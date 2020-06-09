Stocks

63 moons lures brokers with 50% discount as NSE shuts NOW

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

After the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it was shutting down its ‘free’ internet trading platform NOW, tech company 63 moons technologies said it will offer a 50 per cent discount to brokers on its trading software. The move was reminiscent of the old days of fierce competition between the NSE and Financial Technologies (former name of 63 moons).

Financial Technologies rose on the back of huge revenues from sale of trading software to brokers between 2000 to 2008. It went on to launch two exchanges, MCX and MCX SX. In 2008, the NSE launched its online trading platform NOW and offered it free of cost to brokers to connect to the exchange. The NSE also purchased a stake in Omnesys that provided trading solutions. It undercut FT’s ODIN software which had a monopoly till then.

However, on Monday, the NSE said that it felt the time had come for the exchange to step back from offering trading solutions to brokers since most in the markets had developed their own technology. Still, Omnesys, which was bought over by Thomson Reuters, BSE’s software BSE-on-web and ODIN provide market access software to brokers.

There are more than 800 brokers on the NSE and around 1,200 on the BSE. Brokers catering to the retail category still depend on software vendors, while large institutional brokers have developed their own technology.

“63 moons technologies has decided to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with brokerages, in this time of Covid-19 crisis which has got further compounded due to the NSE deciding to shut its trading software NOW. We have decided to provide a 50 per cent discount on pricing and technological support to enable smooth transition of trading terminals from the NSE’s NOW and to ensure business continuity in this hour of crisis.”

Vendors charge brokers a few thousand rupees as cost for providing trading solutions software for each of their terminals.

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
financial markets
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Avoid emerging market , go for US stocks: Barclays tells rich clients
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.