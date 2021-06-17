5Paisa ropes in Ankit Fitkariwala

5Paisa.com has appointed Ankit Fitkariwala as Chief Business Officer & Head of Products. Prior to joining 5paisa, Ankit Fitkariwala worked with Paytm Money as the Head of Investment Products. At Paytm, he was instrumental in building digital platform for investment products. He has over 10 years of experience in the financial services sector. Ankit has earlier worked with Jefferies, DBS Bank, Cisco Systems and Smartwiz (which he also co-founded). He completed his MBA from IIM Calcutta and B.E. from Jadavpur University. His main focus in 5Paisa will be to further fortify the company’s digital presence and enhance overall process of customer acquisition.