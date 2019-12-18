17 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE

In the noon trade, the benchmark NSE Nifty index was trading 23.10 points up at 12,189.10

Around 17 stocks rose to touch their 52-week highs on NSE in Wednesday's trading session.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week highs Balrampur Chini, HDFC, Bajaj Finserve, JK Cement, R Systems, Uttam Value Steels amongst others.

In the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel, Wipro and ITC were among the top gainers.