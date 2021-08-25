3 portfolio schemes from Kotak Sec

Kotak Securities on Wednesday announced the launch of three new "Ace Portfolios"- a collection of curated 'smallcase' portfolios for retail investors. 'Smallcases' are portfolios of stocks and ETFs based on specific themes and strategies. These portfolios have been created by specialised research analysts, it said in a statement. Of the three new 'Ace Portfolios' - one is curated by Abakkus Asset Manager LLP (an investment advisory firm founded by Sunil Singhania), and the other two portfolios are curated by the Kotak Securities' in-house research team.