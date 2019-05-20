66 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE, 151 others hit 1-year lows

Tracking significant gains in the markets on Monday, as many as 66 stocks touched their 52-week high levels on the BSE. Some of the stocks that touched 52-week highs include Bajaj Finance, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SRF, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR.

Of the total scrips traded, 1,998 advanced, 631 declined and 184 remained unchanged. As many as 66 securities touched 52-week high levels, while 151 fell to their respective one-year low levels that included Biocon, Binani Industries, Jubilant and Monsanto. The number of securities that hit the upper circuit limit was 178, while 192 scrips touched their respective lower circuits, according to BSE.

Domestic equities cheered exit poll results that showed the ruling NDA is likely to win the general elections, with the Sensex skyrocketing 1,422 points or 3.75 per cent to settle at 39,352.67 on Monday.

Meanwhile, markets regulator SEBI and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election-related events lined up. The enhanced vigil on the markets will continue till May 23, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 49 paise to close at 69.74 against the dollar.