14 financial services cos’ first quarter results eyed

| Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Over dozen companies including Ajcon Global Services, Almondz Global Securities, Arman Financial Services, Centrum Capital, Ceejay Finance, Haryana Capfin, HB Portfolio, JJ Finance Corp, KIFS Financial Services, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Octal Credit Capital, Silicon Valley Infotech, Sunrise Industrial Traders and TCI Finance will meet on Thursday to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

