Stocks

3i Infotech at 52-week high

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

 

The stock of 3i Infotech’s software products business hit a 52-week high at ₹5.91 on the BSE after the IT services company said that its board has approved the slump sale of its global software products business to private equity firm Apax Partners for ₹1,000 crore. The software products business will be acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly owned by Apax. The sale of the business will help 3i Infotech to facilitate repayment of all existing debt exposure of the company, scale-up other existing business segments. The stock had hit its 52-week low of ₹1.15 in April.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 29, 2020
3i Infotech Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.