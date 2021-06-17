Stocks

5Paisa ropes in Ankit Fitkariwala

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 17, 2021

5Paisa.com has appointed Ankit Fitkariwala as Chief Business Officer & Head of Products. Prior to joining 5paisa, Ankit Fitkariwala worked with Paytm Money as the Head of Investment Products. At Paytm, he was instrumental in building digital platform for investment products. He has over 10 years of experience in the financial services sector. Ankit has earlier worked with Jefferies, DBS Bank, Cisco Systems and Smartwiz (which he also co-founded). He completed his MBA from IIM Calcutta and B.E. from Jadavpur University. His main focus in 5Paisa will be to further fortify the company’s digital presence and enhance overall process of customer acquisition.

Published on June 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.