Stocks

₹775-cr worth orders may brighten Kalpataru

| Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

 

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Monday said it has bagged orders worth ₹775 crore in transmission and distribution segment. According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders. These new orders will help the company to strengthen its T&D order book, particularly in India and Bangladesh. The total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed ₹4,300 crore, the company said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects by Kalpataru Power.

Published on October 01, 2019
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will September sales numbers show revival for auto majors?