A 5% crash in Nifty futures leaves traders confused

A 5 per cent or 531 points crash in Nifty futures on Wednesday merely for a few seconds a day ahead of the current monthly derivative expiry has baffled stock market traders. The Nifty index futures for August month hit a low of 15,256 compared to the opening level of the Nifty index. Nifty August futures had opened at 15,787. Brokers say that such volatility is triggered when there is low market depth.

Futures are forward contracts, but the fall in Nifty futures for August was only for a few seconds, after which it recovered and was trading above 15,600 levels in line with the spot Nifty index.

The second incident

It is the second incident in less than a month where Nifty futures witnessed unusual volatility. A few weeks ago, Nifty futures had surged 805 points or over 5 per cent within seconds of the opening bell at the NSE without any similar rise in the underlying cash market. The Nifty futures had then hit a new lifetime high of 16,546 compared to its previous session close of 15,741. Then, the underlying Nifty index was trading below 15,800 levels.

Such massive volatility in Nifty futures, one of the world’s largest traded derivative contracts, had troubled many traders as stop-loss orders were triggered, brokers from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru said. A stop-loss order is to limit a trader’s loss due to any unfavourable market movement. But an unusual spike and crash like the one witnessed in Nifty index futures cannot be factored by traders since it is not based on any news flows but mainly on the back of low market depth or unprecedented glitches, experts say.