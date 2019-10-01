₹775-cr worth orders may brighten Kalpataru

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Monday said it has bagged orders worth ₹775 crore in transmission and distribution segment. According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders. These new orders will help the company to strengthen its T&D order book, particularly in India and Bangladesh. The total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed ₹4,300 crore, the company said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects by Kalpataru Power.