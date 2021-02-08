A 100-point gap-up opening for Nifty on the cards

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The domestic market appears to open the new week on a strong note. Indications from SGX Nifty, which is currently ruling at 15,035 as against the Friday Nifty futures close of 14,930 on Friday here, signal bulls are likely to have the upper hand on Monday, at least in the early part of the week.
Asia-Pacific markets such as Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong Taiwan, and Singapore are ruling firm with gains in the range of 0.35-2 per cent.
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed well above 50,000-mark at 50,732 while Nifty50, which crossed the 15,000-mark, settled at 15,924, thanks to heavy buying by foreign portfolio investors.
BEML/BHEL/L&T: Public Sector BEML has signed an accord with 11 entities for Defence, Aerospace Business while Bharat Electronics has signed a pact with L&T (LT) for defence products
Hindustan Aeronautics (HNAL and Safran Aircraft Engines has signed a deal for Highthrust Aero Engines.
ITC is further scaling up its digital interventions across Businesses and Value-chains. Its Chairman Sanjiv Puri has announced to ITC employees the formation of a dedicated Digital Council of senior ITC managers - the 'DigiNext', which will ideate and sponsor high impact digital interventions and harness the synergies of cross-fertilisation of ideas. Puri’s vision is to shape a new digital paradigm for ITC.
VRL Logistics: The board of directors on Friday \approved a proposal to buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 60 crore and at a price not exceeding Rs 300 a share from the open market.
Almost 140 companies will declare their quarterly numbers on Monday. Among them include some of the high actively tracked companies such as Aditya Birla Fashion, AstraZeneca Pharma, BPCL, Balkrishna Industries, Binny Mills, Bombay Dyeing, EID Parry, Elgi Equipment, Emami Paper, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Consumer Products, Gufic Biosciences, Hindustan Oil Exploration, NMDC, PNC Infratech, Redington India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sundaram Brake Linings, Sun TV Network, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Usha Martin and Vakrangee.
