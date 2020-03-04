Stocks

₹100-crore order from NTPC may buoy KSB

KSB India has bagged an order worth ₹100 crore for the supply of slurry re-circulation pumps to be installed across 10 NTPC sites in the country. The deliveries of the pumps begin this month and these will be installed in the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) units at power plants, which will have a total generation capacity of 166GW in the coming years, a PTI report quoting KSB’s Managing Director, Rajeev Jain, said. FGD helps lower emissions of gases known to cause lung diseases.

Published on March 04, 2020
