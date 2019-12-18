Stocks

17 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE

Internet Desk | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

In the noon trade, the benchmark NSE Nifty index was trading 23.10 points up at 12,189.10

Around 17 stocks rose to touch their 52-week highs on NSE in Wednesday's trading session.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week highs Balrampur Chini, HDFC, Bajaj Finserve, JK Cement, R Systems, Uttam Value Steels amongst others.

In the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, M&M, Tata Steel, Wipro and ITC were among the top gainers.

Published on December 18, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
About 31 stocks hit 52-week lows on NSE