said that markets will remain open, officially a circular in this regard has to come from SEBI given the wordings in the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Capital market also now covers commodity exchanges as they fall under SEBI’s perview. Source said that top management of leading commodity bourse has told SEBI that the exchange would be comfortable if the timing of commodity futures trading is cut in till the lock-down. Equity markets trade between 9 am to 3.30 pm but commodity trading is open till mid-night 11.50 pm. Also, brokers association in both equity and commodity markets have sought closure of trading till lock down due to logistical issues as their employees are not able to reach office due to lack of transport facilities and voluntary lock down by several residential societies.