3 Adani group stocks, SBI Cards, Apollo Hospital enter MSCI India index

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission have entered MSCI India Domestic Index, according to a release by the index provider. SBI Cards and Payment and Apollo Hospitals too have entered the leading index, which is being tracked widely by global investors.
The half-yearly review of MSCI India index saw exclusion of Zee Entertaiment Enterprises, TVS Motor Co and Abbott India from the index and they have been included in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index.
Similarly, Adani Total and Apollo Hospitals have been migrated from MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index to MSCI India Domestic Index.
Earlier, a report form Edelweiss Alternative Research indicated the rejig will see an inflow of $1.5 billion into these stocks.
In all, 34 stocks were included in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index while five (Adani Total, Apollo Hospitals, Hemisphere Properties (demerged entity of Tata Communications), KRBL and Mishra Dhatu Nigam) have been excluded.
Among the inclusion were Alok Industries, Balaji Amines, Burger King, Canara Bank, CG Power, CAMS, EPL (Formerly Essel Packagings), Happiest Mind Tech, IRCTC, Indigo Paints, KPIT Tech, Intellect Design Arena, Max Healthcare, Nagarjuna Construction, Oracle Financial, Poly Medicure, Prism Johnson, Route Mobile, Sequent Scientific, Shriram City Union, SKF India, Solara Active Pharma, Sumitomo Chem, Sun TV Network, Supreme Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Trent, UTI Asset Management, Vardhman Textiles and VST Industries.
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...