₹969-cr bulk deal in Embassy REIT

BRE Mauritius Investments and SG Indian Holding NQ on Wednesday offloaded Embassy Office Parks REIT worth over ₹969 crore.

As per BSE’s bulk deal data, BRE Mauritius Investments II sold units worth ₹469.53 crore while SG Indian Holding NQ Co I Pte Ltd sold for ₹499.69 crore. Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd bought units worth ₹213 crore and Stichting Depositary APG Tactical Real Estate Pool for ₹150.91 crore. Besides, American Funds Global Balanced Fund bought worth ₹177.55 crore units and BNP Paribas Arbitrage for ₹196.24 crore.

On the BSE, Embassy REIT ended 4.76 per cent lower at ₹355.84.