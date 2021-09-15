Stocks

₹969-cr bulk deal in Embassy REIT

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 15, 2021

BRE Mauritius Investments and SG Indian Holding NQ on Wednesday offloaded Embassy Office Parks REIT worth over ₹969 crore.

As per BSE’s bulk deal data, BRE Mauritius Investments II sold units worth ₹469.53 crore while SG Indian Holding NQ Co I Pte Ltd sold for ₹499.69 crore. Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd bought units worth ₹213 crore and Stichting Depositary APG Tactical Real Estate Pool for ₹150.91 crore. Besides, American Funds Global Balanced Fund bought worth ₹177.55 crore units and BNP Paribas Arbitrage for ₹196.24 crore.

On the BSE, Embassy REIT ended 4.76 per cent lower at ₹355.84.

Published on September 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Embassy Office Parks REIT
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like