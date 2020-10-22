63 Moons seeks probe into Wadhawan settlement offer

63 Moons, which had invested ₹200 crore in the debentures of Wadhawan Global Capital, has sought a thorough probe into the settlement offer of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan to unravel the source of funds and assets claimed to be under his possession. 63 Moons has already secured an ad interim injunction from Madras High Court against sale of assets by the Wadhwans. Moreover, DHFL promoters’ assets have already been attached by investigative agencies.

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused of siphoning off thousands of crores of public money for personal gains, has made a settlement offer to the RBI administrator, by transferring his rights, title and interest in at least 10 projects that he claims are valued at ₹43,879 crore.

Now that Wadhawan has made the settlement offer public, he must explain the source of funds to the EOW, ED and SFIO, 63 Moons said.

It is a matter of concern for those who have lost their monies when news report claim that the lenders may have to take a haircut of ₹65,000 crore on their claim of ₹94,900 crore since no bidder has offered more than ₹20,000 crore to acquire crisis-ridden DHFL under the IBC, it added.