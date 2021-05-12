3 Adani group stocks, SBI Cards, Apollo Hospital enter MSCI India index

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission have entered MSCI India Domestic Index, according to a release by the index provider. SBI Cards and Payment and Apollo Hospitals too have entered the leading index, which is being tracked widely by global investors.

The half-yearly review of MSCI India index saw exclusion of Zee Entertaiment Enterprises, TVS Motor Co and Abbott India from the index and they have been included in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index.

Similarly, Adani Total and Apollo Hospitals have been migrated from MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index to MSCI India Domestic Index.

$1.5 billion inflows

Earlier, a report form Edelweiss Alternative Research indicated the rejig will see an inflow of $1.5 billion into these stocks.

In all, 34 stocks were included in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index while five (Adani Total, Apollo Hospitals, Hemisphere Properties (demerged entity of Tata Communications), KRBL and Mishra Dhatu Nigam) have been excluded.

Small-Cap index inclusion

Among the inclusion were Alok Industries, Balaji Amines, Burger King, Canara Bank, CG Power, CAMS, EPL (Formerly Essel Packagings), Happiest Mind Tech, IRCTC, Indigo Paints, KPIT Tech, Intellect Design Arena, Max Healthcare, Nagarjuna Construction, Oracle Financial, Poly Medicure, Prism Johnson, Route Mobile, Sequent Scientific, Shriram City Union, SKF India, Solara Active Pharma, Sumitomo Chem, Sun TV Network, Supreme Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Trent, UTI Asset Management, Vardhman Textiles and VST Industries.