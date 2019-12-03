Stocks

கார்வி பங்கு தரகு உரிமத்தை NSE , BSE பறித்தது

KS Badrinarayanan சென்னை | Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 03, 2019

90% வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு அவர்களுக்குரிய பங்குகளை திருப்பித் தந்துவிட்டதாக NSDL அறிவுப்பு

இந்தியாவின் முக்கிய பங்குச் சந்தைகளான தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தை மற்றும் மும்பை பங்குச் சந்தை  திங்களன்று கார்வி பங்கு தரகு உரிமத்தை ரத்து செய்துள்ளது. கார்வி நிறுவனம் விதிகளுக்கு உட்படாததால், இந்த உரிமை நீக்கம் என்று பங்குச் சந்தைதைகள் தெரிவுத்துள்ளனர்.  இதனால், கார்வியின் அனைத்து டெர்மினல்களிலும் (terminals) முடக்கப் பட்டுவிட்டதாக NSE அறிவித்துள்ளது.

பங்குச் சந்தைகளின் இந்த முடிவு, கடந்த வாரம் இந்திய பங்கு மற்றும் பரிவர்த்தனை வாரியத்தின் (SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA) அதிரடி  நடவடிக்கையின் தொடர்வினையாகும்.

இடைக்காலத்  தடை

ரூ 2,௦௦௦ கோடிக்கு மேல்  பண மோசடி நடந்ததன் காரணமாக இந்திய பங்கு மற்றும் பரிவர்த்தனை வாரியம்  (SEBI)  கடந்த வெள்ளியன்று, கார்வி ஸ்டாக் ப்ரோகிங்க்கிற்கு (Karvy)  இடைகால தடை விதித்தது. அதன்படி, வாடிக்கையாளர்களின் பணம், பங்குகளை வர்த்தகம் செய்யவோ மற்றும் புதிய வாடிக்கையாளர்களை கொணரவோ கூடாது என செபி (SEBI) கார்வி ஸ்டாக் ப்ரோகிங்க்கிற்கு கட்டளையிட்டது.

இதைத் தவிர, கார்வி பிறரிடமிருந்து  அங்கீகாரம் பெற்ற  உத்தரவுகளை (Power of Attorney)  பங்கு களஞ்சியங்கள்  (Depositories : NSDL மற்றும் CDSL),  செயல் படுத்தக்கூடாது என்றும் ஆணை பிறப்பித்தது. மேலும் பங்குக் களஞ்சியங்கள், கார்வி வாடிக்கையாளர்களின் கணக்குகளில் வரவு மற்றும் வெளியில் செல்லும் பங்குகளையும்  கண்காணிக்க அறிவுறுத்தப்‌பட்டது.

கார்வியின் முறைகேடுகள்

முன்னதாக, தன் முதல்கட்ட விசாரணைக்குப் பின், தேசிய பங்கு சந்தை (NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE) கார்வியின் பல முறைகேடுகளை அம்பலப்படுத்தியுள்ளது. தன் அறிக்கையில், கார்வி ஸ்டாக் ப்ரோகிங் அதன் வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு  உரிமையான ரூ 1,096  கோடிகளை தன் குழுமத்தின் மற்றோரு நிறுவனமான கார்வி ரீயால்ட்டிக்கு  (KARVY REALTY) மாற்றியுள்ளது என  NSE கூறியுள்ளது. இந்த பரிவர்த்தனைகள் ஏப்ரல் 2016 -க்கும்  - அக்டோபர் 2019-க்கும்  இடையில் நடந்தவையாகும் என்று NSE  சுட்டி காட்டியுள்ளது.

இதை தொடர்ந்து,  இந்திய பங்கு மற்றும் பரிவர்த்தனை வாரியம்  (SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA) கார்வி ஸ்டாக் ப்ரோகிங்க்கிற்கு (Karvy)  தடை உத்திரவை பிறப்பித்தது.

மேல்முறையீடு  நிராகரிப்பு

கார்வி ஸ்டாக் ப்ரோகிங், செபியின் (SEBI ) இந்த தடையுத்தரவை எதிர்த்து, பங்கச்சந்தை மேல்முறையீடு தீர்ப்பாயத்தில் (SECURITIES APPELLATE TRIBUNAL - SAT) முறையிட்டது.  பிறரிடமிருந்து  அங்கீகாரம் பெற்ற  உத்தரவுகளை (Power of Attorney) செயல்படுத்த முடியாதக் காரணத்தால், தனது வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் பெரும் சிரமத்துக்கும் மற்றும் உளைச்சலுக்கும் ஆளாகிறார்கள் என முறையிட்டது. தீர்ப்பாயமும் (SAT), செபியை (SEBI) உடனே அதன் உத்திரவை மறுபரிசீலனை செய்ய அறிவுறுத்தியது.  ஆனால், செபி (SEBI ), இந்த கோரிக்கையை நிராகரித்தது.

NSDL உரிமையாளர்களுக்கு ஒப்படைப்பு

இதற்கிடைய, செபியின் (SEBI), துரித நடவடிக்கைகளால், 83,000 வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு, அவர்களுக்கு உரிமையான பங்குகளை திருப்பி அவர்கள் கணக்குக்கே கொடுத்துவிட்டதாக NSDL கூறியுள்ளது. கார்வி இந்த பங்குகளை வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு தெரியாமல் அடமானம் வைத்து பணம் பெற்று இருந்தது.

பங்கு களஞ்சியமான NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd ), 90 விழுக்காடு வாடிக்கையாளர்களுக்கு அவர்களுக்கு உரிமையான பங்குகளை திருப்பித் தந்தாக கூறியுள்ளது. மீதமுள்ள வாடிக்கையாளர்களும், அவர்களுக்குரிய பங்குகளை வெகுவிரைவில் கிடைக்க வழிச்செய்யும் , எனவும் உறுதி அளித்துள்ளது

Published on December 03, 2019
stocks and shares
